As the cooler months approach we take a look at the latest running products for changeable weather

Brooks – Highpoint Waterproof Jacket – £165.00

Brooksrunning.com

With the British weather being so unpredictable, this jacket helps you be prepared for the worst conditions. Being packable, it neatly folds down into a small size that’s easy to fit in a small waist pack.

It’s waterproof, with taped seams yet remains breathable and has a soft-to-the-touch finish.

The fit follows the shape of the body with just a little extra room to aid breathability and with well-placed vents and contouring it performs very well.

A hood adds the finishing touch and it is adjustable with a semi-rigid peak to top off the protection.

Brooks – Highpoint 2-in-1 shorts – £60.00

Brooksrunning.com

There’s no need to save these shorts for trail running, they are feature-packed and perfect for and run where that added versatility of built-in storage is required.

The ripstop fabric is light and durable and being a little longer in length does provide a touch of protection on the trails. A chafe-free inner short is great for comfort and support.

The rear zip pocket will keep items secure and side, stretch pockets are great for gels and small items that you want to keep within easy reach.

Brooks – Highpoint Longsleeve – £50.00

Brooksrunning.com

With a closer fit for layering, the thermoregulating fabric of this shirt is perfect for changeable autumn weather. Soft to the touch and breathable, it has a luxurious feel against the skin. Thumb loops incorporated into the sleeve ends allow you to make mitts and prove invaluable on cold days.

A slightly higher neckline is designed to avoid possible irritation from rucksacks or packs, making this a great trail runners piece.

adidas – TERREX Xperior Windweave Jacket – £85.00

adidas.co.uk

This super-lightweight jacket offers high levels of protection and breathability in a minimalist design. Its body-mapped construction makes for a close fit yet allows adequate freedom of movement.

For those fast-moving days when you require essential defence against the elements, this jacket provides perfectly.

adidas – TERREX Xperior Light Fleece Hooded Jacket – £85.00

adidas.co.uk

Using 90% recycled material, this is the lightest mid-layer garment in the adidas TERREX range. Its moisture-wicking and breathability benefit from both the construction of the inner face of the jacket as well as the lightweight nature of the garment.

For layering or as a standalone piece it’s a high-performance essential this autumn and winter.

adidas – TERREX AGR Tight – £80.00

adidas.co.uk

The contoured fit of these tights and articulated knee makes for a great fit and freedom of movement. Mesh panels behind the knee aid movement but also increase breathability for comfort. A rear zip pocket holds the essentials while the fabric used is breathable, moisture-wicking and comfortable regardless of the conditions.

adidas – TERREX Merino 150 T-shirt – £70.00

adidas.co.uk

The lightest base layer available from adidas, this 150gsm merino wool shirt almost feels like you aren’t wearing anything at all. The natural yarn helps manage temperature and wick sweat effectively and being naturally thermoregulating it remains comfortable however hard you are working.

adidas – TERREX Experdition Duffle Bag 70L – £140.00

adidas.co.uk

Extremely durable and well-constructed, this duffle bag is built to last. Here in a 70-litre capacity, it has plenty of room for all the essentials wherever you are going. The hard-wearing fabric also keeps your kit dry and protected.

Salomon – Sense Flow Jacket – £155.00

Salomon.com

This jacket provides wind and showerproof protection yet thanks to its ultra-lightweight design can easily be packed away, ready to be on standby should it be required. An added layer of lightweight insulation in shoulders and upper arms adds to both the warmth and comfort making it great for the colder months.

Bodylite – Nightvision Gilet 377.00 / Nightvision Light £39.99

Bodylitegear.com

Part of the Bodylite range of garments, these all feature Velcro panels that allow the brand’s signature technology, Bodylite to be attached.

The gilet is water resistant with mesh breathable panels and plenty of zipped storage built-in for your winter running essentials.

The Nightvision light features a bright array of LEDs that can be lit constantly or flash in either white or red. It’s highly visible and a great warning to other road users in low-light conditions. It’s USB rechargeable and easy to attach to other items from the brand. The light is supplied with a waistband for use on its own, adding to its versatility.

Bodylite – Nightvision Belt £19.99

Bodylitegear.com

This zip waist pack is a great addition to the Nightvision range. The zippered bag will hold a phone and keys etc. and features a built-in, super bright LED strip providing constant or flashing light. The belt can also accommodate the brand’s separate Nightvision light for 360 degrees of visibility.

Montane – Dart XT Zip neck – £45.00

Montane.com

An all-season baselayer made with 100% recycled APEX ECO fabric, this shirt is as eco-friendly as it is functional. Balancing warmth with moisture wicking and breathability, the POLYGIENE-treated fabric helps with odour control to provide multi-day freshness.

The zipped neckline allows fine-tuning of breathability on the go for added seasonal use.

Montane – Slipstream Thermal Tight – £95.00

Montane.com

The thermal dynamic fabric used in these tights is designed for the coldest conditions. With a 4-way stretch and windproof panels on the thighs for additional protection, they provide the perfect layer of defence regardless of the temperature. There’s a zip pocket and reflective details to add to the finishing touches to what are highly functional winter tights.

Outerdrawn – Men’s underwear – £25.00

Outerdrawn.com

A clever concept, these men’s underwear shorts offer a comfortable close fit as well as a built-in pocket. The pocket is designed to hold a phone snuggly against the leg, meaning no bounce and easy access.

It’s a great idea and very functional as well as keeping your phone safe and secure. Perfect for shorts or tights that don’t have their own pockets built-in or are too small for today’s smart phones.

Built for Athletes – Backpack – £104.99

BuiltForAthletes.com

With a 25L capacity, this backpack should prove more than enough for your gym, running or everyday gear. It’s cabin size compatible, so great for travelling too (although do check before you go!)

Built to last, the pack uses water-resistant, rip-proof fabric in its construction. There are plenty of separate compartments to keep gear separate, all of which open fully to allow for easy packing. Compression straps help secure your contents and keep the pack to a small manageable volume.

