At a time of the year when spring marathons are upon us as well as the track session being just around the corner, many will be increasing their training workload.

It’s important to keep an eye on effective fuelling, so here, Paul Freary – @therunningshoeguru – takes a look at hydration, fuelling and recovery products to keep you performing at your best.

TORQ – Explore Flapjacks – £1.85 per bar

Torqfitness.co.uk

High in energy but low in saturated fat these flapjacks are made with jumbo oats, maltodextrin and organic fruit for a rich, satisfying taste. Their soft, moist texture makes them easy to eat on the go and in any conditions.

The flapjacks are vegan friendly as well as being certified Organic by the Soil Association, meaning that the ingredients are from the purest sources, free from pesticides and chemicals often used in modern farming.

CBPlus – CBD SOS – £18.50

Cbplus.co.uk

Forming a range of bioactive hemp-based products, this SOS cream has been somewhat of a godsend of late. Its multiple uses make it idea for the active athlete. It’s natural healing, anti-septic, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties give it many uses.

We’ve found it helpful in providing soothing to some areas of friction post marathon as well as adding to skin that had caught a little too much sun. It’s non-greasy and easy to apply, drying quickly and leaving the skin feeling instantly revived.

TORQ – Cola Caffeine Energy Drink – £15.99 (500g, 15x500ml servings)

Torqfitness.co.uk

This energy drink provides 30g of carbs in the research proven 2:1 glucose:fructose carbohydrate blend in an isotonic formulation. This means that it allows up to 90g per hour of absorption whilst also providing the required hydration component required.

Along with five key electrolytes to replace those lost by sweating, each 500ml serving includes a natural caffeine boost derived from guarana. This helps muscle activation and boost your performance.

Blonyx – HYDRA+ £30.00

Blonyx.co.uk

Blonyx say: “Where marketing would have you believe you need to avoid dehydration and replace the salt lost in sweat to perform, research shows that this isn’t the case. Instead studies show that the body is very capable of handling mild levels of dehydration, and the loss of body weight can be beneficial.

“Furthermore, studies on athletes shows that salt loss is easily handled, and that overdoing salt intake could do more harm than good. We believe that to perform at your best you need a hydration drink that focuses on keeping you between 0-2% dehydrated. Hydra+ does this with a balance of carbohydrates and on your training.”

We would always suggest trying a product in training before competition to see if it works for you and the brand have more research available on their website.

Hydra+ tastes like a light fruit juice, isn’t saturated with salt and is focused on ensuring you perform at your best by staying between 0-2% dehydrated.

MAURTEN – Gel 100 Caf 100 – £38.50 (Box of 10 Gels)

Maurten.com

Maurten say it is essential to practice fuelling during your training runs and with that in mind offer these tips for fuelling optimally.

Using a prescribed carbohydrate fuelling strategy as part of your training program will help optimise your training effort and reduce early performance reductions or fatigue. Executing these fuel strategies in training and on race day will help decrease the risk of underperformance.

Caffeine has some well-known athletic benefits – increased alertness and decreased perceived exertion, and therefore reduced fatigue. It takes time to reach effective levels in the body. Taking an appropriate dose of caffeine 60 minutes before training or racing can stimulate performance. Alternatively, take smaller doses of caffeine during a race or a hard training session before the onset of fatigue.

Using caffeine together with carbohydrates provide an enhanced performance effect compared to taking each in isolation.

The GEL 100 CAF 100 contains 100 mg of caffeine – that’s the equivalent of 1.5 espressos or one cup of brewed coffee. It delivers 25 grams of carbohydrates through a unique blend of fructose and glucose (ratio of 0.8:1). It packs a high weight to energy ratio that doesn’t contain any added flavours, preservatives or colourants.

KAYA – Relaxing Chewing Gum – £6.90 (packet of 10 pieces)

Kaya.co.uk

Containing 5mg of CBD per piece, this chewing gum offers an easy way to try the benefits of CBD. The makers say that the CBD helps to reduce stress and easy to use throughout the day. The gum is biodegradable, 100% natural and suitable for vegans as well as being plastic and sugar free, being good for you as well as the planet.

Part of a range of products from the brand, Gummy bears and capsules are also available as well as the more familiar oil-based products.

