Shoe guru Paul Freary tries out these perfect all-rounders

Whilst the addition of TR to its name suggests the Saucony Guide 13 TR is a trail specific shoe, we feel it makes the perfect all-rounder for winter.

The very popular Guide road shoe has been reimagined with a sole that offers extra grip in all conditions and rubberised overlays to the upper for increased durability.

The PWRRUN midsole cushioning, with a small medial post, offers a level of support not usually found in an off-road model and cushioning that feels as good on the road as it does on softer trail surfaces.

The deeper pattern of the sole provides excellent traction and even on the road it feels comfortable, with an evenly spread pattern rather than a studded design.

It’s a great option for varied terrain throughout the winter months.

Price: £130

Stockist: saucony.com

