Christmas Gift Ideas

We take a look at some seasonal gift suggestions for athletes and runners

Kendal Mint Co – Christmas Advent Calendar 2025 - £99.00

This seasonal calendar features 24 selected Kendal Mint Co. favourites. The items have a retail value of over £135 and include energy gels and bars as well as performance nutrition from the Kendal Mint Co. There are also other treats from local producers to Kendal, celebrating the best of Cumbria, as well as a special mystery bonus gift!

Chilly’s – Flip Bottle - £42.00

Available in a range of colours as well as 500ml and 1L capacities, Chilly’s bottles are made to keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Featuring a flip-top sports lid, an easy carry loop and a rubber base, the bottles are built to last, providing top quality performance with stylish design.

Troubadour - Apex 4.0 Backpack - £249.00

The latest update to the popular Apex backpack, the 4.0, is now better than ever. Thanks to improvements made based on customer feedback, the latest version features new, softer shoulder pads, an integrated luggage sleeve, and a stretch pocket built into the shoulder strap to keep you mobile and your card in easy reach.

The pack also features deep external bottle pockets and multiple internal sections to keep essentials separate and protected.

The weatherproof pack features a waterproof fabric construction that’s built to last, with a 5-year guarantee. With a 22L capacity, the pack is perfect for leisure, commuting and travel and perfect for the athlete on the move.

Bimble and Bolt – Advent Calendar – £42.00

With brand new male and female options, this advent calendar is a great festive gift for runners and fitness fans. The 24 running-related treats have a combined value of over £70 and includes items such as socks, gels, nutrition products and snacks.

Dussl – Lip Protection Oil - £21.00

Don’t forget to protect your lips, especially during the harsh winter months. Exposure to the wind, cold and rain can leave your lips vulnerable to dehydration and damage.

This hydrating oil formula is designed for quick absorption to nourish your lips and provide protection and prevent chapping.

The subtle watermelon flavour is easy to apply and also provides UVA and UVB protection for complete protection year-round.

H&M – Loose Fit Running Jacket - £44.99

This lightweight, loose-fit running jacket is perfect for cooler days and changeable weather. The windproof fabric keeps the worst of the weather at bay and remains breathable enough to prevent overheating.

A two-way zip on the front with an anti-chafe chin guard allows for ventilation when on the move, and zipped side pockets are perfect for gloves, gels or other essentials. Reflective details aid visibility and a lightweight mesh lining adds to the comfort level.

H&M – Sports T-Shirt - £12.99

A functional mesh shirt made with DryMove, which helps pull moisture away from your skin, keeping you comfortable and dry while moving. The stretch mesh fabric is breathable and offers optimal comfort and freedom of movement during workouts, making this a great value training short.

Sudu – SWP 01 Waterproof Rain Jacket - £90.00

The durable water repellent coating on this lightweight jacket makes it waterproof while at the same time allowing a good degree of breathability. On steady runs, it remains waterproof and breathable without overheating.

Bonded waterproof pockets are also useful for keeping essential items protected, and with an adjustable hood featuring a peak, the jacket provides great all-around shelter from the elements. At this price, the jacket also offers excellent value for money, considering the level of winter running protection it provides.

Sudu – SRP 01 Pants - £65.00

These lightweight, breathable and windproof training pants from Sudu are our year-round favourites and feel great in any weather.

The tapered fit and stretch lower leg panel make them easy to run in, with no flapping around. Twin zip side pockets and a rear zip pocket provide plenty of storage options to make these a training kit bag essential.

