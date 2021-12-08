Here’s our monthly round-up of the latest running shoe styles for December 2021

BROOKS – HYPERION TEMPO – £140.00

Part of the brands ‘Run Visible’ collection of gear design for maximum visibility in low light conditions this shoe is as fast and light as it is bright. With reflective details to make you more visible to other road users it’s a good choice for faster paced runs during the darker winter months.

At just over 200g the shoe is has racing shoe, low weight credentials yet can handle more regular use thanks to its DNA Flash midsole and full-length outsole for traction and durability.

The midsole offers a responsive ride that’s great for picking up the pace. The shoe feels nicely balanced, smooth riding and very stable for such a light, performance shoe.

The overall design if rather minimalist in order to keep the weight down but there’s no need for anything else, the fit is snug and secure.

If you want to experience a shoe with the new breed of ‘super-foam’ but don’t want the expense that comes with carbon plates then this shoe is a great option.

New Balance – Fresh Foam X VONGO V5 – £140.00

Taking the very popular Fresh Foam cushioning found in the 1080 shoe and adding a medial support for overpronators means there’s now a super-cushioned New Balance shoe for everyone. The cushioning offers a pillow-like ride and with the addition of support the shoe is now as stable as it is soft. A soft, knitted upper with targeted embroidered sections makes for a sock-like fit that’s safe and secure.

The Fresh Foam cushioning really is a joy to run in, with its soft yet responsive ride thanks to the geometry of the sole design shaped rocker toe-off. The medial post does a great job of stabilising the soft ride for those that require a little control, making the cushioned ride of the 1080 available to a wider range of runners. It’s a great shoe for those requiring support yet also wanting a soft and highly cushioned ride.

ADIDAS – Adizero BOSTON 10 – £129.99

Taking the Lightstrike Pro midsole material from the Adios Pro shoes and placing it in the brand’s go-to lightweight performance trainer has created a fast, everyday shoe without the expense of carbon plated models. Here the midsole uses the brand’s Energy Rods to promote a more responsive toe-off. The combination works incredibly well and the shoe feels very lively and just wants to pick up the pace. As an everyday shoe or more versatile lightweight option it’s a good value proposition.

The upper is very similar to the Pro model, perhaps just a touch heavier, but not noticeably so and the shoe also retains the Continental rubber outsole for durability. Here that sole is a little thicker and that’s great, making it much harder wearing in everyday use. Of course it would be great to be able to train in ‘super-shoes’ every day, but the cost is a prohibitive, so the Boston 10 gives you the fast feel in a better value and longer lasting package.

ON – Cloudsurfer 6 – £135.00

One of the earliest On models is now in its 6th generation and here features training shoe comfort with racing shoe speed. As always, the upper fit is second to none, with a tailored design that wraps around the foot beautifully, almost disappearing as you lace it up. The midsole and outsole combine to provide the cushioning with the full-length rebound rubber cloud elements combining to create the traction and uniquely On ride. The brands Speedboard adds to the responsive feel making the shoe a great racer or training shoe option.

The Cloudtec elements of the shoes cushioning exemplify what the brands key technology is about and give this shoe a feel that’s unlike any other. It manages to adapt to each foot strike and both cushioning and ‘push-off’ each part of the foot. For more efficient athletes, running at faster paces, the shoe comes into its own and is an excellent choice for those wanting something a little different that thinks outside the box a little.

Mizuno – Wave Rebellion – £180.00

DON’T buy a carbon plated shoe without trying this!

If you want a shoe that feels super-quick, with a highly responsive feel, the Rebellion demonstrates that you don’t need carbon plates to do so. Ok, so it uses a plate, like most of the brands shoes always have, but it’s that Mizuno Enerzy foam and midsole shape that gives us the magic here. The shoe fits closely and rolls through your gait quicky with a smile inducing feel, such is the quick ride the shoe wants to take you on. If you want to be a little more adventurous in your choice of super shoes, give this a try.

The G3 outsole uses small elements covering the whole of the sole. These give fantastic traction not just on the roads. On footpaths and a light gravel paths they are as good as anything at keeping you upright on even tight, fast turns. The upper, although looking very unusual is a surprisingly simple design yet it works well, with a good supportive and adaptive fit that’s perfect in this type of shoe. It’s light, at around 230g, yet proves durable enough for more frequent use as well as race day.

Adidas – Terrex Speed SG Trail – £140.00

Arriving in perfect time for the wetter weather and softer ground, the Terex Speed SG takes everything we like about the brands off-road models and adds an aggressive outsole for maximum traction. The Continental rubber studs do a great grip on a variety of surfaces, but it’s in the mud when they come into their own, allowing confident descents on the most unforgiving terrain. The cushioning is nicely balanced for a soft-ground shoe and the upper has a water-resistant design as well as abrasion-resistant welded overlays for protection and durability.

The shoe uses a high percent of recycled materials in its construction yet manages to provide a great fit, demonstrating no need for compromise. The Lightstrike cushioning is responsive and in a shoe of this type works well. Although the materials do offer some water repellence, the open mesh design will inevitably let water in, but also allow it to escape effectively.