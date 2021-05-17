After well over a year break, parkrun should soon be back and here we suggest some 5km workouts to prepare

All being well, parkrun should be starting up again in England in June. Here are our suggestions for 10 sessions covering speed, pacing, speed endurance and endurance to enable you to do your best on your return in a few weeks or in the month ahead.

The sessions can all be used for normal 5km road races too. The training could possibly be altered slightly depending on the parkrun you are preparing for.

If the parkrun is hilly, we suggest you put in some hill sessions or do your speedwork on a hilly circuit or your targeted parkrun course.

If it is an off-road parkrun, it is suggested you do a greater percentage of your training on similar surfaces rather than on the road.

Run 1: Race pace: Kilometre reps at goal pace with 2 minute recoveries

The best way to prepare yourself for running at a target is to get as used to that pace as much as you can. You could do reps over a variety of distances but the longer you do the rep, the more relevant it is – as the 5km is a good distance to break down into kilometres then doing reps over 5 or 6 kilometre efforts is probably the best option.

Remember in the race you are obviously getting zero recovery between the reps but beginning with two to three minutes is a good starting point. Then as you get fitter you should either be reducing the recovery or getting faster. As in a race don’t go too hard on the early reps and try and pace yourself. It is best to do the last reps five seconds faster than the others than to do the first one fastest.

Run 2: 400m reps at 5 seconds per 400m faster than goal pace

While it does not have to be too greater a proportion of your overall training week, it is good to be running at a significantly faster pace than your goal 5km pace at least once a week.

The more speed you can get in the legs, the more efficient and comfortable you can be at your goal pace. That is, if you are aiming for 20 minutes (6:26 miling or 4:00 kilos) if you are doing some of your speed work well inside six minute-miling then you should feel comfortable at a slower pace (at least in the first half).

While it may seem a long way removed from 5km, breaking the efforts down into 400m (or 200m) should improve the speed without tearing you down too much. The speed you do these reps is a pace you could roughly maintain for a mile, it is not sprinting but is a slightly faster pace than you could manage for 5km.

Run 3: 3km time trial

A good way of preparing for running 5km is to run at a slightly shorter distance where you can either practice goal pace or go even slightly faster. The distance of 3km is probably the ideal test being a standard racing distance on the track.

Looking at the UK and world records, there is a difference of four seconds a kilometre between the men’s records (world: 7:20.67 (2:27) and 12:35.36 (2:31) and UK: 7:32.62 (2:31) and 12:53.11 (2:35)) but curiously seven seconds on the women’s (world: 8:06.11 (2:42) and 14:06.62 (2:49) and UK: 8:22.20 (2:47) and 14:29.11 (2:54)) suggesting the 3000m records are better than the 5000m. So if you don’t want to practice pace but do it as a near flat out effort, aim for a pace approximately five seconds a kilometre faster.

Run 4: 5km two minutes outside goal pace but put 10 bursts of 200m at just inside goal pace but recover over at least a minute before accelerating again

This session is at a reasonably hard pace but with something in hand so you can put a number of bursts in at around or ideally slighter faster than goal pace. This sort of session gets you used to doing some of the run at race pace without having to maintain it for too long.

Run 5: 2000m at goal pace, 2000m recovery, 1000m as fast as you can

This is to get you used to running two-fifths of the distance at goal pace but then recovering over the next 2km before pushing on at a faster pace than you could manage if you had pushed hard for 5km.

Apart from giving some useful race pace training, it also allows you to practice a very fast last kilometre and improving the speed endurance.

Run 6: Two paced 5km

This is effectively 3 x 1km with 1km recovery but it’s not really proper recovery – just an easing back by around 30 seconds a kilometre and is a very hard session.

If you are aiming to run 5km at a certain pace then while very difficult, it should be possible to do three kilometres at that pace and the slower kilometres quite a bit slower and you should end up with a 5km time around a minute down on your target time.

Run 7: 5km acceleration run – starting steadily – picking up every kilometre

The idea of the run is to start quite gently but then every kilometre pick up 10-15 seconds so you are near race pace in the fourth kilometre but still go much faster in the final kilometre. This session gives you a feel of pace and control and the ability to pick up in the latter stages.

Run 8: Fast start 5km

This is an acceleration in reverse – starting out much faster than goal pace but then easing back every kilometre. There is the option of reaccelerating the final kilometre if you feel good but if you don’t, just slow gradually.

While even-pace running or slight negative splits is always the most efficient way of achieving a target time, it is good to practice a fast start to improve speed and easing back gradually from a very fast pace sometimes makes a good pace feel more achievable.

Run 9: Speed endurance: 10km at a pace 20-30 seconds a kilometre slower than goal pace

While speed is the key to running a fast 5km, you do need some endurance and some over distance runs and this session while not fast is reasonably hard and should result in a time a few minutes down on what you could achieve with a flat out 10km.

Run 10: Steady endurance run – one hour a minute off kilo goal pace

A run of a hour or longer won’t achieve an improvement in pace but it will build endurance and it is good to have one longer run each week even if you are aiming for speed.

Below, we give a breakdown of the pace requirements for 15, 20, 25 and 30 minutes though the principles could be used on paces outside that time span.

For a breakdown of what pace is required for 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29 minutes for the various sessions, please visit our AW Clubhouse.

Sub-15:00

Run 1: Race pace: Kilometre reps at goal pace with 2 minute recoveries

Aim for 5-6 reps around 2:58-3:00 Kilometre reps having a two minute jog or alternatively start reps every five minutes. Ideally start at three minutes and gradually get faster.

Run 2: Improving speed: 10 x 400m reps at 5 seconds per 400m faster than goal pace with one minute recovery

Aim for times around 65-67 – you can have a minute recovery or alternatively start reps every 2 minutes 30 which gives a little longer in recovery time.

Run 3: Race pace or improving speed: 3km time trial or race

If you are aiming to acclimatise your body to 15:00 pace then 9:00 is the obvious target but a flat out 3000m time trial or race could be in the vicinity of 8:45.

Run 4: Improving speed: 5km two minutes outside goal pace but put 10 bursts of 200m at just inside goal pace but recover over at least a minute before accelerating again

Aim for a 5km time around 17 minutes but once warmed up put some faster bursts in at sub-15 pace.

Run 5: Race pace: 2000m at goal pace, 2000m recovery, 1000m as fast as you can (approx 16:00)

Start out with a 6 minute 2km, then drop back to 7:00-7:30 for the next 2km but then try and blast the final kilometre well inside three minutes.

Run 6: Race pace: Two paced 5km (approx 16:00)

Aim for alternating kilometres of 3:00, 3:30, 3:00, 3:30, 3:00.

Run 7: Improving speed and acceleration – 5km acceleration run (approx 16:40)

Pick up 15 seconds every kilometre – 3:50, 3:35, 3:20, 3:05, 2:50.

Run 8: Improving early speed: Fast start 5km (approx 16:25 or 17:25)

The opposite of run 7 – go out inside 15:00 pace but ease back each kilometre – 2:55, 3:10, 3:30, 3:45 – last kilometre optional either 3:00 or 4:00!

Run 9: Speed endurance: 10km at a pace 20-30 seconds a kilometre slower than goal pace (approx 34:00-35:00)

This is a hard pace to build endurance but you should be capable of two to three minutes faster if you ran flat out.

Run 10: Steady endurance run of a hour – 40 seconds to a minute slower per kilo than 5km goal pace (approx 10 miles in a hour)

Steady just to build endurance.

For times from 16:00 to 19:00 you will need to visit the AW Clubhouse to see the necessary sessions.

Sub 20:00

Run 1: Race pace: Kilometre reps at goal pace with 2 minute recoveries

Aim for 5-6 reps around 3:56-4:00 kilometre reps having a two minute jog or alternatively start reps every six minutes. Ideally start at four minutes and gradually get faster.

Run 2: Improving speed: 10 x 400m reps at 5 seconds per 400m faster than goal pace with one minute recovery

Aim for times around 90 – you can have a minute recovery or alternatively start reps every 3 minutes which gives a little longer in recovery time.

Run 3: Race pace or improving speed: 3km time trial or race

If you are aiming to acclimatise your body to 20:00 pace then 12:00 is the obvious target but a flat out 3000m time trial or race could be in the vicinity of 11:45.

Run 4: Improving speed: 5km two minutes outside goal pace but put 10 bursts of 200m at just inside goal pace but recover over at least a minute before accelerating again

Aim for a 5km time around 22 minutes but once warmed up put some faster bursts in at sub-20 pace.

Run 5: Race pace: 2000m at goal pace, 2000m recovery, 1000m as fast as you can (approx 21:00)

Start out with an 8 minute 2km, then drop back to 9:00-9:30 for the next 2km but then try and blast the final kilometre well inside four minutes.

Run 6: Race pace: Two paced 5km (approx 21:00)

Aim for alternating kilometres of 4:00, 4:30, 4:00, 4:30, 4:00.

Run 7: Improving speed and acceleration – 5km acceleration run (approx 21:40)

Pick up 15 seconds every kilometre – 4:50, 4:35, 4:20, 4:05, 3:50.

Run 8: Improving early speed: Fast start 5km (approx 21:20 or 22:20)

The opposite of run 7 – go out inside 20:00 pace but ease back each kilometre – 3:55, 4:10, 4:30, 4:45 – last kilometre optional either 4:00 or 5:00!

Run 9: Speed endurance: 10km at a pace 20-30 seconds a kilometre slower than goal pace (approx 44:00-45:00)

This is a hard pace to build endurance but you should be capable of up to two minutes faster if you ran flat out.

Run 10: Steady endurance run of approx 70min – 40 seconds to a minute slower per kilo than 5km goal pace (approx 4:40 kilo) 9M-15km in 70min

Steady just to build endurance.

For sessions for times from 21:00 to 24:00 you will need to visit the AW Clubhouse.

Sub 25:00

Run 1: Race pace: Kilometre reps at goal pace with 2 minute recoveries

Aim for 5-6 reps around 4:55-5:00 kilometre reps having a two minute jog or alternatively start reps every seven minutes. Ideally start nearer 5:00 and gradually get faster.

Run 2: Improving speed: 10 x 400m reps at 5 seconds per 400m faster than goal pace with one minute recovery

Aim for times around 1:55 – you can have a minute recovery or alternatively start reps every 3 minutes which gives a little longer in recovery time.

Run 3: Race pace or improving speed: 3km time trial or race

If you are aiming to acclimatise your body to 25:00 pace then 15:00 is the obvious target but a flat out 3000m time trial or race could be in the vicinity of 14:30.

Run 4: Improving speed: 5km two minutes outside goal pace but put 10 bursts of 200m at just inside goal pace but recover over at least a minute before accelerating again

Aim for a 5km time around 27 minutes but once warmed up put some faster bursts in at sub-25 pace.

Run 5: Race pace: 2000m at goal pace, 2000m recovery, 1000m as fast as you can (approx 25:50)

Start out with a 10:00 2km, then drop back to 11:00-11:30 for the next 2km but then try and blast the final kilometre well inside 4:50.

Run 6: Race pace: Two paced 5km (approx 26:00)

Aim for alternating kilometres of 5:00, 5:30, 5:00, 5:30, 5:00.

Run 7: Improving speed and acceleration – 5km acceleration run (approx 26:40)

Pick up 15 seconds every kilometre -5:50, 5:35, 5:20, 5:05, 4:50.

Run 8: Improving early speed: Fast start 5km (approx 26:40 or 27:40)

The opposite of run 7 – go out inside 25:00 pace but ease back each kilometre – 5:00, 5:15, 5:30, 5:45 – last kilometre optional either 5:00 or 6:00!

Run 9: Speed endurance: 10km at a pace 20-30 seconds a kilometre slower than goal pace (approx 54:00-55:00)

This is hard to build endurance but you should be capable of up to two minutes faster if you ran flat out.

Run 10: Steady endurance run of approx 85min – 40 seconds to a minute slower per kilo than 5km goal pace (approx 5:40 kilo) 9M-15km in 80-85min

Steady just to build endurance.

For sessions for times from 26:00 to 29:00 you will need to visit the AW Clubhouse.

Sub 30:00 (6:00)

Run 1: Race pace: Kilometre reps at goal pace with 2 minute recoveries

Aim for 5-6 reps around 5:56-6:00 kilometre reps having a two minute jog or alternatively start reps every eight minutes. Ideally start nearer 6:00 and gradually get faster.

Run 2: Improving speed: 10 x 400m reps at 5 seconds per 400m faster than goal 5km pace with one minute recovery

Aim for times around 2:15 – you can have a minute recovery or alternatively start reps every 3 minutes..

Run 3: Race pace or improving speed: 3km time trial or race

If you are aiming to acclimatise your body to 30:00 pace then 18:00 is the obvious target but a flat out 3000m time trial or race could be in the vicinity of 17:00.

Run 4: Improving speed: 5km two minutes outside goal pace but put 10 bursts of 200m at just inside goal pace but recover over at least a minute before accelerating again

Aim for a 5km time around 32 minutes but once warmed up put some faster bursts in at sub-30 pace.

Run 5: Race pace: 2000m at goal pace, 2000m recovery, 1000m as fast as you can (approx 31:00)

Start out with a 12:00 2km, then drop back to 13:00-13:30 for the next 2km but then try and blast the final kilometre well inside 6:00.

Run 6: Race pace: Two paced 5km (approx 31:00)

Aim for alternating kilometres of 6:00, 6:30, 6:00, 6:30, 6:00.

Run 7: Improving speed and acceleration – 5km acceleration run (approx 31:40)

Pick up 15 seconds every kilometre 6:50, 6:35, 6:20, 6:05, 5:50.

Run 8: Improving early speed: Fast start 5km (approx 31:30 or 32:30)

The opposite of run 7 – go out inside 30:00 pace but ease back each kilometre – 6:00, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45 – last kilometre optional either 6:00 or 7:00!

Run 9: Speed endurance: 10km at a pace 20-30 seconds a kilometre slower than goal pace (approx 64:00-65:00)

This is hard to build endurance but you should be capable of two minutes faster if you ran flat out.

Run 10: Steady endurance run of approx 90min – 30 seconds to a minute slower per kilo than 5km goal pace (approx 6:30 kilo) 9M-15km in 92-95min

Steady just to build endurance.

For those looking at times at over 30 minutes, use the same principle – work out what kilometre pace you require for your target and then adjust the sessions accordingly.

» Steve Smythe has run 5km in 15:41 and the marathon in 2:29:42. But he has also run quicker than 2:47 for 26.2 miles during five different decades. See more on parkrun training here