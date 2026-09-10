West, Elson and Kavanagh set for SportsShoes Podium battle in Battersea

Strong domestic fields will line up for the latest SportsShoes Podium 5km meeting in Battersea Park on September 11, with racing getting underway at 7pm.

SportsShoes Podium has established itself as one of the UK’s leading graded 5km race series for competitive road runners, with the Battersea Park event set to provide another opportunity for athletes to test themselves over the distance.

James West heads the men’s elite field and will arrive in London with some strong recent form behind him.

The Tonbridge AC athlete has a 13:09.07 personal best for 5000m on the track, set in 2024, while his road 5km best stands at 13:44. He set that mark at the SportsShoes Podium Festival in Leicester last year.

West won the SportsShoes Podium MCR meeting in Manchester in August, clocking 13:49 to narrowly edge former Australian professional cyclist Jimmy Whelan. That victory came just days after West finished 12th in the 5000m at the European Championships.

He will be looking to build on that recent success when he returns to the SportsShoes Podium series in Battersea Park.

Callum Elson will provide further competition at the sharp end of the men's race, with the Team Makou athlete boasting a 5km best of 13:36.

Elson enjoyed a strong indoor season earlier this year and also has international medal-winning experience, having taken silver in the mile at the 2023 World Road Running Championships in a time of 3:56.41.

Jack Kavanagh is another name to watch, with the 13:34 athlete bringing plenty of championship experience to the field.

Kavanagh won silver in the 5000m at last year's British Championships in Birmingham, finishing behind Josh Kerr and ahead of bronze medallist Rory Leonard. He also improved his track 5000m PB at this year's British Championships, finishing fifth in 13:36.39.

The women's elite race will be led by New Zealand's Georgie Grgec, who arrives with a 15:23 road 5km PB - the fastest mark among the entries.

Grgec has been particularly busy on the roads this year, racing two half marathons, after shifting her focus towards road racing following a period of competing on the track.

She retains plenty of track pedigree, however, having run a 5000m best of 15:03.37 last year.

Eleanor Curran is second on the entries list by 5km PB, with her best of 15:58 putting her among the leading contenders.

Curran has also enjoyed success over the country earlier this year, winning the London Cross Challenge earlier in the season, and will be looking to carry that form onto the roads in Battersea Park.

Annabel Morton brings an interesting background to the women's field, with the triathlete holding a 5km PB of 16:02.

With strong men's and women's fields assembled, the Battersea Park meeting promises another evening of competitive racing as the SportsShoes Podium series continues its growth across the UK.