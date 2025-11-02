Tonbridge's men and Belgrave's women victorious at English Cross-Country Relays in Mansfield

Berry Hill Park in Mansfield stages the 2025 event, sponsored by sportsshoes.com.

South of England clubs took most of the main honours at the English Cross Country Relay Championships on Saturday (Nov 1) as Tonbridge and Belgrave added the senior men’s and women’s titles respectively over an amended course at Berry Hill Park that included a jump over a log.

It was more building work and landscaping that caused the variation and the races were run in strong winds which were against the runners in the starting and finishing straight.

Southern clubs were only denied one team championship and that was by Salford Harriers in the junior women’s race. Aldershot were the only club to snaffle more than one title, with two, as Chelmsford had three podium places.

Men

Tonbridge used the classic method to secure their title by being moderately placed at the start before gradually advancing through the field to take the tape 25 seconds clear of the field, thanks to their anchor man James Kingston.

For the first three stages they relied on their middle-distance twins Jack and Ted Higgins, who were split by Alex Howard, as they began in 12th then 3rd before sending Kingston off in third to complete the victory.

Kingston’s 14;44 was fourth fastest overall, some 18 seconds down on Western Tempo’s Jacob Cann, who repeated his fastest lap exploits from the English National Road relay at Sutton Park.

Earlier, it had been Houghton’s Cameron Allan, the Inter-Counties bronze medallist, who had ‘won’ the double lap, 5km long, opening leg with a 14:41 split that then stayed as the third best of the afternoon.

He said: “It was really fast,” and then commented on the extra hazard that had been placed on the course, adding: “The log was easy to get over but came just after a chicane.”

Allan also noted that this was his second first leg relay ‘win’ in succession. “I ‘won’ the first leg for Law in the Scottish relay last weekend.”

Going fastest on stage two had been former English National and Inter-Counties winner Calum Johnson as he scythed through 36 places to the lead mid-race, with a 14:34 split that looked, just as in the Northern Relays two weeks earlier, to be good enough for fastest lap.

He said of his run here: “I run best on the second leg and I always want to come here as that’s what it’s all about. I’m also team manager and was here at 9:30am this morning putting the club tent up and am trying to get the guys out.”

Johnson's fastest was not quite enough, as Cann’s 14:26 on the next lap saw Western Tempo lead the massive field after gaining a dozen slots to the head of the field before they drifted back.

Cann, who was also fastest in the English Road Relays, said: “I was doing my best to catch them.”

This he did but his club could not hold on and then drifted back to fourth by the line.

Meanwhile Tonbridge were up in the podium places and Ted Higgins was second on the penultimate lap before Kingston completed the job.

He said: “That’s the first medal for the other three of them,” with the Higgins twins having joined Tonbridge a couple of years ago from Bexley.

In the silver medal slot at the line were 2024 winners Shaftesbury Barnet and they too gradually moved through before Liam Dee secured silver.

He said: “I tried to follow him,” but that saw them home ahead of Cambridge & Coleridge for a Southern clean sweep. They had saved their fastest Callum Elson to last and it was only at the finish that they were in a podium place.

Men (4x5km): 1 Tonbridge 60:06 (J Higgins 15:00, A Howard 15:25, T Higgins 14:59, J Kingston 14:44); 2 Shaftesbury Barnet 60:31 (T Butler 15:07, D Evans 15:20, J Dempsey 14:57, L Dee 15:08); 3 Cambridge & Coleridge 60:45 (O Newman 15:17, T Keen 15:10, N Mapperley 15:23, C Elson 14:56); 4 Western Tempo 61:41 (P Molloy 15:01, L Davis 15:49, J Cann 14:26, C Wright 16:27); 5 Newark 1:50 (E Smith-Rasmussen 14:57, J Parkinson 15:46, M Chesterton 16:15, E Buck 14:54); 6 Salford 62:16 (H Wakefield 15:23, S Hopkins 15:43, D Barratt 15:28, A Ediker 15:43); 7 Highgate 62:17 (P Chambers 15:58, A Lepretre 15:14, F Grierson 15:24, C Cooper 15:43); 8 Leeds 62:30 (W Tighe 15:47, P Kelly 16:03, E Bovingdon 15:29, J Connell 15:12); 9 Aldershot Farnham & District 62:30 (C Charleston 15:52, T Chandler 15:27, S Eglen 15:41, L Stone 15:31); 10 Gateshead 62:34 (J Blevins 15:38, C Johnson 14:35, M Linsley 16:06, L Liddle 16:18); 11 Herne Hill 62:39 (A Ludewick 15:21, S Bramwell 14:55, T O'Mahoney 16:34, T Austin 15:52); 12 Bedford & County 63:02 (E Blythman 15:25, N Campion 15:31, H Brodie 15:44, A Yabsley 16:24); 13 Bracknell 63:05 (B Moore 15:31, S Halsted 15:29, C Broadbent 17:06, Z Seddon 15:02); 14 Loughborough Students 63:10 (J Small 15:03, L Patete 15:43, H Pickard 16:05, F Cooper 16:21); 15 Chiltern 63:25 (R Slade 14:44, S Bossi 16:04, A Aldred 16:26, H Cox 16:12); 16 Morpeth 63:26; 17 Cambridge & Coleridge B 63:38; 18 Tonbridge B 63:57 (J MacDonald 15:35, L Mills 15:51, J Crombie 16:00, M Selby 16:33); 19 Reading 64:06; 20 Blackburn 64:12

Fastest: J Cann (W Tempo) 14:26; C Johnson (Gate) 14:35; C Allan (Hought) 14:41; J Kingston (Ton)/A McMillan (York)/M Ramsden (B’burn)/R Slade (Chilt)/ 14:44

141 teams finished

Women

This was Belgrave Harriers’ third win a row, with Kate Axford present in all three and notching up the fastest women’s lap en route.

They began their defence with Sophie Hicks placing fifth on the first of their three 3km laps before Sarah Astin swept them ahead mid-race with a 9:49 clocking and then Axford completed the job with her 9:25 split.

Earlier, it had been Holly Dixon who had ‘won’ the opening stage for Cambridge Harriers in 9:38, a time that then stood up as the second best of the race.

Dixon said: “Ty Brockley-Langford led for 300m but I decided just to run my own race and am now planning for the Cardiff Cross, then Liverpool, but it was a short race here.”

Close behind was Chelmsford’s Megan Harris, whose 9:42 ended up third best.

Herne Hill, who wound up second at the line, started the best of the medallists in fourth spot on the opener thanks to Saskia Millard as the first leg runners all piled in.

Astin took the lead on stage two, for Belgrave, as Herne Hill advanced to second thanks to Sophie Tooley. Astin said: “I felt good and just wanted to get a good lead for Kate.”

She added she had dropped out of the Valencia Half-Marathon six days earlier with stitch.

Axford then completed the Belgrave hat-trick, before saying: “It gets better every time but I didn’t feel any pressure and just bombed it and pushed hard up the hill.”

Herne Hill were to stay second to the end thanks to Lucy Jones’ fourth fastest 9:43, as Niamh Bridson-Hubbard’s 9:45 secured bronze for Blackheath & Bromley.

Women (3x3km): 1 Belgrave 29:05 (S Hicks 9:52, S Astin 9:49, K Axford 9:25); 2 Herne Hill 29:50 (S Millard 9:48, S Tooley 10:20, L Jones 9:43); 3 Blackheath & Bromley 30:05 (H Clark 10:13, C Taylor-Costin 10:07, N Bridson-Hubbard 9:46); 4 Aldershot Farnham & District 30:13 (K Hughes 10:19, M Grice 10:09, N Brown 9:46); 5 Thames Valley 30:26 (K Olding 10:34, C Buckley 10:04, I Weir 9:50); 6 Blackburn 30:32 (A McAndrew 10:04, L Huxley 10:18, K Maher 10:10); 7 Loughborough Students 30:51 (C Muzio 10:21, E Muzio 10:22, A Coffey 10:08); 8 Derby 31:08 (M Hudson 9:49, E Jones 10:37, A Ita 10:42); 9 Leeds 31:13 (E Curran 9:59, C Van Zelst 10:38, J Walsh 10:36); 10 Sale Manchester 31:21 (L Armitage 9:57, M Davies 10:28, I Burke 10:57); 11 Belgrave B 32:07 (A Barbour 10:08, M Canham 10:51, A Gandee 11:09); 12 Trafford Athletic Club 32:11 (B Reid 10:01, S Hudak 11:08, I Rippon 11:03); 13 Vale Royal 32:16 (S Dufour-Jackson 10:36, E Bushill 11:12, G Roberts 10:29); 4 Cambridge & Coleridge 32:19 (E Leggate 11:00, K Lowery 10:16, A Clarke 11:03); 15 Birchfield 32:20 (A Testar 10:44, S McDonald 10:12, R Nicholls 11:26); 16 Salford 32:22; 17 North Somerset 32:34; 18 Wirral 32:38; 19 Charnwood 32:40; 20 Birtley 32:57

Fastest: K Axford (Belg) 9:25; H Dixon (Camb H) 9:38; M Harris (Chelm) 9:42; L Jones (Herne H) 9:43; N Brown (AFD)/N Bridson-Hubbard (B&B) 9:46

107 teams finished

Under-20

The smallest fields of the day were in the under-20 races where Aldershot’s men and Salford’s women came out on top.

For the men, Aldershot led throughout but, after Luca Hamblen had given them a ‘winning’ start on the first of their 3km legs, it was a case of hanging on. Owen Smith and Onjoro Sumba did just that as Blackburn and Invicta East Kent chased them to the line.

Hamblin said: “Just before the last hill I made a burst and felt pretty comfortable throughout, but wasn’t expecting to do that well.”

Such was the chase made by Blackburn’s Dexta Thompson that his efforts yielded the equal fastest under-20 time of 8:38, although he said: “I was just jogging.”

His time was also credited to Phoenix’s Miles Waterworth who took his club to fourth on the last leg. However, his time was not quite enough to see his club catch Invicta for bronze as Alex Dack’s 8:52 was enough for the Kent outfit.

The junior women had the honour of being first away, for their three lap 2.5km distance and Salford took the lead mid-race through Jasmine Wright’s 8:51, before Sophia Roiditis finished the job with 8:48.

Wright said: “I wanted to get them and I do like chasing people.”

In a remarkable display of consistency, the Salford trio all ran within six seconds of each other after Freya Murdoch had given them a good start in fourth, with 8:46.

This was behind an opening leg lead for Aldershot’s Katie Pye, whose 8:32 was the fastest of the race but she was her club’s sole runner in the age group.

She said: “I got out quite fast and then tried to push in the woods,” and, talking about her lack of a team added: “There are not many under-20s in the club.”

Just behind, Windsor started well through Ella Davie’s 8:38 which wound up second best of the race but the title was Salford’s.

Behind, Birmingham University recovered from a steady start thanks to Willow Baker and Evelina Powell to take second ahead of fellow students Loughborough.

U20 Men (3x3km): 1 Aldershot Farnham & District 26:30 (L Hamblen 8:41, O Smith 8:57, O Sumba 8:54); 2 Blackburn 26:37 (M Clark 9:14, M Fraser 8:45, D Thompson 8:38); 3 Invicta East Kent 26:40 (J Stevens 8:47, N Paterson 9:01, A Dack 8:53); 4 Brighton Phoenix 26:42 (O Wallek 8:57, R Clark 9:08, M Waterworth 8:38); 5 Tonbridge 26:53 (H Fraser 8:58, T Bawtree 8:54, T Claridge 9:02); 6 Cambridge & Coleridge 27:03 (M Morgan 9:13, I Morgan 9:04, C Benyan 8:48); 7 Chelmsford 27:08 (A Ballard 9:11, J Hurrell 8:47, S Plummer 9:11); 8 City Of Norwich 27:17 (Z Dunne 8:54, W Percival 9:13, T Ash 9:12); 9 Bedford & County 27:29 (T Beale 8:58, M Kotrys 9:04, J Schuricht 9:27); 10 Winchester Running Club 27:47 (R Price 9:09, H Wilson 9:15, S Parkinson 9:24); 11 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 27:50; 12 Mansfield 27:51; 13 Exeter 28:03; 14 Taunton 28:12 (D Millard 8:58, C McDonald 9:35, C Goodridge 9:41); 15 Peterborough & Nene Valley 28:12

Fastest: D Thompson (B’burn)/M Waterworth (Phoe) 8:38; L Hamblen (AFD) 8:41; N Fraser (B’burn)/M Miel-Ingram (Radley) 8:45

46 teams finished

U20 Women (3x2.5km): 1 Salford 26:25 (F Murdoch 8:46, J Wright 8:51, S Roiditis 8:48); 2 Birmingham U 26:56 (H Kinane 9:09, W Baker 8:59, E Powell 8:49); 3 Loughborough Students 27:24 (I Frost 9:09, E Wells 9:15, E McLennan 9:01); 4 Vale Royal 27:32 (D Murphy 9:08, S Harding 9:26, E Jha 8:58); 5 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 27:54 (E Davey 8:39, Y Grant 9:32, A Passos 9:45); 6 Birmingham U B 28:24 (I Jones 9:24, I Chapell 9:17, C Vickers 9:44); 7 Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets 28:40 (L MacDonald 9:16, R James 9:57, M Panoutsou 9:29); 8 Loughborough Students B 28:48 (L Danobrega 9:18, F Perry 9:42, A Clarke 9:49); 9 St Mary's University 28:51 (L McLaren 9:34, C Wormley 9:41, L Wormley 9:37); 10 Milton Keynes 29:24 (M Pearce 9:32, I Gregg 9:46, E Willis 10:08); 11 Charnwood 29:25; 12 Rotherham 29:33; 13 Lincoln Wellington 29:41; 14 Salford B 29:48; 15 Tonbridge 29:53

Fastest: K Pye (AFD) 8:32; E Davie (WSEH) 8:39; J Leggate (C&C) 8:42; F Murdoch (Salf) 8:46; L Sutton (St Mary’s) 8:48; S Roiditis (Salf) 8:51;

27 teams finished

U17 Races

Four South of England clubs leaded the under-17 men’s event with Joseph Scanes securing the title for Blackheath from Kent rivals Tonbridge on the final stage, thanks to the fastest split of the race for their 3km circuit.

This was 8:55 and advanced his club to gold by moving up from second but, earlier, they had been given a good start by Joseph Hill’s 9:00.

That opening leg had been ‘won’ by Hallamshire’s Tom Thake with an 8:56 split ahead of Rotherham’s Mikey Bacon and Ewan Withnall for Burton, who were all among the fastest times for their age group.

Thake said: “I paced that to perfection after there were three of us clear in the top field and managed to get to the last corner first.”

Tonbridge went into the lead mid-race, thanks to Ewan Prendergast, but could not hold on as Scanes went past but still secured second. That was thanks to Oscar Graffin, the son of Andy, one of the Graffin twins who were Internationals for their club.

Scanes said of his rival: “We’ve been racing well all season and I thought I’d be patient then get him in the woods.”

The under-17 women’s title seems to have been Aldershot’s many times and here it was no exception as the Hampshire outfit moved through as the race progressed before Kitty Scott applied the coup de grace on the last leg with the fastest under-17 time of 8:30.

This was after Matilda Robertson and Sabrina Coppola-Johansen had set things up well. Scott said: “that was tough and was very windy but because it’s short you have to run faster.”

The opening 2.5km stage had been ‘won’ by Isabella Tutt of Wakefield with an 8:41 clocking that wound up second best of the race. Of her finish she said: “There was only 200m to go so I thought I would go for it.”

This was ahead of Ezra Harrold’s 8:43 for Chelmsford, who then went ahead on stage two thanks to Lottie Wilkin’s 8:53, as their club held on for third at the line.

Wilkin was one of the first to comment about the addition of a log hazard on the course. She said: “They put a log barrier there and I had to step on it.”

However, Aldershot were home and dry, thanks to Scott, as Lincoln Wellington’s Ellarose Whitfield just held on to the silver medals.

U17 Men (3x3km): 1 Blackheath & Bromley 27:25 (J Hill 9:00, O Ward 9:31, J Scanes 8:55); 2 Tonbridge 27:40 (W Bachelor 9:10, E Prendergast 9:09, O Graffin 9:22); 3 Cambridge & Coleridge 28:01 (S McDonald 9:14, H Pearson 9:29, F MacLennan 9:19); 4 Herne Hill 28:12 (C Holmes 9:25, T Clerkin 9:13, Z Morris 9:35); 5 Trafford 28:14 (T Austin 9:22, P Aron 9:33, F Dobson-Emmas 9:20); 6 Leeds 28:20 (Y Alem 9:28, J Norris 9:13, A Smith 9:40); 7 Dacorum 28:28 (T Pritchard 9:21, T Murphy 9:16, O Buckley 9:52); 8 Hallamshire Sheffield 28:41 (T Thake 8:56, H Kirkman 10:12, R Keen 9:33); 9 Saint Edmund Pacers 28:43 (A Jeffery 9:39, M Uttley 9:23, M Jeffery 9:42); 10 North Somerset 28:46 (J Bennett 9:47, J Finch 9:36, L Darlington 9:24); 11Tonbridge B 28:46; 12 Southport Waterloo 28:47; 13 Taunton 28:50; 14 Shaftesbury Barnet 28:51; 15 Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets 28:54

Fastest: J Scanes (B&B) 8:55; T Thake (Hallam) 8:56; M Bacon (Roth) 8:58; R Withnall (Burt) 8:59; J Hill (B&B) 9:00; E Prendergast (Ton) 9:09

82 teams finished

U17 Women (3x2.5km): 1 Aldershot Farnham & District 26:09 (M Robertson 8:50, S Coppola-Johansen 8:50, K Scott 8:30); 2 Lincoln Wellington 26:58 (I Porter 8:47, P Langlands 8:53, E Whitworth 9:20); 3 Chelmsford 26:59 (E Harrold 8:44, L Wilkin 8:53, A Shipton 9:23); 4 Rotherham 27:51 (M Schofield 9:05, M Holmes 9:34, G Turner 9:12); 5 Milton Keynes 27:51 (S Chapman 8:47, E Pearce 9:47, O Geary 9:18); 6 Aldershot Farnham & District B 28:26 (K McBride 9:01, O Garcia Davis 9:13, M Jobbins 10:13); 7 Stoke 28:28 (L Dundas 9:30, L Smith 9:50, H Turner 9:09); 8 Cambridge & Coleridge 28:28 (J Christmas 8:55, I King 9:58, C Hughes 9:37); 9 Milton Keynes B 28:29 (K Webb 9:27, N Freeland 9:24, L Webb 9:40); 10 Chelmsford B 28:37 (H Harrison 9:35, E Lole 9:21, H Matthews 9:43); 11 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 28:45; 12 Preston 29:04; 13 Tonbridge 29:05; 14 Herne Hill 29:11; 15 Milton Keynes C 29:19

Fastest: K Scott (AFD) 8:30; I Tutt (Wake) 8:41; E Harrold (Chelm) 8:44; S Chapman (Mil K) 8:47; P Henson (Leeds) 8:48; S Coppolla-Johnson (AFD)/M Robertson (AFD) 8:50

38 teams finished

Young Athletes

The youngest age groups titles all went to southern clubs, with Bracknell and Shaftesbury taking the boys and Windsor and Brentwood the girls.

All of the younger age group races were run over the 2km circuit and the under-15 boys’ race saw Bracknell lead throughout after Elliott Langley-Aybar gave them a winning start with the fastest under-15 time of 6:17. Jasper Legge and Edward Cunliffe then brought them safely home for a narrow win over Bedford & County and Cambridge & Coleridge.

Cunliffe, whose club completed the relay double of road and country, said of his Bedford rival: “He went too early.”

That first leg win was by the narrowest possible margin as Herts Phoenix’s Jake Summers was only just headed by a nose but given the same rounded time of 6:17.

Bedford owed their silver medals to second stage runner Fraser Williams’ third best 6:18 mid-race, after he advanced from 14th to second.

Windsor’s under-15 girls win came after Kara Gorman had given them a solid start in second before Hannah Lucas and then Zoe Allan’s second race quickest 7:00 brought them home comfortably.

Earlier the stage one ‘winner’ had been Derby’s Olivia Lee, whose 6:55 split was never bettered, as Chelmsford and Hallamshire completed the podium places.

Lee said: “I was holding back a bit in the first half but took the lead half-way.”

Windsor seemed surprised to be there with a chance and second stage runner Hannah Lucas said: “At half way, I thought: I can’t really be bothered then saw the finish.”

Allen said: “I was a bit in the lead but I knew that I had to go hard but couldn’t have done it without them (the rest of her team) as they did the work.”

Shaftesbury Barnet won the under-13 boys’ race comprehensively as Lewis Ward brought them home but had none of the fastest laps.

It had been North Shields Poly’s Noah Penfold whose first leg ‘win’ in 6:45 that was adjudged the race’s quickest effort but he only just got the nod over Thames Valley’s Luis Da Silva’s 6:46.

Chelmsford were again in the medals in second, their third podium place of the day, but clear of third placed Reading.

Relatively new club Brentwood Beagles took the under-13 girls’ title with their Madison Kindler quickest overall on the final stage with 7:13, as another newish outfit, Warriors Pentathlon were steered to second on the final leg by Roni Kohring’s second best 7:19.

Kindler was one of few who said of the course: “It was quite slippery in places.”

U15 Boys (3x2km): 1 Bracknell 19:25 (E Langley-Aybar 6:17, J Legg 6:38, E Cunniffe 6:32); 2 Bedford & County 19:29 (E Gibbs 6:40, F Williams 6:18, O Henderson 6:32); 3 Cambridge & Coleridge 19:43 (H Cantell 6:20, J Arnold-Pepper 6:40, J Goldie 6:45); 4 Tonbridge 19:47 (G Bowers 6:29, J Graffin 6:36, L Szumilewicz 6:43); 5 Saint Edmund Pacers 19:57 (D Pearson 6:49, H Dover 6:35, D Marshall 6:35); 6 Brighton & Hove 20:07 (T Thom-Watts 6:23, G Urben 6:39, J Perez Rork 7:06); 7 Herne Hill 20:08 (A Duan 6:37, L Boulton 6:36, J Aldham 6:56); 8 Royal Sutton Coldfield 20:13 (O Alsop 6:51, G Harradence 6:48, M Randhawa 6:35); 9 Swindon 20:15 (J Bryant 6:49, F Byrne 6:49, J Mayneord 6:38); 10 Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets 20:16 (A Wolpert 6:43, H Dinolt 7:10, M Lamy 6:25); 11 Charnwood 20:22; 12 Chelmsford 20:29; 13 Burton 20:31; 14 Portsmouth 20:34; 15 Blackheath & Bromley 20:34

Fastest: E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 6:17/J Summers (Herts P) 6:17; F Williams (Bed C) 6:18; T Hastings (Wake) 6:19; H Cantell (C&C) 6:20; T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 6:23

83 teams finished

U13 Boys (3x2km): 1 Shaftesbury Barnet 20:47 (D Pascal 6:52, H Henderson 7:02, L Ward 6:54); 2 Chelmsford 21:29 (M Sanford 6:50, F Blacketer 7:25, D Law 7:14); 3 Reading 21:42 (W May 7:05, R Odlin 7:38, N Mazieres 7:00); 4 North Shields Polytechnic Club 21:51 (N Penfold 6:45, T Hale 7:36, E Hughes 7:30); 5 Herts Phoenix 21:58 (J Maiden 6:49, H Wakefield 7:37, T Summers 7:33); 6 Sale Manchester 22:13 (C Hodgson 7:25, A O'Hare 7:04, J Howell 7:45); 7 Brighton & Hove 22:15 (B Moyes 7:00, E Clayton 7:53, L Fox 7:24); 8 Bedford & County 22:17 (T Kemp 7:29, E Janes 7:26, I Morgan 7:23); 9 Bingley 22:19 (R Emsley 7:22, M Aston 7:43, R Brooks 7:15); 10 Herne Hill 22:20 (J Lotter 7:20, T Howard 7:32, E Albert-Preskett 7:29); 11 Vale Of Aylesbury 22:25; 12 Milton Keynes 22:27; 13 Blackheath & Bromley 22:27; 14 Thames Valley 22:30; 15 Blackheath & Bromley B 22:37

Fastest: N Penfold (NSP) 6:45; L De Silva (TVH) 6:46; J Maiden (Herts P) 6:49; M Sanford (Chelm) 6:50; D Pascal (SB) 6:52; G Fisher (Macc) 6:53

66 teams finished

U15 Girls (3x2km): 1 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 21:26 (K Gorman 7:05, H Lucas 7:22, Z Allan 7:00); 2 Chelmsford 21:55 (I Kehoe 7:17, A King 7:12, L Sanford 7:27); 3 Hallamshire Sheffield 21:59 (J Thake 7:05, P Foxall 7:35, F Hill 7:20); 4 Sale Manchester 22:00 (R Heywood-Young 7:31, M Boyer 7:31, B Soper 7:00); 5 Aldershot Farnham & District 22:20 (H Robertson 7:57, P Guest 7:06, N Walmsley 7:17); 6 Wreake & Soar Valley 22:24 (M Mullett 7:07, L Nicholls 7:59, A Kemp 7:19); 7 Warriors Pentathlon 22:42 (I Yorke 7:17, M Yorke 8:13, I Beddow 7:13); 8 Lincoln Wellington 22:44 (F Lilly 7:23, A Ronnie 7:36, F Goulsbra 7:45); 9 Derby 22:54 (O Lee 6:55, J Whitehead 8:28, A Lincoln 7:32);

10 Kettering Town 22:55 (M Owen 7:05, M Sharp 8:21, B Lamb 7:30); 11 Saint Edmund Pacers 23:00; 12 Chelmsford B 23:00; 13 Mansfield 23:03; 14 Preston 23:10; 15 Blackheath & Bromley 23:12

Fastest: O Lee (Der) 6:55; Z Allen (WSEH)/B Soper (Sale) 7:00; K Gorman (WSEH)/ M Owen (Kett)/J Thake (Hallam) 7:05; P Guest (AFD) 7:06

64 teams finished

U13 Girls (3x2km): 1 Brentwood Beagles 22:11 (S Davies 7:27, L Esterhuysen 7:31, M Kindler 7:14); 2 Warriors Pentathlon 22:59 (P Boden 7:59, D McVicar 7:42, R Kohring 7:19); 3 Bingley 23:06 (B Bailey 7:29, C Pedley 8:09, H Carter 7:30); 4 Herne Hill 23:28 (S O'Brien 7:20, O Fisher 8:06, C Holmes 8:03); 5 Lincoln Wellington 23:33 (M Porter 7:40, H Gossiel 8:23, H Norris 7:31); 6 St Mary's Richmond 23:43 (I Snaith 8:21, E Hunt 7:47, L Graham 7:36); 7 Rugby & Northampton 23:55 (E Rudkin-Wilson 7:38, M Hamilton 8:23, F Carty 7:54); 8 Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow 24:01 (J Watson 8:00, E Wouters 8:06, S Ramos-Plewman 7:55); 9 Aldershot Farnham & District 24:03 (E Jones 8:16, E Walmsley 8:02, I Goodey De Diego 7:46); 10 North Shields Poly 24:12 (A Penfold 7:34, E Hawkins 8:20, E Soward 8:19); 11 Sale Manchester 24:14; 12 Blackheath & Bromley 24:16; 13 Liverpool 24:19; 14 Liverpool B 24:20; 15 Saint Edmund Pacers 24:22

Fastest: M Kindler (B’wood) 7:14; R Kohring (Warriors) 7:19; S O’Brien (Herne H) 7:20; C Bailey (Hallam) 7:25; S Davies (B’wood) 7:27; B Bailey (Bing) 7:29

66 teams finished