The men's 400m and midweek magic

Expect the 400m fireworks to fly at next summer's European Championships in Birmingham.

Anyone who watched the London Athletics Meet earlier this year will have seen how the fireworks can fly when Matthew Hudson-Smith and Charlie Dobson face each other on the track over 400m.

And that mouthwatering prospect lies in store once again at the 2026 European Championships in Birmingham.

The evening session on Wednesday August 12 at the Alexander Stadium will feature the men's 400m final and, once again, should have all the ingredients of another truly memorable occasion.

Belgium's 2024 world indoor champion Alexander Doom struck gold at the last edition of the European Championships in Rome but Hudson-Smith, himself a two-time European champion (2018 and 2022) will have a point to prove after missing out on the podium at this year's World Championships.

The US-based Olympic and world silver medallist who hails from Wolverhampton also finished second during his last championships outing at the Alexander Stadium, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and would love nothing more than coming out on top in his own back yard.

Dobson – second to Doom in Rome – will be in the medal hunt, too, and beat his fellow countryman in London back in July with a flying finish that took him to victory and a personal best of 44.14.

Britain's ever-improving Sam Reardon will be inspired by the home crowd factor in a field that will also feature the likes of Hungary's European indoor champion Attila Molnar.

