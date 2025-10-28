Teenager Ava Crean wins Irish marathon title in Dublin

Welcome to our weekly round-up from the roads of the UK and Ireland.

IRISH LIFE DUBLIN MARATHON, October 26

Victories at the Dublin Marathon on Sunday went to Daniel Mesfin of the United States and Eebbissee Addunyaa of Ethiopia but much of the post-race coverage in Ireland centred on Ava Crean, who won the Irish women's title aged just 19.

When Crean first started running during the pandemic, she struggled to complete more than 500 metres without walking and did most of her training on a treadmill. "I didn't want to run outside because I was kind of embarrassed," she said.

But she persisted and after running 2:49:00 on her marathon debut in Manchester in spring this year followed by 2:43:26 in Limerick in May, she clocked 2:34:11 in Dublin to beat Ann Marie McGlynn, 45, with the latter aiming for her third national marathon title as she clocked 2:36:24.

Crean was a basketball player in her youth but has taken to marathon running in style and in Dublin finished sixth overall on a wet and windy day.

In a field of 22,500, the men's Irish title was won by David McGlynn, with the 26-year-old Waterford runner clocking 2:11:01 to take four minutes off his best.

The men’s race was won by Eritrean-born and Arizona-based American Mesfin in 2:08:51.

Ethiopia’s Manazot Siyum was runner-up in 2:09:09 with Sweden’s Samuel Tsegaye third in 2:09:29.

Ethiopian athletes swept the podium in the women's race with Eebbissee Addunyaa, who is also aged just 19, first in 2:26:28, followed by Kena Girma in 2:26:32 and Atsede Baysa third in 2:27:12.

Men: 1 Daniel Mesfin (USA) 2:08:51; 2 Manazot Siyum (ETH) 2:09:09; 3 Samuel Tsegage (SWE) 2:09:29

Irish Champs: 1 David McGlynn (Waterford) 2:11:01; 2 Ryan Creech (Leevale) 2:11:42; 3 Paul O’Donnell (Dundrum South) 2:12:11

Women: 1 Eebbissee Addunyaa (ETH) 2:26:26; 2 Kena Girma (ETH) 2:26:32; 3 Atsede Baysa (ETH) 2:27:12

Irish Champs: 1 Ava Crean (Back to Boston Running) 2:34:12; 2 Ann Marie McGlynn (Strabane, W45) 2:36:24; 3 Nichola Sheridan (Bohermeen) 2:39:56

ACCRINGTON 10km, Lancashire, October 26

Overall: 1 B Walsh (CleM) 33:45

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 35:29

BRIGG POPPY 10km, Lincolnshire, October 26

Overall: 1 R Payne 31:39

M65: 1 C Gibbs 39:19

Women: 1 T Jackman (Newark) 34:58

CLOCK CHANGE CHALLENGE 10km, Calne, Wiltshire, October 26

Overall: 1 S Nott (Calne) 31:33

Women: 1 L Morrison (Swin) 36:42

FEN 10, Wisbech (Cambridgeshire, October 26

Overall: 1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 53:17; 2 D Coakley 53:38; 3 M Bunn W Norf) 53:48

M40: 2 G Bailey (Help) 56:55

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 56:59

M55: 1 P West (Kett) 60:56

M60: 1 M Cann ((Werr) 63:52

Women: 1 L Finch (Bure) 61:46

W40: 1 K Vargeson (L Goat) 62;17

W50: 1 C Wakefield 69:33

FLEET 10km, Hampshire, October 26

Overall: 1 F Scarr (THH) 31:34

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 35:13

Women: 1 E Stevens (AFD) 36:28

W45: 1 L Locks (AFD) 37:02

MAIDENHEAD HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, October 26

Overall: 1 O Way (ESM) 67:15; 2 H Hart (Belg) 67:22; 3 A Farnworth (Read) 69:30; 4 J Davis (VoA) 69:39; 5 D Prosser (VP&TH)) 69:53; 6 J Ranier (Newb) 69:54

M40: 1 P Piper (W4H) 71:57

M65: 1 M Bilsborough (Marlow) 92:40

M80: 1 S Mann (Herts P) 2:00:14

Women: 1 R Woolfe (THH) 79:25

W40: 1 A Gabb (Dac) 83:58

W50: 1 S Quinn (M’head) 90:30

W55: 1 F Slevin-Brown (Marl’boro) 88:12

MILLOM STRIDERS HALLOWEEN 10km, October 26

Kate Malby won overall in 35:57

Overall: 1 K Maltby (Border, W40) 35:57

NEW FOREST 10, Brockenhurst, Hampshire, October 26

Overall: 1 J Price (Vectis) 54:48; 2 G Marshall (Ryde, M45) 55:39

M50: 1 D Furmidge (Ryde) 59:19

Women: 1 E Willmers (Win RC, W40) 62:40

W65: 1 D Rhodes (Alt) 79:48

OLDHAM HALLOWEEN HALF-MARATHON, Greater Manchester, October 26

Overall: 1 D Barratt (Salf) 69:20

Women: 1 L Wasinski (Glossop) 90:47

RICKY ROAD RUN 10, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, October 26

Overall: 1 J Laing (Hill) 55:25

Women: 1 R Dench (B Trail, W35) 65:49

RUN LEICESTER HALF-MARATHON, October 26

Overall: 1 D Bishop (Der) 68:11; 2 J McCrae (Hallam) 70:38

M60: 1 R Nikoloff (Wreake) 83:26

Women: 1 L Pearson 85:08

W50: 1 R Sweet (Leic OF) 91:33

W60: 1 E Whittlestone (Birst) 1:40:48

STROUD HALF-MARATHON, Gloucestershire, October 26

Overall: 1 L James (T Bath) 67:59; 2 H Wells (VP&TH) 68:49; 3 N Coyle (Stroid) 69:32; 4 T Keating (Leeds) 70:20; 5 R Green (LC, M40) 70:31; 6 M Dunsford &B&W) 71:21

M40: 2 A Lee (W Tempo) 71:52

M60: 1 R Gornal (Stroud) 83:04

Women: 1 A Tredgett (Sev) 79:37

W50: 1 J Rockliffe (W Tempo) 83:33

TAVY 7, Tavistock, Devon, October 26

Overall: 1 K McKibbin (N Dev) 38:19; 2 J Blake (Plym) 38:27

Women: 1 N Kelly (Tav) 42;34

W55: 1 H Harbottle (S Molt) 48:18

WORKSOP HALLOWEEN HALF-MARATHON, Nottinghamshire, October 26

Overall: 1 G Briscoe (Barns) 71:50

M45: 1 D Hawley (L Eaton) 73;40

M55: 1 D King (Hallam) 81:01

Women: 1 E Pick (Peel) 77:27

W55: 1 H Stout (L Eaton) 93:31