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Simon Ehammer breaks world indoor heptathlon record in Toruń

AW News Reports Simon Ehammer breaks world indoor heptathlon record in Toruń

Simon Ehammer breaks world indoor heptathlon record in Toruń

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Published: 21st March, 2026
Updated: 21st March, 2026
BY Jasmine Collett

Swiss athlete makes history in Toruń after nail-biting performance in the 1000m.

Simon Ehammer produced a record-breaking performance in the evening session of the World Indoor Championships Torun 2026, rewriting the indoor heptathlon record in Torun.

With Ashton Eaton’s long-standing mark of 6645 from 2012 under threat, Ehammer went into the final event—the 1000m—knowing exactly what was required.

A time of 2:43.20 or faster would secure the record, a target well within reach given his 2:41.76 personal best from last year’s European Indoor Championships.

He set off at a controlled pace, staying composed through the early laps. With 400m remaining, he began to wind things up, driving forward as the clock became the only real opponent.

Backed by a loud crowd, Ehammer pushed through the closing stages, crossing the line in fourth place. The race was won by the Netherlands’ Jess Tesselaar in a personal best of 2:32.49, with all of the top four athletes recording lifetime bests.

Ehammer stopped the clock at 2:41.04 and point confirmation came through: 6,670 points and a new world record, sealing a historic performance.

Alongside a new world record, Ehammer also celebrates a world indoor title as USA's Heath Baldwin from the won silver (6337) and Kyle Garland with 6245.

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