Rodrigue Kwizera breaks Prague Half course record

The Burundi athlete bettered Sabastian Sawe's mark of 58:24 from the 2024 edition.

Rodrigue Kwizera laid down a marker over 13.1 miles with a mightily impressive victory in the men's elite race at the 2026 Generali Prague Half Marathon.

The 26-year-old triumphed with a course record of 58:16, improving on Sabastian Sawe's course record of 58:24 from two years ago.

Kwizera won by 32 seconds to Kenya's Samwel Chebolei Masai, with Owen Korir Kapkama third in 58:58.

It means that Kwizera, who retained his title with the fifth fastest time over 13.1 miles so far this season, is now 14th on the half marathon all-time list.

The men’s podium were all incredibly fast, with the top three athletes finishing under 59 minutes. The leading Czech athlete was Jan Friš, who ran 64:55.

Kenya's Caroline Makandi Gitonga beat a strong women's field and triumphed by 39 seconds in the Czech capital.

The 29-year-old, who arrived in Prague off the back of a 29:34 10km in Castellón, won with a personal best of 66:16.

Her compatriots Jesca Chelangat (66:45) and Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony (66:49) finished second and third respectively.

Gitonga's mark is the ninth quickest time over 13.1 miles so far this season.

The Prague International Marathon was founded in 1995 by Carlo Capalbo, President of the Organising Committee, with the aim of creating a world-class international event in the city.

The SuperHalfs series consists of six races—Prague, Berlin, Lisbon, Copenhagen, Cardiff, and Valencia. Runners who complete all six earn a unique medal and the title of SuperRunner.