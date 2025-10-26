Olympians past, present and future enthral in Cumbernauld

Megan Keith and Andy Butchart in action at the Lindsays Scottish National XC Relays on Saturday.

Andy Butchart and Beth Potter once stood in a muddy field in Central Scotland and spoke of their belief that victory in the Lindsays National XC would help propel them from Falkirk to the Olympics.

They were proved right because our National champions of February 2016 duly made it to Rio with GB and NI that very year – Butchart indeed finishing sixth in the 5000m final.

At the time it felt like a ringing endorsement of the pathway for athletics in Scotland.

And the ‘wheel’ which links grass roots in Scotland and our elite athletes turned full circle again on Saturday at the Lindsays National XC Relays at Cumbernauld.

Butchart, now a double Olympian, and Megan Keith, who made her Olympic debut in Paris and was 10th at the World Champs in Tokyo only last month, respectively helped guide Central AC and Inverness Harriers to memorable victories in the senior races.

Cumbernauld revisited was thus a theme and, amid the superb atmosphere now expected at these occasions in the Lindsays Cross Country Season, the hope remains we were watching future Olympians as well as the genuine article, who also incidentally included Falkirk Victoria Harriers Masters athlete, Freya Ross.

Above all the quality of athlete on show – particularly in the senior men’s race – was excellent with perhaps as many as 10 individuals therein nursing Team Scotland ambitions for Glasgow 2026.

Aberdeen AAC and Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds carried the fight to their illustrious rivals and were rewarded with podium places in both races.

Keith’s anchor leg was something to behold as she reeled in the teams ahead to give Inverness Harriers a first ever win.

The team also featured Caitlyn Heggie, Charlotte Burton and Helen Leigh.

"We won the National Road Relays at Livingston in March so this has been quite a 2025 for my hometown club," said Keith.

"I wanted to help and it is really the first time in two years I have raced cross country. Obviously the World Champs were late and then I was ill for a couple of weeks so I am just coming back.

"But there is a plan from some cross country this winter and I will race again in Cardiff and see how I fare over a longer distance. I enjoyed it today."

Edinburgh Uni had to settle for the silver medals after being overhauled and Aberdeen AAC took the bronze medals with a strong team effort.

Central AC’s senior men made it seven-in-a-row in terms of golds at the Lindsays National XC Relays.

Aidan Thompson and Hamish Hickey gave them a start that Butchart and Jamie Crowe were never likely to relinquish.

Thompson, in point of fact, raced the 4km leg with only one shoe after being caught in the heel on the start-line. His ripped shoe was there to be retrieved – and less than an hour later he was collecting gold,

Talk about giving heart and (sock) sole for the yellow vest.

"I know something happened with Aidan and if he ran the full leg in one shoe then fair play to him," said Butchart. "We have quality and depth and the B team were very close to the medals, too.

"It’s years since I have raced here but I enjoyed it. Liverpool and the Euro Cross Country Champs trial is something I am looking towards."

Aberdeen AAC were second to underline a really strong day for that club with two senior podium places and victory in the young females' race.

Edinburgh Uni took third with Logan Rees finishing fast for Fife AC just outside the medals.

Corstorphine AAC won the men's masters title in 2024 and repeated that thanks to the runs of Dermot Cummins, Donald MacAulay, Ian Hutchinson and Tom Ferrington.

Edinburgh AC took home the silvers and Metro Aberdeen headed back north with bronze bling.

Cambuslang Harriers made it three-in-a-row in the M50 race. Mark Gallacher, Justin Carter and Stephen Allen brought home golds after tough time recently for that club. Edinburgh took silver again and host club, Cumbernauld AAC, were third.

Gala Harriers had an excellent day with no fewer than three podium places overall.

Two of those came in the women’s race as the landed both the masters golds and the W50 golds.

The winning team in the masters race featured Katy Barden, Pamela Beattie and Sara Green. Silvers went to Giffnock North and bronzes to Garscube Harriers.

Gala’s W50 winners were Julia Johnstone, Gillian Lunn and Kate Jenkins. Silvers went to Hunters Bog Trotters and bronzes to Cambuslang Harriers.

Aberdeen AAC won the young females' race and Giffnock North took golds in the young males' race.