New rules at the World Indoor Champs in Poland

Here are some of the changes to look out for at the big global event on March 20-22.

In autumn of last year, World Athletics approved a number of changes to the staging of indoor athletics events that have been in place during this season and will be at play during the World Indoor Championships.

A new 400m format

In an attempt to achieve fairer conditions, each 400m heat will now feature only four athletes, placed in lanes three to six. Lanes one and two, considered to be disadvantageous because of the tight curves and banking, will be left empty. The 400m final will change from a single six-athlete race to two separate sections of four athletes, with medals decided by the fastest overall times.

800m break point

A particularly challenging part of an indoor 800m, the point at which athletes break to the inside lane no longer takes place after the first bend, but after the second – at around 165m, the same break point used in the 400m. This is being done to give the field more space to string out before the fight for position, reducing clashes, shoves and falls in the early stages of the race.

Mixed 4x400m relay is in

The mixed 4x400m Relay, which made its debut at the European Indoor Championships last year, will be seen at the World Indoor Championships for the first time in 2026. It will feature a mandatory running order of man-woman-man-woman.

Changeover changed

In the 4x400m relays, the order in which teams are arranged for the subsequent legs is no longer decided at the old reference point; instead, it depends on the position they occupy as they cross the finish line to start the final lap, equivalent to the 200m split. From that point, teams line up from the inside out in race order, a process overseen by an appointed official.

A drop is not deadly

A dropped baton no longer results in automatic disqualification. Athletes are no longer required to pick it up precisely where it was dropped, provided they gain no advantage and do not impede others, with the possibility of sanction remaining if the judges deem that the drop has resulted in a sporting benefit for the team.