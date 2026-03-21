Mondo Duplantis claims fourth straight world indoor pole vault title

The Swedish star continued his dominance on the world stage at the World Indoor Championships.

Mondo Duplantis secured his fourth consecutive world indoor title in Toruń, clearing a championship record height to once again stand alone at the top of the podium.

After Australia’s Kurtis Marschall cleared 6.00m to take bronze, the competition for gold narrowed to a head-to-head between Duplantis and Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis.

Karalis, motivated by the 6.17m personal best he achieved at his home championships earlier in the season, opted to pass at 6.10m and 6.15m. Duplantis cleared both heights cleanly at the first time of asking to maintain the pressure.

The decisive moment came at 6.20m and beyond. After Karalis was unsuccessful on his first attempt at that height, Duplantis elected to raise the bar to 6.25m. He then cleared it on his first attempt, setting a new championship record and surpassing the previous mark of 6.20m he set in Belgrade in 2022.

Karalis was unable to respond at 6.25m, leaving him to take silver for the third consecutive World Championships, while Duplantis extended his remarkable winning streak.

Karalis said: “I tried to push for the gold medal, to push and push and push but I wasn't able to jump 6.25m. Still, I am happy that I was able to push myself to the limit today.

“I was able to push Mondo - it was an amazing battle. I always enjoy competing with Mondo. I knew it would take more than six metres to be on the podium today.

“We're going to celebrate tonight with my family and friends, with Mondo, and the other pole vaulters. I am so happy to be friends with those guys.”