Race cross-country at the iconic Parliament Hill in London

Hurry, entries close at midnight on February 1 for the UK Athletics Cross Challenge meeting on February 7.

Two of the recent English National cross-country men's champions, Richard Slade and James Kingston, are among the entries for the London Cross Challenge on February 7.

You can join them, too, but entries close on Sunday February 1 at midnight.

Slade won the English National last year, while Kingston took the 2023 National crown and is in good form judging by his South of England victory in Kent last weekend.

The event, which takes place at the historic Parliament Hill in north London, incorporates a home countries international and Celtic nations clash, whereas there are also teams from the North of England, Midlands, South and East of England.

Further entries include Amelia Quirk and reigning women's National champion Jess Gibbon in the senior women's race as the Cross Challenge builds towards its climax in Nottingham on March 7 in Nottingham.

To enter the London Cross Challenge, click here.