Doha Marathon by Ooredoo: World Athletics Gold Label legacy for third year

The 2026 event has the ultimate stamp of approval from the global governing body for the third year on the trot.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo proudly holds the World Athletics Gold Label for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its position among the elite global road races. This prestigious recognition underscores the event’s commitment to world-class standards, athlete safety, and inclusive participation, making it one of the most sought-after marathons worldwide.

What Does Gold Label Mean?

The World Athletics Gold Label is the highest certification for road races globally. It guarantees:

Certified marathon routes and advanced chip-timing systems

Anti-doping compliance and participation of elite international athletes

Comprehensive race amenities: hydration stations, medical support, and recovery zones

Opportunities for runners to earn global ranking points and qualify for major championships, including the World Athletics Championships and the Olympics

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 – Set to Be Bigger Than Ever

Building on a record-breaking 2025 edition with 15,000 runners from 140 countries, the 14th edition on Friday January 16 is set to welcome 20,000-plus participants along Doha’s iconic Corniche route, starting and finishing at Hotel Park.

Race Categories:

Full Marathon (42km)

Half Marathon (21km)

10 km and 5 km races

Kids’ Fun Run

New Features for 2026:

Blue Fun Run for children with autism

Race Category Zones for smoother starts

Custom finisher medals with optional engraving

QR 1,000,000 prize pool + a raffle for 2 Toyota Prado 2026 vehicles

Why It Matters

Holding the Gold Label for three consecutive years highlights the marathon’s role in promoting health, community, and inclusion, while positioning Doha as a global hub for sports tourism. This distinction places the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo among the world’s top 25 races, recognised for its exceptional organisation and for elevating Qatar’s profile as a leading athletics destination. It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of perseverance, diversity, and world-class standards.

See You on Race Day!

Registration for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 is now closed and preparations are in full swing for an unforgettable event. Stay tuned for live updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and race-day highlights on our official channels: X: @OoredooQatar and Instagram: @OoredooQatar

