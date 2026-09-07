Kenyan leader's wrong turn hands Prague 10km victory to Spain's Kwizera

A dramatic finish in Prague saw Victor Kipruto Kiprono go from certain winner to third place after following a departing TV vehicle off the course, handing victory and a Spanish record to Rodrigue Kwizera.

Victor Kipruto Kiprono was cruising to a dominant victory at the Birell 10K Night Race in Prague on Saturday when, with the finish in sight, he inexplicably ran off the course behind a departing television vehicle — a mistake that cost him the win and handed victory to Spain's Rodrigue Kwizera in a dramatic finish to the world's fastest 10km road race of the year.

The 26-year-old Kenyan had pulled clear of the field from 8km onwards and appeared to be heading for an untroubled win. But as he approached the finishing straight, Kiprono mistook a lead vehicle exiting the course for his own route and followed it off the marked track. By the time he realised his error and rejoined the course, he had been passed by both Kwizera and fellow Kenyan Owen Korir Kapkama, dropping from first to third.

Kwizera, a Burundi-born runner racing in Prague for the first time since switching his allegiance to Spain, crossed the line in 27:15 to take the win — improving the Spanish national record by 10 seconds. It continued a good relationship with the Czech capital for the 26-year-old, who has also won the Prague Half Marathon twice. "I am very happy that I could race here, and even happier that I won," he said. "I am satisfied with the final time, as well as with breaking the Spanish national record. I also felt the atmosphere and the cheering from the spectators, it helped me a lot, especially from the ninth kilometre onward, and I am really glad that I recorded another victory in the Czech Republic."

Kapkama was promoted to second in 27:16, with Kiprono third in 27:18 despite his late detour. Filex Kibet Masai (27:19) and Uruguay's Santiago Catrofe (27:24) completed the top five. Elsewhere in the field, Japan's Shunya Kikuchi broke his national record by eight seconds, clocking 28:07.

RunCzech, the race organisers, issued a full explanation of the incident two days later. At elite road races, support vehicles carrying timing clocks, television cameras and photographers run ahead of the leaders before peeling off the course via designated exit ramps a short distance before the finish. According to the organisers, Kiprono ran too close to the television vehicle in front of him as he entered the finishing straight and, momentarily unable to see beyond it, followed it off the course rather than continuing into the finish corridor.

"We spoke with Victor right after the race," said Jana Moberly, RunCzech's elite athletes coordinator. "Naturally, he was upset, but he also admitted his own mistake, where he saw the gate, but as he was illuminated by the TV car, he ran automatically behind it. On behalf of RunCzech, we apologised to him and promised to address the situation so that it does not happen again in the future. Although Victor lost the victory, he demonstrated great quality, and we will be glad to see him at our upcoming races."

Carlo Capalbo, president of the RunCzech organising committee, also apologised to Kiprono in person after the race, with the Kenyan said to have accepted the apology and promised to return to Prague next year to win. Communications director Jiří Nečásek added: "Even though the vehicle followed standard exit protocol, we realise that a confusing situation arose for the runner, to which we were unable to react in a split second and prevent him from leaving the course. We sincerely apologise to Victor Kipruto Kiprono for this complication."

Despite the sympathy, the result stands. Under World Athletics Technical Rule TR 55, athletes are personally responsible for completing the full marked course, and organisers confirmed the official finishing order must reflect that rule regardless of the circumstances — meaning Kwizera remains the race winner. RunCzech confirmed Kiprono will still be paid as though he had won, and said it has launched an immediate review of how support vehicles exit the course at its events, with improved measures promised around exit zones for future races.

In the women's race, 19-year-old Ethiopian Chaltu Dida Diriba took control from around halfway and was never troubled again, winning in 30:04. Her sister, Robe Dida Diriba, followed her home in second, eight seconds back, with Kenya's Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony completing the podium in 30:23 ahead of pre-race favourite Clare Chemtai Ndiwa in fourth. "The race was good, first place is great, so… everything is great," said the winner. "I am very satisfied with my time, it's not far from my personal best. I felt the atmosphere along the course and it pushed me forward. Prague is a beautiful city and I will have only the fondest memories of it." Austria's Carina Reicht also had cause for celebration, improving her national record by 23 seconds to finish in 31:56.

Almost 9500 runners from 98 countries took part in the race, held in near-perfect conditions of 20°C and clear skies as part of the 29th Birell Grand Prix weekend in Prague.

Men – Elite

Rodrigue Kwizera (ESP) 27:15 Owen Korir Kapkama (KEN) 27:16 Victor Kipruto Kiprono (KEN) 27:18 Filex Kibet Masai (KEN) 27:19 Santiago Catrofe (URU) 27:24

Women – Elite