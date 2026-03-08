Jacob Kiplimo breaks world half-marathon record with 57:20 in Lisbon

Ugandan runner reclaims world mark over 13.1 miles after taking 10 seconds off Yomif Kejelcha's previous record.

Jacob Kiplimo showed fine form ahead of the TCS London Marathon in April by smashing the world half-marathon record in Portugal on Sunday (March 8).

The Ugandan clocked 57:20 in the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon, on the same course where he set a world record in 2021 of 57:31.

The three-time world cross-country champion ran 56:42 in the Barcelona Half Marathon last year, but it later failed to be ratified as the pacing car was deemed too close in front of him and was giving him drafting benefits from the wind.

With his Barcelona mark from 12 months ago ruled ineligible, it meant Kiplimo broke Yomif Kejelcha's official world record of 57:30 from Valencia in 2024.

His splits included 27:00 at 10km with the fastest 5km splits of the race being the opening section of 13:28 and the 15-20km section which he covered in 13:31. This time there were no pacemakers either and the lead vehicle kept a safe distance ahead.

Kenyans Nicholas Kipkorir and Gilbert Kiprotich were close behind the Ugandan for the first half, but Kiprotich began to fade. Kiplimo and Kipkorir then ran together until 15km, when Kiplimo began to draw clear.

Behind Kiplimo, Kipkorir followed in 58:08 with Kiprotich taking third in 58:59.

“I’m so happy to break the world record,” said Kiplimo. “After the first 10km, I thought the world record was possible. I tried to keep pushing the pace in the final two kilometres.”

Ethiopia’s Tsige Gebreselama won the women’s race in 64:48, repeating the victory she had enjoyed in Lisbon 12 months earlier.