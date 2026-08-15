Gourley, Dixon and Hughes headline SportsShoes Podium MCR

International experience and domestic depth promise fast racing at Manchester’s first SportsShoes Podium meeting.

Tameside Cycle Circuit welcomes the SportsShoes Podium series for the first time on Sunday (August 16), with a strong domestic field set to test itself over 5km and the mile.

The meeting brings the increasingly established Podium format to Greater Manchester, with the emphasis firmly on fast, competitive racing.

Neil Gourley will line up in the elite mile, bringing considerable middle-distance pedigree to the event.

The Scottish athlete is a four-time British outdoor 1500m champion and Olympian, having reached the final of the 1500m at the Paris Games. He has a mile best of 3:47.74 and will be looking to rediscover his best form following a disrupted season after injury.

Holly Dixon will take on both the mile and 5km, making her one of the busiest athletes on the programme.

The Cambridge Harriers athlete has enjoyed a breakthrough year, setting a mile PB of 4:33.34 in France in February and improving her 1500m best to 4:05.14. She also has a 15:33 5km PB, underlining her strength across the distances.

Dixon's versatility will be tested on Sunday as she competes in both events. She also helped Great Britain to bronze in the mixed relay at last year's European Cross Country Championships.

Joining Dixon in the women's 5km will be GB & NI international Cari Hughes, who most recently competed at the Commonwealth Games in the 3000m steeplechase, finishing eighth in 9:40.71.

Hughes is a familiar name on the cross-country circuit, having represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at seven European Cross Country Championships.

The Welsh athlete has a 15:05.05 5000m PB, set in 2025, while her 15:18 road 5km best highlights the strength of her credentials over the distance.

She will line up alongside Tilly Simpson, who has a 15:34 PB, Almi Nerurkar (15:35) and Jemima Elgood (15:45), among others, in what promises to be a competitive women's race.

James West heads a strong men's 5km field and will arrive in Manchester fresh from competing at the European Championships in Birmingham, where he finished 12th in the 5000m.

West has returned to racing this season following injury. The Tonbridge AC athlete has a 13:09.07 personal best for 5000m and has run 13:44 on the road.

A two-time British 5000m champion, West won the national title in both 2023 and 2024. His return to championship racing this week, followed by Sunday's Podium 5km, gives him another opportunity to build momentum after his injury lay-off.

West will be joined by former professional cyclist Jimmy Whelan, who has run 13:47 on the road.

Thomas Vanoppen, with a 13:17 PB, will also feature, alongside Harry Johnson (13:47) and Finley Proffitt (13:49).

With depth across both the mile and 5km, the first SportsShoes Podium meeting in Manchester promises plenty of opportunities for fast running when racing gets underway at 1pm on Sunday.