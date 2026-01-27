Femke Bol's 800m 'adventure' is 'great idea', says 400m hurdles legend Schmid

Harald Schmid won three European 400m hurdles titles before clocking a sub-1:45 800m toward the end of his career and the German applauds Bol's switch to 800m.

How will Femke Bol fare in her 800m debut in Metz, France, on February 8? Who better to ask than 400m hurdles legend Harald Schmid.

The German won three European titles at 400m hurdles from 1978-1986, minor medals at the World Championships in 1983 and 1987 and he had a best of 47.48. In addition, he was Ed Moses’ closest rival for many years.

Like Bol, he also stepped up to 800m, albeit briefly, and clocked an impressive 1:44.83 in Koblenz in the twilight of his career.

On Bol’s move from 400m hurdles to 800m, the 68-year-old told AW: “It’s a great idea. I like a sprinter switching to the 800m.

"Modern 800m races are closer and closer to a sprint.

"So good luck for this adventure!”

After winning two world 400m hurdles titles, setting a European 400m hurdles record of 50.95 and breaking the world indoor 400m record with 49.17, Bol will make her much-anticipated 800m debut at the Metz Moselle Athlelor Credit Mutuel in Metz – a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event next month.

She is familiar with the venue as she opened her season in Metz in 2024, winning the 200m and 400m in 22.64 and 49.69 before winning the world indoor 400m title a few weeks later.