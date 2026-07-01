Divine Iheme, Freddie Rowe and Sonny Allen lead GB Euro U18 team

A team of 43 athletes have been selected for the European U18 Athletics Championships in Rieti, Italy.

UK Athletics has selected their biggest ever team to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the European U18 Athletics Championships.

The 43-strong team, which will compete in Rieti (July 16-19), includes six athletes ranked number one in Europe and ten more that are top three in the standings.

Divine Iheme leads the sprints cohort and, with a personal best of 10.29, will be one of the favourites to secure the gold medal in the 100m.

The British teenager, who has a season's best of 10.37, is third on the European U18 all-time rankings.

Freddie Rowe competes in the 1500m and will aim to continue his fine breakthrough season at altitude in Rieti.

The teenage middle distance talent almost bettered Steve Cram's UK age 17 1500m record at the Adidas x sportsshoes.com BMC Grand Prix on May 30.

Rowe smashed his personal best by over four seconds, lowering it from 3:44.62 to 3:40.26, just a fraction outside of Steve Cram, who clocked 3:40.09 in the UK v Germany under-20 race at Crystal Palace in 1978.

It's been quite the couple of months for Rowe. The teenager firstly triumphed in the men's under-18 race at the Mini London Marathon back in April, before recording a UK under-18 mile record of 4:00.88 in his victory at the Bannister Miles a few weeks later.

The Havering AC athlete then won a tactical Gandy Mile at the Loughborough International, producing a fine kick on the home straight to see off Ted Higgins, with the pair running 4:04.10 and 4:04.36 respectively.

Sonny Allen, who runs in the 3000m with Poppy Guest, has also had a fine 2026 campaign and, as well as running a personal best of 9:32.13 at the London 5000, won at the England National Cross Country Championships in Sedgefield.

Another name to watch out for is Tito Odunaike, the 2026 UK Athletics Indoor triple jump Champion, who at just 16 years of age became the youngest ever winner of the men’s British title. He will be heading into the championships ranked number one in Europe after setting a new personal best of 16.12m at the Mannheim International Gala, achieving a European U20 leading mark.

Emilia Adele has thrown over 16m on four occasions in the shot put and will be confident of placing highly in Rieti. Undefeated throughout the 2025 season, she set a new championship best performance at the English Schools Championships and has a personal best of 16.87m.

Team Leader, Alan Richardson said: "The European under 18 championships is a key developmental stage for young athletes as their first opportunity to compete at an international championship. The experience will be invaluable in terms of preparation, participation and everything that entails set in a competitive environment.

"I would like to congratulate all those selected in earning their opportunity to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at their first international championship."

One athlete who won't be at the championships however is Liam O'Brien, who ran well under the 400m hurdles standard of 52.90 with a personal best of 52.35 at the University of Birmingham Track & Field Festival back in May.

However O'Brien claims that an official on the event's organisation team failed to submit the necessary World Athletics permit for the meeting to be eligible for qualification standards.

Full GB & NI squad:

Men

Divine Iheme – 100m

Ethan Heggarty – 200m

Bronson Hearn-Smith – 200m

Lucas Cameron – 400m

Charlie Chambers – 800m

Magnus Riddle – 800m

Freddie Rowe – 1500m

Alistair Street – 1500m

Joseph Scanes – 3000m

Finn Maclennan – 3000m

Aaron Reid – 2000m steeplechase

Samuel James – High Jump

Eli Adams – High Jump

Owen Firth – Long Jump

Tito Odunaike – Triple Jump

Rhian Mitchell – Shot Put

Moyo Stumpenhusen – Discus Throw

Chu Ononogbu – Discus Throw

Ned Scott – Javelin Throw

Douglas Knox – Combined Events

Oliver Downs – Combined Events

Women

Celine Obinna-Alo – 100m

Shivelle Marshall – 100m

Shaiya Kenion – 200m

Holly Ryan – 200m

Noa Chodokufa – 400m

Darcy Coslett – 400m

Ezrah Harrold – 800m

Jorjia March – 800m

Sonny Allen – 3000m

Poppy Guest – 3000m

Evelyn Wildman – 2000m Steeplechase

Isabella Moulton – 100m hurdles

Lucia Bertacchini – 400m hurdles

Allessia Scala – High Jump

Leila Newth – Triple Jump

Emilia Adele – Shot Put

Elkie Baker – Discus Throw

Lucy Bull – Javelin Throw

Charlotte Pabari – Javelin Throw

Sophie Robertson – Hammer Throw

Dionne Maguinness – Combined Events

Leanna Elliot – Combined Events

*All sprinters are included in the medley relay squad