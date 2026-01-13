County champs and league cross-country action from around the UK

Reports, results and photographs from a busy weekend of domestic racing.

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Match 4, Knutsford, January 10

Alice Wright broke the winning streak of Emily Haggard-Kearney with an impressive display of front running at a chilly yet sunny, Tatton Park, Stephen Green reports.

Wright, who has a 78:26 half-marathon best from Copenhagen last September, was at the head of affairs after the first of two large laps, holding a lead over Irish Euro Cross international Haggard-Kearney and Bethany Reid running in tandem.

Powering up the final hill by the lake and into the long finishing straight, the Sale Harrier was able to stay three seconds ahead of the fast-finishing Haggard-Kearney, to also lead Sale Harriers to the team win. Reid was around 100m down in third, ahead of under-20 Jasmine Wright of Salford Harriers.

The men’s race was an even closer affair with several athletes in the mix until the final half mile of running. Freddie Roden was one of the early leaders on lap one of three, with Nigel Martin leading into the final lap around the interlocking fields.

George Ogden had followed every move like a hawk and it was the Cambridge and Coleridge athlete who edged Martin in the straight by one second.

George Beardmore 'outsprinted' fellow Salford Harrier Callum Davidson to take third, in turn leading Salford Harriers to team spoils.

The under-17 women were led home by Isla Pastor of Warriors, two seconds ahead of Oonagh McManus, with Elizabeth Lees third.

The under-17 men were led home by Lewis Morris of West Cheshire, who was over 100m clear of Pio Aron and Emmas Finlay Dobson.

Men: 1 G Ogden (C&C) 29:42; 2 N Martin (Sale) 29:43; 3 G Beardmore (Salf) 29:49; 4 C Davidson (Salf) 29:53; 5 F Roden (Manch U) 30:03; 6 B Lawrence (Bury) 30:32

M40: 1 K Darcy (Salf) 30:34

M45: 1 M Barnes (Sale) 32:27

M50: 1 B McCormick (Chorl) 34:27; 2 A Gouge (Horw) 34:30

M55: 1 A Porter (Bramhall) 34:46

M60: 1 A Bramham (Horw) 36:59

M70: 1 D Gee (Manch) 42:30

TEAM: 1 Salford 58; 2 Sale 111; 3 Vale R 175

U17: 1 L Morris (W Chesh) 17:40; 2 P Aron (Traff) 18:02; 3 F Dobson-Emmas (Traff) 18:42

TEAM: 1 Trafford 11; 2 Sale 33; 3 Trafford B 35

U15: 1 A Mando-Tullius (Traff) 13;16; 2 H Shatwell (Stock) 13:18; 3 F Rees (Wirr) 18:21

TEAM: 1 Trafford 16; 2 Stockport 18; 3 Sale 38

U13: 1 E Statham (Bury) 10:04; 2 A O’Hare (Sale) 10:14; 3 I Taylor (Unitt (Salf) 10:20

TEAM: 1 Sale 20; 2 Warriors 27; 3 Salford 36

Women: 1 Wright (Sale) 27:31; 2 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 27:35; 3B Reed (Traff) 27:52; 4 J Wright (Salf, U20) 28:35; 5 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 28:20; 6 R Jones (Salf) 28:56

W40: 1 N Reece (Wilms) 20:18

W50: 1 J Rosenberg (Alt) 31:36

W65: 1 J Cordingly (Sale) 38:34

TEAM: 1 Sale 36; 2 Salford 47; 3 Sale B 81

U17: 1 I Pastor (Warriors) 21:00; 2 O McManus (Salf) 21:02; 3 E Lees (Warr) 21:43

TEAM: 1 Warriors 13; 2 Warrington 30

U15: 1 B Soper (Sale) 4:247; 2 I Beddow (Warriors) 14:42; 3 M Boyer (Sale) 14:49

TEAM: 1 Sale 8; 2 Sale B 26; 3 Salford 29

U13: 1 R Kohring (Warriors) 10:38; 2 B Bailey (Bing) 10:42; 3 D McVicar (Warriors) 10:45

TEAM: 1 Warriors 13; 2 Sale 24; 3 Wirral 33

BIRTLEY RELAYS, Inc NORTH EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS, Tyne & Wear, January 11

Men (3x3km): 1 Gateshead 31:41 (H Porter 10:55, J Cripwell 10:26, A Mulhall 10:20); 2 Elvet 33:09; 3 Birtley 35:04

Fastest: Mulhall 10:20

M40 (3x3km): 1 Tune Bridge 32:06. Fastest: C Franks (Gate) 10:21

M45 (3x3km): 1 Darlington 34:51. Fastest: W Tarn (Darl) 11:03

M55 (3x3km): 1 Sunderland 38:30. Fastest: I Butler (Elvet) 12:31

M65 (3x3km): 1 Ponteland 45:42. Fastest: K Maynard (Sund SZt) 14:25

Women (3x3km): 1 Birtley 39:17 (H Linton 13:07, L Turner 13:02; 3 A Codling 13:08); 2 Crook 40:31; 3 Jesmond 41:34

Fastest: Turner 13:02

W35 (3x3km): 1 Darlington 39:49. Fastest: L Wallace (Wallsend) 12:44

W45 (3x3km): 1 NSP 40:50. Fastest: S McLean-Dann (NSP) 12;39

W55 (3x3km): 1 Sunderland Strollers 52:08. Fastest: W Chapman (Sund St) 13:17

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 4, Watford, Hertfordshire, January 10

Cassiobury Park, straddling the Grand Union Canal, has been hosting the league for well over 50 years and this match attracted far many more competitors than the December fixture, particularly in the senior races.

Running in the colours of Northampton AC, Jacob Allen, who hitherto has competed for Highgate with a 62:43 half-marathon personal best, ran out a senior men’s race winner by over a minute over Ampthill’s Harry Smith.

Allen has a Northamptonshire County qualification having previously been first claim Rugby & Northampton.

Nearly a minute behind the top two, Bedford & County’s juniors Theo Beale and McKenzie Kotrys helped their club to team honours.

The women’s race saw a new name at the head of affairs as Chiltern Harriers’ Soraya Lockwood narrowly came out on top of W50 Kate Rennie, after only placing 19th in the November match.

The younger age groups saw Elliott Langley-Aybar, the English National cross-country under-15 fourth placer, continue his successful winger season again won the under-15 race.

Men: 1 J Allen (North) 31:44; 2 H Smith (Ampt) 32:57; 3 T Beale (Bed C, U20) 33:43; 4 M Kotrys (Bed C, U20) 33:54; 5 J Schurieht (Bed C, U20) 33:55; 6 B Davies (Bed C) 33:59

M40: 1 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri) 35:51; 2 K White (Mil K) 35:52

M50: 1 N Hughes (Chilt) 36:06; 2 S Coombes (L Buzz) 36:57

M60: 1 O Byrne (B’brook) 43:09

U20: 4 O Wilson (Bed C) 34:56

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 2417; 2 Chiltern 2393; 3 Headington RR 2042

M40 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 943

U20 TEAM: 1 Bed C 777

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 QPH 686

M40 TEAM: 1 QPH 357

U20 TEAM: 1 S&NH 177

U17: 1 O Weddell (Bed C) 17:06; 2 T Ford (Chilt) 17:19; 3 D Leigh (Wyc P) 17:23

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 27; 2 Chiltern 118; 3 Bed C 113

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 29

U15: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 14:47; 2 F Williams (Bed C) 15:09; 3 L Blyton (Bic) 15:13

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 228; 2 Vale of Aylesbury 200; 3 St Albans 197

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 38

U13: 1 A Small (VoA) 9:32; 2 J Potter Mil K) 9:44; 3 J Lindsay (Abing) 9:48

TEAM: 1 Milton K 217; 2 St Albans 189; 3 Chiltern 183

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 33

Overall Men’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 2849

Div 2 TEAM: 1 QPH 686

Women: 1 S Lockwood (Chilt) 20:42; 2 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 20:46; 3 B Whitfield (Chilt, W45) 20:50; 4 C Durbin (St Alb) 20:51; 5 F Weddell (St Alb) 21:05; 6 N Lawrence (Ampt) 21:09

W50: 2 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 22:09

W55: 1 S Bailey (QPH) 24:27

W75: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 23:36

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 917; 2 Chiltern 833; 3 Head RR 763

W35 TEAM: 1 St Albans 530

Div 2 TEAM: 1 QPH 371

W35 TEAM: 1 QPH 295

U20/U17: 1 I Bennetts (Northampton, U17) 17:02; 2 O Geary (Mil K, U17) 17:33; 3 K Webb (Mil K) 18:09

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Milton K 128; 2 Chiltern 108; 3 Oxford C 102

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 15

U15: 1 E McGinley (Wat) 16:56; 2 Z Tate (Wyc P) 17:01; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 17:35

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 151; 2 Watford 149; 3 St Albans 126

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 32

U13: 1 E Baker Brack) 10:18; 2 M Stewart-Quantrell (Wat) 10:23; 3 O Willson (Chilt) 10:29

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 222; 2 Bed C 211; 3 Watford 198;

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 15

Overall Women’s Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1314

Div 2 TEAM: 1 QPH 371

Overall Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 Chiltern 4155; 2 Bedford & C 3750; 3 St Albans 3463

D2 TEAM: 1 QPH 1057

ESSEX LEAGUE, Match 4, Colchester, January 10

Hill Fields Nature Reserve hosted the event and Chelmsford’s William Nuttall handed out a defeat to Southend’s Toby Rees-Jones, who had won the two previous league fixtures.

Kate O’Neill, who won the Essex title, was the first senior woman home but her Havering team lost out to Colchester Harriers in the team stakes.

Men: 1 W Nuttall (Chelm) 25:03; 2 T Rhys-Jones (S’end, U20) 25:53; 3 S Boxhall (S’end) 26:05; 4 K Bowling (Col H) 26:08; 5 C Dhillon (Hav’g) 26:14; 6 J Morley (Col H) 26:18

M40: 1 G Wilkinson (Orion) 27:17

M50: 1 A Mussett (Col H) 26:32

M60: 1 P Spowage (Col H) 31:27; 2 C Ridley (Col H) 31:48

M65: 1 P Tullett (Chelm) 34:38

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’Cay) 34:51

U20: 2 M Sanderson (B’wood) 26:21

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Havering 93; 2 Colchester H 93; 3 Southend 115

Div 2 (6 to score): 1 Basildon 269

M40 TEAM: 1 Orion 87; 2 Colchester H 143; 3 Chelmsford 279

U17:

1 F McLaren (Hav’g) 21:02; 2 S Horsley (Hav#g) 21:20; 3 A Derrick (C&T) 21:52

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Havering 9; 2 Colchester & T 33; 3 Chelmsford 9 (only 2)

U15

1 B Tucker (Harlow) 14:29; 2 C McGurk (Bas) 14:33; 3 L Berry (Bas) 14:35

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Basildon 37; 2 C&T 53; 3 Havering 76

U13:

1 D Law (Chelm) 12:27; 2 R Stringer (C&T) 12:34; 3 A Brotherwood (SS) 12:55

TEAM (4 to score): 1 SS Athletics 30; 2 Colchester & T 34; 3 Havering 58

Women (no times)

1 K O’Neill (Hav’g) 2 G Burrell (Bas); 3 H Rex (Bas)

W40: 1 K Creak (Col H)

W45: 1 J Bolton (Bill’cay)

W50: 1 S Judd (Herts P)

W55: 1 D Morley (Col H)

W60: 1 M Deasy (Col H)

U20: 1 L Tyler (Col H)

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Colchester H 29; 2 Havering 43; 3 Chelmsford 72

Div 2 (4 to score): 1 Thurrock 262

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Colchester H 67; 2 Loughton 75; 3 Orion 117

U17: 1 Z Morley (B’wood) 24:48; 2 2 D Backler-Kugler (Bas) 26:53; 3 J Walker (Chelm) 26:56

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Basildon 18; 2 Chelmsford 18; 3 Colchester H (18 (only 2)

U15: 1 S Bickerstaff (B’wood) 15:48; 2 H Bailey (Bas) 16:23; 3 S Owen (SS) 16:53

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Brentwood Beagles 25; 2 Basildon 27; 3 SS 30

U13: 1 R Reeve (Col H) 13:35; 2 K Wiles (Bas) 13:52; 3 L Robinson (Chelm) 14:01

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Basildon 40; 2 Havering 62; 3 Colchester H 62

KENT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Brands Hatch, January 10

Hot on the heels of a 13:43 5km PB on New Year's Eve, James Kingston won his fourth successive county gold at the age of just 23, Steve Smythe reports.

Having gained an English National senior medal of every colour in recent years, the Tonbridge athlete added to his medal collection by also leading his club to easy victory in both six and 12 to score events.

Despite easing through the early stages on an unusually dry course, beside the famous Motor racing circuit, Kingston won by over a minute from much improved Dillon Hobbs, who was only 10th last year.

The event held a week after most Championships due to the venue not being available was probably down on its normal standard and many time winners Kent AC chose to focus on the Surrey League and past county winners Amy Clements and Clare Elms competed instead for Kent at Mitcham. There was still an A Clement's victory though!

Curiously making her debut in the event at the age of 42, former British Masters champion Andrea Clement won a hard-fought women's race.

The 2023 South of England runner-up narrowly hold off last year's under-20 runner-up Hannah Clark (22 years her junior) to lead Blackheath to team victory in the three to score event.

It made her the second oldest winner in the event's long history (to Elms' 48 in 2013) but it was another W40 third-placer Elle Baker, a mainstay of Britain's cross-country teams a decade or so ago, who led Tonbridge to a narrow victory in the six-to-score contest.

Curiously nine of last year's top 10 including defending champion Rebecca Weston didn't contest the event.

Cambridge Harriers' under-15 Ayotunde Dauda followed up his Kent League victory in December with a strong finish to out kick Joel Graffin, who is the son of English National runner-up Allen and nephew of national junior and youth champion and Olympian Andy.

There were further Graffin medals in the under-17s as Joel's brother Oscar finished third.

The winner was predictably English Schools 3000m champion Joseph Scanes who ran a 14:31 5km on New Year’s Eve.

Another with a renowned father to win a medal was Abigail Royden who was runner-up to Medway and Maidstone team-mate Lola Sutton in the under-20 race and both also won team golds.

Barry Royden was a multiple Kent champion and English National medallist.

Last year's junior winner Eliza Nicholson, who will still be eligible for this race in 2027, was instead leading the British under-20 team in the world cross in Florida.

The day's biggest winner was under-17 Sophie Richmond, the English Schools fifth-placer, who won her third Kent title by 86 seconds this year improving on her 63 seconds win in last year's under-15s.

Emery Aldridge the English National ninth-placer, retained his under-13 title and led Blackheath to an easy team win and should be to the fore in the major events later in the season.

Men (12km): 1 J Kingston (Ton) 38:16; 2 D Hobbs (TW) 39:19; 3 C Davis (B&B) 39:26; 4 W Beeston (Ton) 39:57; 5 B Tyler (M&M) 40:41; 6 J Crombie (Ton) 40:52; 7 H Tibbs (Camb H) 41:21; 8 T Lockhart (Ton) 41:26; 9 S Parsons (B&B) 41:39; 10 J Bradley (M&M) 41:49

M45: 1 B Shearer (Camb H) 42:29; 2 D Kendall (Camb H) 43:00

M50: 1 J Lane (M&M) 44:58

M55: 1 R Tomlinson (M&M) 47:43

M60: 1 B Reynolds (Ton) 48:25

M65: 1 S Smythe (Camb H) 60:25

M80: 1 V Thomas (Gre Tri) 89:14

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Tonbridge 46; 2 M&M 101; 3 Camb H 115

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Tonbridge 289; 2 M&M 386; 3 Camb H 408

U20 (5.9km): 1 J Starvis (B&B) 20:03; 2 T Bawtree (Ton) 20:06; 3 O Buck (Kent) 20:07; 4 M Constable (B&B) 20:11; 5 J Greenwood (Ton) 20:22

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 13; 2 B&B 15

U17 (4.6km): 1 J Scanes (B&B) 15:00; 2 J Hill (B&B) 15:20; 3 O Graffin (Ton) 15:30; 4 B O'Grady (B&B) 15:38; 5 E Prendergast (Ton) 15:42

TEAM: 1 B&B 14; 2 Tonbridge 24; 3 Camb H 74

U15 (3.9km): 1 A Dauda (Camb H) 14:08; 2 J Graffin (Ton) 14:09; 3 J Lee (B&B) 14:11; 4 G Bowers (Ton) 14:11; 5 O Barker (Ash) 14:27

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 24; 2 B&B 45: 3 Ashford 66

U13 (3.1km): 1 E Aldridge (B&B) 10:38; 2 Z Evans (B&B) 10:44; 3 O Moore (Dart) 10:50

TEAM: 1 B&B 21; 2 Camb H 56; 3 Tonbridge 81

Women (8.3km): 1 A Clement (B&B, W40) 31:07; 2 H Clark (B&B) 31:17; 3 E Baker (Ton, W40) 31:55; 4 A Karlsson (TW) 32:01; 5 M Smith (B&B) 32:11; 6 E Webb (M&M) 32:18; 7 L Wheeler (M&M) 32:38; 8 E King Powrie (Ton) 32:40; 9 A Beeston (Ton) 32:47; 10 E Hale (M&M) 33:33

W50: 1 V Buck (Kent) 35:33

W55: 1 K Marchant (Beck) 39:21

W60: 1 R Baker (Camb H) 41:33

W65: 1 J Daniels (Dov) 45:55

W70: 1 M MacDonald (Camb H) 52:19

TEAM (3 to score): 1 B&B 8; 2 Tonbridge 20; 3 M&M 23

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Tonbridge 80; 2 B&B 85; 3 M&M 92

U20 (5.9km): 1 L Sutton (M&M) 22:47; 2 A Royden (M&M) 23:16; 3 H Diprose (Sev) 23:26; 4 E Tynan (Camb H) 23:38; 5 C Firth (B&B) 23:44

TEAM: 1 M&M 11; 2 B&B 23; 3 Tonbridge 44

U17 (4.6km): 1 S Richmond (Weald) 17:03; 2 T Day (Dart) 18:29; 3 A White (Dart) 18:53; 4 N Raymond (Ton) 19:02; 5 M Leek (M&M) 19:06

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 20; 2 Dart H 26; 3 Camb H 33

U15: 1 C Foster (Camb H) 15:12; 2 F Hitchings (Med Tri) 15:35; 3 P Hutchings (Ton) 15:37; 4 L Sanders (Camb G) 15:43; 5 T Thomas (Dart) 16:27

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 21; 2 Camb H 21; 3 B&B 31

U13 (3.1km): 1 E Hiietamm (Sev) 12:23; 2 I Hooper (Than) 12:28; 3 J Stephens (B&B) 12:33

TEAM: 1 Sevenoaks 13; 2 B&B 15; 3 Tonbridge 32

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Match 4, Nottingham, January 10

Bulwell Hill Park played host and it was tight at the front of the senior men’s race as the Mansfield pair of James McCrae and Alex Hampson just ot the drop on Newark’s Ed Buck.

However, three more followed for the improving Newark club so team honours were theirs for a repeat team win.

Newark’s Pat Jackman scored a repeat women’s race victory to go with her run-away Lincolnshire championship gold six days earlier as under-17 winner Isla Porter served up a similar dose.

Men: 1 J McRae (Mansf) 27:02; 2 A Hampson (Mansf) 27:07; 3 E Buck Inewark) 27:08; 4 E Smith-Rasmusson Inewark) 27:21; 5 J Parkinson Ineqark) 27:52; 6 M Chesterton (neark) 27:55

M40: 1 P Wright (Mansf) 28:41

M50: 1 R Keal (Beest) 30:12

M55: 1 A Taplin (Beest) 32:30; 2 J Hunt (Beest) 33:18; 3 T Hartley (Notts) 33:42

M60: 1 D Pearce (R’hoggs) 34:33

TEAM: 1 Newark 35; 2 Mansfield 56; 3 Notts 106

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 44; 2 Beeston 116; 3 L Eaton 116

U17: 1 E Withnall Burt) 19:19; 2 E Orchard (OLS) 19:24; 3 H Campion (OWLS) 19:46

TEAM: 1 Burton 12; 2 OWLS 13; 3 Rushcliffe 40

U15: 1 J Dutton (Burt) 14:31; 2 M Fletcher (Burt) 14:54; 3 H Fletcher (Charn) 15:02

TEAM: 1 Burton 8; 2 Charnwood 23; 3 OWLS 36

U13: 1 W Saunders (Der) 10:12; 2 J Cripps (Corby) 10:18; 3 L Brown (harn) 10:25

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 14; 2 Mansfield 31; 3 Derby 33

Women: 1 P Jackman (Newark) 20:39; 2 S Bourne (Der) 21;10; 3 F Kimber (Notts U) 21:42; 4 M Peel (Mansf) 21:53; 5 E Jones (Der) 21:58; 6 A Seager (Charn) 22;18

W40: 1 Juliet Potter (Charn) 22:40

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 26:05

U20: 1 M Trueman Burt) 22:43

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 21; 2 Derby 28; 3 Notts U 33

W35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 125; 2 Lincoln W 162; 3 Beeston 168

U17: 1 I Porter (Linc WS) 15:44; 2 A Bianci (Ret) 16:55; 3 F Wheeler (Charn) 17:10

TEAM: 1 Burton 24; 2 Derby 25; 3 Mansfield 30

U15: 1 M Cheetham (Burt) 10:25; 2 C Whysall (Mansf) 10:35; 3A Ronnie (Linc W) 11:00

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 11; 2 Lincoln W 22; 3 Derby 26

U13: 1 J Lenton (Der) 9:51; 2 M Porter (Linc W) 9:51; 3 O Goodale (Corby) 10:02

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 25; 2 OWLS 30; 3 Lincoln W 33

START FITNESS MET LEAGUE, Match 4, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, January 10

Thomas Butler, who last won the Metropolitan League race at Horsenden Hill in November and was fifth at Wormwood Scrubs in December, made no mistake at Welwyn, Alastair Aitken reports.

On the hilly course with stretches of mud, in the last mile he went away from Luca Minale, who had challenged him several times on the early parts of the course.

Chris Finill was again the first M65 in 221st and the oldest in the race was Stuart Mann (M80) who came in 357th of the 359 finishers.

The winning men’s team was Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets but still Highgate Harriers hope for their 14th consecutive overall victory at Trent Park, after the final league race of the season on February 7, which may not be helped by the fact the Cross Challenge will be held on the same day at Parliament Hill Fields.

Dina Aleksandrova, who came from Russia and joined Serpentine RC last year and ran the London in 2025 in 2:31:41, was as equally impressive winner as Butler, going away in the last part of the women’s race from Molly Bryan.

Carina Graham, in eighth, was easily the first W55 and Jane Wright was the oldest as aa W65 at 167th of the 170 finishers. On the day Highgate won the team race but it would likely be Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets who look like heading for the league title, unless London Heathside do something extra like they have in the past.

In the younger age groups, certainly Jorjia March, who was second in the English schools 1500m and has won all her Met League races for four years now, was easily the first under-17.

Men: 1 T Butler (SB) 26:19; 2 L Minale (VP&TH) 26:37; 3 S McCaulay (Lon H) 26:40; 4 E Spencer (gst) 26:49; 5 W Perkin (TVH) 26:53; 6 M Walk (Gst) 26:56

M40: 1 J Eves (Herts P) 27;22

M45: 1 H Toerry (SZErp) 30;14; 2 B Noad (High) 30:29

M50: 1 J Cooper (Harr) 31:33

M55: 1 M Weaver (High) 30:38

M60: 1 E Dadswelll Ieal E) 36:25

M65: 1 C Finnill (Harr) 35:30

M70: 1 J Haynes (Herts P) 35:41

U20: 1 B Murphy (Herts P) 27:37

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 1979; 2 Highgate 1794; 3 London Heathside 1640; 4 VP&TH B 1380; 5 TVH 1317; 6 WG&EL 1041

M40 TEAM: 1 VP&TH) 458; 2 Lon H 440; 3 Highgate 420

U17/U15: 1 J Summers (Herts P, U15) 14:09; 2 D Lewis (Hill) 14:10; 3 A Phillips (SB) 14:13; 4 C Nicholson (Lon H, U15) 14;16; 5 H Stockhill (WG&EL) 14:24; 6 K Hussein (VP&TH) 14:25

U15: 3 M Lamy (VP&TH) 14:25

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 267; 2 VP&TH 256; 3 Herts P 249

U13: 1 J Maiden (Herts P) 10:51; 2 L Da Silva (TVH) 11:02 3 L Wood (SB) 11:18

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 159; 2 VP&TH 153; 3 Herts P 133 `

Women: 1 D Aleksandrova (Serp) 31:20; 2 M Bryan (VP&TH) 31:20; 3 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 31:35; 4 R Piggott (Lon H) 32:05; 5 L Sterrett (TVH) 32;10; 6 K Johnson (High) 32;35

W45: 1 H Wilkin son (Ealing E) 34:19

W50: 1 B Walker (Lon H) 36:35

W55: 1 K Harris (High) 33:01; 2 L Cendrowicz (High) 37:53

W60: 1 Y Istrefi (Barn) 42:42

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 437; 3 London Heathside 379; 3 Highgate 368; 4 VP&YJ B 343; 5 Serpentine 285; 6 Ealing Eagles 239

W35 TEAM: 1 Highgate 166; 2 VP&TH 144; 3 Trent P 133

U17/U15: 1 J March (Barn) 19:22; 2 A Kirk (Lon H, U15J Falkowska (Trent P, U15) 20:33; 4 I Kane (Barn, U15) 20:44; 5 C Naylor (Herts P, U15) 20:54; 6 R Schofield (Lon H) 20:57

TEAM: 1 Lon H 165; 2 Barnet 152; 3 Herts P 122

U13: 1 A Clements (E&H) 12;29; 2 C Bootman (E&H) 12:35; 3 L Graham (St Mary’s) 12:45

TEAM: 1 WG&EL) 124; 2 VP&TH 114; 3 Highgate 80

SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 3A, Mitcham Common, Surrey, January 10

The top flight divisions in both the men’s and women’s sections again combined in a match alongside the young athletes at this now popular venue, which attracts good fields despite its parking problems.

In the men’s race, Jack Kavanagh extended his unbeaten streak in the league to seven races, after he won the Surrey County title the previous weekend.

Here the win was from Herne Hill’s Sam Branwell with third placed Dylan Evans, second claiming for Belgrave’s team victory, who extended their lead over previous champions Hercules Wimbledon.

Women’s opening match individual winner, Hercules Wimbledon’s Ruby Carter scored her second win of the campaign in the senior race, as second placed Alex Barbour led Belgrave Harriers to head previous match winners Herne Hill in the team stakes.

The women were running over the longer 8km in this fixture but that did not deter World W60 mile record holder Clare Elms from putting in a decent performance down the field by beating all but one of the over-50 women.

The younger age groups saw Hercules Wimbledon’s Theo Creed get the better of previous match winner, Herne Hill’s Caspian Holmes, in the combined under-17 and under-15 race, to scoop the team honours for his club.

Aaliyah Tharmakulasingam took the under-17 women’s event for team winners Sutton & District.

Men: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 25:41; 2 S Branwell (Herne H) 26:04; 3 D Evans (Belg) 26:34; 4 C Parker (THH, n/s) 26:43; 5 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 26:58; 6 A Milne (HW) 27:08; 7 T Cooke (HW) 27:16; 8 L Burthem (Herne H) 27:19; 9 O Hind (Kent) 27:28; 10 J Martin (THH) 27:28

M40: 1 D Gaffney (S Lon) 29:10; 2 A Welch (G&G) 29:22

M45: 1 N Torry (Kent) 27:43; 2 B Harrold ( S Lon) 30:28

M50: 1 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 29:36; 2 A Bond (Dulw R) 30:50

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 33:16; 2 G Holcroft (G&G) 34:06

M60: 1 F Marsh (Herne H) 33:32; 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 33:52

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 35:45; 2 R Beardsworth (Kent) 36:02

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 289; 2 Hercules W 320; 3 Herne H 347; 4 Kent 439; 5 THH 466; 6 Holland Sports 477

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 80

U17/U15: 1 T Creed (HW, U15) 12:03; 2 C Holmes (Herne H) 12:06; 3 M Barkhahn (HW) 12:11; 4 T Holland (S&D) 12;24; 5 S McGeorge (S&D) 12:30; 6 J Dormer (Wok) 12:30

U15: 2 L Boulton (Herne H) 12:35; 3 W Hughes (S Lon) 12:45

TEAM (4 to score): 1 HW 287; 2 Sutton & D 270; 3 S London 264

U13: 1 C Pearl (HW) 10:03; 2 E Albert-Preskett (Herne H) 10;15; 3 T Jones (Herne H) 10:22

TEAM: 1 Herne H 138; 2 HW 123; 3 S&D 71

Women: 1 R Carter (HW) 31:07; 2 A Barbour (Belg) 31:08; 3 H Andredjczuk (THH, n/s) 31:16; 4 E Bradley (Belg) 31:33; 5 S Monk (G&G) 31:44; 6 S Tooley (Herne H) 31:53

W40: 1 A Clements (Kent) 32:32

W45: 1 S Holt (Strag) 32:09; 2 L Bailey (Strag) 32:54

W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 34:47; 2 M James (S Lon) 35:21

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Ful) 35:41

W60: 1 C Elms (Kent) 35:12

W65: 1 P Iannella (S Lon) 44:18

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 45; 2 Herne H 70;; 3 G&G 98

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 133

U17/U15: 1 A Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 19:31; 2 A Wait (HW, U15) 19:34; O SWright (Herne H) 19:40; 4 3 D Larkin (Belg, U15) 19:50; 5 I Freeman (Wok) 19:52; 6 M Davidkova (K&P, U15) 19:53

U17 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 29; 2 Herne H 41; 3 HW 68

U15 TEAM: 1 S London 35; 2 Herne H 60; 3 Woking 72

U13: 1 S Lange (S Lon) 10:43;2 G Shade (S Lon) 10:53; 3 S O’Brien (Herne H) 11:06

TEAM: 1 S London 17; 2 Herne H 41; 3 Hercules W 57

SURREY LEAGUE, Match 3B, Oxshot Woods, January 10

Men winners Woking and their close runners-up Ranelagh Harriers continued with progress on their climb back to the top flight and it was Woking’s veteran John Hutchins who won overall.

Ranelagh’s Peter Cook took second as the rest of the clubs led by Epsom & Ewell were way down.

For the women, Divisions two and three again raced together and Jodi Judd was a second claim winner for West 4 Harriers with a narrow victory over another second claimer, Reigate Priory’s Abbie Smith and it is they who are on course for a move up for next winter.

Men Div 2: 1 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 25:47; 2 P Cooke (Rane) 25:54; 3 A Rushforth (Wok) 25:59; 4 S Atkins (K&P, U20) 26:13; 5 J Houlton (Fulham) 26:14; 6 J Killip (Rane) 26:15

M45: 2 M Leyshon (Rane) 27:29

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 28:08

M55: 1 P Haarar (Rane) 30:34

M60: 1 D Moore (DMV) 33:42

M65: 1 M Fletcher (Strag) 34:07

TEAM Div 2: 1 Woking 277; 2 Ranelagh 292; 3 Epsom & Ewell 475

B TEAM: 1 Woking 172

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 H Roberts (Waverley, U20) 27:07; 2 S Baylis (L City) 27:25; 2 F Orchard (26.2RRC, U20) 27:26

M45: 1 H Thorstein (Wimb W) 27:26

M50: 1 C Axe (Elmb) 29:14

M60: 1 K Klidzia (SoC) 31:29

M80: 1 P Giles (Vets) 42:17

TEAM Div 3: 1 Wimbledon Windmilers 125; 2 London City 295; 3 Ful-on-Tri 404

B TEAM: 1 Wimb W 127

TEAM Div 4: 1 Tadworth 193; 2 Runnymede 458; 3 Sutton Str 514

Women Div 2/3: 1 J Judd (W4H) 29:28; 2 A Smith (Rei P) 29:33; 3 S Glencross (EE, U20) 30:01; 4 S Lomas (E&E) 30:43; 5 C Ryan (Walt) 30:49; 6 A Morrice (Walt) 30:51

W45: 1 M Armstrong (Croy) 32:43

W50: 1 S Alexander (Ling) 33:09

W55: 1 V Filsell (Vets) 34:22; 2 N Richmond (Vets) 34:56; 3 S McDonald (Vets) 35:23; 4 A Critchlow (W4H) 35:57

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 37:05; 2 P Adams (W4h) 37:55

W65: 1 M Murphy (K&P) 41:42; 2 J Carder (Vets) 43:21

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 41:37

D2 TEAM: 1 Epsom & Ewell 75; 2 Reigate P 110; 3 Vets 135

B TEAM: 1 Wimb W 271

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Walton 22; 2 British Airways 105; 3 Epsom Oddballs 106

B TEAM: 1 Walton 109

SUSSEX CHAMPIONSHIPS, Bexhill, East Sussex, January 10

Little Common was again the venue, just as it has been for the past dozen or so years and James Turner, the 2024 World 100km Championship 11th placer, came out on top of the senior men’s race,

This was nearly a minute clear of Simon Heath of Phoenix and gave his Brighton & Hove Club a comfortable team win over their arch rivals.

Milly Dickinson returned from time in Australia over the holiday period to move up from second last year to take the senior women’s race by just over a minute.

This was from former champion Grace Baker, who won in 2015 and 2016 but is gradually returning to the form that gave the former Aldershot runner international honours.

The age group races saw under-15 Isabella Buchanen win her fourth consecutive county title.

Men: 1 J Turner (B&H) 33:44; 2 S Heath (Phoe) 34:46; 3 R Boorman (Hast) 34:50; 4 B McCallion (Hast) 35:14; 5 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H) 35:22; 6 L Pettit (Phoe) 35:23

TEAM: 1 B&H 52; 2 Phoenix 88; 3 Hastings 111

The Masters championships are held on a separate date

U20: 1 F Goodman (Hy) 26:36; 2 F Pearce (E’brne) 27:20; 3 F Matthews (B&H) 27:37

TEAM: 1 B&H 17; 2 Lewes 31; 3 Chich R 42

U17: 1 G Armstrong-Smith (E’brne) 17:12; 2 F Lumber-Fry (E’brne) 17:14; 3 A Roberts (B&H) 17:54

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne Rovers 12; 2 B&H 41; 3 Crawley 33

U15: 1 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 13:00; 2 B Roberts (E’brne) 13:04; 3 O Goodman (Hy) 13;24

TEAM: 1 B&H 15; 2 B&H B 38; 3 Chich R 38

U13: 1 C Carman (Worth) 11:43; 2 I Bowley Phoe) 11:44; 3 B Sorrell (B&H) 11:48

TEAM: 1 B&H 20; 2 Worthing 21; 3 Crawley 27

Women:1 M Dickinson (Phoe) 30:14; 2 G Baker (Has) 31;16; 3 I Matthews (Hy) 31:33; 4 K Law (B&H) 32:02; 5 R Laune (Chich R) 32:11; 6 A Harris (Phoe) 32;16

TEAM: 1 Phoenix 36; 2 Hastings 40; 3 Lewes 41

The Masters championships are held on a separate date

U20: 1 F Rocha (Phoe) 24:17; 2 E Stephenson (B&H) 24:28; 3 N Lesova (Craw) 24:50

TEAM: 1 Phoenix 16; 2 Crawley 18; 3 Worthing 32

U17: 1 M Smithers (Chich R) 19:56; 2 D Connor (E’brne) 20:11; 3 E Hill (Chich R) 20:22

TEAM: 1 Chich R 18; 2 Crawley 20; 3 Eastbourne R 21

U15: 1 I Buchanen (Hy) 14;11; 2 F Goodwin (B&H) 14;38; 3 I Lendrum (Chich R) 15:17

TEAM: 1 B&H 13; 2 Hy AC 18; 3 Phoenix 36

U13: 1 E Pemberton (Chich R) 12;20; 2 A Adams (Chich R) 12:38; 3 L Povey (B’wks) 12;46

TEAM: 1 Chich R 9; 2 B&H 21; 3 Hy AC 53

YORKSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lightwater Valley, Ripon, North Yorkshire, January 10

The event has been postponed until January 17 due to frozen and dangerous ground in the car parking areas.

LINCOLNSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Biscathorpe, January 4

The growing Newark club may be in Nottinghamshire but still provided the two senior winners on a freezing cold, if gloriously sunny, day in the Wolds.

In the senior men’s race, Marcus Chesterton, Joe Wilkinson and George Hatton made it a Newark one-two-three but it was front running Chesterton and 2024 winner Wilkinson who broke well away from the rest.

At the finish there was only nine seconds in it over the bone hard and rutted ground with its river splashes.

Chesterton, who was fourth in 2025, said of the course: “Some bits were really hard to run on.”

Pat Jackman made it a Newark double after a 3min 14sec victory over Lottie Hemmings and, post-race, commented on the tough nature of the terrain: “Your ankles were just rolling over but I wore trail shoes.”

The Irish woman had posted a 16:10 5km last May in the Cardiff Race for Victory event.

Lincoln Wellington’s Isla Porter, who took the under-17 women’s event by three-minutes16 seconds for another comprehensive victory. But it was not all plain sailings for the ERRA 5km champion, who said of the rutted ground: “I was looking not to roll my ankles and I fell in the lake.”

Official results were still being confirmed a week after the event and the delay was possibly caused by the organisers running out of numbers on the day.

Men: 1 M Chesterton (Newark) 33:40; 2 J Wilkinson (Newark) 33:49; 3 G Hatton (Newark) 35:51

M45: 1 C Harrison (Newark) 39:43

U20: 1 T Morris (Linc W) 36:25; 2 E Barbosa (Linc W) 36:36; 3 C Fish (Linc W) 36:43

U17: 1 L Hemmingway (P’boro &NV) 20:48; 2 F Bloxam (Louth) 21:10; 3 F Phillipson (Linc W) 2138

U15: 1 B Roberts 18:30; 2 A Beckwith (Slea) 18:55; 3 F Smith (P’boro &NV) 19:18

U13: 1 J Cripps (Corby) 16:04; 2 H Ottey (Linc W) 17:15; 3 E Cleave 17:19

Women: 1 P Jackman (Newark) 23:04; 2 L Hemmings (Norw) 26:18; 3 I Vinter (Linc W) 26:38

W45: 1 H Morgan (Granth) 30:40

W60: 1 S High (Granth) 33:43

U20: 1 F Taylor (Linc W) 24:02; 2 C Hall (Edin U) 25:57; 3 E Headland (Linc W) 27:07

U17: 1 I Porter (Linc W) 18:44; 2 E Reid (Louth) 22:00; 3 H Jackson (Linc W) 22:30

U15: 1 F Lilly (Libc W) 19:43; 2 A Ronnie (Linc W) 20;13; 3 F Goulsbra (Linc W) 20:26

U13: 1 M Porter (Linc W16:38; 2 H Gossiel (Linc W) 17:06; 3 L Gossiel (Linc W) 18:04

SUFFOLK CHAMPIONSHIPS, Hadleigh, January 4

Men: 1 M Fisher (Ips H) 33:13; 2 O Hitchcock (St Ed) 33:24; 3 O Rees (Ips Ph) 34:18

M50: 1 J Scaife (Col H) 38:24

TEAM: none

U20: 1 S Melero (St Ed) 27:02; 2 A Blackburn (St Ed) 28:10; 3 C Peck (Ips J) 28:11

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 14; 2 Ipswich H 16

U17: 1 A Jeffery (St ED) 19:56; 2 S Blackwell (St Ed) 20:06; 3 M Bramhald (Ips H) 20:28

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 7I; 2 Ipswich H 22; 3 Ipswich J 32

U15: 1 D Marshall (St Ed) 12:00; 2 N Griffiths (Ips J) 12:10; 3 H Dover (St Ed) 12:18

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 10; 2 Ipswich J 19; 3 W Suffolk 33

U13: 1 P Strachan (Ips H) 11:48; 2 O Lee (W’bridge Sch) 11:52; 3 F Weir (Col H) 12:24

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 17; 2 Ipswich H 25; 3 Ipswich J 26

Women: 1 H Fisher (Ips H) 31:17; 2 I Talbot-Price (New J) 32:29; 3 R Nicholson (Waveney, W40) 33:47

W45: 1 C Jeffrey (St Ed) 35:07

W50: 1 V Gladwell (H’leigh) 37:38

W60: 1 V Jennings (Ips J) 40:16

TEAM: 1 Ipswich H 20; 2 St Edmunds P 28; 3 Ipswich J 43

U20: 1 L Burton (Ips H) 22:34; 2 V Valentine (St Ed) 24:00; 3 I Moore (St Ed) 25:03

U17: 1 B Taylor (St Ed) 19:04; 2 E Stewart (St Ed) 20:39; 3 R Adams (St Ed) 20:50

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 6

U15: 1 M Smith (St Ed) 14:09; 2 E Stewart (St Ed) 14:19; 3 I Johnson (St Ed) 14:40

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 6; 2 Woodbridge 31; 3 Ipswich H 34

U13: 1 C Berry (St Ed) 12:22; 2 H Waldron (W’bridge) 13:21; 3 N May (W Suff) 13:36

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds P 10; 2 W Suffolk 18; 3 Woodbridge 26

WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Match 4, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, January 11

Unlike the previous day’s fixtures in the Birmingham and Midland Women’s league, the younger age groups found the Pingles Stadium course, the following day, to their liking as the events went ahead as planned.

This allowed Midland champion Archie Lane to score his third league win of the winter with a repeat comfortable margin over Gabriel Wagstaff.

Olivia McGhee, the English Schools third placer and European steeplechase representative, notched up a fourth victory in the under-17 women’s race as the established order continued.s

U17 Men: 1 A Lane (Leam) 16:30; 2 G Wagstaff (B&R) 16:55; 3 F Harris (R&N) 17:09

U15: 1 Z Rush (S&SH) 11:44; 2 G Harradence (RSC) 11;50; 3 R Hawley (W&B) 11:53

U13: 1 B Bean (Kidd & S) 9:19; 2 S Palmer (W&B) 9:20; 3 S Howell (RSC) 9:21

U17 Women: 1 O McGhee (R&N) 14:57; 2 H Turner (Stoke) 15:34; 3 G Hendy (W&B) 15:44

U15: 1 T Riches (Bir) 13:44; 2 L Williams (Tip) 13:50; 3 Z McNamara (Stoke) 14:32

U13: 1 E Rudkin-Wilson (R&N) 9:48; 2 H Cooke (Worc) 9:50; 3 R Vickery (RS) 10:02

BORDERS SERIES, Paxton, Berwick, January 11

Overall (4M approx.): 1 A Douglas (I’clyde, M35) 22:59; 2 R Taylor (Lass, U20) 24:12; 3 A Luetchford (HBT) 24:40; 4 T Laraia (C’thy) 25:04; 5 E Daff (Dunbar, U20) 25:05; 6 R Hughes (C’thy, M35) 25:37

M50: D Naylor (HBT) 26:39

M55: G Mcmullan (Hadd) 28:27

M65: C Donnelly (Cambus) 29:47

M70: D Nightingale (Gala) 37:24

M75: S Clough (Norham) 38:23

TEAM: 1 HBT 20; 2 C’thy 23; 3 Gala 56

Women: 1 R Halliday (Dunbar, W35) 29:10; 2 C Wright (C’thy, W35) 29:31; 3 E Eadie (Edin) 30:37; 4 E Pullen (HBT) 30:43; 5 M Eades (HBT) 31:03; 6 J Hand (Penic) 31:34

W40: N Dijkman (Lauder, W40) 32:11

W60: C Mantle (Lauder) 32:16

W65: A Craig (C’thy) 41:21

TEAM: 1 HBT 26; 2 Penic 33; 3 C’thy 35

SCOTTISH INTER-DISTRICT, Alexandra Park, Glasgow, January 10

Men (8km): 1 J Crowe (Centr/E) 24:16; 2 H Hickey (Centr/E) 24:43; 3 T Spencer (Glas U/W) 25:00; 4 A Smith (Cors/N) 25:07; 5 C Smith (Cambus/W) 25:09; 6 A Thompson (Centr/E) 25:23; 7 J Donald (Dund H/E) 25:27; 8 M Pryde (Loth/E) 25:31; 9 G Smith (Cambus/W) 25:32; 10 L Beagley (Centr/E) 25:36

M35: L Rodgers (Fife/E) 26:14

M45: D Ward (HBT, gst) 28:34

M55: M King (Cambus, gst) 30:29

M65: R Johnson (Gala, gst) 36:35

M75: B Howie (Edin, gst) 45:32

TEAM: 1 East 34; 2 West 66; 3 Students 90

U17 (6km): 1 L Muir (Giff N/W) 19:21; 2 B Sutherland (Ross C/N) 19:26; 3 D Kinnard (Cambus/W) 19:28; 4 C Dick (Giff N/W) 19:30; 5 H MacMillan (Falk VH/E) 19:35; 6 R Taylor (Falk VH/E) 19:44

TEAM: 1 West 36; 2 East 53; 3 North 140

U15 (4km): 1 L Anderson (Anst/E) 13:14; 2 T Ibbs (Tm E Loth/E) 13:36; 3 J Foley (Moorf/E) 13:39; 4 B Upfold (Falk VH/E) 13:42; 5 T Comer (Edin/E) 13:50; 6 C McNab (Edin/E) 13:51

TEAM: 1 East 21; 2 West 70; 3 North 161

U13 (3km): 1 A Whyte (Dunf/E) 10:49; 2 C Cameron (Giff N/W) 10:52; 3 L Reid (I’clyde/W) 10:55; 4 C Cooke (Kil’k/W) 10:56; 5 T Fraser-Moodie (Springb/W) 10:56; 6 A Hilton (Perth S/E) 11:03

TEAM: 1 West 33; 2 East 47; 3 North 177

Women (8km): 1 N Lang (Glas U/W) 28:17; 2 M Millar (Centr/E, W35) 28:21; 3 S Adkin (Moorf, gst) 28:29; 4 N Scott (Edin/E) 28:51; 5 B Wallace (Shett/W) 28:57; 6 E McNicol (Law/W) 29:10; 7 C Stewart (Shett/W) 29:25; 8 G Whelan (Stir U/Stud) 29:35; 9 G Pow (C’thy/E) 29:43; 10 K Rourke (Gala/E) 29:44

U20: C-R Burton (Edin U/E) 30:06

W40: H Leigh (I’ness/N) 30:28

W45: C Bark (Giff N, gst) 35:10

W55: H Carswell (Giff N, gst) 38:03

W65: A Noble (Troon, gst) 42:14

TEAM: 1 West 40; 2 East 45; 3 Students 121

U17 (6km): 1 E Atkinson (Hadd, gst) 23:20; 2 E Dallas (S’earn, gst) 23:28; 3 M Gairn (Aird/W) 23:35; 4 C Wright (Lass/E) 23:39; 5 H Simpson (Giff N/W) 23:40; 6 L Taylor (Law/W) 23:43

TEAM: 1 West 39; 2 East 54; 3 North 128

U15 (4km): 1 L Connel (S’earn/E) 14:53; 2 R Fitzpatrick (A’deen/E) 14:56; 3 N Clark (E Kilb/W) 15:17; 4 E Taylor (A’deen/E) 15:23; 5 I Turner (Lass/E) 15:30; 6 E Daunt (Edin/E) 15:34

TEAM: 1 East 29; 2 West 73; 3 North 137

U13 (3km): 1 M Glass Park (A’deen/E) 11:06; 2 G Whyte (Perth S/E) 11:29; 3 A Boyle (Law/W) 11:41; 4 K McNab (Edin/E) 11:42; 5 R Davidson (Gala/E) 11:48

TEAM: 1 East 25; 2 West 84; 3 North 133