Amanal Petros goes record-hunting in Berlin

German eyes European half marathon mark after last year's podium success, while strong British contingent continue their marathon build-up.

The attention of the home crowd will be on Amanal Petros on Sunday (March 29) as he goes in search of the European record at the 45th edition of the Generali Berlin Half Marathon.

The Eritrean-born 30-year-old who competes for Germany, winning marathon silver at last summer’s world championships, is making his final preparations for the TCS London Marathon next month and is eyeing the continental mark of 58:41 held by Sweden’s Andreas Almgren.

If he were to succeed, it would represent a huge leap forward. He became the first German to break the hour mark for the half marathon in Berlin last year, setting a national record of 59:31 as he crossed the finish line in third place at the Brandenburg Gate.

Petros is seventh-fastest on a start list that is headed by Kenyan Michael Temoi, who won the Rome Ostia Half Marathon on March 1 with a course record and personal best of 58:00, albeit that course is not record eligible.

His fellow countrymen Eric Kiptanui (58:42) and Gideon Kiprotich (58:49) will be in the thick of the battle, too, while Switzerland’s Dominic Lobalu (59:22) adds to the European challenge.

The men’s race will feature a strong contingent of British athletes, many of whom are also building up to the London Marathon. Of that group, Jake Smith (60:31) has the fastest personal best for the half marathon, followed by Ben Connor (60:55), Marc Scott (61:00) and Phil Sesemann (61:22).

Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw, winner of last year’s Copenhagen Half Marathon, tops the women's start lists with her personal best of 64:44 and could well be eyeing the Berlin course record of 63:35 set by Fotyen Tesfay last year.

Kenyan Veronica Loleo, whose best of 65:46 came in finishing third in Valencia last October, is also among the favourites, while her 23-year-old compatriot Daisilah Jerono is third-fastest on the list with 66:59.

Britain’s Sam Harrison sits fourth-fastest on the list with her best of 67:10 as she heads into the event that saw Eilish McColgan set the national record of 65:43 back in 2023.

Harrison is joined on the start line by fellow Brits Lily Partridge (69:34), Lauren McNeil (69:38) and Natasha Phillips (70:18).

Full start lists here