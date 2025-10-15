Share

Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

AW
Published: 15th October, 2025
Updated: 15th October, 2025
BY Tim Adams

The last and only time India held the Commonwealth Games was in Delhi 15 years ago.

Ahmedabad is set to stage the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, after the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport recommended the city as the proposed host.

It's now expected that this decision will be rubber-stamped at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

If confirmed then India will have beaten Nigeria to host the Games, with the two countries having submitted formal proposals last month.

The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

The last time that India staged the Games was in Delhi back in 2010, with 4352 athletes competing across 272 events.

Dai Greene strikes gold at Delhi 2010 (Getty)

Ahmedabad 's recommendation follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assesses candidate cities against a wide range of criteria including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

Dr Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the vision and commitment they have shown in developing proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspiring, reflecting the scale of opportunity within our Commonwealth family.

"The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee’s findings and is recommending Ahmedabad to our membership. This is a significant milestone for the movement as we look to our Centenary Games. We now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision."

"The Board were impressed with the vision and ambition of Nigeria’s proposal and were united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our determination to take the Commonwealth Games to the African continent."

