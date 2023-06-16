Full-time chartered accountant runs 9.93 in 100m to go joint-fourth on UK all-time list

Eugene Amo-Dadzie, who labels himself “the fastest accountant in the world”, has just backed up his words on the track, after clocking 9.93 (0.1) in Graz, Austria (June 16).

It’s a mark that puts the 30-year-old joint-fourth alongside Reece Prescod on the UK 100m all-time list, only behind Linford Christie, Zharnel Hughes and James Dasaolu.

To add more context, it’s also the joint-sixth fastest time by a British athlete in history.

Amo-Dadzie, who trains at Lee Valley and represents Woodford Green and Essex Ladies, only started sprinting seriously four years ago and has improved his personal best by exactly a second from 10.93 to 9.93.

This is how Eugene Amo-Dadzie clocked 9.93 (0.1) 🔥 In doing so, he went joint-fourth on the UK 100m all-time list 🇬🇧 In four years, he has improved his 100m PB from 10.93 to 9.93 💥pic.twitter.com/c6u8wqYd6y — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 16, 2023

He finished third in the 60m at this year’s British Indoor Championships and subsequently won his first British vest at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Amo-Dadzie got through his heat but exited at the semi-final stage after running 6.64 to finish fifth.

After his semi-final, AW spoke to Amo-Dadzie and this is a Q&A from the mixed zone interview.

This might not be the last time you hear about Amo-Dadzie’s story.

Eugene, this is your first major international championships, how was that?

It was nice to get my first Great Britain vest and get an idea of what it’s like on the European circuit and I felt at home. There was no imposter syndrome and it was nice to mix it with the guys.

By the grace of God, this will be the first of many vests. I’m looking forward to outdoors and what I’ve done in this indoor season bodes really well for that. So I’m happy and excited.

How’s your journey been within the sport. You mention you’ve been an accountant, so how does that work?

I call myself the fastest accountant in the world! There may be some accountants out there that think they can beat me.

My story in the sport is a bit of a unique one. I was 26 [2019] when I first started running seriously and I ran 10.93 in my first season. God has been so good and last year I ran 10.05.

I’ve not really set any expectations. I’ve got a great team around me, including my coach Steve Fudge, and it’s a team that are a big part of this.

Track and field is an individual sport but what you say today and getting a British vest, I’ve got to give a big shoutout to those guys as they’ve been incredible.

“If you’ve got a passion, go for it.” @TrackDadzie has just run 9.93 (0.1), going joint-fourth on the UK 100m all-time list 🇬🇧 This was our interview with him at the European Indoor Championships back in March 💬 🎙️ @TimAdams76 pic.twitter.com/QjwEpTbGgp — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 16, 2023

So you started out at 26, you’re quite a later bloomer?

You know what it is? Training wise, I count myself as a 20 or 21-year-old because I don’t have the wear and tear that someone at 16 might have for example.

I’m not precious about my journey and what I’m trying to do is show people that whatever passion they’ve got – this is inside and outside of track – go for it. In life sometimes you think you haven’t got enough time and I’m just here to prove that you can go for your dreams.

By conventional thinking, I shouldn’t be here but anything is possible with God. I hope you’ll see me in more British vests and repping the country. So that’s a little message for the people.

What’s the reason for starting at 26 and what do you want to get out of the sport?

So the reason for starting that late in all honesty is that one of my best friends Ben told me that I should try sprinting seriously and that I should give it a go. We were playing Saturday League football together and I was quick in school but I never really joined a club or took it seriously.

My expectations are to vibe and have fun. I’m getting to travel around the world and meet new people.

As I said, I’m not precious about my journey. I really want to put my message and story out there and hopefully inspire someone. That would be great.

