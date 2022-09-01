World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing moved to 2025 due to the pandemic restrictions in China

The World Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been postponed for a third time because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will now take place in 2025, 40 years after the inaugural edition in Paris.

The championships were scheduled to take place in 2020 but were pushed back to 2021 and then 2023. They will now occur five years after the initial date.

It means the next edition of the World Indoors will be in Glasgow on March 1-3, 2024.

The reason why Nanjing will host the event a year later is because bidding has already commenced for the 2026 edition of the championships.

World Athletics Council has decided to postpone the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2023, scheduled for 17-19 March 2023, until March 2025 (exact dates TBC). — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 1, 2022

“We’re disappointed that we have had to postpone this event again due to circumstances beyond our control, but we have done so to give certainty to athletes and Member Federations preparing for the 2023 competition season,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

“Unfortunately, the timeframe will prevent us from relocating the 2023 event, but the indoor championships will return in 2024 in Glasgow.

“We have offered Nanjing the 2025 edition because we are mindful of the substantial preparations the LOC has already done to host the event and we want to avoid potential financial losses for all parties. I want to thank CAA and the LOC for their cooperation in resolving this situation.”

