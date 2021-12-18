Peter Matthews delivers the definitive summary of top performances by British women this year

Although the pandemic has continued to affect athletics events, a considerable degree of normality has gradually returned although with some changes of emphasis. So annual merit rankings of British athletes have this year have returned to close to full coverage despite a reduction of competition. Once again indoor performances are fully considered, although most of the 2020/21 indoor season was wiped out.

It should be noted that the use of many facilities has not been allowed for much of the year and this has particularly affected events such as high jump and pole vault, while hammer and discus cages have too often been neglected leading to cancellation of events. And while some specific events such as organised by the BMC for middle distances and new sprints meetings have flourished, the overall domestic calendar has been allowed to decline and the senior league structure severely weakened.

On the first line below is shown the athlete’s name, then their date of birth followed, in brackets, by the number of years ranked (including 2021) and their rankings in 2019 and 2020, and finally, their best mark prior to 2021. The following lines include their best performances of the year (generally six), followed by significant indoor marks indicated by ‘i’. Then follow placings at major meetings, providing a summary of the athlete’s year at the event. (Comparisons to the past ignore 2020).

100 METRES

1 Dina Asher-Smith 4.12.95 (8y, 19- 1) 10.83 ’19

10.87, 10.91, 10.92, 10.97, 11.05, 11.06

1 DLG1, 1 Hengelo, 1 UK, 3s1 OG, 3 Paris, 2 Zürich

2 Daryll Neita 29.8.96 (7y, 20- 3, 19- 2) 11.12 ‘19

10.93, 10.96, 10.96, 11.00, 11.04, 11.04

3 G’ville, 3 Eugene 24/4, 1 Irvine, 6 J’ville, 3 Hengelo, 1 Marseille, 3 UK, 2 Oslo, 8 OG, 2 Budapest, 5 Lausanne, 6 Paris, 3 Chorzów, 4 Zürich, 1 Berlin

3 Imani Lansiquot 17.12.97 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 4) 11.09 ‘19

11.15, 11.18, 11.21, 11.24, 11.26, 11.27; 11.18w, 11.19w

2 Savona, 4h2 DLG1, 3 ET, 1 Turku, 1/1 Nh 13/6, 5 UK, 1 Kortrijk, 3B Lausanne, 1 Barking

4 Asha Philip 25.10.90 (12y, 19- 3) 11.10 ’15

11.16, 11.30, 11.31, 11.37, 11.39, 11.41

6 Dessau, 1/1 Barking 29/5, 5 Turku, 2 UK, 2 Kortrijk, 8s2 OG

5 Kristal Awuah 7.8.99 (4y, 20- 2, 19- 5) 11.16 ’18

11.23, 11.33, 11.36, 11.36, 11.39, 11.43

3 Houston, 8 Irvine, 3B Ft Worth, 2C Boston, 4 Turku, 1 Espoo, 1B Geneva, 1 Eng-23, 4 UK, 3 E23, 6 Szczecin, 2B MI

6 Desiree Henry 26.8.95 (6y) 11.06 ’16, 11.04w ’14

11.35, 11.39, 11.58, 11.94, 11.95

6hi DLG1, 1 Tatabánya, 6 UK

7 Ashleigh Nelson 20.2.91 (15y, 19- 12) 11.19, 11.15w ’14

11.38, 11.52, 11.55mx. 11.60, 11.63mx, 11.96; 11.55w

4 Coll.Sta, 7B Ft. Worth, dns Welsh, 1 Nh 12/9

8 Joy Eze 31.5.04 (1y) 11.93 ’19

11.44, 11.48, 11.52, 11.61, 11.65, 11.71; 11.61w

1B LI, 2 Eng-J, 3s1 UK, 3 EJ, 1J MI

9 Immanuela Aliu 19.4.00 (2y, 19- 9) 11.50, 11.44w ’19

11.41, 11.43, 11.43, 11.62; 11.44w, 11.96w

1 Tucson, 8 TexasR, 2 Coll.Sta, 9 SEC

10 Hannah Brier 3.2.98 (3y) 11.39, 11.37w ’15

11.44, 11.51, 11.51, 11.72mx, 11.76, 11.79; 11.34w

2/4 Nuneaton, 3 LI, 1 Welsh, 4 Barking

Asher-Smith was so unfortunate to get injured at the wrong time, but came back strongly for a sixth top ranking and Neita had an exciting season, becoming Britain’s second ever sub-11 runner and resulted in her ten best 100m times all run in 2021. The overall standard was perhaps not as good as usual at the top level, but it was good in depth with 100th at 12.14. Eze took the European U20 bronze with three successive PBs and has another two years to come in junior ranks.

200 METRES

1 Dina Asher-Smith 4.12.95 (9y, 19- 1 ) 21.88 ‘98

22.04, 22.06, 22.19, 22.56; 22.19w

1 Savona, 1 Florence, 3 Eugene, 3 Brussels, 3 Zürich

2 Jodie Williams 28.9.93 (10y, 19- 2) 22.46 ‘14

22.60, 22.88, 23.02, 23.03, 23.10, 23.23; 22.68w, 22.81w

1 Lubbock, 2 Waco, 1B Austin, 1B Walnut, 4 J’ville, 3 Miramar, 1 UK, 2 DLG2

3 Beth Dobbin 7.6.94 (3y, 19- 3) 22.50 ’19

22.78, 22.78, 22.84, 22.85, 22.88, 22.88

2 Savona, 1 LI, 1 ET, 5 Florence, 2 UK, 4 Stockholm, 5 DLG2, 5s2 OG, 1 Barking, 6 Zürich, 4 B’zona

4 Daryll Neita 29.8.96 (1y) 23.03mx ’19

22.81, 23.06, 23.28, 23.57

3 Miramar, 2C G’ville, 7 DLG2, 5 Zürich

5 Desiree Henry 26.8.95 (8y) 22.46 ’16

23.17, 23.18, 23.30, 23.31, 23.46

1 B’ham Un, 5 Prague, 3 UK, 7 Székes

6 Amarachi Pipi 26.11.95 (5y, 20- 2) 22.95, 22.83w ’17

23.13, 23.19, 23.29, 23.33, 23.40, 23.48

1 Lisbon, 2 LI, 1 G’burg, 1 C’hagen, 4 UK

7 Ashleigh Nelson 20.2.91 (4y, 19- 5) 22.85 ’19

23.05, 23.19, 23.33, 23.33, 23.37; 23.14w

4 Prague, 1 Nh 13/6, 5 UK, 3 Bern, 5 Lausanne

8 Nicole Yeargin 11.8.97 (1y) 23.26 ’19

23.18, 23.23, 23.48, 23.67; 23.34w

1 LA, 5 San Diego, 3 L.Beach, 5 Pac-12

9 Kiah Dubarry-Gay 11.11.01 (1y) 23.90 ’18

23.29, 23.32, 23.45, 23.48, 23.55A, 23.61; 23.17w

1B/2 Lubbock, 2h1 Big 12, 7q3 NCAA-W, 7 UK, 5 E23; Ind: 2/2/3C Lubbock, 4h2 Big 12

10 Amber Anning 18.11.00 (1y) 23.71Ai ’20, 23.76 ’17

23.38; 23.23w, 23.25w, 23.38w; 23.96+i

4 Austin, 1B/5/5 B.Rouge, 1 Tuscaloosa

While not able to match her world champion form and unable to run at 200m at the Olympics, Asher-Smith still had a top-class series of results and, as in the 100m, is top for the sixth time. 50th best at 24.19 was easily a record.

400 METRES

1 Jodie Williams 28.9.93 (2y, 19- 3) 51.22 ’19

49.97, 49.97, 50.94, 50.99, 51.01, 51.02

1 Austin, 2 Irvine, 7 J’ville, 1 UK, 2 DLG2, 6 OG, 7 Lausanne; Ind: 2 Manch, 1 EI Trials, 3 EI

2 Nicole Yeargin 11.8.97 (1y) 52.76 ’19

50.96, 51.02, 51.26, 51.39, 51.54, 51.65

1B Florida R, 5 USC v UCLA, 3 Pac-12, 4 NCAA, 2 UK, 6 Székes, 5 DLG2, dq h4 OG; Ind: 2 F’ville, 3/1 Lubbock, 2 AF Academy, 2h4 NCAA

3 Amarachi Pipi 26.11.95 (3y, 19- 11) 52.07i, 52.26 ’18

51.08, 51.17, 51.33, 51.53, 51.59, 52.42

1 Manch, 1 Sollentuna, 1 Kladno, 3 UK, 7 DLG2, 7s1 OG; Ind: 1B Manch, 1B EI Trials, 3s1 EI

4 Laviai Nielsen 13.3.96 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 50.83 ’19

51.42, 51.44, 51.88, 52.31, 52.82, 53.96

8 DLG1, 2 Hengelo, 2 Marseille, 5 UK, 7 Székes

5 Emily Diamond 11.6.91 (8y, 20- 8, 19- 2) 51.23 ’16

51.82, 51.89, 52.11, 52.61, 52.89, 52.92

1 Coventry, 3 Nuneaton, 1 Lisbon, 5 Poznan, 7 UK, 1B DLG2

6 Zoey Clark 25.10.94 (6y, 19- 4) 51.36 ’18

51.79mx, 51.99, 52.00, 52.13, 52.25, 52.57; 52.03i, 52.40imx

3 Coventry, 1 Lough 25/4, 1 LI, 1 Bromley, 6 UK, 2B DLG2; Ind: 1 Glasgow, 2B EI Trials

7 Jessie Knight 15.6.94 (2y, 20- 2) 51.57i, 51.9mx, 52.42 ’20

52.17i, 52.22i, 52.38i, 52.46i, 52.65i

Ind: 1 Manch, 2 EI Trials, 4s2 EI

8 Hannah Williams 23.4.98 (3y) 52.15 ’18

51.60, 52.26, 52.49, 52.98, 53.35, 53.67mx

2 Nuneaton, 5 DLG1, 6 Poznan, 4 UK, 3B DLG2

9 Amber Anning 18.11.00 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 5) 52.18 ’19

51.78, 51.97, 52.08, 52.36, 52.64, 52.83; 51.83i, 52.03i, 52.27i

4 Austin, 4 B.Rouge, 4h4 SEC, 5s2 NCAA, 8 UK; Ind: 3 Coll.Sta, 2C F’ville, 2r2 SEC, 4 NCAA

10 Yasmin Liverpool 15.1.99 (3y, 20- 5, 19- 7) 52.21 ’20

51.73, 52.07, 52.52, 53.02, 53.61, 54.45; 53.59i

1 B’ham Un, 1 Nuneaton, 5 ET, 7 Geneva, 3h1 UK, 8s2 E23; Ind: 3B Manch, 3B EI Trials

While her potential at 400m had long been known, Jodie Williams realised that in 2021 as she became, twice at the Olympics, Britain’s sixth sub-50 runner. 10th at 51.99 is easily a record, the previous best being 52.50 in 2015 and 2018.

800 METRES

1 Keely Hodgkinson 3.3.02 (2y, 20- 5) 2:01.73, 2:01.16i ’20

1:55.88, 1:57.51, 1:57.98, 1:58.16, 1:58.30, 1:58.89

1 Ostrava, 5 Doha, 1 UK, 4 Stockholm, 2 OG, 5 Eugene, 2 Brussels, 1 Zürich; Ind: 1 Vienna, 4 Liévin. 1 EI

2 Jemma Reekie 6.3.98 (3y, 20- 1, 19- 8) 1:58.63- 20

1:56.90, 1:56.96, 1:58.27, 1:58.41, 1:58.61. 1:58.77

2 Eugene 24/4, 1 Walnut, 1 Samorín, 1 Hengelo, 1 Marseille, 2 UK, 2 Monaco, 4 OG, 8 Eugene, 3 Brussels, 4 Zürich; Ind: 1 Liévin

3 Laura Muir 9.5.93 (9y, 20- 2, 19- 1) 1:58.49 ’17

1:56.73, 1:58.46, 1:58.71, 2:00.24, 2:00.95, 2:05.41

2 Walnut, 1 Irvine, 2 Hengelo, 3 UK, 1 Monaco

4 Alexandra Bell 4.11.92 (7y, 20- 3, 21- 4) 1:59.82 ’19

1:57.66, 1:58.34mx, 1:58.52, 1:58.83, 1:59.87mx, 2:00.14

1 Stretford, 4 Dessau, 1 Belfast, 5 UK, 7 OG

5 Eliie Baker 3,6.98 (3y, 20- 10, 19- 12) 2:02.02 ’18

1:59.54, 2:00.07, 2:00.24, 2:00.45, 2:00.45, 2:00.95

3B Walnut, 3B Irvine, 1 Manch, 1 ET, 2 Montreuil, 3 Hengelo, 1 Watford, 4 UK, 4 Tomblaine, 3 Sotteville, 1 Eltham, 1 Lausanne; Ind: 1 Manch. 4 EI

6 Adelle Tracey 27.5.93 (8y, 20- 4, 19- 6) 1:59.86 ’18

1:59.50, 1:59.84, 2:00.82, 2:01.56, 2:01.79, 2:01.79; 2:01.44i

4 Austin, 1 Eugene 24/4, 7 Hengelo, 6 UK, 7 Oslo, 8 Tomblaine, 2 Bern, 3 Budapest; Ind: 1/3 F’ville, 7 New York,

7 Isabelle Boffey 13.4.00 (3y, 20- 6, 19- 10) 2:01.88 ’20

2:01.24, 2:01.80, 2:01.96, 2:02.02, 2:02.29, 2:02.55; 2:02.45i

1 LI, 2 Manch, 5 Prague, 6 Marseille, 8 Nice, 7 UK, 1 E23, 3 Eltham, 2 Schifflange, 2 Stretford 24/8; Ind: 3 New York, 6 EI

8 Jenny Selman 9.3.91 (1y) 2:03.54 ’14

2:01.64, 2:02.10, 2:02.16, 2:02.44; 2:04.26i, 2:05.15i

1 Manch, 2 Watford, 4 Eltham, 1 Stretford 24/8; Ind: 1/1 Glasgow

9 Hannah Segrave 14.4.95 (4y, 20- 8, 19- 7) 2:00.18 ’19

2:01.33, 2:01.70, 2:02.72, 2:04.49, 2:04.64, 2:04.73; 2:04.70i

3 Austin, 7 Miramar, 3 Alpharetta, 12 Walnut, 6B Irvine, 5 Boston; Ind: 1 W-Salem

10 Revee Walcott-Nolan 6.3.95 (5y, 20- 12, 19- 11) 2:01.74 ’19

2:01.06mx, 2:02.08, 2:02.46; 4 Turku, 5 Eltham

nr Georgie Hartigan 1.3.96 IRL 2:02.99 ’20

2:00.18, 2:00.88, 2:01.23, 2:03.13, 2:03.48, 2:03.94; 2:01.48i

1C Irvine, 2 Belfast, 4. Prague, 5 Marseille, 2 Nice, 1 IRL Ch, 11 Bern, 7 Budapest, Ind: 5 Manch, 1 Dublin, 4h6 EI

Hodgkinson started with a world U20 record indoors, then outdoors two UK U20 records, and culminating in the Olympic silver in a UK record and the Diamond League Trophy. She also retained her UK title, beating Reekie and Muir. Bell was 5th in that race but took Muir’s Olympic place and excelled in Tokyo with a PB in 7th place. Baker broke 2 minutes and ran 12 times under her pre-season best of 2:02.02, 10th best at 2:01.58 was a record.

1500 METRES

1 Laura Muir 9.5.93 (9y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 3:55.22 ’16, 4:18.03M ’17

3:54.50, 3:55.59, 4:00.73, 4:01.54, 4:03.73, 4:03.89; 3:59.58i

1 Eugene 24/4, 1 DLG1, 3 Florence, 2 OG, 12 Eugene; Ind: 2 Liévin

2 Katie Snowden 9.3.94 (4y, 20- 6) 4:05.29, 4:25.89M ’17

4:02.77, 4:02.93, 4:02.98, 4:03.86, 4:06.06, 4:06.46

1B Walnut, 1 Irvine, 3 DLG1, 10 Florence, 3 UK, 2 DLG2, 9s1 OG, 8 Lausanne, 9 Zürich; Ind: 2 Manch, 2 EI Trials, 6 EI

3 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (8y, 20- 5, 19- 3) 4:00.97, 4:24.71M ’19

4:02.12, 4:03.89, 4:10.48, 4:13.8+

4 Walnut, 6 DLG1, 6 Florence

4 Jemma Reekie 6.3.98 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 5) 4:02.09, 4:17.88Mi ’20, 4:27.00M ’19

4:04.72, 4:05.09; 8 Irvine, 5 Lausanne

5 Revee Walcott-Nolan 6.3.95 (1y) 4:11.54 ’20

4:06.23, 4:06.28, 4:07.55, 4:08.28, 4:08.41, 4:08.84mx

2 B;ham Un 21/4, 3 Stretford 11/8, 1 LI, 2 G’burg, 4 Turku, 2 Nice, 4 Madrid, 1 UK, 10 DLG2, 7h2 OG

6 Holly Archer 7.11.93 (2y) 4:13.82i, 4:15.1- 20

4:07.20, 4:07.22, 4:08.81, 4:09.01, 4:09.13, 4:10.97; 4:09.77i

13 Irvine, 11/4 Portland, 2 Watford, 7 Madrid, 4 UK; Ind: 1 Manch, 1 EI Trials. 2 EI

7 Melissa Courtney-Bryant 30.8.93 (8y, 20- 4, 19- 6) 4:01.81 ’20, 4:23.15M ’17

4:14.64; 4:04.79i; 6 Marseille; Ind: 3 Liévin

8 Eliie Baker 3,6.98 (1y) 4:15.08 ’20

4:06.54, 4:11.33; 4:13.66i; 1 Lough, 1 Watford 11/8; Ind: 3 Manch

9 Adelle Tracey 27.5.93 (2y, 20- 7) 4:07.47 ’20

4:06.56, 4:10.93, 4:11.29

1 Alpharetta, 8 DLG1, 2 Watford

10 Alexandra Bell 4.11.92 (1y) 4:12.62mx ’17, 4:18.83 15

4:07.06, 4:08.63mx, 4:14.39

1 B’ham Un 21/4, 10 Berlin

Muir, top for the seventh successive year, had her greatest success yet with her Olympic silver medal in British record time. In second place is Snowden who had easily her best ever season. 10th best at 4:07.20 was a record. Erin Wallace just misses the top 10.

5000 METRES

1 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (8y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 14:46.17 ’19

4 Oslo 14:28.55, 7 Brussels 14:31.26, 1 Eugene 24/4 14:52.44, 2 Nice 14:55.79, 10h2 OG 15:09.68, 15:19.2+

2 Amy-Eloise Markovc 5.8.95 (4y, 20- 6, 19- 6) 15:11.11 ’19

9h2 OG 15:03.22, 2 Attleboro 15:05.96, 2 UK 15:10.54, 3 Eugene 15:17.13, 15:49.2+

3 Jessica Judd 7.1.95 (5y, 20- 4, 19- 3) 15:16.47 ’19

4 Walnut 15:06.02, 13h1 OG 15:09.47, 1 UK 15:10.02, 3 Leavenworth 15:36.19, 15:37.0+, 15:45.11+

4 Verity Ockenden 31.8.91 (4y, 20- 6, 19- 9) 15:34.33i, 15:40.48 ’19

8 Irvine 15:03.51, 3 UK 15:12.24, 15:44.95+

5 Jennifer Nesbitt 24.1.95 (2y, 19- 11) 15:30.95 ’19

1 Lough 15:34.86, 1 Eltham 15:39.56, 1 Manch 15:40.10, 5 UK 15:40.92, 3 M.Keynes 15:44.90, 1 Batt Pk. 15:46.62, 2 Manch 15:50.60

6 Sarah Inglis 28.8.91 (2y, 19- 10) 15:25.01 ’19

1 Burnaby 15:24.17

7 Charlotte Arter 18.6.91 (2y) 15:40.15 ’17

4 UK 15:34.64, 16:08.48+

8 Abbie Donnelly 2.9.96 (1y) 16:21.44 19

1 M.Keynes 15:42.65, 2 Eltham 15:49.69, 2 Lough 15:53.25

9 Stephanie Twell 17.8.89 (11y, 19- 7) 14:54.08 ’10

7 Walnut 15:36.07, 2 Scottsdale 16:20.00

10 Emily Kearney 10.11.95 (1y) 16:32.35 ’19

1 Columbia 15:39.65/15:54.96, 1 NAIA 16:09.11

The 2020 No.1 Laura Weightman was out of action, and McColgan is back on top, as she was in 2016 and 2018. Her best was nearly 35 seconds better than second on the UK list. A total of 90 women inside 17 minutes beat the previous record of 73.

10,000 METRES

1 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (3y, 19- 2) 31:17.76 ’19

3 San Juan 30:58.94, 9 OG 31:04.46, 1 ECp/UK 31:19.35

2 Jessica Judd 7.1.95 (1y) -0-

3 ECp (2) UK 31:20.96, 6 Irvine 31:25.98, 17 OG 31:56.80

3 Verity Ockenden 31.8.91 (2y, 19- 5) 32:34.47 ’19

4 ECp (3 UK) 31:43.70

4 Amy-Eloise Markovc 5.8.95 (1y) -0-

5 Irvine 31:25.91, 5 ECp (4 UK) 32:04.38

5 Charlotte Arter 18.6.91 (3y, 19- 6) 32:15.71 ’18

7 UK 32:17.70

6 Samantha Harrison 1.2.95 (1y) -0-

9 UK 32:39.20

7 Lily Partridge 9.3.91 (4y) 32:20.77 ’15

1 Newport 32:33.16, 5 Maia 34:11.90

8 Jennifer Nesbitt 24.1.95 (6y, 19- 7) 32:38.45 ’18

2 Newport 32:44.26, 12 UK 32:48.67

9 Poppy Tank 5.12.97 (1y) 34:04.80 ’19

9 NCAA 32:50.57, 1 Clovis 32:52.65, 33:39.22

10 Beth Kidger 16.3.94 (1y) -0-

14 UK 32:54.75

McColgan and Judd, in her first year at the event, raced well to make the Olympic team. 10th best at 32:50.57 is a new record and 42 women inside 36:30 ties the best.

(10 MILES – 20km -) HALF MARATHON

1 Eilish McColgan 25.11.90 (3y, 19- 2) 72:26+ ’20

2 GNR 67:48, 71:43+ in London Mar

10M: 1 Gt. South 50:43

2 Charlotte Purdue 10.6.91 (10y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 68:10 ’19

3 GNR 68:49, 1 Greenwich 69:51

3 Jessica Piasecki 18.4.90 (5y, 19- 6) 71:34 ’19

8 Lisbon 71:44. 10M: 2 Gt. South 51:50

4 Samantha Harrison 1.2.95 (2y, 20- 5) 71:20 ’20

1 Pulford 70:05, 2 Greenwich 70:40

5 Rose Harvey 25.8.92 (1y) 75:03 ’20

3 Larne 70:29 54m short

6 Charlotte Arter 18.6.91 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 4) 69:41 ’19

5 GNR 71:11, 74:05+

7 Georgina Schwiening 15.12.94 (1y) 75:26 ’17

4 Larne 71:13 short

8 Verity Ockenden 31.8.91 (1y) -0-

2 Arezzo 72:26, 8 GNR 72:56, 6 Greenwich 74:35

10M: 3 Gt. South 54:07

9 Natasha Cockram 12.11.92 (1y) 74:23 ’19

3 Greenwich 72:46, 9 GNR 72:59, 74:05+

10 Calli Thackery 9.1.93 (1y) 75:34 ’18

2 Launceston 72:16

The third event at which McColgan is UK No.1, so Purdue, top for the previous three years, drops a place.

MARATHON

1 Charlotte Purdue 10.6.91 (4y, 19- 1) 2:25:38 ’19

10 London 2:23:26

2 Stephanie Davis 27.8.90 (2y, 19- 4) 2:27:42 ’19

1 London/UK 2:27:16, 39 OG 2:36:33

3 Rose Harvey 25.8.92 (1y) 2:55:41 ’16

15 London 2:29:45, 4 Pulford 2:31:14

4 Natasha Cockram 12.11.92 (3y, 9) 2:30:50 ’19

2 London/UK 2:30:03, 17 London 2:32:32, 1 Los Angeles 2:33:17

5 Clara Evans 27.11.93 (1y) 2:46:03 ’17

4 Rotterdam 2:31:21, 5 London/UK 2:32:42

6 Rosie Edwards 20.8.88 (1y) 2:40:49 ’18

3 London/UK 2:31:56

7 Rebecca Gentry 25.8.92 (1y) 2:37:12 ’19

4 London/UK 2:32:01

8 Samantha Harrison 1.2.95 (1y) 2:51:45 ’19

16 London 2:32:22

9 Rebecca Briggs 2.3.00(1y) 2-0-

18 London 2:34:34, 8 London/UK 2:38:58

10 Sarah Inglis 28.8.91 (2y, 20- 1) 2:29:41 ’20

6 London/UK 2:34:09

Purdue returns to the top ranking she had in 2017 and 2019 and was easily Britain’s fastest.

(2000 &) 3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE

1 Elizabeth Bird 4.10.94 (8y, 20- 3, 19- 1) 9:30.13 ’19

9:19.68, 9:22.80, 9:24.34, 9:26.73, 9:35.56, 9:36.36

5 DrakeR, 3 Leavenworth, 7 Walnut, 3 Portland, 1 UK, 7 Monaco, 9 OG, 12 Eugene

2 Aimee Pratt 3.10.97 (6y, 20- 3, 19- 3) 9:30.73 ’20

9:25.89, 9:35.34, 9:35.35, 9:38.99, 9:39.12, 9:39.72

2 DrakeR, 2 Leavenworth, 1 Manch, 2 Huelva, 2 UK, 10 Stockholm, 11h2 OG

3 Sarah Tait 26.3.01 (1y) 11:08.46 ’19

10:00.49, 10:03.58, 10:04.53, 10:06.71, 10:16.95, 10:28.17

1 LI, 1 Manch, 1 Eng-23, 3 UK, 5 E23, 1 Scot

4 Elise Thorner 16.3.01 (1y) 10:47.72 ’19

9:52.90, 10:07.69, 10:11.328, 10:12.41

11 DrakeR, 6h2 NCAA-W, dq Eng-23, 8 E23

5 Maisie Grice 29.6.00 (3y, 20- 7, 19- 8) 10:30.76 ’18

10:09.23, 10:09.46, 10:12.0, 10:14.46, 10:15.21, 10:18.49

1 Bury St.E, 7 ET, 1 B’ham Un, 12 Madrid, 5 UK, 1 ENG, 1 MI

2000mSt: 1 B’ham Un 6:32.15

6 Kate Seary 13.11.96 (1y) -0-

10:11.06, 10:21.23, 10:29.01; 2 Manch, 4 UK, 2 MI

2000mSt: 2 Bury St.E 6:50.4

7 Gemma Kersey 6.2.92 (1y) -0-

10:25.78, 10:33.76; 6 Manch, 8 UK

2000mSt: 6:46.91, 6:49.98, 6:50.1, 6:53.9

7 B’ham Un, 1 Lough, 1 LV, 1 Bury St.E

8 Holly Page 17.8.00 (3y, 19- 5) 10:13.98 ’18

10:16.3; 2 Bury St.E; 2000mSt: 2 B’ham Un 6:38.78

9 Stevie Lawrence-Wrist 18.2.97 (1y) -0-

10:15.75, 10:26.88, 10:28.43, 10:46.86

2/2 Cleveland, 1 SAC, 6 NCAA2, 6 UK

10 Lauren Cooper 15.5.94 (3y, 20- 5, 19- 9) 10:27.57 ’20

10:20.03, 10:25.12, 10:34.83, 10:35.36

2 LI, 7 Manch, 2 B’ham Un, 7 UK

2000mSt: 1 Yate 6:49.23, 3 Bury St.E 6:50.6, 6:59.10

Bird excelled to break the British record at the Olympics and Pratt also broke 9:30 in moving to third on the UK all-time list. Although there is a big gap after this pair, standards in depth improved.

100 METRES HURDLES

1 Cindy Sember 5.8.94 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 12.60 ’15

12.53, 12.57, 12.62, 12.65, 12.69, 12.71; 12.55w, 12.60w

1 Pr.View, 2 Miramar, 3 G’ville, 1 Drake R, 2 Walnut, 1 DLG1, 4 J’ville, 3 UK, 1 DLG2, 7s3 OG, 2 Rovereto, 4 Brussels, 1 Padua, 5 Zürich, 1 B’zona

2 Tiffany Porter 13.11.87 (10y, 20- 2) 12.51 ’14, 12.47w ’12

12.62, 12.69, 12.74, 12.78, 12.79, 12.80; 12.57w, 12.68w

3 Pr.View, 3 Miramar, 2 G’ville, 3 Drake R, 6 Walnut, 4 DLG1, 6 J’ville, 1 UK, 3 Marietta, 5s2 OG

3 Alicia Barrett 25.3.98 (5y, 19- 3) 13.07 ’18

13.18, 13.25, 13.26, 13.29, 13.34, 13.39; 13.26w

2 Nuneaton 1/5, 5 Lough 12/5, 1/2 Nuneaton 16/5, 1 LI, 6 ET, 2 C’hagen, 2 UK, 7 Bydgoszcz, 1 ENG, 2 Chaux-de-Fonds, 2 MI, 1 Nottingham

4 Jenna Blundell 12.6.01 (3y, 20- 9, 19- 11) 13.56 ’19

13.20, 13.22, 13.25, 13.30, 13.34, 13.37; 13.18w

4/1 Nuneaton 16/5, 2 LI, 1 Eng-23, 4 UK, 4s1 E23, 1 Welsh, 1 MI

5 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (2y, 19- 8) 13.45- 19

13.21, 13.22, 13.36, 13.40. 13.43, 13.45; 13.07w

1H Lana, Arona & E23, 1 Lough 12/5, 6 UK, 3 MI

6 Heather Paton 9.4.96 (5y, 20- 4, 19- 5) 13.22 ’19

13.36, 13.37, 13.40, 13.40, 13.41, 13.43; 13.30w

3 Nuneaton 1/5, 2/2 Lough 12/5, 2/3 Nuneaton 16/5, 4 LI, 1 Manch, 1 Mid, 7 UK, 3 ENG, 3 Welsh, 4 MI, 2 Nottingham

7 Emma Nwofor 22.8.96 (3y, 20- 10, 19- 7) 13.44 ’18

13.34, 13.37. 13.41, 13.47, 13.55; 13.24w, 13.54w

1 Columbus, 3 Big 10, 7h4 NCAA-E, 2H NCAA, 5 UK

8 Megan Marrs 25.9.97 (2y, 20- 4, 19- 5) 13.32, 13.23w ’18

13.35, 13.40, 13.43, 13.47 13.49, 13.51

1 Nuneaton 1/5, 3/3 Lough 12/5, 1/2 Dublin, 2 Lough 23/6, 8 UK, 2 ENG, 1 NI, 1 Eton, 4 Szczecin. 5 MI

9 Anastasia Davies 9.4.99 (3y, 20- 9, 19- 12) 13.62, 13.46w ’19

13.38, 13.45, 13.47, 13.52, 13.53, 13.55

4/4 Lough 12/5, 3B LI, 1 LV, 2 Eng-23, 3h1 UK, 8 E23, 2/1 Eton

10 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9.1.93 (10y, 20- 5, 19- 2) 13.09 ‘19

13.27, 13.55; 2H Castres, 1H OG

The sisters retain their top rankings, with Sember having a 6-2 advantage over Porter. They were a class apart from other British women. Sember (née Ofili), who returned to the world top 10, was top for the fourth time and third in succession. The 10th best of 13.38 was just 0.01 off the best ever.

400 METRES HURDLES

1 Jessie Knight 15.6.94 (4y) 20- 1, 19- 3) 55.27 ’20

54.23, 54.69, 54.74, 54.78, 54.78, 54.81

1 Nuneaton, 1 Ostrava,, 3 UK, 4 DLG2, dnf ht OG, 2 Chaux-de-Fonds, 1 Bern, 1 Eton, 6 Chorzów

2 Jessica Turner 8.8.95 (8y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 55.72 ’19

54.77, 54.79, 54.83, 54.89., 56.56, 56.83

1 Lough 12/5, 2 Nuneaton, 2 DLG1, 1 Oordegem, 1 Samorín, 3 Florence, 1 UK. 7s3 OG

3 Lina Nielsen 13.3.96 (5y, 20- 3, 19- 4) 56.67 ’19

55.27, 55.59, 55.76, 55.81, 56.19, 56.68

4 Drake R, 1 J’ville, dnf Ostrava, 1 ET, 3 Samorín, 6 Hengelo, 6 UK

4 Meghan Beesley 15.11.89 (14y, 19- 1) 54.52 ’15

55.80, 55.82, 55.91, 56.76, 57.04, 57.23

1 LI, 1 LV 31/5, 1 Mid, 2 UK. 7 DLG2, 7h2 OG

5 Nicole Kendall 26.1.96 (2y, 20- 7)

55.93, 56.11, 56.26, 56.30, 56.32, 56.35

1 Lough 25/4, 3B Nuneaton 16/5, 7 DLG1, 3 LV 31/5, 1 South, 4 UK, 2 ENG, 1 Surrey, 1 MI, 2 Eton

6 Hayley McLean 9.9.94 (11y, 20- 4, 19- 6) 56.43 ’14

56.08, 56.22mx. 56.41, 56.43, 57.05, 57.06

1 B;ham Un, 1 Nuneaton 1/5, 2B Nuneaton 16/5, 5 DLG1, 2 LV 31/5, 5 UK, 1 ENG, 2 MI

7 Jessica Tappin 17.5.90 (7y, 20- 5, 19- 8) 57.48 ’19

56.93, 56.97, 57.52, 57.69, 57.80, 58.32

2 Nuneaton 1/5, 4 Lough 12/5, 1B LI, 2 Mid, 3h1 UK, 3 ENG, 3 MI, 1B/3 Eton

8 Caryl Granville 24.9.89 (8y, 19- 12) 57.19 ’13

57.01, 57.35, 57.4, 57.44, 57.54, 57.58

2 Lough 12/5, 4 Nuneaton 16/5, 3 LI, 7 UK, dnf ENG, 1 Welsh, 4 MI

9 Zoe Pollock 21.12.00 (1y) -0-

57.17, 57.47, 57.69, 57.70, 57.72, 58.24

2 Lough 25/4, 3 Lough 12/5, 5 LV 31/5, 2 South, 1 Eng-23, 8 UK, 5s3 E23

10 Ese Okoro 4.7.90 (10y) 56.67 ’14

58.87, 59.55, 59.78, 59.95, 60.28, 60.29

3 Nuneaton 16/5, 3A LI, 4 Mid, 3h3 UK

Of the 2020 top four, Knight had a breakthrough then, and improved further in 2021, six times running faster than her 2020 best, Turner improved by a second, Nielsen by a second and a half and McLean had her best year. Then Beesley made her first Olympic team and Kendall continued progress, so making for a very positive overall position. Top newcomer was Zoe Pollock in her first year at the event. 54 women inside 65 secs is, however, the lowest since 1977.

HIGH JUMP

1 Morgan Lake 12.5.97 (10y, 20- 3, 19- 1) 1.97 ’18

1.95, 1.93, 1.93, 1.92, 1.91, 1.90; 1.96i, 1.93i

1 Lough 12/5, 3 DLG1, 1 Manch, 1 BIG, 2 Tatabánya, 2 Geneva, 1 UK, 1 ENG, dns OG; Ind: 1 Lough, 1 EI Trials, 1 Belgrade, dnq 13 EI

2 Emily Borthwick 2.9.97 (7y, 20- 5, 19- 7) 1.84i 18, 1.83 ‘17

1.93, 1.93, 1.92, 1.91, 1.90, 1.88; 1.91i

2 Lough 12/5, 2 DLG1, 2 Manch, 3 ET, 3 Tatabánya, 1 Geneva, 3 Chorzów, 3 UK, dnq 16= OG, 2 Szczecin, 4 Bialystok; Ind: 3 Lough, 2 EI Trials, 8 EI

3 Laura Zialor 4.8.98 (3y, 20- 9, 19- 8) 1.83 ’19

1.90, 1.87, 1.86, 1.85, 1.85, 1.84

1/1 B’ham Un, 1 LI, 4 BIG, 2 Poznan, 2 UK, 2 ENG, 4 Szczecin, 3 Bern; Ind: 4 Lough, 3 EI Trials

4 Nikki Manson 15.10.94 (7y, 20- 2, 19- 3) 1.93i 20, 1.87 ’18

1.90, 1.84, 1.82, 1.81, 1.81, 1.80; 1.86i, 1.82i

3 Lough 12/5, 6= DLG1, 3 Manch, 3 BIG, 6 Prague, 6 Kladno, 4 UK; Ind: 1 Glasgow, 2 Lough

5 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 9.1.93 (14y, 20- 4, 19- 2) 1.98 ’16

1.86, 1.84. 1.80; 3 Orange, 3H OG

6 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (1y) 1.78 ’19

1.85, 1.83, 1.80, 1.74, 1.72, 1.72; 1.74i, 1.73i

1H Lana, 2B Lough 12/5, 2H Eng, 2H Arona, 8= UK, 6H Eur-23; Ind: 6 Lough

7 Zara Tyas 29.4.03 (1y) 1.71i ’20, 1.70 ’19

1.80, 1.77, 1.77, 1.75, 1.75, 1.75

1 Stretford, 3B Lough 12/5, 2 Nuneaton, 2 LI, 4 Manch, 1H Eng-J, 1 North-J, 2 Eng-J, 1 E.Sch, 5= UK, 3 MI

8 Temi Ojora 24.1.02 (2y, 19- 10) 1.80 ’19

1.80, 1.77, 1.75, 1.72, 1.70

2 San Diego, 2 Berkeley, 1 USC v UCLA, 6 Pac-12, 15= NCAA-W

9 Bethan Partridge 11.7.90 (11y, 20- 1, 19- 4) 1.91i ’20, 1.87 ’15

1.80; 10 DLG1

10 Jodie Smith 2.11.01 (3y, 20- 7, 19- 11) 1.80 ’19

1.80, 1.77, 1.66; 1B Lough 12/5, 1H Eng

nr Philippa Rogan IRL 4.2.94 1.82i ’17, 1.80 ‘16

1.83, 1.80, 1.80, 1,80, 1.79, 1.78

1B Big, 1 IRL Ch, 3 ENG, 2 MI, 1 Eton

nr Sommer Lecky IRL 14.6.00 1.90 ’18

1.82, 1.78, 1.78, 1.74, 1.73, 1.73; 1.75i

1 Eng-23, 1 NI, 1 MI, 5 Budapest, 3 Belfast; Ind: 1 Abbotstown

Lake was back at the top for her ninth year in the top three. She was most unfortunate not to be able to take her place in the Olympic final, while Borthwick, whose highest previous ranking was 5th, made a splendid advance. Concentrating exclusively on high jump, Zialor jumped 1.90, up 7 cm. The 2020 No.1 Partridge had just one competition.

POLE VAULT

1 Holly Bradshaw 2.11.91 (12y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 4.87i ’12, 4.81 ’17

4.90, 4.85, 4.82, 4.74, 4.72, 4.71; 4.85i, 4.78i

3 Doha, 1 Huelva, 4= Florence, 1 UK, 2 Stockholm, 4 Monaco, 2 DLG2, 3 OG, 1 Welsh, 2 Eugene, 4 Zürich, 1 Phuket; Ind: 1 Rouen, 1 Liévin, 1 Aubière, 3= EI

2 Molly Caudery 17.3.00 (7y, 20- 5, 19- 6) 4.53 ’18

4.51, 4.45, 4.45, 4.35, 4.32, 4.30; 4.45i

1 LI, 3 ET. 3 Huelva, 1 Eng-23, 2 UK, 2 E23, 5 DLG2, 2 MI; Ind: 1 Lough, 1 Lough 12/5

3 Sophie Cook 12.9.94 (7y, 20- 3, 19- 3) 4.50i, 4.40 ’20

4.35, 4.30, 4.25, 4.25, 4.20, 4.20

2 LI, 1 Manch, 3 UK, 1 Hendon 4/7, 1 ENG, 1 Lough 30/7, nh MI, 2 Welsh; Ind: 2 EI Trials

4 Jade Ive 22.1.92 (11y, 19- 5) 4.43i- 19, 4.20 ’17

4.30, 4.25, 4.25, 4.20, 4.20, 4.10

1 LV, 1 South, 4 UK, 2 Hendon 4/7, 2 ENG, 2 Lough 30/7. 3 Welsh

5 Sophie Ashurst 26.4.03 (3y, 20- 8, 19- 12=) 3.93i, 3.92 ’19

4.21, 4.16, 4.10, 4.10, 4.10, 4.10

3 LI, 3 Manch, 1 Lough 2/6, 1 Eng-J, 6 UK, 1 E.Sch, 5 EJ, 3 MI; Ind: 3 Lough, 3 EI Trials

6 Natalie Hooper 7.2.98 (4y, 20- 6, 19- 7) 4.15 ’19

4.20i, 4.15i; Ind: 2 Lough, 1 EI Trials

7 Gemma Tutton 8.11.04 (1y) 3.81 ’19

4.10, 4.00, 4.00, 4.00, 3.96, 3.95

4 LI, 1 South-J, 2 Eng-J, 5 UK, 1 E.Sch-I, dnq 17, EJ, 1 Eng-17, 1J MI, 1 Sch.G, 1 Sch. Int

8 Megan Bailey 22.1.98 (2y, 20- 9) 3.92i- 20, 3.80 ’18

4.00, 3.90, 3.90, 3.85, 3.81, 3.80

1 Eton, 7 UK, 4 ENG, 2 Hendon 28/8

9 Jessica Swannack 26.9.98 (3y, 19- 8) 4.07 ’19

3.96A, 3.95A, 3.85, 3.85A, 3.80A, 3.79A; 3.70i

1 S.Barbara, 1 Orem, 1 Pocatello, 1 Provo, 5 Big Sky; Ind: 2/2 Bozeman, 3 Ogden

10 Imogen Smith 2.9.99 (1y,) 3.63i ’19, 3.62 ’18

3.87, 3.80, 3.80, 3.68, 3.65, 3.60

2 Ch’ham, 1 Mid, 3 Eng-23, 8 UK

nr Ellen McCartney IRL 8.10.99 4.01 ’19

4.15, 4.15, 4.12, 4.10, 4.05, 4.05

5 LI, 2 Manch, 2 Eng-23, 2 Hendon 4/7, dnq 14 E23, 1 NI,4 Welsh 1, MI; Ind: 4 Welsh, 1 South, 2 B.Uns. 2= IRL Ch; Ind: 2 Lough 12/5

Bradshaw is top for a record 11th successive year, won her first global medal outdoors and set three British outdoor records, Caudery was back to her best with European U23 silver and Ashurst made excellent progress. Unfortunately 50th best at 3.20 is the worst since 2006. As with the high jump the loss of most of the indoor season was costly for competition and training.

LONG JUMP

1 Jazmin Sawyers 21.5.94 (11y, 20- 1, 19- 5) 6.86 ‘18

6.90, 6.80, 6.75, 6.74, 6.73, 6.66; 6.82w, 6.78w, 6.75w

1 G’ville, 3/11/2/1 C.Vista, 2 Clermont, 5 Irvine, 1 UK, 4 Oslo, 5 Stockholm, 4 DLG 2, 8 OG, 3 Lausanne, 4 Zürich, 2 Innsbruck, 1 Berlin; Ind: 1 Gothenburg, 1 Växjö, 1 EI Trials, 1 Belgrade, dnq 13 EI

2 Abigail Irozuru 3.1.90 (13y) 20- 2, 19-, 2) 6.86 ’19

6.75, 6.69, 6.68, 6.64, 6.60, 6.51

2 Turku, 1 Sollentuna, 2 UK 2 Székes, 5 DGL2, 11 OG, 1 MI, 3 Budapest, 7 Lausanne; Ind: 1 Lough, 2 EI Trials, dnq 15 EI

3 Lorraine Ugen 22.8.91 (13y, 20-3, 19- 4) 7.05 ’18

6.94, 6.89, 6.74w, 6.60w (6.57), 6.05

3 Miramar, 1/1 Marietta, 3 UK. dnq 28 OG

4 Lucy Hadaway 11.6.00 (3y, 19- 9) 6.39 ’18

6.63. 6.53, 6.48, 6.47, 6.42, 6.40; 6.55w

6 ET, 1 North, 1 Eng-23, 4 UK, 3 E23, 2 MI; Ind: 2 Lough, 3 EI Trials,

5 Jahisha Thomas 22.11.94 (6y, 20- 7, 19- 7) 6.69 ’18

6.57, 6.55, 6.50, 6.38, 6.31, 6.30

1 BIG, 1 South, 5 UK, 1 ENG, 1 B’mouth, 4 MI, 2 Schifflange, Ind: 4 EI Trials

6 Shara Proctor 16.9.88 (10y, 19- 3) 6.95 ’12

6.77, 6.40, 6.39, 6.36w/6.27, 6.34, 6.22

6 G’ville, 1 J’ville, 1 Clermont, 4 Irvine, 14 C.Vista, 2 Gothenburg, 7 Turku

7 Alice Hopkins 30.12.98 (3y, 19- 8) 6.52 ’98

6.41, 6.38, 6.32w/6.12, 6.26, 6.12, 6.11

1 Nuneaton, 1 LI, 2 BIG, 2 South, 1 Eng-23, 6 UK, 5 ENG

8 Rebecca Chapman 27.9.92 (6y, 20- 6) 6.54 ’17

6.49w/6.37, 6.39, 6.36, 6.31, 6.29, 6.28

2 Cardiff, 2 LI, 7 UK, 3 ENG, 2 B’mouth, 1 Welsh, 3 MI; Ind: 4 Lough, 6 EI Trials

9 Charlotte Jones 6.9.99 (1y) 5.96 ’20

6.32, 6.24, 6.23, 6.22, 6.19, 6.04

2 Nuneaton, 1 Lough 12/5, 5 LI, 3 BIG, 1 Mid, 2 Eng-23, 2 ENG, 3 B’mouth

10 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (5y, 19- 6) 6.51 ’19

6.32, 6.20, 6.20, 6.15, 6.08, 6.03; 6.10i

5H Lana & Arona, 4 LI, 1H E23, 1 Woodford, 6 MI; Ind:6P EI

Sawyers, again showing her big meeting temperament, retains top ranking. She had 16 outdoor and 5 indoor competitions. Irozuru is second for the third successive year and Hadaway made excellent progress capped by European U23 bronze. Best newcomer is Charlotte Jones.

TRIPLE JUMP

1 Naomi Ogbeta 18.4.98 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 14.15 ’18

14.38w, 14.29w/13.53)/, 14.22, 14.04, 14.01, 13.85

3 DLG1, 2 ET, 4 Turku, 1 Brno, 1 UK, 2 Joensuu

2 Temitope Ojora 24.1.02 (3y, 20- 6, 19- 9) 12.94, 13.08w ’19

13.62, 13.59, 13.58, 13.51, 13.43, 13.25; 13.65w

1 San Diego, 1 Berkeley, 1 Long Beach, 1 USC v UCLA, 2 Pac-12, 8 NCAA, 2 UK, 4 EJ

3– Jahisha Thomas 22.11.94 (3y) 13.56i ’19. 13.46 ’18

13.11, 13.09; 12.93i, 12.89i

1 LI, Ind: 1 Lough, 1 EI Trials

4 Lia Stephenson 4.3.96 (6y, 20- 11, 19- 6) 13.13 ’19

13.00, 12.87, 12.82w/12.63, 12.77w/12.51, 12.45, 11.97

1 BIG, 2 LV, 1 South, 3 UK, 1 ENG, 1 MI

5 Montana Jackson 2.12.93 (3y) 12.69, 12.72w ’16

12.86w, 12.56w, 12.49, 12.46, 12.19, 12.16

3 Nuneaton, 1B BIG, 2 South, 2 WL, 2 ENG, 2 MI

6 Nony Mordi 25.7.87 (9y, 20- 5) 13.62, 13.76w ’08

12.71, 12.38w/12.22, 12.26

1 Dunfermline, 1 Scot

7 Shanara Hibbert 22.3.93 (2y, 20- 2),13.03i. 13.02, 13.10w ’20

12.77i, 12.55i; 2 Lough 2 EI Trials

8 Angela Barrett 25.12.85 (13y) 20- 3, 19- 3) 13.43 ‘17

12.60, 12.53, 12.52, 12.52w, 12.44, 12.41

1 Perivale, 1 Eton

9 Eavion Richardson 27.6.98 (4y, 20- 8, 19- 10) 13.04 ’18

12.52, 12.47w/12.38; 12.58i

3 J’ville, 5 Big Ten; Ind: 2 Big Ten

10 Ore Adamson 29.10.01 (1y) -0-

12.65, 12.24, 12.16, 12.03

7 Coll.Sta, 4 Conf USA, 3 Eng-23, 4 UK; Ind: 5 Conf USA

nr Diarra Sow ITA 20.1.02 12.08 ’20

12.96, 12.92w, 12.72w/12.44, 12.68w, 12.66, 12.42

4 ENG

Ogbeta (now Metzger) was clearly top for the fifth time and Ojora was well ahead of the rest. The overall standard was poor and it was a stretch to rank ten. The 10th best at 12,57 is the worst since 2005 and 85 at 11.00 or more the worst since 2001.

SHOT

1 Sophie McKinna 31.8.94 (12y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 18.61 ‘19

18.47, 18.36, 18.28, 18.08, 17.87, 17.85; 18.54i, 18.46i

4 DLG1, 4 ET, 1 UK, dnq 17 OG, 2/2 Leiria, 1 MI, 7 Bern, 10 Budapest; Ind: 3 Karlsruhe, 1 EI Trials, dnq 9 EI

2 Amelia Strickler 24.1.94 (6y, 20- 2, 19- 2) 17.97i ’20, 17.83 ‘19

18.11, 17.90, 17.65, 17.58, 17.52, 17.51

1 Manch 9/5, 7 DLG1, 1 BIG, 3 Kladno, 2 Karlstad, 2 UK, 3 Leiria, 2 MI; Ind: 1 Lough, 2 EI Trials, dnq 13 EI

3 Divine Oladipo 5.10.98 (5y, 19- 3) 17.37 ’18

17.20, 17.03, 16.96, 16.79, 16.76, 16.69

2 Coll Park, 1 J’ville, 4 Bl’ton, Champaign & Columbus, 6 Big 10, 14 NCAA, 4 UK; Ind: 5 Bl’ton & Big 10

4 Adele Nicoll 28.9.96 (10y, 3) 16.34 ‘16

17.17, 16.89, 16.49, 16.41, 16.20, 16.14

1 Aberdare, 1 LI, 1 Manch, 3 UK, 1/1 Cardiff, 1 Welsh, 1 Nottingham; Ind: 1 Lough, 3 EI Trials

5 Eden Francis 19.10.88 (17y, 5- 19) 17.24 ’12

16.29, 15.75, 15.72, 15.21, 15.10, 15.01

1 Nuneaton, 2 BIG, 1 Mid, 5 UK

6 Serena Vincent 5.12.01 (3y, 20- 4, 19- 9) 16.10 ’20

15.90, 15.77, 15.73, 15.71, 15.68, 15.46

1 Lough 17/4, 1 B’ham Un, 2 LI, 2 Manch, 3 BIG, 1 South, 1 Eng-23, 6 UK, 1 ENG, 3 MI; Ind: 4 EI Trials

7 Nana Gyedu 4.11.02 (2y, 7) 14.47 ’20

15.02, 14.78, 14.74, 14.69, 14.66, 14.54

3 LI, 1 South-J, 1 Eng-J, 7 UK, 1 E.Sch, dnq 16 EJ, 4 MI

8 Sophie Merritt 9.4.98 (6y, 20- 6, 19- 8) 15.39i, 15.22 ’19

14.96, 14.88, 14.75, 14.70, 14.58, 14.55

1 Orem, 1 Salt Lake C, 4 Provo, 4 LI, 4 Manch, 8 UK, 2 ENG

9 Shaunna Thompson 8.4.92 (2y, 20- 9) 13.89 ’20

14.55, 14.42, 14.23, 14.22, 14.00, 13.95

5 BIG, 1 North, 10 UK, 3 ENG, 5 MI, 1 Moulton

10 Omolola Kuponiyi 4.3.04 (1y) -0-

14.13, 14.02, 13.85, 13.83, 13.72, 13.72

1 Lough 9/5, 2 South-J, 2 Eng-J, 2 E.Sch, 5 ENG, 2J MI

McKinna and Strickler stayed at 1-2 and in her tenth year in the rankings, Nicoll added 83cm to her PB. A total of 7 of the 9 athletes from 7th and over 14m set PBs.

DISCUS

1 Kirsty Law 11.10.86 (16y, 20- 2, 19- 1) 57.95 ’20

60.13, 59.95, 59.60, 58.82, 58.78, 58.72

1 Lough 28/2, 17/4 & 23/6, 1 Winchester, 1 LI, 1 Manch, 3 ET, 2 Södertalje, 5 C’hagen, 4 Espoo, 4 UK, 2 ENG, 2/2 Leiria, 1 Scot, 1 Prague, 1 Liverpool, 1 Breclav

2 Jade Lally 30.3.87 (15y, 20- 1) 65.10 ’16

60.36, 59.72, 59.26, 59.10, 58.43, 58.26

2/2/1/1/2/2 Brisbane, 1 Canberra, 2/3 Sydney, 2 Melbourne, 3 AUS Champs, 1/1/2 Gold Coast. 1/1 Brisbane (Nov.)

3 Shadine Duquemin 4.11.94 (11y, 20- 3, 19- 4) 55.33 ’19

56.81, 56.23, 56.22, 56.08, 56.08, 56.00

2 Lough 17/4 & 23/6, 2 Winchester, 2 LI, 1 Manch, 2 UK, 1 Hendon 4/7, 1 ENG, 1 MI. 1/1 Moulton

4 Divine Oladipo 5.10.98 (5y, 19- 6) 54.23 ’18

57.26, 55.69, 54.99, 54.90, 54.80, 53.21

1 Coll Park, 4 J’ville, 2 Champaign, 1 Columbus, 3 Big 10, 9 NCAA, 3 UK

5 Eden Francis 19.10.88 (16y, 19- 5) 59.78 ’11

56.32, 53.99, 52.19, 51.97, 51.93, 51.63

1 Nuneaton, 3 Manch, 2 BIG, 1 Mid, 1 UK

6 Amy Holder 4.8.96 (8y, 20- 6, 19- 2) 55.48 ’18

55.37, 54.33, 54.28, 53.63, 52.80, 51.70

5 Lough 28/2, 3 Lough 17/4, 4 Winchester, 3 LI, 2 Manch, 1 BIG, 1 South, 6 UK

7 Phoebe Dowson 17.4.94 (11y, 20- 4, 19- 3) 56.05 ’19

52.91, 52.42, 52.35, 52.35, 51.91, 51.72

4 Lough 17/4, 5 LI, 2 South, 5 UK, 3 ENG, 2 MI, 2 Moulton

8 Samantha Callaway 4.3.02 (3y, 20- 7, 19- 9) 48.82 ’19

52.72, 52.68, 52.61, 52.52, 52.50, 51.82

2 Lough 28/2, 6 Lough 17/4, 3 Winchester, 4 LI, 1 South-J, 1 Eng-J, 7 UK, 2 Hendon 4/7, 8 EJ, 1 Welsh

9 Taia Tunstall 9.1.02 (2y, 20- 8) 49.90 ’20

51.05, 49.91, 49.38, 48.61, 48.49, 48.36

3 Lough 28/2, 5 Lough 17/4, 3 Nuneaton, 6 LI, 3 BIG, 2 South-J, 2 Eng-J, 8 UK, 3 Hendon 4/7, 12 EJ, 3 MI. 2 Moulton

10 Zara Obamakinwa 30.3.04 (2y, 20- 5) 51.69 ’20

49.05, 48.67, 47.82, 47.19, 46.55, 46.37

4 Lough 28/2, 7 Lough 17/4, 3 Eng-J, 10 UK, dnq 15 EJ, 2J MI, 3/2 Moulton

Good to see Law getting over 60m in a very busy season, and she takes over top ranking from Lally who spent the year in Australia, with Duquemin again third. 10th best at 49.05 is the best since 2002

HAMMER

1 Jessica Mayho 14.6.93 (7y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 66.44 ’19

69.44, 68.88, 68.72, 68.23, 68.19, 67.84

1 Lough 28/2, 17/4, 9/5 & 12/5, 1 LI, 6 ET, 5 Gothenburg, 1 Hull 13/6, 2 UK, 1 ENG, 1/1 H.Circle, 1 MI

2 Tara Simpson-Sullivan 2.12.00 (1y, -) 59.71 ’19

68.91, 68.78, 67.67, 67.38, 67.15, 66.01

1/7 Austin, 1/1/1/1/2 Houston, 4 Coll.Sta, 1 San Antonio, 1 Conf USA, 4 NCAA, 1 UK, 5 E23

3 Rachel Hunter 30.8.93 (7y, 19- 2) 66.30 ’14

65.46, 65.32, 64.09, 64.08, 63.91, 63.35

2 LI, 3 UK, 1 Scot, 3 MI

4 Anna Purchase 15.9.99 (2y, 19- 10) 61.99 ’19

66.52, 65.11, 64.96, 63.18, 63.02, 63.01

1/2 Berkeley, 3 Stanford, 4 Eugene 17/4, 4 Pac-12, 6 UK, 4 E23

5 Katie Head 9.12.99 (2y) 60.53 ’19

65.39, 64.87, 64.40, 64.36, 63.87, 63.84

2 Lough 12/5, 1 Manch, 4 BIG, 1 Eng-23, 5 UK, 2 ENG, 2/2 Leiria. 2 MI, 1/1 Moulton, 1/1 H.Circle

6 Amy Herrington 22.5.98 (3y, 19- 4) 63.69 ’19

66.06, 63.89, 63.08, 61.33, 60.36

2 Fargo, 3 Greenfield, 1 South, 4 UK

7 Charlotte Payne 20.3.02 (3y, 20- 2, 19- 12) 63.92 ’20

64.09, 63.81, 63.47, 63.21, 62.94, 62.69

2 Lough 9/5, 3 LI, 2 BIG, 1 South-J, 1 Eng-J, 10 UK, 4 EJ, 4 MI

8 Philippa Wingate 12.5.93 (6y, 10- 6, 19- 8) 63.13 ’19

64.06, 63.46, 63.17, 62.74, 62.23, 61.92

3 ENG, 4/3 Leiria

9 Amber Simpson 3.1.99 (1y) 60.24’19

64.65, 62.17, 62.03, 61.70, 61.45, 60.90

4 Oxford MS, 2 Auburn, 3 B.Rouge, 4 AAC, 31 NCAA-E, 11 UK, 1 Welsh

10 Philippa Davenall 26.9.98 (2y, 20- 8) 62.19 ’19

63.44, 62.14, 61.95, 61.65, 61.09, 61.06

3 BIG, 3 South, 7 UK. 5/5 Leiria

Sophie Hitchon, number one for years up to 2018, announced her retirement, but our US college group of throwers continued to progress, especially Simpson-Sullivan, not previously ranked, who beat Mayho for the UK title after a splendid NCAA 4th, improving her PB by 9m this year. Mayho, however, had the best depth of marks with 17 competitions over 65m to 7 by Simpson-Sullivan and just retains top ranking for the third year. Ten athletes over 64m in a season is a record by more than two metres.

JAVELIN

1 Freya Jones 13.11.93 (11y, 20- 1, 19- 5) 55.36 ’14

54.81, 54.68, 54.58, 52.91, 51.11, 50.95

1 Lough 17/4, 1 Aberdare, 1 Winchester, 1 LI, 3 ET, 2 UK, 1 ENG, 4/3 Leiria, 2 MI

2 Rebekah Walton 20.9.99 (5y, 20- 7, 19- 3) 53.97 ’19

54.27, 54.03, 53.46, 53.01, 51.27, 50.20

3 Lough 17/4, 1 Lough 9/5, 4 LI, 3 BIG, 1 Eng-23, 1 UK, 5 E23, 3 Leiria, 1 JT Fest

3 Emma Hamplett 27.7.98 (9y, 20- 2, 19- 1) 54.08 ‘18

50.91, 50.61, 49.77, 49.42, 49.40, 49.07

2 Lough 17/4, 2 Winchester, 2 LI, 2 BIG, 1 Mid, 3 UK, 2 ENG, 5 MI

4 Bethany Moule 21.11.01 (3y, 20- 3, 19- 7) 51.27 ’20

50.34, 49.93, 48.64, 48.28, 48.19, 47.97

2 Aberdare, 3 LI, 2 Eng-23, 1 Welsh, 3 MI

5 Eiizabeth Korczak 12.4.03 (2y, 20- 6) 48.51 ’20

50.38, 49.12, 48.47, 48.37, 48.22, 48.08

3 Lough 9/5, 5 LI, 1 BIG, 1 South-J, 1 Eng-J, 5 UK, 1 E.Sch, 11 EJ

6 Lauren Farley 16.9.01 (3y, 20- 10, 19- 9) 46.56 ’20

50.20, 48.87, 47.85, 47.41, 47.36, 46.49

4 BIG, 3 Eng-23, 4 UK, 6 MI

7 Harriette Mortlock 27.11.03 (1y) -0-

48.29, 47.94, 47.70, 47.26, 46.91, 46.59

2 South-J, 3 Eng-J, 2 E.Sch, 4 ENG, 2 JT Fest, 4 MI, 1 LV

8 Leah Hillman 10.6.99 (3y, 20- 8, 19- 8) 47.34 ’19

47.62, 47.08, 46.19, 45.29, 45.18. 44.78

6 UK, 3 ENG, 3 JT Fest

9 Sophie Hamilton 6.5.04 (1y) -0-

47.23, 46.87, 46.83. 45.63, 45.62, 45.50

2 Eng-J, 3 E.Sch, 1 JT Fest, 1J MI, 2 LV

10 Emily Dibble 17.9.99 (1y) 43.93 ’18

47.72, 45.90, 43.70, 42.94, 42.15, 41.99

1B BIG, 7 UK, 8 ENG, 4 JT Fest, 1 Moulton

nr Ioánna Malli GRE 27.3.01 50.59 ’20

55.33, 53.26, 51.48, 50.64, 49.60, 49.14

2 Lough 9/ & 12/5, 6 LI, 6 GRE Ch, 14 dnq E23, 5/4 Leiria, 2 JT Fest, 1 MI

Standards remain low overall. The best results of the year were 3rd at the European Teams by Jones and 5th at the European U23s by Walton, but no British woman makes the world top 140. It is good that the major UK events were well supported by the best women.

HEPTATHLON

1 Holly Mills 15.4.00 (2y, 19- 3) 5802 ’19

4 Arona 6211, 5 Lana 6180, 3 E23 6095

2 Jade O’Dowda 9.9.99 (3y, 3) 5660 ’18

1 ENG 6044, 6 E23 6002

3 Ellen Barber 5.12.97 (5y, 20- 1, 19- 7) 5699 ’20

2 ENG 6028, 1 Castres 6016, dnf UK

4 Katie Stainton 8.1.95 (6y, 19- 2) 6029 ’19

1 UK 5864, 1 Manch 5854

5 Jodie Smith 2.11.01 (2y, 19- 10) 5451(w) ’19

3 ENG 5881, dnf E23

6 Emma Nwofor 22.8.96 (3y, 19- 11) 5559 ’18

2 Big Ten 5685, 20 NCAA 5208

7 Abigail Pawlett 14.1.03 (1y) -0-

7 EJ 5593, 1 ENG-J 5557

8 Zoe Hughes 1.2.98 (2y) 5444 ’17

2 Durham 5541, 5 ACC 5408, 17 NCAA 5385

9 Amaya Scott 15.2.01 (2y, 19- 5) 5486 ’19

1 Conf USA 5516, dnf San Antonio

10 Alix Still 15.3.00 (1y) 4928 ’17

1 C’ville 5371 (w), 6 ACC 5363

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s enforced withdrawal through injury at the Olympics was desperately sad and there was the continued absence of Niamh Emerson, but the overall picture of British women’s combined events was very encouraging. Three women went over 6000 points and the top four were youngsters (aged 21, 22, 23 and 19). Mills, the new number one, and Pawlett look the latest to join the flow of British women to be in the highest world class.

10/20 KILOMETRES WALK

Priority is given to form at the standard international distance of 20 kilometres, although performances at 10km are also considered.

1 Heather Lewis 25.10.93 (11y, 20- 1, 19- 1) 45:14 ’20, 1:36:14 ’18

10km: 2 Kew 45:58+ in 20k, 46:18+, 2 Welsh 46:36.10t, 1 Newport 46:44.77t, 47:38+

20km: 17 Eur Cup 1:34:13, 1 UK 1:35:44, 20 La Coruña 1:35:48

2 Bethan Davies 7.11.90 (9y, 19- 2) 44:59 16, 1:31:53 ’18

10km: 1 Welsh 45:21.70t, 1 Bedford 47:07.97t, 47:31+, 48:12+, 48:21+

20km: 2 UK 1:37:04, 29 Eur Cup 1:37:09, 1 Montreuil 1:38:56, 32 La Coruña 1:39:23

3 Erika Kelly 6.12.92 (4y, 19- 3) 47:19 ’19, 1:39:36 ’18

10km: 51:12+, 1 Manx 51:20.6t, 3 Welsh 51:56.10t

20km: 3 UK 1:46:31

4 Abigail Jennings 10.7.00 (1y) 52:26 ’20

10km: 2 Bedford (1 Eng-23) 52:10.83t, 2 Newport 52:24.40t, 5 Leeds 52:33

20km: 4 UK 1:49:29

Lewis is top for the third time.

35/50 KILOMETRES WALK

Bethan Davies 7.11.90 1 Leeds 23/10 3:00:24

With grateful thanks to statisticians Tony Miller, Alan Lindop, Ian Tempest and Ian Hodge

