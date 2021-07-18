Three relay golds for GB on final day in Tallinn as they top the medals table with six gold, one silver and five bronze medals in total

The future of British athletics looks to be in safe hands as the conveyer belt of talent saw the nation topping the medals table as the European Under-20 Championships came to a close in Tallinn, Estonia, on Sunday (July 18).

The roll of honour included victories in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m and women’s 4x100m on the final day. Earlier, GB golds had come from Toby Makoyako in the men’s 100m, Derek Kinlock in the 200m and Edward Foulds in the 400m too.

Elsewhere, Mary John won a silver in the women’s 400m during the four-day event while bronze medals were earned by Joy Eze in the women’s 100m, Success Eduan in the women’s 200m, Sam Brereton in the men’s high jump, Alex Melloy in the men’s 3000m and Henry McLuckie in the men’s 1500m.

Ireland had led the medals table going into the final day but the Brits breezed past to top the table from Germany with Ireland in third.

Germany won more medals (15) than Britain (12) but fewer golds with four compared to six.

The men’s 4x400m saw Brodie Young (47.31), Sam Reardon (46.21), Charlie Carvell (46.76) and Edward Faulds (44.97) combining to take victory in 3:05.25.

Faulds said “I wouldn’t have been able to have done it without these boys. These boys are just incredible and I’m over the moon. Nobody should underestimate us!”

In a great championships for British sprinters, the women’s 4x100m team of Alyson Bell and Eve Wright plus individual medallists Eze and Eduan won gold in 44.62.

Eze said: “I ran for my life! The Polish girls were giving their absolute best, so my job was to get to Success as fast as I could. I’m so happy that we won.”

Eduan added: “All I was doing was – attack, attack, attack. I saw the Germans and was thinking I cannot let them beat us. Prior to this competition we were like, we have to bring it home. And we did!

“Being only 16 and going home with two medals is absolutely amazing and unbelievable. I thank God for everything. And my family, friends, coaches, my support system has been incredible! I’m really grateful. Onwards from here!”

Success for the Brits! 🥇 Only 16, Success Eduan anchors Great Britain to the 4x100m title at the European U20 Championships.#Tallinn2021 (@BritAthletics) pic.twitter.com/M3bVEArAEt — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 18, 2021

Not wishing to disappoint, the GB men’s 4x100m team also scorched to victory at a warm Kadriorg Stadium. Joseph Harding, Jeriel Quainoo, Makoyawo and Ethan Wiltshire combined to clock 39.74 ahead of Netherlands and Italy.

Wiltshire said: “It’s all about keeping calmness and composure, regardless of what is going on around you. We were in the middle, there was a lot going on. My team gave it to me in a great position and I just wanted to bring it home for the team. I’m thankful for the boys, for the team, for British Athletics, for my parents and most importantly to God. Shout out to the team, and mums and dads!”

Maja Askag of Sweden enjoyed a brilliant double victory in the jumps. The 18-year-old long jumped a slightly wind-assisted 6.80m (2.2) to win gold on Sunday after also taking triple jump victory earlier in the championships with 14.05m.

What a prospect! 🙌 Only 18, Maja Askag 🇸🇪 becomes only the second athlete to sweep the women's long and triple jump titles at the European U20 Championships. 🥇🥇 …and she improved to 6.80m with her last jump of the final! 🤯#Tallinn2021 (@SvenskFriidrott) pic.twitter.com/0d3GbKmClD — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 18, 2021

“It was a great weekend. Two titles – I just cannot believe it,” she said. “I was about to cry when I realised that I won today. That was something I really did not count on. My preferred event has always been the triple jump because I was better in it. But last year, we also developed the long jump and it is nice to switch the events.

“I think the triple jump is much harder for the body so I am really glad that the first event at these championships was the triple. My legs were getting a bit heavy from all the jumping.”

Elsewhere, Berke Akcam of Turkey won the men’s 400m hurdles in 50.70 as Britain’s Adam Booth was fourth in 52.14 from lane one.

Another GB athlete, Alice Garner, led the women’s 5000m into the closing stages but no one was a match for Carla Dominguez once the Spanish athlete cut loose. Finishing strongly, Dominguez won in 16:16.57 as Garner was fourth in 16:32.56.

Gabriel Wallmark of Sweden won the men’s triple jump with 16.39m. as Britain’s Daniel Falode was fifth with 15.81m.

Polish 800m runner Krzysztof Roznicki produced a powerful finish to win the men’s two-lap race in style. He clocked 1:47.44 to beat team-mate Kacper Lewalski as Brits Daniel Howells and Henry Johnson were fifth and eighth respectively.

One week after winning an English Schools title in Manchester, Elizabeth Korczak took on Europe’s best in the javelin and placed 11th with 48.08m in a competition won by Elina Tzengko of Greece with 61.18m.

