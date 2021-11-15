On the eve of NCAA Cross-country Championships, British athletes show good form in qualifying while there are some course road records from Calum Johnson and Ross Millington

Domestically Milton Keynes dominated the UK racing scene on what was otherwise a heavy cross-country league weekend.

For the Milton Keynes Cross Challenge report click here

Full results are in clubhouse section here

NCAA Div I West Regionals, Sacramento, USA, November 12

Britain’s fastest ever teenage 10,000m runner Charles Hicks again showed top class form and again got the better of 3:50 indoor miler and NCAA 5000m champion Cooper Teare but he had to settle for second as Canada’s Kieran Lumb used his 3:38.21 1500m speed to gain a narrow win in 29:29, one second ahead of both Hicks and Teare.

Hicks had the consolation of leading his Stanford team to victory.

NCAA Div I Midwest Regionals, Iowa City, USA, November 12

Britons Scott Beattie (30:23) and Adam Fogg (30:24) finished third and fourth as NCAA Indoor 5000m champion Wesley Kiptoo gained a narrow victory (30:18).

NCAA Div I Northeast Regionals, Boston, USA, November 12

European under-20 5000m seventh-placer Phoebe Anderson finished sixth in 20:42 as Amanda Vestri led the field in 20:05.

NCAA Div I South Central Regionals, Waco, Texas, USA, November 12

Former English National age-group cross-country champion Katy-Ann McDonald finished sixth in the women’s race in 20:55 as Grace Forbes won in 20:00.

Derby 10, November 14

Ben Connor’s course record of 49.42, was easily broken by fellow English National cross-country winner Ross Millington. The 2016 Olympian ran a winning 48.37 while runner-up Frank Baddick also beat the old mark with 49.40.

Jip Vastenburg won the women’s race in 56.17 and runner-up Leila Armoush also bettered the previous mark with 57.32.

Heaton 10km, November 14

Calum Johnson, the reigning English National champion from his win in Nottingham in 2020, was a clear winner in a course record and big PB of 28:28.

Adrian Bailes was two minutes back in second in 30:23.

Sonia Samuels, who won her English National title – at junior level – in 1999 – was an easy women’s winner in 33:32 and she also set a course record.

Burgos, Spain, November 14

There were victories for Eritreans Aaron Kifle and Rahel Daniel Ghebreneyohannes at the fourth gold meeting of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour.

Kifle broke clear at 7km but only won the men’s 9km event by a second in 25:33 ahead of Rodrigue Kwizera of Burundi, who had won at the two previous gold meetings in Spain over the last two weekends

Daniel, caused a surprise in the women’s race as she won an exciting four-way battle in the finishing straight to take the 8km event in 25:03 just one second ahead of Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet with world 5000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimolaso on 25:04.

Steeplechasers Nora Jeruto (25:06) and Celliphine Chespol (25:18) followed top give Kenya top of the top five.

Movistar Madrid Half-Mmarathon, Madrid, Spain, November 14

There was a course records for Ronald Kiprotich Kirui who came out on top of an exciting seven-runner sprint finish with a PB 59:38 as he opened up a big margin with his kick.

The next three – Ezra Kipketer Tanui, Solomon Kirwa Yego and Alfred Kipchirchir Mukchke, were each timed in 59:44.

Kenya’s Nelly Jepchumba also set a course record in the women’s event as her 67:46 took almost two minutes off the previous record.

Ethiopia’s Alemitu Tariku Olana (67:58) and Ayinadis Teshome Birle (68:19) completed the top three.

Iten, Kenya November 13

There were victories for Robert Kiprop and Edina Jebitok.

Kiprop won the men’s race in 29:11.7 from Titus Mbishei’s 29:20.6 while Jebitok’s 32:20.3 defeated Purity Komen’s 32:24.9.

French Cross-Country Championships, Montauban, France, November 14

Triple European age-group champion Jimmy Gressier won the short-course race in 13:50 (hurdling the finishing tape) from Alexis Miellet (13:55) and Donovan Chrestien (13:57).

Yann Schrub won the 10km race in 30:57, 10 seconds clear of both Felix Bour and Mehdi Frere as European 10,000m champion Morhad Amdouni was only seventh.

Moroccan Siham Hilali won the women’s 5km in 16:33 with Alexa Lemitre in third (16:57) the leading French athlete.

Manon Trapp won the women’s long course, in 31:10 to finish 20 seconds in front of Eritrean-born Mekdes Woldu.

Kanagawa, Japan, November 13-14

Charles Kamau won the 10,000m in 27:18.98 to defeat Richard Yator’s 27:20.30 and Jonathan Ndiku’s 27:21.10 completing the top three.

In the 5000m, Samuel Masai won in 13:15.18 ahead of Joseph Razini 13:18.74 and 17-year-old Daniel Ndiritu’s 13:18.75.

Teenager Margaret Akidor’s 14:55.43 won the women’s 5000m.

Essex Remembrance Runs, Saffron Walden, November 13

Former European Junior 800m champion Khahisa Mhlanga won the overall 5km in 16:55 just ahead of leading men James Lawler (17:00) and Alex Weatherill (17:04).

W70 marathon breaker Yuko Gordon was timed at 22:25 in her 5km to equal her UK age group lead and it was 17 seconds short of Angela Copson’s UK mark.

Alex Hardy won the men’s half-marathon by seven minutes in 75:48.

SportSystems Surrey Men’s League Division One, Wimbledon Common, November 13

The 2018 English National runner-up Andy Coley-Maud, competing for Guildford, was a clear winner in 26:20 in an event that saw second claim members claim eight of the top 15 places.

With five of the top eight and all their scorers in the first 26, Hercules Wimbledon won by almost 200 points.

Reigate’s Oscar Curry won the combined under 17 and under 15 race.

SportsSystems Surrey Men’s League, Division 2-4, Denbies Wine Estate, November 14

English 10,000m champion Dom Nolan won by almost two minutes in 28:08 and led Croydon Harriers to team victory.

Nick Bowker, 2:20:25 in the recent Virgin Money London Marathon, was runner-up.

George James won the later Division 3 and 4 race in 30:02 to lead Dorking and Mole Valley to a clear team success.

SportSystems Surrey Ladies League, Wimbledon Common, November 13

Olivia Matthews gained her second league victory on Wimbledon Common with a clear victory in 22:19 and she led Clapham Chasers to an easy team success. In the separate Division two race, Dulwich Runners won the team event.

Kent Cross-Country League, Bexleyheath, November 13

Verity Hopkins, who had run a 77:34 PB at the Reading Half-Marathon the previous week, improved on her fourth place in the previous league match and led Tonbridge to a team win.

Start Fitness Metropolitan League, Welwyn Garden City, November 13

Jacob Allen was the men’s winner in 23:58 and led Highgate, who had five of the top eight, to a clear team success.

Bath Hawling won the women’s race by a large margin in 28:09 as London Heathside dominated the team event.

Manchester Area League, Sherdley Park, November 13

In his first race since his 2:16:09 in the Virgin Money London Marathon, Jonny Mellor (31:34) came out on top in the men’s race from Nigel Martin (31:42) though the latter was able to lead Sale Harriers Manchester to the team award.

Sophie Tarver (26:48) won a battle with Lauren Hayes (26:50) to gain a narrow women’s success with Sale Harriers winning the team event.

Alton Sports Hampshire League, Bournemouth, November 13

Great South Run winner Jack Rowe was a clear men’s winner in 28:28 well ahead of Stuart McCallum’s 28:54.

Niamh Brown was first woman in 20:18 just ahead of clubmate Lauren Hall (20:19) as Aldershot dominated both team events.

Authentic Marathon, Athens, Greece, November 14

With no elite runners this year there were home wins for Konstantínos Gelaoúzos (2:16:49) and Glória-Tziovánna Privilétzio (2:41:30), who also won Greek titles.

Gelaoúzos’s time was the fastest ever by a Greek athlete on the famous course.

EDF Lydd 10km, November 13

Marshall Smith was first male in 31:07 while Jenna Levett was the leading woman in 40:44.

RunThrough Battersea Park 10km, November 13

Ben Leaman was a clear winner in 31:17 while Georgia Holden was first woman in 36:25.

Birmingham & District Cross-Country League, Crewe, November 13

Omar Ahmed won easily in 29:05 from his Birchfield team-mate Kadar Omar’s 29:22 as over 650 competed with the three divisions being combined.

Midland Counties Ladies League, Crewe, November 13

European Indoor 3000m fifth-placer Amelia Quirk ran her first race since the Torun event in March and her first cross-country since winning the English National Junior race in March 2020, She won in a time of 21:39 to lead home the winning Birmingham University team.

Amelia Samuels (21:55) and Kirsty Walker (22:04) completed the top three in a race that attracted 340 runners.

» For more in-depth results and stats head over to our member-only AW Clubhouse