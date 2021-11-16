26 potential stars offered membership to British Athletics system

British Athletics have announced that 26 athletes will begin their journey on the Olympic or Paralympic Futures Academy Programme for the 2021/2022 season, supported by Nike.

The FAP is essentially a pathway for junior athletes to eventually transition onto the British Athletics’ World Class Programme, where they would be able to receive National Lottery funding.

By being on the FAP, British Athletics have identified that athlete as having the potential to win medals at future Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Recent graduates of the system include Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and Paralympic T20 1500m champion Owen Miller.

The Olympic Futures programme – for which 19 athletes have been offered membership – is split into three levels: Futures Academy, Futures Transition and Relay.

Joshua Lay, George Mills, Tade Ojara and Jake Smith will join up on the Olympic Futures Transition part of the programme, while 15 athletes will be part of the Olympic Futures Academy.

Steven Bryce, Barney Corrall, Prince Reid, Segun Samuel, Jade Smith, Emily Stewart and Zac Tandy will join the Paralympic Futures Academy.

Five European U23 Championships medallists will also be supported by the new Olympic Confirmation level of the WCP, including 100m champion Jeremiah Azu and heptathlon bronze medallist Holly Mills.

In total, 61 athletes are on the FAP for the 2021/2022 season.

A full list, of the athletes are listed below:

Olympic Futures Transition

Joshua Lay (Anthony Love, Rugby & Northampton) [Year 1]

George Mills (Jon Bigg, Brighton Phoenix) [Year 1]

Tade Ojora (Joanna Hayes, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) [Year 1]

Jake Smith (James Thie, Cardiff) [Year 1]

Amber Anning (Dennis Shaver, Brighton and Hove) [Year 2]

Cameron Fillery (Benke Blomkvist, Woodford Green Essex Ladies) [Year 2]

Lucy Jane Matthews (Benke Blomkvist, Birchfield) [Year 2]

Ben Pattison (Dave Ragan, Basingstoke & Mid Hants) [Year 2]

Max Burgin (Ian Burgin, Halifax) [Year 3]

Alastair Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey) [Year 3]

Charlie Dobson (Benke Blomkvist, Colchester) [Year 3]

Lucy Hadaway (Matt Barton, City of York) [Year 3]

Amy Hunt (Joe McDonnell, Charnwood) [Year 3]

Jade O’Dowda (John Lane, Newham and Essex Beagles) [Year 3]

Divine Oladipo (Ashley Kovacs / John Hillier, Blackheath and Bromley) [Year 3]

Erin Wallace (Andy Young, Giffnock North) [Year 3]

Isabelle Boffey (Luke Gunn, Enfield and Haringey) [Year 4]

Jake Norris (Paul Dickenson, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) [Year 5]

Olympic Futures Academy

Sophie Ashurst (Andy Ashurst, Sale Harriers Manchester) [Year 1]

Sam Brereton (Fuzz Caan, Birchfield Harriers) [Year 1]

Charlie Carvell (Stuart Hamilton, Telford) [Year 1]

Kane Elliott (William Sharp, Falkirk) [Year 1]

Joy Eze (Mike Donnelly, Gateshead) [Year 1]

Ed Faulds (James Wright, Rugby & Northampton) [Year 1]

Ethan Hussey (Andrew Henderson, Leeds) [Year 1]

Mary John (Alan James, Woodford Green Essex Ladies) [Year 1]

Derek Kinlock (Nat Senior, Croydon) [Year 1]

Toby Makoyawo (Peter Griffiths, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) [Year 1]

Henry Mcluckie (Geoff Watkin, Shaftesbury Barnet) [Year 1]

Temi Ojora (Daniel Sawyers, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) [Year 1]

Abi Pawlett (Joe Frost, Trafford) [Year 1]

Anna Purchase (Mohamad Saatara, Notts) [Year 1]

Tara Simpson-Sullivan (Robert Halliwell, Wigan & District) [Year 1]

Kelechi Aguocha (Fuzz Caan, Blackheath and Bromley) [Year 2]

Daniel Falode (Guy Spencer, Cambridge) [Year 2]

Thomas Keen (Mark Vile, Cambridge and Coleridge) [Year 2]

Khahisa Mhlanga (Mick Judd, Herts Phoenix) [Year 2]

Charlotte Payne (Paul Dickenson, Reading) [Year 2]

Jodie Smith (Laura Turner-Alleyne, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) [Year 2]

Josh Zeller (Adrian Brown, Bracknell) [Year 2]

Olympic Futures Relay

Success Eduan (Anita Richardson, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Sophie Walton (Trevor Williams, Horwich)

(These athletes have been retained from 2021 and further athletes will be selected in due course)

Paralympic Futures Academy

Steven Bryce (Allan Bryce, Victoria Park City of Glasgow) [Year 1]

Barney Corrall (Chris Sinclair, Charnwood) [Year 1]

Prince Reid (Mike Utting, Blackheath and Bromley) [Year 1]

Segun Samuel (Jeffrey Lawal-Balogun, South London) [Year 1]

Jade Smith (David Evans, Liverpool) [Year 1]

Emily Stewart (Richard Kaufman, Gateshead) [Year 1]

Zac Tandy (Nathan Stephens, DSW Para Academy) [Year 1]

Fabienne Andre (Jenny Archer, Weir Archer Academy) [Year 2]*

Hetty Bartlett (Denis Costello, City of Norwich) [Year 2]

Victoria Baskett (Katie Jones, University of Sheffield) [Year 2]

Lydia Church (Jim Edwards, Peterborough & Nene Valley) [Year 2]*

Bethan Griffiths (Shelley Holroyd, Cheltenham) [Year 2]

Ethan Kirby (Nick Harris, Newton Abbot) [Year 2]

Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker (Joe McDonnell, Newham & Essex Beagles) [Year 2]

Daniel Sidbury (Christine Parsloe, Sutton & District) [Year 2]*

Kirsty Soutar (John Owens, Red Star) [Year 2]

Steven Stone (Laurence Bissett, Forth Valley Flyers) [Year 2]

Alexander Thomson (Chris Baillie, Victoria Park City of Glasgow) [Year 2]

Melanie Woods (Rodger Harkins, Red Star) [Year 2]*

*These athletes are on the Paralympic World Class Programme but will have access to educational support from the Paralympic Futures Academy Programme.