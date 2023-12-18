Capital of the Czech Republic has plenty to offer for half-marathon and marathon participants in the spring

Time to treat yourself this Christmas and start planning for a spring adventure! Check out the Prague Half Marathon and Marathon and mark your calendars for April 6 and May 5 – you don’t want to miss it!

You’re diving into a town with more than 150 museums, galleries and historic spots. And guess what? Prague isn’t just a pretty face, it’s one of the greenest cities in Europe, with over half of the area of the city covered in parks, forests, and gardens. Perfect for runners!

Hold on to your popcorn because Prague is a movie star! Think Spider-Man: Far from Home, Casino Royale and Amadeus. Check out the Old Town Square tower – the world’s oldest ticking clock shows time, month, season and star constellations.

They call Prague ‘THE town of a hundred spires,’ and it is not without reason. It has 103 towers, making your run Instagram-worthy. Plus, you will not be able to miss out on Prague Castle – the biggest castle complex in the world!

Run through the city where old-world charm meets modern vibes – Prague is waiting!

