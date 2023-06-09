Ethiopian runs 7:52.11 for 3000m ‘chase at a spectacular Paris Diamond League event on Friday

On a magical night of world record-breaking at the Paris Diamond League, Lamecha Girma broke the 19-year-old steeplechase mark held by Saif Saaeed Shaheen with 7:52.11.

Following a world best for two miles from Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world 5000m record by Faith Kipyegon, Girma took to the track in the penultimate event of a remarkable evening and the Ethiopian glided around the track to beat Shaheen’s 7:53.63, which was set in Brussels in 2004.

Earlier this year Girma broke Daniel Komen’s long-standing world indoor 3000m record with 7:23.81 in Lievin. And here he returned to France looking for another global mark.

Passing 1000m in 2:37.7 and 2000m in 5:12.5, he was already on his own and looking in supreme form as he continued his attack on Shaheen’s mark.

🥳🎉🍾 Paris sees its third world record of the night as Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia runs 7:52.11 to take down Saif Saaeed Shaheen’s 19-year-old mark by just over a second in the 3000m steeplechase. pic.twitter.com/aecnHSZ3y8 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 9, 2023

On the final lap it became clear he was going to break the record as he was a few metres ahead of the Wavelight pacing system. So it proved as he stormed home, finishing 17 seconds ahead of Ryuji Miura, who ran a Japanese record of 8:09.91 in second.

Missing from this race was Soufiane El Bakkali, but the Moroccan is in good form himself and a head to head would be a mouth-watering prospect.

The duo finished one-two at the Olympics and last year’s World Championships with El Bakkali coming out top each time.

