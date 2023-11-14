While the international action focused on Cardiff and the Masters International at Glasgow, huge numbers raced in successful leagues such as those at Cheltenham, Manchester, London and Surrey

CARDIFF CROSS CHALLENGE, November 11

Men (9.6km):

1 K Kiprop UGA U20 28:32; 2 V Mutai KEN 28:35; 3 A Alemu ETH U20 29:06; 4 Z Mahamed Soton 29:19; 5 E Ntakaritimana BUR 29:28; 6 Y Nimubona RWA 29:30; 7 G Wheeler MKDP 29:31; 8 C Wheeler MKDP 29:31; 9 A McMillan York 29:38; 10 S Stirling 29:41; 11 M Stonier INV 29:52; 12 V Keter KEN 29:52; 13 M Abootorabi SWE 29:52; 14 Y Asare ETH U20 29:54; 15 J Lilleso DEN U20 30:02; 16 M Scott R&Z 30:09; 17 R Slade Chilt 30:11; 18 J Millar B&W 30:14; 19 D Evans SB 30:15; 20 P Norman WGEL 30:18; 21 S Charlton Walls 30:28; 22 K Taylor B&W 30:34; 23 T Crockett Ex U 30:40; 24 J Venema Net 30:44; 25 D Griffiths Swan 30:50

Elite Mile

1 T Dodd Bir 4:34; 2 T Bilyard Gt Yar 4:36; 3 A Melloy C&C U20 4:37; 4 J Tuffin Birm 4:38; 5 F Curtin Ponty 4:40; 6 I Crowe-Wright B&H 4:42; 7 A Ede Abing 4:44; 8 D Brookling WSEH 4:45; 9 J Davies Bath 4:46; 10 M Waterworth Bton P U20 4:57

U20 (6.4km):

1 S Hodgson WSEH 19:39; 2 D Jones Swan 19:55; 3 L Small Ash 20:01; 4 J Blevins Gates 20:04; 5 J Small Ash 20:10; 6 J Ponter Taun 20:17; 7 Q Miell-Ingram Rad 20:21; 8 C Campbell East Loth 20:24; 9 J Keir Inv 20:35; 10 T Chandler AFD 20:35; 11 M Ruby Poole 20:37; 12 C Bell Cent 20:44

U17 (5.6km)

1 A Lennon Sutt 17:31; 2 O Schofield Sale 17:33; 3 I Thomas Carm 17:51; 4 S Stapley Rei P 17:58; 5 A Nugent Giff N 17:59; 6 W Atkins 18:09; 7 T Ash Norw 18:11; 8 N Paterson Inv 18:12; 9 C Harold Card 18:13; 10 O Cresswell W&B 18:14; 11 T Webb Wells 18:16; 12 J Trangmar St Ed P 18:22; 13 S Perry 18:24; 14 C Collins Poole 18:25; E Willis Rei 18:30; 16 A Collier WSEH 18:30

U15 (3.2km)

1 E Grime Salf 9:54; 2 C Dick Giff N 9:55; 3 J Scanes B&B 9:58; 4 E Skipwith Win 10:16; 5 N Watt Loughv 10:20; 6 L Muir Giff N 10:26; 7 S Collins WSV 10:30; 8 N Homer WSV 10:36; 9 T Garrod Newp 10:45; 10 S Ball WSV 10:47; 11 J Tyrrell WSV 10:53; 12 J Tipping Ead 10:55; 13 F Lumber-Fry 10:56; 14 O Purchase Exe 10:56; 15 G Tough Aber V 11:04; 16 L Salvage Newp 11:05

U13 (2.8km)

1 L Howard-Machado Card A 9:41; 2 E Salter Taun 9:43; 3 S Deery Giff N 9:51; 4 F Barnes B&W 9:51; 5 O Adams Shrews 9:53; 6 K Dick Giff N 10:03; 7 F Rogers B&W 10:16; 8 T Davies Carm 10:18; 9 E Stoate N Som 10:20; 10 J Jenkins Neath 10:24; 11 O Hayles Card 10:33; 12 L Woodhouse Neath 11:04

U11 (1.2km)

1 S Palmer W&B 4:36; 2 C Barnes B&W 4:40; 3 J Woodhouse Neath 4:45

Women (6.4km)

1 M Keith Inv 20:35; 2 L Amebaw ETH 20:52; 3 E Anley ETH U20 20:59; 4 M Yeshaneh ETH U20 21:02; 5 J Warner-Judd 9B’burn 21:29; 6 I Fry Newb 21:37; 7 S Thogersen DEN U20 21:38; 8 J Gibbon Read 21:42; 9 L Vindics-Toth HUN 21:52; 10 A Millard Inv 21:56; 11 N Bridson-Hubbard B&B 21:59; 12 F Nyomukunzi BUR 22:03; 13 E Wallace N Som 22:06; 14 N Brown AFD 22:07; 15 J Nesbitt Ponty 22:09; 16 O Mason Bord 22:26; 17 M Mulhare IRL 22:36; 18 A Goodall Edin 22:38; 19 S Tarver Wirr 22:41; 20 T Wilson Bed 22:42; 21 J Emmerson Cov G 22:54; 22 C Hughes Card 22:56; 23 I Pentland Darl 22:57; 24 S Twell AFD 23:15; 25 A Nerurkar Bton P 23:22

Elite Mile

1 H Irwin C&C 5:19; 2 l Hawkins Soton 5:28; 3 L Church Read 5:29; 4 H Archer C&C 5:33; 5 H Cameron Aber 5:35; 6 L Saxon Solsh U20 5:37; 7 M Butterworth Donc 5:38; 8 E Howsham Read 5:38; 9 A Shipley MKDP 5:40; 10 A White Yeov O 5:43

U20/U17 (4.4km)

1 I Fitzgerald Exe 14:50; 2 L Wellsted Col 15:47; 3 E Nicholson B&B U17 15:48; 4 J Bailey Lag V 15:58; 5 M Lyons Card 16:01; 6 R Flaherty Bing 16:02; 7 L Huxley Prest 16:09; 8 P Palmer-Malins Bton P 16:09; 9 L Russell High 16:16; 10 L Neate Win 16:19; 11 Z Redmond Kilb U17 16:22; 12 S Jacobs St Alb U17 16:26; 13 R Clutterbuck WSEH 16:29; 14 E Platt E Ches 16:30; 15 S Nicholls Wells 16:31

U17: 4 E Foster Swin 16:31; 5 F Bradley Yate 16:39; 6 A Teasdale Kilb 16:39; 7 M Gold Card 16:44; 8 L Danobrega Bed 16:58; 9 E Powell Abing 17:02; 10 C Westcott Read 17:08; 11 T Gray Dac 17:08; 12 F Campbell Giff N 17:11; 13 E Heavey Warr 17:12; 14 H Reid Plym 17:15; 15 L Langan York 17:20

U15 (3.2km)

1 O Forrest Brent B 10:50; 2 L Hale Swan 11:21; 3 E Whitworth Linc W 11:29; 4 A Williams Carm 11:29; 5 P Quinn Torb 11:34; 6 O McGhee R&N 11:35; 7 V Rudkin WSV 11:35; 8 P Langlands WSV 11:35; 9 M Hughes Mald 11:38; 10 E Warn Brent B 11:40; 11 G Igoe Roth 11:42; 12 O Steer Exe 11:49; 13 E Dallas Strath 11:53; 14 D Woodcock Bord 11:54; 15 C Stuart Shrews 11:54

U13 (2.8km)

1 M Mullett WSV 9:41; 2 I Bater N Dev 9:47; 3 K Gorman Chilt 9:48; 4 E Birchall Exe 9:57; 5 E Worrall Liv H 10:37; 6 E Cameron Liv 10:40; 7 L Simpson B&W 10:41; 8 M Bown Menai 10:54; 9 B Rawcliffe Liv H 11:02; 10 T Segun Menai 11:03; 11 M Phillips Taf 11:07; 12 I Mercer N Dev 11:07; 13 D Simpson B&W 11:12; 14 L Morgan Carm 11:15; 15 E Roberts Card 11:18

U11 (1.2km):

1 M Kindler Brent B 4:36; 2 R Kohring Shrews 4:54; 3 D Collins Poole 5:26

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 1, Cheltenham, November 11

Will Barnicoat, the English National junior cross-country champion, led a trio of Birmingham University students to the head of the field as the ever-popular league resumed after its summer break, Martin Duff reports.

The Aldershot first claimer essentially just did enough to win over Tomer Tarragano and Oliver Smart as only BRAT’s Charlie Davis, second in the last match of last winter, and former winner George Beardmore broke up the student domination.

Birmingham University were comfortable winners of both the A and B team competitions over newly promoted and last season’s division 2 champions Western Tempo, who ousted the other regulars by taking second and the Masters team plaudits.

Birchfield’s Ed Banks, who was overall masters champion last winter was again top veteran as he mixed it with his younger rivals.

Men:

1 W Barnicoat (Birm U) 30:01; 2 T Tarragano (Birm U) 30:04; 3 O Smart (Birm U) 30:04; 4 C Davis (BRAT) 30:28; 5 G Beardmore (Worc) 30:48; 6 J Rowe (Lough) 30:21; 7 S Burkett (Birm U, U20) 30:55; 8 D Fisher (Birm U, U20) 30:59; 9 B Kandola (Leam) 31:05; 10 D Gillett (W Tempo) 31:13; 11 D James (W Tempo) 31:20; 12 V Pratley (Warw U) 31:23; 13 L Rawling (Birm U) 31:27; 14 E Banks (Bir, M40) 31:30; 15 J Stolburg (Brat) 31:34

M40: 2 P Whylie (W Tempo) 32:10; 3 3 O Harradence (RSC) 33:10

U20: 3 A Hudson (Warw U) 31:39; 4 F Ward (R&N) 31:43; 5 J Dickson (Lough) 31:30; 6 L Shaw (Lough) 31:56

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 31; 2 Western Tempo 130; 3 Birchfield 185; 4 Loughborough U 191; 5 Warwick U 214; 6 BRAT 285

B TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 176; 2 W Tempo 402; 3 Loughborough U 466

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 27; 2 R Sutton Coldfield 63; 3 CLC 73

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 113

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 1, Cheltenham, November 11

The second-tier division two also raced in Pittville Park and Goerge Watson made the most of home advantage to win the opening second tier race by a street over Solihull & Small Heath’s Ben Holmes.

Under-20 Alex Adams was just pipped for that second spot.

Men:

1 G Watson (Chelt) 31:54; 2 B Holmes (S&SH) 32:29; 3 A Adams (B&R, U20) 32:30; 4 J Cole (Telf) 32:48; 5 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 32:53; 6 J Droogmans (Newc St) 33:29

M40: 1 R Michaelson-Yeates (S&SH) 33:55; 2 C Sharpe (Knowle & D) 34:05

M50: 1 P Ward (Telf) 34:21

TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & R 79; 2 Halesowen 196; 3 Solihull & SH 205; 4 Stratford 209; 5 Aldridge 246; 6 Cannock & S 252

B TEAM: 1 B&R 301; 2 Stratford 539; 3 B Pear 636

M40 TEAM: 1 Knowle & D 46; 2 B&R 49; 3 Nuneaton 60

B TEAM: 1 B Pear 154

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 1, Aldridge Airport, November 11

Tamworth’s Peter Hackett took the individual honours and led his club to a team win over Spa Striders.

Men:

1 P Hacket (Tam) 32:40; 2 R Deakin (W Brom) 34:02; 3 T Bunne (B’ville) 34:10; 4 H Law (D&S) 34:16; 5 C McKeown (Spa) 34:23; 6 B Hope (Sev) 34:23

TEAM: 1 Tamworth 131; 2 Spa 160; 3 Severn 173

B TEAM: 1 Bourneville 426

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 52; 2 Tamworth 55; 3 Spa 56

B TEAM: 1 Severn 179

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Milton Keynes, November 11



For the past few years this event at the picturesque Teardrop Lakes has played host to a round of the British Athletics Cross Challenge. However, with the fixture calendar scheduling affected by the changing date for the World Cross, it has lost that honour, Martin Duff reports.

Despite this it still had an Olympian at the head of affairs as Bracknell’s Zak Seddon ran out a comfortable senior men’s race winner over Luton’s Jed Noblett.

Both were from clubs in the second division of the league as was fifth placed Ricky Harvie, Seddon’s Bracknell clubmate. They were split by the Bedford pair of Harry Brodie and James Minter.

Last year, Milton Keynes’ Jacque Smith had a clean sweep in the under-13 races before losing out in the opening match this winter at Keysoe but, here, was back in winning ways by taking the under-15 boys event from High Wycombe’s Edward Faulkner.

The senior women’s race saw Rebecca Murray, the English National fifth placer, again post a comfortable victory over Milton Keynes’ W40 Lara Bromilow, who has upped training in a bid for a good time in the Valencia Marathon.

Emma Mears from the division two outfit the Milton Keynes Distance Project, was a distant third.

Phoebe Gill, the Commonwealth Youth Games 800m gold medallist, enjoyed a solid victory in the combined junior and under-17 women’s race, with Lily Farr over half-a-minute down.

Katie Webb, the English Schools sixth-placed runner, made it three league wins in a row in the under-15 girls’ race ahead of Milton Keynes team mate Sophia Chapman.

Overall, it was host Milton Keynes who played on home advantage to outscore all of the other clubs here and also lead after two matches in the multi-age group team competition.

Men (9.5km): 1 Z Seddon (Brack) 30:37; 2 J Noblett (Lut) 30:57; 3 H Brodie (Bed C) 31:15; 4 J Minter (Bed C) 31:51; 5 R Harvie (Brack) 31:55; 6 J Tuttle (Mil K, M35) 32:17; 7 M Dicks (Mil K) 32:33; 8 J Pocock (Mil K, M35) 32:42; 9 H Totton (Mil K, U20) 32:43; 10 M Caddell (Wyc P) 32:47; 11 H Kentish (Mil K, U20) 32:48; 12 C Emmerson (Bed C) 33:16; 13 A Finch (Chilt, U20) 33:24; 14 K Lindars (VoA) 33:32; 15 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 33:42; 16 D Clark (Wyc P) 34:07; 17 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri, M35) 34:07; 18 C Palmer (Bed C, M45) 34:12; 19 A Humphrey (Oxf C) 34:15; 20 K White (Mil K, M45) 34:19; 21 K Hurst (G’way, M35) 34:20; 22 A Edgeworth (Dac) 34:22; 23 A Yabsley (Bed C) 34:24; 24 L Busby (Wyc P) 34:27; 25 P Evans (St Alb S, M40) 34:27; 26 W Harding (L Buzz) 34:33; 27 L Tanganyika (Mil K, U20) 34:37; 28 S Collum (Wat J, M40) 34:42; 29 T Dobra (Head) 34:44; 30 J Darcy (Mil K, U20) 34:49

M40: 4 H Taylor (Bed C) 35:26

M45: 3 D Lloyd (Wyc P) 35:52

M50: 1 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri) 35:58; 2 S Ingham (Wat) 38:04; 3 N Turner (Chilt) 38:23

M55: 1 F Campbell (Head) 37:08; 2 S Still (Bed C) 38:28; 3 S Townsend (Dac) 39:18

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 38:24; 2 A Jackson (QPH) 41:33; 3 R Popiel (Sils) 42:45

M65: 1 A Jones (Hazlemere) 41:11; 2 T Jones (VoA) 42:45; 3 T Dixon (Oxf C) 46:25

M70: 1 P Voke (QPH) 53:17; 2 C Usher (Buck&St) 53:22

M75: 1 B O’Connor (QPH) 80:21. U20: 6 J Edwards (Mil K) 36:03; 7 M Brooks (Brack) 36:28; 8 J Reynolds (Bed C) 36:29; 9 I Whitten (SNH) 37:46; 10 E Olima (Dac) 38:09

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 2434; 2 Wycombe Phoenix 2192; 3 Bedford & C 2191

M40 TEAM: 1 Bed C 842; 2 Dacorum 825; 3 Chiltern 746

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 733; 2 Chiltern 246; 3 Bed C 207

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 811; 2 Thame 714; 3 Bearbrook 680

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 447; 2 QPH 380; 3 Bearbrook 342

U20 TEAM: 1 S&NH 202; 2 Bracknell 117

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 of 5)

Div 1 Senior TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 4408; 2 Bed C 4382; 3 Wyc P 4107

M40 TEAM: 1 Bed C 1634; 2 Chiltern 1508; 3 Dacorum 1462

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 1344; 2 Bed C 591; 3 Chiltern 465

D2 Senior TEAM: 1 Ampthill & F 1037; 2 Thame 1229; 3 Bearbrook 1165

M40 TEAM: 1 Ampt & F 729

U20 TEAM: 1 Stevenage & NH 492

U17 (5.9km): 1 J Hampson Wallace (Lut) 20:00; 2 C Barnes (Bed C) 20:12; 3 N Hammett (MKDP) 20:23; 4 O Cooper (Wat) 20:26; 5 F Cushing (N’pton) 20:27; 6 J Orchard (Dav) 20:39; 7 O Stocker (Bic) 20:48; 8 N Davis (Lut) 20:53; 9 H Johnson (Lut) 21:00; 10 B Westmoreland-Alexander (N’pton) 21:06

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 117; 2 Northampton 105; 3 Watford 91

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 89

Standings after 2 matches (Best 3 of 4)

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 254; 2 Northampton 218; 3 Watford 186

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 129

U15 (4.4km): 1 J Smith (Mil K) 15:05; 2 E Faulkner (Wyc P) 15:14; 3 T Roberts (Banb) 15:23; 4 I Collier (Chilt) 15:34; 5 T Ford (Chilt) 15:43; 6 T Murphy (Dac) 15:47; 7 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 15:53; 8 T Reynolds (Chilt) 15:54; 9 H Scott (Bed C) 15:55; 10 A Murray (SNH) 15:59

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 172; 2 Mil K 137; 3 Bed C 135

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 32

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 354; 2 Mil K 280; 3 Wyc P 278

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 61

U13 (3.1km): 1 O McDonald (Dac) 11:03; 2 J Legg (Brack) 11:19; 3 L Gaskell (Chilt) 11:23; 4 L Blyton (Bic) 11:34; 5 F Hayward (Wyc P) 11:35; 6 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 11:39; 7 I Gibson-Dunt (St Alb) 11:39; 8 J Davis (Lut) 11:51; 9 A Salifu (Mil K) 11:59; 10 D Southgate (Mil K) 12:03

TEAM

Div 1: 1 St Albans 206; 2 Bed C 186; 3 Chiltern 184

Div 2: 1 Bracknell 45

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 436; 2 Mil K 403; 3 Bed C 373

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 77

U11 (1.85km): 1 S Cousins (Rad) 6:38; 2 R Gray (Banb) 6:38; 3 T Living (YA) 6:44

TEAM: 1 St Albans 185 ; 2 Milton Keynes 134; 3 Watford 153

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM: 1 St Albans 329; 2 M Keynes 327; 3 Watford 258

Men Overall

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 2780; 2 Bed C 2629; 3 Wycombe P 2483

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 817

Men Standings after 2 matches

Div 1: 1 Bed C 5280; 2 Mil K 5182; 3 Wycombe P 4688

Div 2: 1 Ampt & F 1313

Women (5.9km): 1 R Murray (Bed C) 21:29; 2 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 22:28; 3 E Mears (MKDP) 23:03; 4 I King (Mil K) 23:22; 5 R Doherty (Higham) 23:27; 6 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 23:45; 7 K Hayes (R&N) 23:51; 8 A Roskilly (Mil K, W35) 23:56; 9 E Strathdee (Head) 24:00; 10 S Delderfield (VoA, W40) 24:01; 11 C Hallissey (Dac, W40) 24:07; 12 S Needleman (Tring) 24:08; 13 K Ward (Wycombe Phoenix) 24:11; 14 L Glasson (Head) 24:14; 15 Z Doyle (Wyc P, W45) 24:22; 16 C Shelley (Tring, W45) 24:24; 17 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 24:26; 18 C Durbin (St Alb) 24:28; 19 E Shield (Chilt, U20) 24:31; 20 L Seach (St Alb S) 24:33; 21 L Mead (L Buzz) 24:36; 22 R Cooke (Buck&St, W50) 24:44; 23 R Reed (Wyc P) 24:46; 24 K Repper (Chilt, U20) 24:53; 25 R Mitchell (L Buzz) 25:00; 26 S Bosher (Bed C, W40) 25:24; 27 S Usher (Wyc P, W50) 25:31; 28 S Green (Thame, W35) 25:35; 29 J Hammond (Sils, W50) 25:39; 30 E Bates (Chilt) 25:40



W55: 1 L Bentham (St Albans Striders) 26:51; 2 M Ward (Tring) 28:07; 3 D Morris (Buck&St) 29:56

W60: 1 R Edwards (Redway) 28:54; 2 D Brent (Mil K) 29:20; 3 D Steer (St Alb S) 29:21

W65: 1 G Hueter (Oxf C) 31:07; 2 J Lawson (Hazlemere) 32:23; 3 L Daglish (Lut) 32:50

W70: 1 S Barnes (VoA) 35:17.

U20: 3 O Williams (Chilt) 26:08; 4 C Docwra (Chilt) 27:20

U17: 1 I Lancaster (Sils) 26:29; 2 S Clark (Sils) 36:38



Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 980; 2 Chiltern 917; 3 Headington RR 982

W35 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 650; 2 Bucks & Stowe 556; 3 Head RR 504

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 293; 2 Oxf C 266; 3 Ampt & F 223

W35 TEAM: 1 Thame 232; 2 Oxf C 224; 3 Ampt & F 175

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 1684; 2 Chiltern 1671; 3 Mil K 1635

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 561; 2 Oxf C 542; 3 QPH 415

W35 Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 1024; 2 Mil K 985; 3 St Albans 920

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Thame 445; 2 Oxf C 412; 3 Bearbrook 358

U20 (5km): 1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 18:33; 2 L Farr (Bed C, U17) 19:07; 3 M Pearce (Mil K, U17) 19:12; 4 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17) 19:15; 5 E Ford (Chilt, U17) 20:13; 6 G Milnes (St Alb) 20:23; 7 K Flockhart (Brack) 20:35; 8 C Smith (Banb, U17) 20:39; 9 S McGrath (St Alb) 20:43; 10 M Dunger (Bed C, U17) 20:51; 11 I Haines-Gray (Oxf C, U17) 20:56; 12 E Brooker (Dav, U17) 21:01; 13 A Jolliffe (Bic) 21:13; 14 E Davies (Brack, U17) 21:18; 15 I Uhart (Wyc P, U17) 21:19



Div 1 TEAM: 1 St Albans 105; 2 Chiltern 98; 3 Bed C 87

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 34

Standings after 2 matches

D1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 210; 2 Bed C 185; 3 St Albans 184

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 64

U15 (4.4km): 1 K Webb (Mil K) 16:58; 2 S Chapman (Mil K) 17:03; 3 I Bennetts (N’pton) 17:12; 4 L Johnson (Dac) 17:24; 5 L Webb (Mil K) 17:25; 6 E Fleetwood (Dac) 17:28; 7 O Geary (Mil K) 17:31; 8 T Bosley (Mil K) 18:08; 9 M Sichova (Brack) 18:11; 10 B Burrows (Oxf C) 18:15

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 183; 2 Chiltern 147; 3 Dacorum 114

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 28

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Mil K 424; 2 Chiltern 341; 3 Bed C 233

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 61

U13 (3.1km): 1 J Macdougall (Buck Sch) 12:00; 2 E McGinley (Wat) 12:08; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 12:33; 4 T Davies-Dixon (Brack) 12:44; 5 N Clarke (Chilt) 12:49; 6 H Lucas (Brack) 12:50; 7 C Healy (Brack) 12:51; 8 Z Tate (Wyc P) 13:03; 9 A Eyre (Banb) 13:08; 10 G Cheung (VoA) 13:10

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 208; 2 Watford 184; 3 Mil K 159

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 57

Standings after 2 matches

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 415; 2 St Albans 323; 3 Watford 310

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 99

U11 mob (1.85km): 1 E Ingham (Chilt, U13) 7:47; 2 E Pinder (St Alb) 7:51; 3 E Baker (Brack) 7:56

TEAM: 1 M Keynes 125; 2 St Albans 108; 3 Watford 103

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM: 1 Milton K 224; 2 Northampton 203; 3 S&NH 165

Overall Women

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 1370; 2 Mil K 1286; 3 St Albans 1202

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford C 322; 2 Thame 293; 3 Ampt & F 223

Overall (M&W combined)

Div 1: 1 Milton Keynes 4066; 2 Wycombe Phoenix 3574; 3 Bedford C 3500

Div 2: 1 Ampthill & Flitwick 1040; 2 Thame 1007; 3 Bearbrook 832

Standings after 2 matches

Overall Women

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 2637; 2 Mil K 2537; 3 St Albans 2286

Div 2: 1 Oxford C 683; 2 Thame 561; 3 QPH 415

Overall Combined (M&W)

Div 1: 1 Mil K 7719; 2 Bed C 7192; 3 Chiltern 7150

Div 2: 1 Thame 1790; 2 Ampt & F 1682; 3 Bearbrook 1578

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Popham Airfield, Basingstoke, November 11

Jack Rowe, who missed the tight finish and second place achieved by his Aldershot club in the English National cross-country relays a week earlier, was back in action to lead his team in this the second match of the season, Martin Duff reports.

After winning the London Vitality 10,000, Big Half and Manchester Half in recent weeks Rowe was not quite able to secure an AFD team win here as they were just headed by Southampton.

The 27-year-old had a solid margin of nearly 200, metres over the Isle of Wight’s Henry McLuckie with team mate Callum Charleston a distant third.

Aldershot made no mistakes in the women’s match as Lauren Hall, fourth fastest at Mansfield and a silver team medallist there, had a comfortable margin over junior clubmate Katie Pye, who missed the previous week’s relays. AFD had four in the top five, to secure the team plaudits but it was Basingstoke’s Maddie Deadman who again split them with a third place ahead of Kate Estlea, who was in AFD’s third place team at Mansfield.

The young athlete girls’ races saw the Aldershot pairing of Kitty Scott, in the under-15s and Poppy Guest in the under-13 age group again turn out in force. This was after both being members of their club’s winning teams in the wet and muddy Mansfield conditions the previous week.

Normally the league puts on five fixtures but this, the second, will be the final event of 2023 as there was no club able to take on the December fixture. Two more follow next year.

Men:

1 J Rowe (AFD) 31:08; 2 H McLuckie (IoW) 31:46; 3 C Charlston (AFD) 32:26; 4 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 32:29; 5 S Eglen (AFD) 32:23; 6 W Boutwood (Win) 33:00; 7 H Smith (Soton) 33:17; 8 R Wood (BMH) 33:26; 9 P Hart (Soton) 33:33; 10 M Revier (Soton) 33:36

M40: 1 L Jolly (Read) 33:44; 2 A Greenleaf (Win) 33:52

M45: 1 J Baker (Ports) 35:37

M50: 1 A Rennie (Read) 37:44

M60: 1 P Jewell (Read RR) 41:35

U20: 1 C Hudson (Soton) 33:29

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Soton 62; 2 AFD 63; 3 Soton U 98; 4 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 98; 5 Winchester 135; 6 Reading 226

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Read RR 404; 2 Havant 445; 3 Portsmouth U 522

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Hardley 313

M40 TEAM: 1 AFD 26; 2 BMH 27; 3 Reading 29

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 of 5)

Div 1 TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Soton U 6 (206); 3 Soton 6; (229); 4 BMH 8; 5 Winchester 7; 6 Reading 12

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Read RR 2; 2 Portsmouth U 7; 3 Poole 9

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Lordshill 4

M40 TEAM: 1 BMH 4 (65); 2 AFD 4 (68); 3Winchester 5

U17:

1 R Price (Win) 18:10; 2 A Pearson (IoW) 18:11; 3 N Thomas (BMH) 18:15; 4 T Rollins (AFD) 18:22; 5 H Richardson (B’mth) 18:25; 6 I Thomas (Win) 18:22

TEAM: 1 Winchester 14; 2 AFD 25; 3 BMH 48

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM: 1 AFD 3; 2 Winchester 4; 3 BMH 7

U15:

1 C Wilson (Win) 13:25; 2 S Noot (Win) 13:29; 3 O Reynolds (Ports) 13:46; 4 S Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 13:29; 5 O Freemantle (Ports) 14:07; 6 T Moore (BMH) 14:15

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 15; 2 Winchester 19; 3 BMH 32

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM (best 3 to count): 1 Winchester 3 (27); 2 Portsmouth 3 (35); 3 Soton 4 (80)

U13:

1 A Burniston (BMH) 11:15; 2 L Furby (Win) 11:20; 3 C Grocott (B’mth) 11:25; 4 J Tildesley (Ports) 11;34; 5 L Bryce (AFD) 11;39; 6 L De Giovani (Ports) 11:42

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 17; 2 BMH 19; 3 Winchester 43

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 2; 2 BMH 4; 3 Winchester 6

Women:

1 L Hall (AFD) 21:56; 2 K Pye (AFD, U20) 22:3; 3 M Deadman (BMH) 22:41; 4 K Estlea (AFD) 22:48; 5 L Small (AFD) 22:49; 6 S Winstone (Soton) 23:21; 7 M Jordan-Lee (AFD 23:41; 8 V Gill (Win, W40) 23:43; 9 N Griffiths (Soton) 24:05; 10 C Ragan (BMH) 24;20

W40: 2 R Wallace (AFD) 24:50; 3 E Jolly (Ports) 25:29

W50: 1 S Francis (Read) 26:37

W60: 1 M Ford (Hedge E) 33:12

TEAM: 1 AFD 7; 2 Soton 31; 3 BMH 45; 4 Portsmouth 59; 5 Winchester 67; 6 Hart 70

W35 TEAM: 1 AFD 23; 2 Winchester 27; 3 Reading 39

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 7; 2 Soton U 30

Standings after 2 matches:

Senior TEAM: 1 AFD 2; 2 Soton 4; 3 BMH 6; 4 Portsmouth 9; 4 Soton U 12 (174); 6 Winchester 12 (172)

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester 4; 2 Portsmouth 8; 3 Reading 12

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 2

U17:

1 I Edwards (BMH) 21:07; 2 C Jones (Ports) 21;23; 3 Z Rennie (Read) 21:41; 4 E Smart (Ports) 21:45; 5 E James (Read) 21:48; 6 I Palmer-Ward) Ports) 22:00

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 12; 2 BMH 23; 3 Reading 26

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 2; 2 Reading 5 (50); 3 BMH 5 (61)

U15:

1 K Scott (AFD) 14:30; 2 I Cherritt (B’mth) 15:26; 3 E Brammall (Ports) 15:33; 4 B North (Ports) 15:37’ 5 U Doublett (BMH) 15:41; 6 K McBride (AFD) 15:43

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 7; 2 SAFD 8; 3 BMH 17

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 AFD 3 (27); 2 Portsmouth 3 (34); 3 BMH 6

U13:

1 P Guest (AFD) 11:27; 2 N Walmsley (AFD) 11;40; 3 G King (Guern) 11;20; 4 K Hoope (Soton) 12:21; 5 D Bulters (Win) 12:44; 6 J Chetwood (Poole) 12:53

TEAM: 1 AFD 911; 2 Winchester 30; 3 Portsmouth 44

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 AFD 2; 2 Winchester 5 (58); 3 Portsmouth 5 (71)

KENT LEAGUE, Danson Park, Bexley, November 11

Tewelde Menges, who won the opening league but was second to James Kingston in the second, won by almost a minute from Tonbridge’s Higgins twins Ted and Jack who had their best league runs of the season as they both had their third top six placing and led Aldershot to victory as Menges’ Medway pushed them reasonably close as the two teams had a lock out of the top eight with their scorers.

M45 Anthony Webb in eighth was the top M40 plus runner.

In his first Kent League since this fixture two years ago, Invicta’s Alex Dack led the under-17s home.

England U15 3000m runner-up Joseph Hill who won the opening league race but was second at Somerhill, was a clear winner of the under-15s while Tonbridge’s under-13 Luca Szumilewicz had his biggest win to date.

The senior women missed out in this fixture and therefore the fastest woman in action was Blackheath’s South of England under-20 1500m champion Hannah Clark, who like Menges and Hill had his second win after a second at Somerhill.

Weald Tri’s Sophie Richmond became the only three-time league winner so far this season as she won the under-15 race while Tonbridge’s Purdey Hutchings, who had followed Tyla Jade Thomas home in the first two fixtures, this time went one better to pip her Dartford rival by three seconds.

Men (8km): 1 T Menges (M&M) 24:30; 2 T Higgins (Ton) 25:27; 3 J Higgins (Ton) 25:31; 4 C De’Ath (Ton) 25:39; 5 B Tyler (M&M, M35) 25:56; 6 J Walsh (M&M) 25:58; 7 D Bradley (Ton, M35) 26:02; 8 A Webb (M&M, M45) 26:08; 9 T Brooke (Camb H) 26:16; 10 J O’Hara (Bexley) 26:26; 11 A Headley (Bed C) 26:29; 12 G Marshall (Ton) 26:30; 13 M Evans (B&B, M40) 26:31; 14 B Babaker (Camb H) 26:34; 15 B Shearer (Camb H, M45) 26:37; 16 C Laing (Ton) 26:50; 17 S Molloy (Ton) 26:51; 18 J Akhurst (Inv EK) 26:54; 19 J Sharpe (Ton, U20) 27:05; 20 D St Martin (M&M, M35) 27:09; 21 M Barry (Central P) 27:10; 22 A Jeffreys (Tun W) 27:12; 23 D Smith (High, M35) 27:14; 24 A Currie (Ton, U20) 27:18; 25 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 27:20; 26 G Lugar (B&B) 27:27; 27 A Gorham (Ashf D) 27:29; 28 C Featherstone (M&M, U20) 27:31; 29 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 27:40; 30 J Smith (Ton, M40) 27:46

M45: 3 J O’Mahony (Camb H) 28:02; 4 G Smith (Camb H) 29:05

M50: 1 L Ercolani (B&B) 29:32; 2 R Burford (Dartf) 29:34; 3 J Addison (Beck) 29:59

M55: 1 S Male (Folk) 28:42; 2 R Tomlinson (M&M) 28:44; 3 K Klidzia (Folk) 29:53; 4 A Green (Dartf RR) 30:41

M60: 1 G Saker (Ton) 31:03; 2 S Georgiadis (Orp) 32:40; 3 G Turner (Tun W) 32:52; 4 S Moss (Beck) 33:26; 5 G Maynard (Camb H) 33:59

M65: 1 M Beecher (Beck) 35:43; 2 A Lawes (B&B) 36:59; 3 L Arcuri (B&B) 37:25

U20: 4 C Featherstone (M&M) 27:54



Men TEAM (4 to score): 1 Tonbridge 16; 2 Medway & M 20; 3 Cambridge H 67; 4 Blackheath & B 107; 5 Central P 180; 6 Dartford 221

Men TEAM (12 to score): 1 Tonbridge 203; 2 M&M 266; 3 Camb H 522

U20 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 8

Standings after 2 matches

TEAM 4 to score): 1 Tonbridge 54; 2 Medway & M 51; 3 Camb H 47; 4 B&B 46; 5 Central P 41; 6 Dartford 37

TEAM 12 to score: 1 Tonbridge 29; 2 M^M 26; 3 Camb H 22

U20 (5km): 1 A Dack (Inv EK, U17) 16:20; 2 J Prendergast (Ton) 16:25; 3 T Claridge (Judd Sch) 16:29; 4 A Middleton (B&B, U17) 16:41; 5 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 16:56; 6 D Poungui (Camb H) 17:04; 7 J Greenwood (Central P, U17) 17:09; 8 M Bridger (Ton, U17) 17:16; 9 O Head (Ton, U17) 17:23; 10 T Beghein (Ton, U17) 17:28; 11 S Smialowski (Ton, U17) 17:45; 12 M Constable (B&B, U17) 17:51; 13 T Ronchetti (M&M, U17) 17:56; 14 A Newton (Camb H, U17) 18:08; 15 F Hillier (B&B, U17) 18:10

U20 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 3

U17 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 18; 2 B&B 23; 3 M&M 29

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Tonbridge 14; 2 B&B 13; 3 M&M 7

U15 (4km): 1 J Hill (B&B) 13:46; 2 F Gibson (M&M) 14:04; 3 E Berhe (S Factor) 14:08; 4 H Cleary (Ton) 14:10; 5 J Petrie (Ton) 14:13; 6 E Prendergast (Ton) 14:14; 7 C Warren (Ton) 14:18; 8 N Clark (B&B) 14:24; 9 K Farrell (B&B) 14:25; 10 A Iyengar (Camb H) 14:35

U15 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 15; 2 B&B 18; 3 S Factor 50

Standings after 2 matches: 1 B&B 27; 2 Tonbridge 26; 3 M&M 19 (176)

U13 (3km): 1 L Szumilewicz (Ton) 10:49; 2 Z Kelman (B&B) 10:59; 3 S Watson (Central P) 11:00; 4 O Barker (Ashf) 11:08; 5 J Rogers (Ton) 11:09; 6 J Bunn (B&B) 11:11; 7 J Martin (B&B) 11:17; 8 J Dinnage (Weald Tri) 11:18; 9 D Kershaw (M&M) 11:27; 10 J Lee (B&B) 11:29

U13 TEAM: 1 B&B 15; 2 Tonbridge 24; 3 Ashford 36

Standings after 2 matches: 1 B&B 31; 2 Ashford 29; 3 Tonbridge 27

U20/U17 women inc M70/W65+ (5km): 1 H Clark (B&B, U20W) 18:44; 2 A Goodhand (Inv EK, U20W) 19:09; 3 A Matthews (M&M, U17W) 19:16; 4 C Firth (B&B, U20W) 19:23; 5 A Royden (M&M, U20W) 19:29; 6 E Webb (M&M, U20W) 19:31; 7 M Slattery (B&B, U17W) 20:07; 8 A Lawrence (Camb H, U17W) 20:21; 9 L Crossley (M&M, U20W) 20:24; 10 L Sutton (M&M, U20W) 20:27; 11 L Slack (Ton, U17W) 20:34; 12 E Geake (Ton, U17W) 20:54; 13 M Barlow (B&B, U17W) 20:59; 14 K Dervish (B&B, U17W) 21:05; 15 I Crossley (M&M, U17W) 21:08



U20 TEAM: 1 B&B 13; 2 M&M 15

Standings after 2 matches: 1 B&B 6; 2 M&M 3

U17 TEAM: 1 B&B 15; 2 M&M 18; 3 Tonbridge 21

Standings after 2 matches: 1 B&B 12; 2 M&M 9; 3 Tonbridge 6

M70: 1 A Newman (Ton) 24:27; 2 J Harley (Ton) 24:35; 3 C Dellow (Dartf RR) 24:46; 4 J Graham (S’oaks) 26:35; 5 R Knight (Dartf RR) 29:02; 6 S Briggs (Orp) 29:09; 7 D Grunfeld (Mote) 29:13; 8 J Setford (Dartf RR) 30:03. M75: 1 R Seabrook (Beck) 25:33; 2 P Hadley (Camb H) 29:26; 3 V Thomas (Greenwich Tritons) 32:16

W65: 1 S Richardson (Tun W) 28:25; 2 J Moorekite (Larkf) 29:57; 3 M Deighton (Tun W) 31:21; 4 K Leaf (Bexley) 33:47. W70: 1 B Ockendon (I&I) 29:17; 2 M MacDonald (Camb H) 29:21

U15 girls (4km): 1 S Richmond (Weald Tri) 15:26; 2 N Mossi (B&B) 15:39; 3 A McDonagh (B&B) 15:42; 4 I Williams (B&B) 15:50; 5 I Gowing (Ton) 16:03; 6 A Chappell (Ashf) 16:15; 7 J Mahoney (CP Tri) 16:16; 8 M Watts (Ton) 16:33; 9 M Reeves (Greenwich Tritons) 16:38; 10 R Crossley (M&M) 16:40

U15 TEAM: 1 B&B 9; 2 Tonbridge 28; 3 M&M 50

Standings after 2 matches: 1 B&B 19; 2 Tonbridge 14; 3 M&M 11

U13 (3km): 1 P Hutchings (Ton) 11:10; 2 T Thomas (Dartf) 11:13; 3 S Mossi (B&B) 11:33; 4 S Ellis (Ton) 11:40; 5 E De Bruyn (B&B) 11:46; 6 A Homans-Yau (B&B) 11:59; 7 A Watts (Ton) 12:12; 8 A Launders (Ton) 12:13; 9 S Bonnar (Camb H) 12:19; 10 F Pearson (B&B) 12:

U13 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 12; 2 B&B 14; 3 Dartford 27

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Tonbridge 18; 2 B&B 15; 3 Dartford 11

Manchester Area League Match 2, Wythenshawe Park, November 11

Emily Kearney continued her imperious form under sunny skies and challenging underfoot conditions at Wythenshawe Park, Stephen Green reports.

The Warriors athlete quickly established a lead as the 350 plus field ‘sloshed’ their way through the first small ‘parade’ lap. Onto the third and final lap across a series of knee-deep mud and sapping ‘ankle-deep stuff’. Kearney who has a recent 70:45 half-marathon in the locker, from Valencia, continued to open a lead of over a minute from Sophie Wood of Sale.

Helen Warburton of Sale moved into third place, 23 seconds down on team-mate Wood, who led Sale to a comprehensive team win over Trafford. First W40 home was Laura Lombard, of Salford Harriers in eighth while Katherine Fitzpatrick was the leading W35 a place ahead of her in seventh.

Aaron Doyle, improved from second place in the first match at Heaton Park, to score a decisive win in the adverse underfoot conditions. At the end of the first of three large laps the Vale Royal athlete, whose 5km road best is just under 15 minutes, led the field of 550 plus men with Warrington’s Cameron Field on his shoulder.

Doyle’s upright and short striding style enabled him to glide over the mud ‘lakes’ and he was able to enjoy a victory margin of around 150m from the fast-finishing Peter Taylor – Bray of Chorlton Runners, who edged Sale’s Alex Lawton, with Field a couple of seconds down.

Karl Darcy had a superb run in sixth, to come home as first M40, for Salford Harriers. Host club Sale made it a double team celebration, three points ahead of Salford.

Trafford’s Freddie Meredith dominated proceedings in the U17 men’s’ race, 50 seconds ahead of Oberon Kearney, who just stayed ahead of Liam Johnston. Stockport Harrier Freya Murdoch was an impressive girls’ winner 30 seconds to the good from Nia Griffin, who was 30m clear of Rose Parry.

Top U15 boy was Sale’s Alex Fraser, 10 seconds clear of Pio Aron, who held a similar gap over Emmas Finlay Dobson. Oonagh McManus made it a Sale double came home first in the girls’ section, 13 seconds ahead of Imogen Hill, with Isla Pastor a similar distance in arrears, third.

The closest finish of the day came in the U13 boys’ event where a blanket finish where St Helen’s Bobby Birkett edged Nethaniel Glascott-Hill by a second, with Bobby McEvoy just another stride down. Warrior’s Eve Beddow broke the tape 30 seconds to the good from sister Isobel, with Emily Walton, third, around 70m down.

The new and popular U11’s section saw wins for Salford’s Loxley Schofield, just ahead of Toby Harrison, with Joseph McKenna third. Warrior Daisy McVicar was top of the class in the girls’ section, ahead of Blue Bailey, with Lucy O’Brien third.

Men:

1 A Doyle Vale R 36:03; 2 P Taylor-Bray 36:24; 3 A Lawton Sale 36:26; 4 C Field Warr 36:28; 5 M Leahy Liv 36:31; 6 K Darcy Salf M40 36:42; 7 N Barry Sale 36:51; 8 L Parker Bram 37:04; 9 J Kevan Horw 37:12; 10 J Scott-Farrington Horw 37:21; 11 J Hudak E Ches 37:24; 12 S Curley Chorl M40 37:31; 13 P Robertson Sale 37:43; 14 M Cooper Salf 37:45; 15 L Foley Horw 37:45

U20: 1 J Wragg Roth 37:59; 2 J Deighton Traff 39:04

M45: 1 M Barnes 37:53; 2 N Leigh How 38:07

M50: 1 S Bramwell Gloss 40:11; 2 J Goudge Horw 40:28; 3 R Grantham Wirr 40:32

M55: 1 T Shanker Man YMCA 42:50

M60: 1 G Dale Salf 45:29

M70: 1 D Gee Man 49:48

TEAM: 1 Sale 108; 2 Salford 111; 3 Horwich 136; 4 Chorlton 159; 5 Stockport 293; 6 Salford B 306; 7 E Cheshire 322; 8 Sale B 365; 9 Chorlton B 447; 10 Trafford 484

U17

1 F Meredith Traff 20:57; 2 O Kearney Warriors 21:47; 3 L Johnson St Hel 21:49; 4 F Goddard Sale 21:52; 5 J Heap Wirr 21:53; 6 B Cronshaw Wirr 22:02; 7 H Peacocke Salf 22:06; 8 M Wood Macc 22:08; 9 N Ford Warriors 22:13; 10 J Hutchinson Traff 22:17

TEAM: 1 Trafford 26; 2 Sale 35; 3 Wirral 35

U15:

1 A Fraser Sale 15:36; 2 P Aron Traff 15:46; 3 E Dobson Traff 15:57; 4 Z Rose Stock 16:04; 5 T Austin Traff 16:05; 6 J Ireland Macc 16:05; 7 T Ye Traff 16:25; 8 E Lewis Traff 16:25; 9 C Parikh Man H 16:36; 10 A Greenwood Traff 16:37

TEAM: 1 Trafford 10; 2 Trafford B 25; 3 Macclesfield 33

U13:

1 B Birkett St Hel 12:54; 2 N Glascott-Tull Warriors 12:55; 3 B McEvoy Liv H 12:56; 4 H Redhead Warriors 13:03; 5 G Horsfall Sale 13:18; 6 L Guyett Liv H 13:22; 7 T Daly Traff 13:27; 8 T Smout Wirr 13:31; 9 S Wheatcroft Liv H 13:33; 10 O Oswick Warriors 13:34

TEAM: 1 Warriors 16; 2 Liverpool 18; 3 Sale 37

U11:

1 L Schofield Salf 10:37; 2 T Harrison Sale 10:40; 3 J Mckenna Liv H 10:48

TEAM: 1 Warriors 17

Women:

1 E Kearney Warriors 30:06; 2 S Wood Sale 31:15; 3 H Warburton Sale 31:38; 4 E McColm Prest 31:45; 5 A Wright Sale 31:49; 6 L Whittingham Wilms 32:41; 7 K Fitzpatrick Chorl W35 33:04; 8 L Lombard Salf W40 33:24; 9 R McQuillan Warr 33:46; 10 V Cronin Traff 33:50; 11 A Weyers Chorl W35 33:55; 12 C Elliott Salf 34:32; 13 S Hudak Traff 34:40; 14 J Rosenberg Altr W45 34:44; 15 B Cordingley Sale 34:50

W50: 1 A Chinoy Sale 36:03; 2 H Smith Vale R 36:12

W55: 1 A Drasdo Traff 39:15

W60: 1 J Cordingley Sale 38:39

TEAM: 1 Sale 25; 2 Trafford 67; 3 Chorlton 68; 4 Sale B 110; 5 Wilmslow 110; 6 Warrington 131; 7 Chorlton B 198; 8 Warriors 214; 9 Manchester Tri 226; 10 Levenhulme 231

U20:

1 E Russell Salf 35:12; 2 T Massey St Hel 35:27; 3 J Reed Sale 36:54; 4 A Corke Man Met 37:32; 5 I Bryan Man Tri 38:18

U17: 1 F Murdoch Stock 26:05; 2 N Griffin Start 26:35; 3 R Parry Leigh 26:51; 4 S Smith Warriors 27:05; 5 R Bradshaw Stock 27:46; 6 E Bartalotta Salf 27:51; 7 E Smith Warriors 27:58; 8 N Farmer W Ches 28:13; 9 C Jennesen Bux 28:15; 10 S Bowman Traff 28:19

TEAM: 1 Warriors Pent 31; 2 Horwich 46; 3 E Cheshire 53

U15:

1 O McManus Sale 17:53; 2 I Hill Sale 18:06; 3 I Pastor Warriors 18:15; 4 H Coates Warriors 18:27; 5 I Hall Sale 18:39; 6 R Bowden Traff 19:18; 7 F Brown Bux 19:21; 8 E Kinsey Warr 19:24; 9 L Rotheram Liv H 19:32; 10 E Pyper W Ches 19:35

TEAM: 1 Sale 8; 2 Trafford 37; 3 Warrington 39

U13:

1 E Beddow Warriors 13:14; 2 I Beddow Warriors 13:45; 3 E Walton Stock 13:54; 4 R Heywood-Young Sale 14:01; 5 G Veevers Southp W 14:14; 6 M Williams Liv H 14:15; 7 M Boyer Sale 14:24; 8 K Crossland Horw 14:28; 9 G Hill Sale 14:33; 10 N Manson W Ches 14:36

TEAM: 1 Warriors 14; 2 Sale 20; 3 Sale B 43

U11:

1 D McVicar Warriors 11:05; 2 B Bailey Staffs M 11:10; 3 L O’Brien Sale 11:42

TEAM: 1 Sale 20

Metropolitan League, Wormwood Scrubs, November 11

Alex Lepretre, who was third in the first league race at Claybury, advanced to first this time. He ran 2:18:46 for the marathon in Berlin, after running 2:15:01 in London, Alastair Aitken reports.

He said: “Although not a terrible time, I was disappointed with Berlin because I intended going faster than London as I got back my confidence recently and was running well again.”

The three lap course at the Scrubs was in fine sunshine and not too heavy underfoot but the usual course was cut up a little because of earth works being dug for HS2 to come through the far field. The first to show was Claybury winner, Roger Poolman, who went through the first lap a good 40 metres clear of a group containing Lepretre, Oscar Bell, Robbie Brown and Seyfu Jamal.

It was in the woods on the second lap that Lepretre caught up with Poolman, before going ahead for the last and third lap.

He ran that hard, knowing that Poolman had good finishing speed. Both men were in the team that came third in the National Cross-county relay, in deplorable conditions, at Mansfield the weekend before and here they were part of the 12-man Highgate team, that all finished in the first 36 places, to take the Harriers further ahead in the team contest.

The first M40 was Paul Martelletti in 30th place and, impressively, M60 runner Robert Bigby was 186 of the 445 finishers.

Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets and TVH top the senior women’s league but Serpentine RC & London Heathside could be in the equation later in the season.

The women’s winner Annabel Gummow, said she had not run seriously since March because of certain problems. Back in March she was ninth in the Inter-Counties cross-country and looking at her sizeable lead at Wormwood Scrubs she looks to be in good form again and happy with life.

After a lap it was easy to see she was going to win with Yasmin Goater having her best league season in second place after third at Claybury.

In the younger age groups Shaftesbury were doing well but John Stowe the Woodford Green young athletes coach pointed out that on that day, there were ‘star’ runners’ from his club doing the Regional Schools Cup races. Andrew Hobdell, the coach for Herts Phoenix, was praised strongly by his charges Gummow and under-17 winner Kire Shaw.

Shaw had a convincing win, as she did last year at Wormwood Scrubs. She hopes to run well in the National 3000m and is a serious about her triathlons as well.

Men (7.2km): 1 A Leprêtre (High) 21:43; 2 R Poolman (High) 21:50; 3 O Bell (Herts P) 22:16; 4 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 22:24; 5 R Brown (High) 22:26; 6 A Tovey (WSEH) 22:31; 7 H Donovan (WSEH) 22:38; 8 R Wilson (High, M35) 22:39; 9 T Butler (SB) 22:41; 10 J Young (Lon Hth) 22:44; 11 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 22:54; 12 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 23:09; 13 S Renfer (High, M35) 23:14; 14 C Rainsford (Hean) 23:16; 15 T Beedell (WG&EL, M35) 23:18; 16 E Ahmed (ESM) 23:18; 17 K Seyed (Lon Hth) 23:19; 18 R Thompson (Hill) 23:24; 19 G Gurney (Lon Hth) 23:25; 20 J Collier (Harrow) 23:27; 21 A Millbery (VP&TH) 23:35; 22 Y Sevestre (Lon Hth) 23:40; 23 J Ross (High, M35) 23:42; 24 S Jinks (High) 23:42; 25 O Bushdari (WG&EL) 23:44; 26 J Walker (VP&TH) 23:46; 27 C Cooper 23:48; 28 L Greaves (High) 23:48; 29 G Grierson (High) 23:50; 30 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 23:50

M40: 2 T Aldred (Lon Hth) 23:52; 3 J Dale (VP&TH) 24:24

M45: 1 M Whitfield (Hill) 24:50; 2 H Torry (Serp) 25:56; 3 J Cooper (Harrow) 25:59

M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P) 26:35; 2 A Mitchell (TVH) 27:13; 3 S Hobbs (VP&TH) 27:47

M55: 1 G Low (TVH) 26:22; 2 S Wheelan (Lon F) 28:17; 3 R Shulman (Lon Hth) 28:23

M60: 1 R Rigby (SB) 28:08; 2 C Finill (Harrow) 28:56; 3 M Hurford (Morn) 30:41

M65: 1 R Meneghello (Serp) 29:40; 2 K Mussington (VP&TH) 32:38; 3 C Marchand (Hill) 33:59

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 36:24; 2 C Taylor (Trent P) 37:24; 3 S Mann (Herts P) 39:40

U20: 1 N Wright (WG&EL) 24:24; 2 C O’Neill (Herts P) 24:41; 3 A Woldegiorgis (Lon Hth) 24:46; 4 L Porter (High) 24:57; 5 R Edwards (Ilf) 25:40; 6 L Fenn (Harrow) 25:49

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 1554; 2 VP&TH 1389; 3 London H 1368; 4 Highgate B 1028; 5 WG&EL 993; 6 Harrow 942

D2: 1 Ealing S&M 1109; 2 Ealing E 1060; 3 L Front 1030 697;

D3: 1 VP&TH B 1257

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH) 370; 2 Lon H 331 3 Serpentine 246

D2: 1 WG&EL 311; 2 VP&TH B 299; 3 Shaftesbury 255 192

D3: 1 London Front 304

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 3203; 2 Lon H 623; 3 Serpentine 481

D2: 1 Ealing E 1741; 2 L Front 1727

D3: 1 VP&TH B 1841

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH 746

D2: 1 VP&TH B 524; 2 SB 447

U17/U15 (4km):

1 D Jelfs (SMR, U15) 14:07; 2 F Kent (High) 14:09; 3 A O’Gorman (SB) 14:15; 4 L Moore (TVH) 14:31; 5 S Toqeer (WSEH) 14:38; 6 E Phillips (SB, U15) 14:42; 7 D Lewis (Hill, U15) 14:42; 8 N Harding (WG&EL) 14:45; 9 B Fudge (E&H) 14:48; 10 J Fanta (E&H, U15) 14:50; 11 W Muffett (WG&EL) 14:52; 12 J Ssempiira (WG&EL) 14:56; 13 B Lesenne-Ward (Hill, U15) 15:00; 14 A Phillips (SB, U15) 15:09; 15 J Tarling (Harrow) 15:12; 16 M Omell (Barn) 15:14; 17 B Murphy (Herts P) 15:15; 18 S Thuo (WSEH) 15:16; 19 O Eaton (WG&EL, U15) 15:17; 20 S Turner (Lon Hth, U15) 15:21

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 356; 2 WG&EL 350; 3 Herts P 299

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftsbury 776; 2 WG&EL 770; 3 Herts P 700

U13 (3km):

1 A Wolpert (VP&TH) 9:54; 2 J Hayward (ESM) 9:54; 3 J Summers (Herts P) 9:55; 4 T Bainbridge (WSEH) 9:58; 5 J Brooker (WSEH) 10:09; 6 E Pascal (SB) 10:12; 7 R Greenwood (Trent P) 10:14; 8 L Boulting (ESM) 10:17; 9 C Nicolson (Lon Hth) 10:27; 10 M Muers (ESM) 10:2

TEAM: 1 ESM 205; 2 WSEH 202; 3 London H 184

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 ESM 423; 2 WSEH 423; 3 Lon H 358

U11 (2km):

1 D Pascal (SB) 7:31; 2 J Maiden (Herts P) 7:32; 3 M Cinesi (VP&TH) 7:50

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 177

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 324

Women (7.2km):

1 A Gummow (Herts P) 25:44; 2 Y Goater (High) 27:35; 3 K Casterton (Serp) 27:44; 4 I Franco (TVH) 27:48; 5 S Phillips (WG&EL) 27:51; 6 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 28:08; 7 S Ainley (TVH) 28:13; 8 L Briggs (VP&TH) 28:21; 9 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 28:24; 10 C Baker (TVH) 28:24; 11 N Sheel (Serp, W35) 28:32; 12 L Thompson (VP&TH) 28:35; 13 J Prior (Lon Hth) 28:36; 14 L Da Silva (TVH, W40) 28:42; 15 H Woodhead (Serp) 28:47; 16 F Merry (SMR) 28:49; 17 F De Caria (Harrow) 28:53; 18 M Hunt (Serp) 28:53; 19 C Bentley (Harrow) 28:55; 20 N Payne (SB) 28:56; 21 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 28:57; 22 C O’Shea (VP&TH) 28:58; 23 L Woolcock (Lon Hth) 29:09; 24 U Cartwright-Finch (Lon Hth, W40) 29:10; 25 H Somani (VP&TH) 29:13; 26 H Norton-Hale (VP&TH, W40) 29:17; 27 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 29:20; 28 K Clark (VP&TH, W40) 29:27; 29 K Beeton (WG&EL, U20) 29:35; 30 F Stocco (Lon Hth) 29:37

W45: 2 A Greenwood (Trent P) 30:17; 3 S Harris (ESM) 31:48

W50: 1 N Cendrowicz (High) 30:33; 2 A Trauttmansdorff (Loughton) 31:32; 3 J Watt (Eal E) 33:24

W55: 1 J Kent (Barn) 33:14; 2 S Larkam (ESM) 33:46; 3 A Judd (Lon Hth) 34:19

W60: 1 S Moffatt (Barn) 34:54; 2 J Wastell (Lon Hth) 36:30

W65: 1 L Wilson (ESM) 35:37; 2 P Fischer (Hill) 37:25

U20: 3 E McCluskey (Barn) 29:38; 4 A Concannon (TVH) 30:19; 5 S Dhillon (WSEH) 30:32; 6 G Mason (Herts P) 30:55; 7 A Murphy (WSEH) 32:21; 8 F Humphrey (Barn) 34:58

TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 339; 2 TVH 335; 3 Lon H 354; 4 Serpentine 317; 5 Hillingdon 117; 6 Harrow 194 VP&TH 308; 4 Highgate 302; 5 Lon H B 212; 6 TVH 182

D2: 1 Herts P 304; 2 Ealing E 295; 3 Trent P 242

D3: 1 Serpentine 297

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 VP&TH 115; 2 Lon H 98; 3 Ealing E 97

D2: 1 Harrow 112

D3: 1 Mornington 87

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 720; 2 VP&TH 647; 3 Serpentine 630

D2: 1 Herts P 526; 2 Trent P 433; Ealing E 276

U17/U15 (4km): 1 K Shaw (C&C) 15:32; 2 T Ferguson (WSEH, U15) 15:38; 3 J Heller (WSEH) 15:41; 4 A Svihalkova (TVH) 16:02; 5 M Fieldsend (WSEH) 16:11; 6 A Van Zyl (Harrow, U15) 16:16; 7 A Johnson (ESM, U15) 16:28; 8 P Shaw (SB, U15) 16:33; 9 A Kirk (Lon Hth, U15) 16:45; 10 M Rosen (Barn) 16:59; 11 K Corkin (Lon Hth, U15) 17:04; 12 Y Grant (WSEH) 17:13; 13 R Cormacain (Lon Hth, U15) 17:17; 14 M Hunt (Lon Hth, U15) 17:23; 15 M Panoutsou (VP&TH) 17:40; 16 C Roberts (Lon Hth, U15) 17:51; 17 L Blustin (Lon Hth, U15) 17:53; 18 S Bishop (TVH) 17:54; 19 N Hewitt (ESM) 17:57; 20 E Mae-Mossanya (WG&EL, U15) 18:06

TEAM: 1 WSEH 202; 2 Lon H 177; 3 Lom H B 177

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Lon H 344; 2 WG&EL 275

U13 (3km):

1 E Ponkratieva (SMR) 10:56; 2 M Lepine (SMR) 10:58; 3 J Falkowska (Trent P) 11:09; 4 O Abbott (SB) 11:14; 5 M Lindsell (E&H) 11:29; 6 C Cooper (Barn) 11:30; 7 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 11:31; 8 C Marsden (VP&TH) 11:34; 9 A Axam (Herts P) 11:45; 10 S Parker (WG&EL) 11:48

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 128; 2 Shaftesbury 97; 3 Barnet 92

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 322; 2 Shaftesbury 262

U11 (2km):

1 L Graham (SMR) 8:19; 2 S Davies (TVH) 8:32; 3 S Darcy (SB) 8:38

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 75

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 202

Howard Williams Trophy

Seniors: 1 Lon H 44 (3 wins); 2 VP&TH 44 (0 wins); 3 Highgate 42

Juniors: 1 WG&EL 101; 2 Shaftesbury 95; 3 Lon H 85

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Div 1, Match 1, Cheltenham, November 11

Held in conjunction with the Birmingham men’s division one and two fixtures, the event gave a maiden race victory to Lincoln Wellington’s India Barwell, who turned out in the colours of Loughborough University, Martin Duff reports.

Barwell was third quickest under-20 in the previous week’s English cross-country relays at Mansfield and here had a 40-metre margin over Loughborough team mate Bethan Morley as students dominated.

Birmingham’s Elisha Tait took third as students filled the first 11 places and it was Barwell’s Loughbrough who took the team honours.

Women:

1 I Barwell (Lough, U20) 23:38; 2 B Morley (Lough) 23:48; 3 E Tait (Birm U) 23:56; 4 H Bloor (Lough) 23:58; 5 E Palmer (Birm U) 24;14; 6 Z Hunter (Birm U, U20) 24:30; 7 C Alexander (Birm U) 24:41; 8 H Fisher (Lough) 24:47; 9 R Hamilton-James (Birm U) 24:51; 10 H Seager (Birm U) 24:53

W35: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke, W45) 25:41; 2 E Taylor (Stoke) 25:53; 3 N Nokes (Stoke) 27:01; 4 H Knight (CLC, W40) 27:21; 5 T Freeman (B&R) 27:22; 6 C Holden (Tip, W40) 27:26

U20: 3 E Parker (Lough) 25:00

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Loughborough U 15; 2 Birmingham U 21; 3Stoke 155; 4 Birchfield 165; 5 Cheltenham 175; 6 Tipton 204

W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 6; 2 CLC 34; 3 Bromsgrove & R 36; 4 Cheltenham 39; 5 Tipton 54; 6 Spa 69

DIVISION 2, Match 1, Aldridge Airport, November 11

The women’s league staged its first-round race at the same venue as the Birmingham men’s league division 3 match and Megan Marchant came out on top for Western Tempo, who dominated in the team competitions, Martin Duff reports.

Women:

1 M Marchant (W tempo) 23:49; 2 A Milnes (W tempo) 24:40; 3 E Bush (Tam) 25:20; 4 A Watson (W tempo) 25:24; 5 P Dodd (Hales) 25:38; 6 H Havelock-Allan (W Tempo) 25:53

W35: 1 A Bullingham (W Tempo) 26:13; 2 L Collins (Hales, W40) 26:24; 3 D Thomas (Trenth, W40) 26:53; 4 R Hobbs (Tam) 27:27; 5 S Russell (Worc, W40) 27:19; 6 S Paterson (Worc) 27:48

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 13; 2 Halesowen 67; 3 Worcester 73; 4 Knowle & D 97; 5 Kenilworth 153; 6 B Pear 154

W35 TEAM: 1 Worcester 22; 2 Knowle & D 30; 3 Halesowen 49

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 2, Mitcham Common, November 11

Hercules Wimbledon have won the senior men’s team title for the past two seasons and, despite being narrowly being headed in the opening match by Belgrave, re-established the normal order by dominating this fixture with 176-point margin, Martin Duff reports.

The holders were led home by Stuart McCallum and put seven in the top 15 and all 10 scorers in 41. McCallum, the 2021 Euro Cross runner, has raced rarely this year, confining himself mainly to turning out in road relays for his club.

Veteran Andy Coley-Maud perhaps ought to have opted to get a place in the England Masters team that contested the British & Irish Masters international in Scotland but instead supported his Guildford club here and was headed by about 40 metres.

Dulwich Runners are having a renaissance and saw Max Milarvie and Edward Chuck home in third and fourth but with a long wait for their final scorers were headed in the team stakes by both Belgrave and Kent.

Things are looking less rosy for Ranelagh Harriers as they now prop up the Division 1 table after two matches.

Suzie Monk moved up from fourth in the October fixture to win the women’s race by more than 50 metres as there was a battle for the minor placings behind. That race within a race saw Dani Chatterton just get the nod on Kristina Popaditch as Georgie Bruinvels was a close fourth.

In the young athletes’ races, there was again domination by Sutton & District in the U17 men’s race and this time it was Monty Hudson, second in the previous match, who led them to another big win.

In only her first year of running, it was Eloise Hudson who won the under-17 women’s race with victory over her Guildford team mate Violet Isaacs.

Men:

1 S McCallum (HW) 27:11; 2 A Coley-Maud (G&G, M40) 27:22; 3 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 27:35; 4 E Chuck (Dulw R) 27:50; 5 D Cliffe (HW) 27:52; 6 M Nicholls (Kent) 27:57; 7 J Ramm (Dulw R) 27:59; 8 R Braden (Kent) 28:01; 9 C Eastaugh (HW) 28:05; 10 J Silverstein (HW) 29:11; 11 A Milne (HW) 28:13; 12 S Sommerville (Bel) 28:36; 13 G Mallett (HW) 28:26; 14 J Stockings (HW) 28:33; 15 B Dewar (Hern H) 28:37; 16 H Hart (Belg) 28:38; 17 R Yong Soh (Clap) 28:38; 18 C Dockerill (Kent) 28:38; 19 M Bloor (Dulr R) 28:40; 20 T Foster (G&G) 28:42

M40: 2 G Laybourne (S Lon) 28:56; 3 T Mower (Kent) 29:00

M45: 1 N Torry (Kent) 31:00; 2 S Richardson (S Lon) 31:26

M50: 1 C Greenwood (Kent) 30:06; 2 S Coombes (Herne H) 30:43

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 34:13; 2 G Holcroft (G&G) 34:34; 3 P Haraar (Rane) 35:07

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 33:21; 2 G Moyse (Herne H) 35:08

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Hercules W 161; 2 Kent 337; 3 Belgrave 344; 4 Dulwich R 424; 5 Herne H 426; 6 Guildford & G 468; 7 Clapham 612; 8 S London 663; 9 Thames H&H 746; 10 Ranelagh 869

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 102; 2 Hercules W 207; 3 Kent 252

Standings after 2 matches:

Div 1 TEAM: 1 HW 416; 2 Belgrave 597; 3 Kent 803

B Team: 1 Belgrave 239

U17/U15:

1 M Hudson (S&D) 12:26; 2 H Hayman (S Lon) 12:34; 3 C Cull (S&D) 12:35; 4 O Jermy (Wav’ly) 12:43; 5 E Manning (S&D) 12:50; 6 R Haigh (S&D) 12:52

U15: 1 E Sone (S Lon) 12:55; 2 T Mythen (OPT) 12:56; 3 T Clerkin (Herne H) 13:17; 4 H Cline (Opt) 13:37; 5 H Harding (Opt) 13:39; 6 H O’Shea (E&E) 13:40

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Sutton & D 369; 2 Hercules W 313; 3 E&E 302; 4 Opt 287; 5 S London 278; 6 Waverley 278

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 684; 2 Herne H 570

U13:

1 T Creed (HW) 10:07; 2 G Bone (G&G) 10:12; 3 H Mython (Opt) 10:22; 4 L Boulton (Herne H) 10:27; 5 F Jenkin (S Lon) 10:30; 6 J Fraser (HW) 10:32

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 192; 2 S London 187; 3 Sutton & D 175

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 HW 367; 2 S London 360

Women:

1 S Monk (G&G) 21:17; 2 D Chattenton (Clap) 21:30; 3 K Popaditch (Bel) 21:31; 4 G Bruinvels (S Lon, W35) 21:32; 5 E Hawthorn (Strag) 21:38; 6 M Smith (Bel) 21:49; 7 L Major (THH) 21:54; 8 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 21:57; 9 A Clements (Kent, W40) 21:58; 10 C Hammett (THH) 22:02; 11 E Weir )THH, U20) 22:10; 12 K Rowland (Kent) 22:18; 13 G Leyland (Herne H) 22:27; 14 B Murray (THH) 22:28; 15 K Xiang (Belg) 22:28

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 23:36

W50: 1 A Jenkinson (S Lon) 25:09; 2 D Jackson (S Lon) 25:30

W55: 1 V Filsell (THH) 26:54; 2 O Balme (Dulw R) 28:03

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 27:49; 2 A Norris (Dulw R) 28:24; 3 P Iannella (S Lon) 28:35

W65: 1 J Taylor (Wimb W) 35:37

W70: 1 S Boulton (Strag) 38:57

U20: 2 E Warren (G&G) 22:29

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Thames H&H 68: 2 Belgrave 86; 3 Herne H 109; 4 Kent 110; 5 G&G 167; 6 Belgrave B 178; 7 Stragglers 225; 8 Herne H B 262; 9 Hercules W 274; 10 S London 290

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Belgrave 118; 2 THH 128; 3 Herne H 226; 4 Belgrave B 279; 5 Kent 287

U17/U15:

1 E Hudson (G&G) 14;29; 2 V Isaacs (G&G) 14:43; 3 A Kemp (S Lon) 15:05; 4 S Hawthorne (G&G, U15:0 15:11; 5 I Freeman (Wok, U15:15:13; 6 I Kaur (S&D, U15) 15:16

U15: 4 K Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 15:17; 5 L Gowan (S&D) 15:25

U17 TEAM: 1 G&G 28; 2 Hercules W 45; 3 E&E 54; 4 S London 71; 5 Herne H 85; 6 Epsom & E 42

U15 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 27; 2 G& G 47; 3 Hercules W 78; 4 S London 78; 5 Woking 86

Standings after 2 matches:

U17 TEAM: 1 G&G 88; 2 E&E 97; 3 Hercules W 126; 4 S London 131; 5 Herne H 144

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 80; 2 Woking 248; 3 S London 249

U13:

1 F Tombleson (Rei P) 11:31; 2 D Larkin (Bel) 11:23; 3 E Bayley (G&G) 11:38; 4 F Harper-Tee (HW) 11:41; 5 G Shade (Rei P, U11, n/s) 11:50; 6 G Booth (S Lon) 11:55

TEAM: 1 S London 48; 2 Reigate P 50; 3 Hercules W 62

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 98; 2 S London 104; 3 Reigate P 129

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Oxted, November 11

Dom Nolan headed Croydon clubmate James Hancock in the division two match held in Oxshot Woods along with a separate race for the combined Division 3 and 4 match, Martin Duff reports.

Both headed opening match winner Jack Kavanagh but it was Epsom & Ewell who again took the team plaudits on the day with their ten scorers in the top 32.

Epsom can dream of a long-awaited return to the league’s top flight after being a regular there some 30 or more years ago.

The combined lower division race saw top veteran Duncan Woolmer come out on top to repeat a division two match win in October 2022

Again, it was newcomers to the league Sutton Striders who turned out in force in the division four standings with their Bryn Reynolds placing sixth in the combined three and four match.

This year the women’s league is extended to three divisions and they also raced in Oxshot Woods in a combined match.

Individually, it was Dorking’s Alice Crane, who usually competes in parkruns but who was 19th in the BUCS championships this year, who came out on top of the combined race that had 296 finishers.

Men Div 2

1 D Nolan (Croy) 25:50; 2 J Hancock (Croy) 26:13; 3 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 26:33; 4 J Hutchins (Wok) 26:46; 5 T MacKay (Fulham) 27:23; 6 H Smith (E&E) 27:31

M45: 1 C Blackburn (Holl SP 28:43

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 30:15

M55: 1 A Lammall (Holl Sp) 33:47

M60: 1 M Seaman (DMV) 37:04

M65: 1 S Bean (E&E) 35:58

U20: 1 T Adler (E&E) 27:52

TEAM Div 2: 1 Epsom & Ewell 182; 2 Holland Sp 239; 3 Woking 394; 4 Croydon 436; 5 Fulham 499; 6 Stragglers 577

B TEAM: 1 E&E 68; 2 Holland Sp 154; 3 Fulham 374

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM Div 2: 1 Epsom & E 409; 2 Holland Sp 670; 3 Woking 709

B Team: 1 E&E 653

Men Div 3 and 4

1 D Woolmer (Walt, M40) 28:07; 2 B Chown (26.2RRC) 28:18; 3 C Jarman (Walt) 28:29; 4 J Kraner (Walt, M40) 29:04; 5 M Shackleton (FoT) 29:17; 6 B Reynolds (Sutt St) 29:55

M50: 1 R Lloyd-Smith (Sutt R) 31:32

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 32:34

TEAM Div 3: 1 Walton 154; 2 Striders of Croydon 327; 3 Ful-on-Tri 328

B TEAM: 1 SoC 182

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Walton 310; 2 Ful-on-Tri 622; 3 SoC 661

B Team: 1 SoC 356

TEAM Div 4: 1 Sutton Striders 182; 2 Clapham Pioneers 349; 3 Vets 416

B TEAM: 1 Vets 221

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: Tadworth 1068; 2 Elmbridge 1408.5; 3 FoT 1684

Women Div 2/3:

1 A Crane (DMV) 22:28; 2 M Collings (Wok) 23;19; 3 E Leeson (R’mede) 23:42; 4 P Oliver (Croy) 23:59; K Hopkins (Wok) 24;21; 6 G Furze (Wok) 24:36; 7 L Rooney (Coll, W40) 24:42; 8 A Malin (Fulham) 24;50;9 R Keddie (K&P) 24:53; 10 C Hodge (Clap P) 24:57

W50: 2 S Alexander (Ling) 26:57

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 27:53; 2 R Lewis (W4H) 28:20

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 27:36

D2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 47; 2 Woking 59; 3 Dorking MV) 94; 4 Fulham B 131; 5 W4H 132; 6 Croydon 159

D3 TEAM: 1 Clapham Pioneers 54; 2 Sutton Striders 83; 3 Collingwood 98

Standings after 2 matches:

D2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 92; 2 Woking 134; 3 DMV 177

D3 TEAM: 1 Sutton Striders 153

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 2, Ardingly, November 11

Finn McNally gave the Brighton Phoenix club took a narrow victory over the winner of the opening race in the series, Ross Skelton and team mate Callum Tharme, Martin Duff reports.

The Northern Island & Ulster champion coped best with the conditions to win by around 50 metres, however, it was local rivals Brighton & Hove City who again won the men’s team competition.

Under-17 women again came out on top in the women’s race with the first three runners to finish. They were led by Lewes clubmates Ava James and Esme Stephenson who repeated their positions from the opening league race in October. Brighton’s Rosie Gasson in third completed the under-17 domination.

There was another victory for Inter-Counties silver medallist Isabella Buchanan in the under-13 girls’ race

Men:

1 F McNally (Phoe) 25:41; 2 R Skelton (Hy R) 25:52; 3 C Tharme (Phoe) 25:57; 4 H Yelling (B&H, U20) 26:32; 5 M Grindrod (B&H) 26:40; 6 K Barnes (B&H) 26:51; 7T Hutton (Phoe, U20) 27:15; 8 O Pritcahrd (B’wks) 27:17; 9 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H, M40) 27:30; 10 D Ervine (Hy R, U20) 27:36

M40: 2 C Halsey (B&H) 27:43

M50: 1 J Skinner (Hay H) 28:43

M60: 1 J Burrell (Lewes) 33:03

M70: 1 C Simpson (Phoe) 44:47

U20: 4 C Ferris (B&H) 27:48

TEAM

Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Brighton & H 47; 2 Phoenix 56; 3 Lewes 186; 4 Haywards H 214; 5 Hy R 267; 6 B&H B 382

Div 2: 1 Phoenix B 104; 2 Eastbourne 141; 3 Horsham BS 175

M40 TEAM: 1 B&H 7; 2 Haywards H 17; 3 Phoenix 34

U17:

1 O Wallek (Phoe) 16:49; 2 F Goodman (B&H) 16:50; 3 F Pearce (E’brne) 17:29

TEAM: 1 B&H 17; 2 Phoenix 25; 3 B&H B 37

U15:

1 T Petherick (E’brne)14:13; 2 S Wilkes (Chich R) 14:15; 3F Boniface (Horsh BS) 14:19

TEAM: 1 B&H 16; 2 Eastbourne 27; 3 Lewes 35

U13:

1 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 10:46; 2 O Goodman (B&H) 10:49; 3 R Selby (Craw) 10:56

TEAM: 1 B&H 11; 2 Eastbourne 24; 3 Lewes 30

Women:

1 A James (Lewes, U17) 19:09; 2 E Stephenson (Lewes, U17) 19:14; 3 R Gasson (B&H, U17) 1936; 4 D Knotkova (Lewes) 19:37; 5 A Harris (Phoe) 19:56; 6 E Strevens (E’brne, U20) 19:59; 7 R Le Fay (Hast, U17) 20:00; 8 H Parker (Phoe) 20:07; 9 N Lesova (Craw, U17) 20:09; 10 L Schofield (B&H, W45) 20;11

W45: 2 J Brown (E’brne) 20:45; 3 S Fenmore (Chich R) 22:12

W55: 1 H Sida (Lewes) 23:28

W65: 1 S Baker (Chich R) 31:45

U17: 6 E Carman (Worth) 20;12

TEAM

Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Lewes 21; 2 Crawley 49; 3 B&H 54; 4 Phoenix 70; 5 Worthing 78; 6 Lewes B 98

Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Chichester R 86; 2 B&H B 101; 3 Crawley B 105

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Eastbourne 28; 2 Lewes 28; 3 B&H 33

U17 TEAM: 1 Lewes 10; 2 Worthing 29; 3 Crawley 34

U15:

1 F Pearce (E’brne) 15:26; 2 Winton (Lewes) 16:13; 3 R Petrova (E’brne) 16:23

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne 13; 2 B&H 24; 3 Lewes 35

U13:

1 I Buchanan (Hy R) 11:22; 2 F Tewkesbury (Hy R) 11:55; 3 Ae (Craw) 12:00

TEAM: 1 Hy R 10; 2 Crawley 24; 3 B&H 31

KENT FITNESS LEAGUE, Swanley, November 12



Overall: 1 C Featherstone (M&M, U20) 29:47; 2 C Featherstone (M&M, U20) 29:58; 3 P Hogben (Cant) 30:01; 4 A Donnelly (M&M) 30:05; 5 R Jackaman (Dartf, M35) 30:08; 6 J Mason (S’oaks, M40) 30:09; 7 K Hughes (Dartf) 30:21; 8 J Lane (M&M, M45) 30:37; 9 A Wilkinson (Petts) 30:41; 10 S Jones (Cant, M45) 30:44; 11 O Featherstone (M&M) 30:47; 12 Y Christodoulou (Cant, M40) 31:08; 13 M Millard (NEJ) 31:24; 14 S Thornhill (Petts, M50) 31:33; 15 C Rampling (M&M, M35) 31:38



M45: 3 N Wright (M&M) 31:48

M50: 2 A Featherstone (M&M) 32:50; 3 R Burford (Dartf) 32:56

M55: 1 A Green (Dartf RR) 33:15; 2 S Dipre (NEJ) 33:50; 3 A Rodgers (M&M) 34:42

M60: 1 M Foy (Larkf) 35:57; 2 G Norman (Cant) 36:33; 3 S Read (M’stone) 36:45

M65: 1 S Payne (M’stone) 36:38; 2 J Tolhurst (Padd W) 40:17; 3 M Wenman (Cant) 42:34

M70: 1 S Hallpike (S’oaks) 45:05; 2 J Hicks (Cant) 46:00; 3 M Ellsmore (Cant) 48:04

M75: 1 B Bell (I&I) 50:12; 2 V Thomas (Plum) 54:15

Women: 1 C Johnston (M’stone) 34:28; 2 C Brooks (M’stone) 34:33; 3 A Berquez (S’oaks, W35) 34:47; 4 E Collins (Cant) 35:03; 5 M Kane (Petts) 35:17; 6 A Porter (M’stone) 35:40; 7 H Bradley (Dartf) 36:03; 8 S Shepheard (Padd W) 36:18; 9 E Hale (M&M) 36:37; 10 L Reid (Padd W) 36:41; 11 J Butler (B&B, W50) 36:56; 12 D Beddis (Bromley Vets AC, W40) 36:59; 13 E Stevens (Petts, W45) 37:02; 14 C Fenwick (S’oaks, W45) 37:20; 15 C Bates (M’stone, W35) 37:27



W40: 2 T Grainger-Francova (Dartf) 37:57; 3 N Susans (Larkf) 38:15

W50: 2 C Pluckrose (Cant) 37:57; 3 C Linney (S’oaks) 38:27

W55: 1 H Sinclair (Padd W) 38:12; 2 N Leatherbarrow (Cant) 38:53; 3 M Hjorth (NEJ) 40:34

W60: 1 J Stephens (Petts) 43:54; 2 J Stoppani (M’stone) 45:21; 3 C Marsh (NEJ) 45:24

W65: 1 J Morgan (Than) 47:42; 2 L Batty (Cant) 49:18

W70: 1 B Ockendon (I&I) 50:03; 2 A Unseld (Bromley Vets AC) 50:41

RYSTON RUNNERS OPEN LEAGUE, Shouldham Warren, November 12

Overall (9km): 1 C Smith (Hunts) 28:39; 2 N Stockdale (Ryst) 29:07; 3 R Simmonds (Ryst, M35) 31:38; 4 T Levinson (Ely, M40) 31:44; 5 G Crush (Norw, M45) 31:48; 6 B Keeley (Ryst, M35) 32:24; 7 T McCarthy (Unatt) 32:32; 8 M Thompson (Gt Yar, M50) 33:02; 9 A Simmonds (Ryst, M40) 33:11; 10 K Vaughan (Thet, M60) 33:18



M40: 3 B Collison (W Norf) 33:32

M50: 2 J Wing (Thet) 35:08; 3 L Dawson (Ryst) 35:12

M55: 1 A Hall (Wym) 36:11; 2 W Ramsbottom (Dere) 37:41

M65: 1 G Chapman (Ely) 36:55; 2 N Horney (Kesw) 37:44

Women: 1 J Watkinson (Wym, W40) 34:21; 2 A O’Hare (Haver) 35:45; 3 J Watkins (Bure, W35) 37:05; 4 A Dickins (KLTC) 37:15; 5 M Brown (TCRC) 37:33; 6 C Woodcroft (Wym, W40) 39:06; 7 L Robins (Ryst, W50) 39:40; 8 C Wilshaw (Stilt, W40) 40:17; 9 N Pearce (W45) 40:39; 10 G Duthie (Tri-Anglia) 41:07



W50: 2 S Ellis (Bure) 45:00; 3 D Last (Dere) 46:26

W55: 1 R Chadwick (Dere) 42:22; 2 L Marshall (Ryst) 45:14

U17 (4.5km): 1 T Cheesbrough (Norw) 15:35; 2 D Whiteshouse (Ryst) 17:02; 3 C Pearman (Ryst) 17:05; 4 C Wing (Thet) 17:16; 5 I McKenzie (Ryst, U17W) 19:13

U15 (3km): 1 C Wedon (Gt Yar) 10:16; 2 F Winship (Norw, U13) 10:22; 3 H Robinson (Thet) 10:56; 4 L Heather (Norw, U15W) 11:37; 5 V Brooke (Norw, U15W) 12:01; 6 L Wood (Ryst, U13) 12:11; 7 F Abbott (Norw, U13W) 12:13; 8 I Brown (Dere, U13) 12:15

U11 (2km): 1 C Holland (Waveney) 7:49; 2 F Smitherman (Norw) 8:24; 3 J Watts (WN/Ingles) 8:29; 5 T Oppenheim (Norw, U11W) 8:46

