July road results include the Asics London 10km and Bridges Of The Tyne in Newcastle

ASICS LONDON 10km, Westminster, July 10

Andrew Heyes retained his London title as the mass race processed through the heart of the Capital before finishing on Whitehall, Martin Duff reports.

Last year, the 32-year-old Hallamshire Harrier won in 29:25, from Josh Griffiths but this time Heyes had Welsh Griffiths to push him to the faster time of 29:02. It was Dewi Griffiths who chased the Yorkshire man home with a 29:16 clocking as Dan Jarvis was third in 30:26.

The women’s section was headed by Ireland’s Kerry O’Flaherty, the Northern Ireland senior cross-country championship bronze medallist. The multi-Irish international was home in 35:09 as 2:43:38 marathoner Anya Culling was second in a PB 35:25.

More than 7000 others followed the more regular runners home after their start on Piccadilly and their tortuous wind through central London with its multiple U-turns, before the finish near the Cenotaph.

Overall:

1 A Heyes (Hallam) 29:02; 2 D Griffiths (Swan) 29:16; 3 D Jarvis 30:26; 4 A Saji 30:46; 5 T Austin (Poole) 30:47; 6 P Huck (VoA) 30:55; 7 O Chignell (NZL) 30:58; 8 Santana 31:13; 9 B Kailes 31:13; 10 N Bester (SAF) 31:33; 11 H Donovan (WSEH) 31:42; 12 A Dyez 32:09; 13 J McDowell (Vegan) 32;28; 14 A McCaskell 32:29; 15 M Lipinski 32:34; 16 S Fontana (Glas) 32:36; 17 N Kevern (Brack) 32:41; 18 J Houlton (Fulham) 32:43; 19 L Kalk (VP&TH) 32:46; 20 P Clark 32:47; 21 B Felton (Chelm) 32:58; 22 N Hooker (leeds) 33:04; 23 R Doherty (Best A) 33:05; 24 A Betems 33:27; 25 T McCusker (C&C) 33:34; 26 J Bradley (Thanet) 33:44; 27 L O’Driscoll (NEB) 33:51; 28 C King 33:57; 29 A Pauko 33:59; 30 S Fitzgerald 34:10; 31 C Sherwin (FoD) 34:12; 32 A Mills (Belg) 34:25; 33 S Lewis (Neath) 34:28; 34 O Teenan (B’mth) 34:28; 35 J Williamson BRAT) 34:43; 36 C Evans-Cowie 34:44; 37 M Stitch 34:46; 38 N Gemmell (I’clyde, M45) 34:49; 39 B Carrington (Brat) 34:52; 40 M Holman (St Alb) 34:53

M45: 2 R Carter 34:59; 3 M Thomas 35:06; 4 C Cassal-Perez 35:32

M50: 1 A Koikai (Ilf) 35:21; 2 M McDonagh (Best A) 36:16; 3 S Winderbank 37:57

M55: 1 P Doyle (Rane) 39:23

M70: 1 R Cattle (Mid M) 42:56

Women:

1 K O’Flaherty (WSEH/IRE, W40) 35:09; 2 A Culling Best A) 35:25; 3 B Popadiak (POL) 35:51; 4 H Pullen (Wav’ly) 36:02; 5 C Litiu (W4H, W35) 36:09; 6 A Pettitt (Vale R) 36:17; 7 J Roberts 37:01; 8 S Mar 37:29; 9 L Dimond (Llis, W35) 37:32; 10 J McKie (B&W, W35) 37:35; 11 F Harrison (Belg) 37:59; 12 C Buschung 38:43; 13 N Bunce (Holme P) 39:02; 14 A Parker 9;13; 15 E Green 39:18; 16 S Riceman (Belg) 39:25; 17 C Mendes 39:25; 18 B Evans 39:32; 19 B Munro (U20) 39:35; 20 M Patch (SB) 39:50

W45: 1 T Beloou (Best A) 40:21; 2 K Carter (Wimb W) 40:55

W50: 1 K Worrell (L City) 41:52

W60: J Chi-Taylor 47:33

TOWNELEY PARK 10km, Burnley, Lancashire, July 10

Overall:

1 T Corrigan (Barlick) 33:41; 2 S Corbishley (R’dale) 33:55; 3 J Cleaver (R’dale, M40) 35:12

M55: 1 G Goodwin (Accr) 37:45

Women:

1 L Hesketh (W35) 38:04; 2 A Thorpe 42:00; 3 B Rimmington (CleM, W35) 43:01

W50: 1 A Hindle (R’dale) 43:30

FURZETON RELAY, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, July 9

Overall (4×2.5M): 1 Team 1 57:25 (G Pepaj 14:01, C Lindsay 14:26, B Fairhall 13:50, W Shippin 15:08); 2 Team 2 61:48; 3 Team 3 64:20

Fastest: B Fairhall (Redway, M40) 13:50; G Pepaj (Redway M45 14:01; Lindsay (BRAT, M40) 14:26; S Bilenness (Redway, M50) 14:48; A Stone (Redway) 14:55; W Shippin (Redway) 15:08

Women (4×2.5M): 1 Team 1 74:58 (D May 17:08, A O’Leary 19:47, N Woolner 18:38, R Schofield 19:06; 2 Team 2 83:12

Fastest: D Yabsley (Redway, U17) 15:21; S Campbell 16:01; R Miller (Redway) 16:40; J Garner (Redway, W40) 16:47; W Clark (Shenley, W40) 16:58; May (Redway, W40) 17:08

INVERNESS CAMPUS ROAD RACES 5km, Inverness, July 8

Overall:

1 S Chalmers (I’ness) 14:15; 2 L Oates (Shett) 14:45; 3 M Abernethy (Fraser) 14:56



M70: 1 A Sutherland (I’ness) 21:19

U20: 1 L Cairns (I’ness) 14:58; 2 A Smith (I’ness) 15:35

U17: 1 B Evans (Forres) 15:54

U15: 1 A Baird (Ross C) 16:41; 2 A Young (Ross C) 16:42



Women:

1 C Fraser (I’ness) 17:47; 2 R Grant (High H, W35) 18:38; 3 R Pinder (Metro, W35) 18:40

LANGLEY BURRELL FAST 10km, Langley Burrell, July 8

Overall:

1 W Trew (Swin, M40) 34:19; 2 T Folan (Unatt) 35:00; 3 P Daniels (Calne RC, M35) 35:02



Women:

1 J Rockliffe (Avon VR, W50) 38:23; 2 A Hardie (Unatt, W45) 40:06; 3 J Eddy (Here C, W45) 42:29

EMGP BLISWORTH 5, Northamptonshire, July 8

Alice Belcher made it six EMGP wins on the bounce, after winning by two minutes from top W50 Rachel Cooke, Martin Duff reports.

The Wellingborough runner kept up her clean slate in this series with a 28:52 clocking after earlier winning the Banbury 5 in a personal best 28:30 back in May.

Up ahead there was also a two-minute victory as Dominic Jones repeated his earlier Grand Prix victories at Harborough and Weedon, with a 24:22 PB.

Overall:

D Jones (R&N) 24:22; 2 J Chennell (Kett) 26:42; 3 P Northall (Lon Hth) 27:15



M45: 1 J Wayland (W’boro) 27:33

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 29:44

M80: 1 G Billis (Woot RR) 54:34; 2 L Corkrey (Unatt) 58:11



Women:

1 A Belcher (W’boro) 28:52; 2 R Cooke (Buck&St, W50) 30:47; 3 L Balloch (Higham) 31:30



W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 32:20; 2 A Deavy (N’brook) 32:29

W60: 1 K Munn (Kett) 35:25

Men TEAM: 1 R&N 1:52:48; 2 Kettering 1:54:13; 3 Higham 1:54:31

M40 TEAM: 1 W’bo 1:58:38; 2 R&N 2:01:07; 3 Bedford H 2:09:14

WOMEN

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Higham 99:50; 2 Bucks & Stowe 1:43:44; 3 Northbrook 1:47:51

W35 TEAM: 1 Buks & Stowe 1:48:44; 2 Northbrook 1:47:51; 3 Woott RR 1:52:01

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE, Victoria Park, July 7

Adam Millberry was a narrow winner of Victoria Park’s home fixture in this league which began in 1976.

Milberry won by two seconds from British Masters cross-country champion Ed Chuck who leads the overall individual standings and keeps Dulwich in first team place though the hosts won on the night despite Dulwich’s four in nine.

Kent AC continued their dominance in the women'[s contest as they had the first three fixtures.

Katie Rowland won by around 100 metres from W55 Clare Elms who also headed the men in her age group while Brighton Marathon third-placer Sarah Handley was a clear third.

Overall:

1 A Millberry (VPH) 17:28; 2 E Chuck (Dulw, M35) 17:30; 3 J Dale (VPH) 17:38; 4 J Simmonds (Kent) 17:40; 5 J Brotchie (Dulw) 17:42; 6 A Dickson-Bell (VPH) 17:42; 7 J Hotham (VPH) 17:44; 8 J Hailsworth (Dul) 17:47

M45: 1 A Bond (Dulw) 17:49; 2 T South (Dulw) 18:20; 3 B Shephard (Dulw) 18:26

M50: 1 K Howarth (Petts) 19:26

M60: 1 R Beardsworth (Kent) 20:53

M70: 1 M Mann (Dulw) 26:00

Women:

1 K Rowland (Kent) 20:10; 2 C Elms (Kent, W55) 20:31; 3 S Hanley (Kent) 20:35; 4 J Heymann (Eton M, W40) 20:53; 5 J Wedmore (Stock E) 20:53; 6 T Murphy (Kent, W45) 21:30

W50: 1 M Lennon (Dulw) 23:34

W55: 2 S Dixon (Camb H) 23:29

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 29:43; 2 C Steward (Dulw) 30:11

HOLME PIERREPONT GRAND PRIX 5, Lenton, July 7

Overall:

1 D Nugent (Mans, M45) 27:21; 2 M Dunkley (Rush, M40) 28:31; 3 O Matharu (Holme P) 28:43



Women:

1 C Bradbury (Beeston) 34:00; 2 L Kelly (Holme P, W35) 34:21; 3 H Woods (Kimb, W40) 34:47

TYNEDALE PIE ‘N’ PEAS 10km, Ovingham, July 6



Daniel O’Boyle was a narrow winner ahead of under-20 Lewis McConnell who set a two-minute PB of 32:58.

W40 Claire Davies won the women’s race in a PB 38:41.

Overall:

1 D O’Boyle (St Ed) 32:50; 2 L McConnell (Birt, U20) 32:58; 3 M Armstrong (Blay, M35) 33:05



Women:

1 C Davies (Stocksfield, W40) 38:48; 2 S Acey 40:47; 3 R Dadswell (Birt, W45) 40:48

BITTON 5km, Avon, July 6

Overall:

1 G Clements (B&W) 16:54; 2 R Early (Bitt) 16:55; 3 G Jackson (Bitt) 17:19

Women:

1 B Porter (Bitt) 18:57; 2 R McKean (T Bath, W45) 19:26; 3 N Doyle 21:20

W55: 1 C Dale (T Bath) 21;59

ATS SUMMER PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, July 6

Overall:

1 M Mueller (Metro) 9:06; 2 L Nelson (Giff N, U20) 9:46; 3 K Garden (Metro, M35) 9:48

Women:

1 J Robertson (A’deen) 10:45; 2 E Wilson (Hidden Peak Running) 11:07; 3 L Kelly (Stone, W55) 12:52

BRIG BASH 5, Bridge of Earn, July 6



Overall:

1 C Phillip (Centr) 25:07; 2 J Lenehan (Derry, M35) 25:30; 3 M Ryan (PH Racing, M40) 27:26



M70: 1 E Norton (PH Racing) 34:39



Women:

1 K Mcintosh (Dund RR) 31:20; 2 K Gibson (Fife) 31:47; 3 A McNeilly (Dund RR, W45) 32:35



W65: 1 I Burnett (C’gie) 35:54; 2 I Bracegirdle (Fife) 37:58

CURFEW RUN 1.28, Berwick-upon-Tweed, July 6



Overall:

1 P O’Mara (Tyne Br, M35) 6:47; 2 S Black (Unatt, M40) 7:55; 3 J Gilhome (Unatt, U20) 8:00



Women:

1 H Bagley (Unatt) 8:47; 2 J Bagley (Unatt) 9:11; 3 C Dixon (Unatt, W50) 9:37

HELEN WINDSOR 10km, Halifax, July 6



Overall:

1 T Hodgson (Hal) 33:10; 2 N Hockin (Slaithwaite) 33:55; 3 B Crowther (Hal, M35) 35:38



M60: 1 S Dunbar (Salt) 39:35



Women:

1 F Davies (Roth, W45) 40:20; 2 J Sutcliffe (Unatt, W45) 40:55; 3 A Hall (Spen, W40) 43:20

PETERBOROUGH GRAND PRIX 3km SERIES, Peterborough, July 6



Overall: 1 F Bowling (PNV, U15) 10:53; 2 O Albone (Hunts, U13) 11:36; 3 R Buswell (PNV, U15) 11:43



Women: 1 L Fletcher (Hunts, U15) 12:24; 2 M Doud (Werr J, U15) 13:29; 3 E Barratt (Stam S, U13) 13:58

PETERBOROUGH GRAND PRIX 5km SERIES, Peterborough, July 6



Overall: 1 S Haw (PNV) 15:41; 2 A Jakeman (March) 15:54; 3 K Chilvers (PNV, U17) 16:36



U15: 1 T Goodwin (Thorn) 16:59



Women: 1 S Caskey (PNV) 18:51; 2 K O’Neil (March) 18:53; 3 S Duffy (Hunts, W40) 19:41



W55: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 21:08

RUN4ALL 5km SERIES, Aberavon, July 6

Overall:

1 M Roderick (Tri Hard Harriers) 16:03; 2 F Hines (Swan, U20) 16:17; 3 L Jones (Run4All) 17:28



Women:

L Marland (Card, W35) 17:56; 2 B Clifford (Celtic Tri, U20) 19:46; 3 C Farley (Run4All) 19:57

BRIDGES OF THE TYNE 5, Newcastle, July 5

Sam Hancox, who gained a top-30 place in the Northern cross-country championships, won easily in 24:47 ahead of Conrad Franks.

W45 athlete Stephanie Maclean-Dann won by around 100 metres just inside 30 minutes ahead of 16-year-old Imogen Bungay’s 30:19.

Overall:

1 S Hancox (Morp) 24:47; 2 C Franks (Gate, M35) 25:31; 3 S Jackson (Sun, M35) 25:32



M55: 1 G Penn (NSP) 28:56

U20: 1 P Smallcombe (J&H) 26:01; 2 C Coulson (H&P) 26:06



Women:

1 S Maclean-Dann (NSP, W45) 29:55; 2 I Bungay (Els, U17) 30:19; 3 K Stevenson (Tyne Br, W50) 30:34

W35: 1 T Millmore (Birt) 30:47

W50: 2 J Brady (Tyne) 32:23

HARWICH 5km SERIES, Harwich, July 5

Overall:

1 S Clayton (C&T) 15:56; 2 N Lawrie (Harw, M40) 17:43; 3 T Hancock (Harw, M50) 18:02



M65: 1 T Back (Ips J) 19:37



Women:

1 A Ranson (LonelyGoat) 19:23; 2 K Stapleton (Harw, W45) 21:14; 3 K Pretty (Harw) 21:16



W65: 1 A Herbert (Harw) 25:43; 2 A Piercy (Harw) 25:56

W70: 1 E Knott (Harw) 27:09

HOLME PIERREPONT GRAND PRIX 5km, Nottingham, July 5

Overall: 1 D Nugent (Mans, M45) 15:54; 2 M Dunkley (Rush, M40) 16:16; 3 M Nutt (Holme P, M35) 16:20



U15: 1 J Nugent (Mans) 16:21



Women:

1 M Rosier (Red, W35) 17:57; 2 N Bunce (Holme P) 19:04; 3 R Jones (Helpston, W40) 19:28



W65: 1 P Durance (Holme P) 25:24; 2 H Scott (Notts Women) 25:32

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km SERIES, Exeter, July 5

Overall:

1 O White (Exm H, M35) 16:40; 2 W Fielding (Hill) 16:48; 3 I Tyson (Torbay TC, M40) 16:51



Women:

1 F German (SWRR) 18:36; 2 F Taylor-tippett (Erme) 19:07; 3 S Lake (Tav, W40) 19:24



W60: 1 C Benstead (Orc Running Club) 20:27; 2 J Reay (Exm H) 21:45

WORTHINGTON 6, Worthington, July 5

Overall:

1 A Hurdman (S Der) 32:25; 2 W Lathwell (Linc W, M40) 33:31; 3 R Dyjak (Unatt, M40) 33:46



Women:

1 A Halcarz (Ivan, W35) 36:07; 2 A Lowe (Wash) 39:08; 3 E Pick (Peel) 40:38

CALDERVALE SUPPER RUN 4, Preston, July 5

Overall:

1 S Reason (BWF) 23:22

2 P Muller (N Mast, M65) 23:58

3 L Webb 24:09

Women:

1 K Price-Edwards (Lyth, W35) 27:44

2 T Mullan (Thorn Cleve, W45) 28:02

3 H Haworth (Thorn Cleve, W35) 28:29

YORK AND DISTRICT SUMMER 10km LEAGUE, Wistow, July 5

Overall:

1 J Tucker (York) 31:45; 2 J Howe (York PH) 31:57; 3 D Tate (Selb, M40) 33:02

M60: 1 S Tomaszewski (Easin) 39:49

TEAM: Overall series placings – Men (best 5 of 6):

1 Tad 4; 2 Acorn 12; 3 Knave 14; 4 CoY 20; 5 York Postal 22; 6 Pock 24

Women:

1 B Penty (Knaves, W35) 35:44; 2 C Mason (York) 35:56; 3 H Cross (Knaves, W40) 37:24

TEAM:

1 Knave 5; 2 Pock 11; 3eq CoY/Selby 17; 5 Tad 20; 6 York Postal 30

