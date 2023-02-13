Teenage heptathlete shocks in hurdles at a top-class young athletes’ indoor meeting at the English Institute of Sport arena over the weekend

ENGLAND ATHLETICS U20/U17 & U15 CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sheffield, February 11-12

There was plenty of revision to the all-time lists at Sheffield but pride of place goes to Thea Brown who surprised herself with a British under-17 hurdles record of 8.39 and also won long jump gold to underline her exciting prospects as a multi-eventer. She said: “I didn’t expect to run that but I have been training hard this winter.”

U20 men:

Consistent Medwin Odamtten equalled his 60m PB of 6.67 in both semi and final as he won by a clear metre.

Scot Dean Patterson showed the form that got him into the European under-18 final last summer with a clear 200m win in 21.35.

Onyeka Okoh, who was a semi finalist in the World under-20 Championships at Cali last summer at 400m hurdles where he set a UK age 17 best of 50.95, showed good flat speed with a 400m win in 48.15 after an indoor PB of 48.07 in his semi-final.

David Race set an indoor 800m PB of 1:53.11 as he defeated fellow sub-1:50 outdoor performer Jake Minshull while Ethan Brady-Jones won a close 1500m.

Daniel Goriola impressed in the 60m hurdles as his 7.72 went eighth all-time while runner-up Noah Hanson went 14th with his 7.77.

Morgan Williams won the high jump with a big PB of 2.05m as his first time clearance defeated four jumpers with higher PB’s including English Schools champion Luke Ball on countback.

William Lane set a PB of 4.86m in winning the pole vault by over half a metre.

Another dominant winner was Oeofeoluwa Adepegba who had 44 centimetres in hand in winning the long jump with a 7.22m leap.

The triple jump was closer with unknown Anas Fadeel (not listed on Power of 10) won with a 14.76m leap ahead of Daniel Akinradewo who matched his silver medal from last year with a 14.73m jump.

Isaac Kambamba Delaney set an indoor PB of 17.43m in easily winning the shot.

60: 1 M Odamtten (WG&EL) 6.67; 2 R Thomas-Riley (Cov) 6.77; 3 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 6.78; 4 B Cronin (Walton) 6.83; 5 N Hanson (NEB) 6.86; 6 C Nealon-Richards (Cov) 6.87; 7 E Mauge (Croy) 6.90; 8 L Barber (Gate) 7.00. SF1: 1 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 6.80; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 6.87; 3 R Earle (TVH) 6.91; 4 F Arkell (HW) 6.93; 5 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Notts) 7.00; 6 W Hawker (Rhym V) 7.03. SF2: 1 M Odamtten (WG&EL) 6.67; 2 C Nealon-Richards (Cov) 6.85; 3 E Mauge (Croy) 6.89; 4 B Cronin (Walton) 6.89; 5 R Voss (Pit) 6.96; 6 O Owolabi (Burt) 7.00. SF3: 1 R Thomas-Riley (Cov) 6.80; 2 L Barber (Gate) 6.89; 3 J Gibbs (Lut) 6.98; 4 H Thomas (Croy) 6.98; 5 J Nash (E&H) 7.00; 6 L Godfrey (Ashf) 7.03. Ht1: 1 C Nealon-Richards (Cov) 6.90; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 6.91. Ht2: 1 F Arkell (HW) 6.96; 2 H Thomas (N’pton) 7.02. Ht3: 1 J Gibbs (Lut) 6.99; 2 W Hawker (Rhym V) 7.05. Ht4: 1 H Thomas (Croy) 7.00; 2 J Nash (E&H) 7.03. Ht5: 1 L Barber (Gate) 6.92. Ht6: 1 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 6.83; 2 R Voss (Pit) 6.99. Ht7: 1 R Thomas-Riley (Cov) 6.91. Ht8: 1 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Notts) 6.95; 2 R Earle (TVH) 6.97. Ht9: 1 O Owolabi (Burt) 7.02; 2 E Mauge (Croy) 7.04. Ht10: 1 B Cronin (Walton) 6.94. Ht11: 1 M Odamtten (WG&EL) 6.97

200: 1 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 21.35; 2 F Arkell (HW) 21.71; 3 B Cronin (Walton) 21.72. SF1: 1 M Sinclair (E&H) 21.62; 2 B Cronin (Walton) 21.76; 3 R Voss (Pit) 21.99. SF2: 1 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 21.52; 2 F Arkell (HW) 21.55; 3 J Nash (E&H) 21.98. Ht1: 1 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 21.75; 2 R Voss (Pit) 21.89. Ht3: 1 M Sinclair (E&H) 21.72. Ht4: 1 F Arkell (HW) 22.00

400: 1 O Okoh (Chelm) 48.15; 2 T Hockley (Harrow) 48.51; 3 M Dobrescu (BFTTA) 48.73; 4 N Dyas (Hallam) 49.34. SF1: 1 O Okoh (Chelm) 48.07; 2 M Dobrescu (BFTTA) 48.13; 3 S Lunt (Wirr) 48.30; 4 A Beck (Win) 49.06. SF2: 1 T Hockley (Harrow) 48.73; 2 N Dyas (Hallam) 49.16; 3 T Gaunce (Dac) 49.49. Ht1: 1 T Hockley (Harrow) 49.26; 2 C Smith (Norw) 49.31. Ht2: 1 M Dobrescu (BFTTA) 48.23; 2 S Lunt (Wirr) 48.61; 3 A Beck (Win) 48.75. Ht3: 1 N Dyas (Hallam) 49.39. Ht4: 1 O Okoh (Chelm) 49.44

800: 1 D Race (Gate) 1:53.11; 2 J Minshull (Cov) 1:53.89; 3 C Mcleod (Pit) 1:55.43; 4 S Temple (Hart AC) 1:55.96. Ht1: 1 J Minshull (Cov) 1:54.84; 2 K Green (Holm) 1:55.42; 3 J Organ (Brec) 1:55.53. Ht2: 1 D Race (Gate) 1:54.07; 2 C Mcleod (Pit) 1:55.01; 3 S Temple (Hart AC) 1:55.10; 4 P Griffith (Vale R) 1:55.22

1500: 1 E Brady-Jones (Wirr) 4:02.37; 2 D Thompson (B’burn) 4:02.75; 3 E Bond (Gosf) 4:12.35.

60H: 1 D Goriola (Bexley) 7.72; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 7.77; 3 R Hedman (SB) 7.90; 4 J Dean (Norw) 7.94; 5 P Kyle (B&W) 8.19; 6 M Williams (Leeds C) 8.19; 7 H Curtis (Shef/Dearn) 8.22; 8 C Staddon (Bath) 8.30. Ht1: 1 N Hanson (NEB) 7.89; 2 R Hedman (SB) 7.93; 3 M Williams (Leeds C) 8.16; 4 C Staddon (Bath) 8.41; 5 M Roe (PNV) 8.43. Ht2: 1 J Dean (Norw) 7.74; 2 D Goriola (Bexley) 7.77; 3 H Curtis (Shef/Dearn) 8.17; 4 P Kyle (B&W) 8.19; 5 F Clemons (Strat) 8.49

HJ: 1 M Williams (Leeds C) 2.05; 2 L Ball (Yate) 2.05; 3 K Jack (SB) 2.05; 4 M Tait (Dunf) 2.02; 5 S Oceng-Engena (High) 2.02; 6 E Glyde (Ply) 2.02; 7 T Cherry (Dac) 1.99; 8 W Jackson (Wig D) 1.99; 9 C Seago (Thurr) 1.95; 10 S Davies (Swan) 1.91

PV: 1 W Lane (Shef/Dearn) 4.86; 2 A Bowling (PNV) 4.35; 3 K Afirifah-Mensah (Notts) 4.35; 4= T Splain (WSEH) 4.20; 4= D Tierney (Craw) 4.20; 4= O Segun (Dartf) 4.20; 7 J Staunton (WSEH) 4.20; 8 S Ouiles (Chelt) 4.00; 9 C Wells (Lewes) 4.00

LJ: 1 O Adepegba (NEB) 7.22; 2 W Reid (York) 6.78; 3 A Sharif (Sutt) 6.70

TJ: 1 A Fadeel (Unattached) 14.76; 2 D Akinradewo (Traff) 14.73; 3 S Sinclair (Prest) 14.44; 4 J Hilton (Wig D) 14.36; 5 L Henry (Harrow) 13.97; 6 I Abebrese (Herne H) 13.88; 7 B Lee (Mans) 13.85; 8 W Taverner (And) 13.76; 9 M Cox (Herts P) 13.26

SP: 1 I Delaney (Prest) 17.43; 2 D Pawlett (P’broke) 16.65; 3 C Unsworth (Traff) 15.82; 4 C Uzoigwe (Traff) 15.58; 5 D Capes (PNV) 15.31; 6 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 13.62; 7 T Babatunde (Dartf) 13.25; 8 Z Grinsted (Lut) 13.07

U17:

In the 200m, Joseph Berry’s indoor 21.72 PB moved him to equal seventh all-time in the UK indoor rankings as he finished a metre up on Aron Tugwell’s 21.83.

Zico Jones also set an indoor PB of 49.88 as he dominated the 400m.

South of England outdoor champion Tom Waterworth won a competitive battle in the 800m in an indoor PB of 1:57.27.

The 2020 English National under-13 cross country champion Alden Collier ran his first ever indoor 1500m and won in 3:58.44.

A competitive 60m hurdles with the first four setting PB’s saw Cheyne West, an English Schools 400m hurdles finalist, showing good speed to win in 8.23.

Sam Wright gained a notable high and long jump double and his 7.17m leap in the latter was a big PB and moved him to 17th all-time among indoor junior jumpers.

Pole vaulter Rudi May dominated his event while Schools International triple jump runner-up Emmanuel Nwachokor continues to impress and his 13.86 indoor PB was just his ninth ever competition according to Power of 10.

Debare Alede added a stunning two metres to his previous indoor shot PB set in winning the south of England title last month with a 15.80m throw.

Teddy Wilson narrowly won the 60m.

60: 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 6.86; 2 N Hedges (Dac) 6.87; 3 A Tugwell (Card Arch) 6.93. SF1: 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 6.81

200: 1 J Berry (Newp) 21.72; 2 A Tugwell (Card Arch) 21.83; 3 T Bristol (Bir) 22.45; 4 E Nwokeji (SB) 22.46; 5 C Kelly (HW) 22.47. SF1: 1 C Kelly (HW) 22.25; 2 T Bristol (Bir) 22.32. SF2: 1 A Tugwell (Card Arch) 22.05; 2 M Ritson (B&W) 22.44. SF3: 1 J Berry (Newp) 22.17; 2 E Nwokeji (SB) 22.39. Ht1: 1 C Kelly (HW) 22.39

400: 1 Z Jones (SB) 49.88; 2 J Stone (Ton) 50.56; 3 R Stovell (Hallam) 50.74; 4 N Ridgeon (Sutt) 50.82; 5 S Brown (Lon Hth) 50.92. Ht1: 1 Z Jones (SB) 51.02. Ht3: 1 R Stovell (Hallam) 50.64; 2 N Ridgeon (Sutt) 50.98; 3 S Brown (Lon Hth) 51.01

800: 1 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:57.27; 2 J Kinrade (Shrews) 1:57.57; 3 K Sriskandarajah (Herne H) 1:57.88; 4 C McAndrew (York) 1:58.13. Ht1: 1 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:57.84; 2 C McAndrew (York) 1:58.74; 3 J Dunne (Chich) 1:59.37. Ht2: 1 K Sriskandarajah (Herne H) 1:57.19; 2 R Crawford (A’deen) 1:58.61; 3 J Sohna (Bir) 1:58.96. Ht3: 1 J Kinrade (Shrews) 1:58.36; 2 C Lill (Bas) 1:58.90

1500: 1 A Collier (WSEH) 3:58.44; 2 O Patton (Kilb) 4:02.00

60H: 1 C West (M&M) 8.23; 2 A Salaam (Have) 8.26; 3 A Dingley (Ply) 8.31; 4 L Pichler (Blyth) 8.32; 5 C Beechall (Liv H) 8.44; 6 C Eley (Newp) 8.45; 7 J Taylor (Torb) 8.45; 8 L Shaw (Warr) 8.53. Ht1: 1 A Salaam (Have) 8.27; 2 C Eley (Newp) 8.37; 3 J Wheatley (PNV) 8.53; 4 L Phillips (Card Arch) 8.54; 5 B Clarke (Norw) 8.55; 6 S Lok (Corby) 8.65. Ht2: 1 J Taylor (Torb) 8.28; 2 C West (M&M) 8.31; 3 L Pichler (Blyth) 8.37; 4 O Parry (Card Arch) 8.64; 5 W Allinson (Craw) 8.69. Ht3: 1 A Dingley (Ply) 8.15; 2 C Beechall (Liv H) 8.37; 3 L Shaw (Warr) 8.52; 4 E Hughes (Chelm) 8.72

HJ: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 1.94; 2 R Corrin (Manx) 1.91; 3 J Holmes (Shef/Dearn) 1.91

PV: 1 R May (Shef/Dearn) 4.10; 2 T Walker (Dartf) 3.80; 3 A Brown (SB) 3.70

LJ: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 7.17; 2 D Varlack (Mil K) 7.13; 3 J Stone (Ton) 6.65; 4 R Corrin (Manx) 6.51; 5 L Pichler (Blyth) 6.50; 6 L Phillips (Card Arch) 6.49

TJ: 1 E Nwachokor (Bas) 13.86; 2 D Ayodele (Mil K) 13.70; 3 S Mbimu-Kiambi (Card) 13.35; 4 L Phillips (Card Arch) 13.07

SP: 1 D Alade (Dartf) 15.80; 2 G Leite (N Som) 15.36; 3 S Hatch (Dartf) 15.36; 4 L Tutcher (Yate) 14.07

U15:

Farrell Fabusiwa won the 60m in 6.08 but was disqualified from the 200m final where Max Evans dominated with a 22.43 PB – indoors or out – and that Welsh record moved him to fourth on the UK all-time rankings.

Thomas Niewczasinski-Kirkland won the 300m impressively in 37.24 which is quicker than his outdoor best set when finishing third in last year’s England Outdoor Championships.

Calum Dick added the English 800m title to the Scottish one two weeks earlier with a 2:02.34 victory.

Multi-talented Hans Nmaju dominated the 60m hurdles as his 8.55 win moved him into the all-time top 20 and he also won the long jump with a 6.24m PB.

Ireland’s Conor Penney won the high jump by an astonishing 24 centimetres with a 1.96m leap that would have won the under-17 gold. It was an Irish record and a Championships record.

Charlie Platt was also a class apart in the pole vault as he won by 70 centimetres with a 3.80m leap.

Another domineering athlete was Lawson Capes as his 15.81m added to the many titles won by his family which began with his grandfather Geoff who won Commonwealth and European indoor golds 49 years ago.

60: 1 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 7.08; 2 M Evans (Maldwyn) 7.13; 3 V Redman (Folk) 7.18; 4 D Iheme (Rad) 7.19; 5 J Hackett (Bir) 7.33; 6 E Williams (Mans) 7.50; 7 T Ansa-Eno (Bir) 7.54. Ht1: 1 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 7.24; 2 E Williams (Mans) 7.51. Ht2: 1 V Redman (Folk) 7.28; 2 J Hackett (Bir) 7.44; 3 T Ansa-Eno (Bir) 7.50. Ht3: 1 D Iheme (Rad) 7.22; 2 M Evans (Maldwyn) 7.24; 3 K Blackwood (DC Sprint Club) 7.52

200: 1 M Evans (Maldwyn) 22.43; 2 D Iheme (Rad) 23.40; 3 V Redman (Folk) 23.69. Ht1: 1 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 23.15. Ht2: 1 M Evans (Maldwyn) 23.02. Ht3: 1 V Redman (Folk) 23.46; 2 D Iheme (Rad) 23.51

300: 1 T Niewczasinski-Kirkland (WG&EL) 37.24; 2 D Wood (Bir) 37.81. Ht1: 1 T Niewczasinski-Kirkland (WG&EL) 38.02

800: 1 C Dick (Giff N) 2:02.24; 2 A Virgilio (Swin) 2:04.06

60H: 1 H Nmaju (Central P) 8.55; 2 J Vural (R&N) 8.95; 3 E Olaleye (Camb H) 9.00; 4 M David Mckenzie Callum (Lon Hth) 9.11. Ht1: 1 H Nmaju (Central P) 8.59; 2 M David Mckenzie Callum (Lon Hth) 9.19; 3 L O’Brien (Sale) 9.38. Ht2: 1 J Vural (R&N) 8.98; 2 E Olaleye (Camb H) 9.12; 3 B Lee (Oxf C) 9.39; 4 T Mattis-King (B&W) 9.49

HJ: 1 C Penney (Craughwell Athletic Club) 1.96; 2 C McQue (Sun) 1.72

PV: 1 C Platt (B&B) 3.80; 2 C Park (Sale) 3.10; 3 P Wiley (Sale) 2.70

LJ: 1 H Nmaju (Central P) 6.24; 2 Z Blake (Herne H) 5.95

SP: 1 L Capes (PNV) 15.81; 2 O Coulibaly (Soton) 13.89; 3 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 13.27

U20 women:

At 60 metres world under-20 competitor Joy Eze retained her title with a top class 7.31 PB which moved her up to sixth all-time, a place up on Daryll Neita.

Another world under-20 semi finalist Success Eduan also retained her title in the 200m with a 23.54 ahead of Cali sixth-placer Sophie Walton’s 23.77.

Ashley Nemits, who is coached by Trevor Painter, entered the championships with an indoor 400m best of 56.65 and outdoor PB of 55.39 and then ran 54.99 in her heat and then a top class 54.17 in the final which advanced her to ninth all-time indoors in the under-20 UK lists with presumably much more to come.

The 800m was far more competitive with a metre covering the top three with another Painter athlete winning gold with English Schools champion Indienne King edging European under-18 bronze medallist Iris Downes and King’s training partner Ava Lloyd.

Abigail Stratton comfortable led the 1500m in an indoor PB 4:31.28 while Meg Corker won the 60m hurdles by half a metre in 8.47.

Gabrielle Garber (1.75m) headed the high jumpers while Charley O’Neill who last year won England indoor and outdoor titles, plus English Schools and Schools International and Midlands and UK School Games golds raised her all-time best from 3.56m from the week before to 3.70m.

Lucy Fallows, second in the England Pentathlon championships last month, won the long jump with a 5.90m leap.

Amelia Gray, only seventh in 2022, won the triple jump with an indoor PB of 12.32m.

World under-20 finalist Cleo Agyepong won the shot but her 14.10m frustratingly missed her indoor PB by a single centimetre.

60: 1 J Eze (Gate) 7.31; 2 R Regis (BFTTA) 7.41; 3 M Angelo (Leeds C) 7.46; 4 E Quaye (Harrow) 7.53; 5 E Edwards (Glouc) 7.64; 6 S Blackwood (C&C) 7.66; 7 S Folorunso (Gate) 7.67; 8 A Gittens (Herts P) 7.73. SF1: 1 J Eze (Gate) 7.39; 2 E Edwards (Glouc) 7.58; 3 S Blackwood (C&C) 7.66; 4 K Mensah (Chelm) 7.70; 5 A Honey (AFD) 7.78; 6 S Rodgers (Taun) 7.80. SF2: 1 R Regis (BFTTA) 7.39; 2 A Gittens (Herts P) 7.68; 3 P Clayton (Rush) 7.71; 4 J Wilkins (Bed C) 7.79; 5 C Ramsay (Ports) 7.80. SF3: 1 M Angelo (Leeds C) 7.51; 2 E Quaye (Harrow) 7.53; 3 S Folorunso (Gate) 7.64; 4 G Datey (WG&EL) 7.67; 5 L Tallon (Ton) 7.73. Ht1: 1 M Angelo (Leeds C) 7.63; 2 L Tallon (Ton) 7.72. Ht2: 1 A Gittens (Herts P) 7.69; 2 S Blackwood (C&C) 7.70; 3 K Mensah (Chelm) 7.74; 4 G Datey (WG&EL) 7.75. Ht3: 1 R Regis (BFTTA) 7.50; 2 S Folorunso (Gate) 7.72; 3 J Wilkins (Bed C) 7.73. Ht4: 1 E Quaye (Harrow) 7.63; 2 E Edwards (Glouc) 7.63; 3 C Ramsay (Ports) 7.79. Ht5: 1 J Eze (Gate) 7.47; 2 P Clayton (Rush) 7.72; 3 S Rodgers (Taun) 7.77

200: 1 S Eduan (Sale) 23.54; 2 S Walton (Horw) 23.77; 3 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.69; 4 L Tallon (Ton) 24.90. Ht1: 1 S Walton (Horw) 24.00; 2 L Tallon (Ton) 25.03. Ht2: 1 S Eduan (Sale) 24.05; 2 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.74

400: 1 A Nemits (Wig D) 54.17; 2 E Sisson (Charn) 55.36; 3 J Astill (SNH) 55.42; 4 C Reynolds (Strat) 57.16. Ht1: 1 E Sisson (Charn) 55.87; 2 C Reynolds (Strat) 57.16. Ht2: 1 A Nemits (Wig D) 54.99; 2 J Astill (SNH) 55.87

800: 1 I King (Wig D) 2:10.07; 2 I Downes (Shrews) 2:10.16; 3 A Lloyd (Wig D) 2:10.19; 4 A Hedge (St Alb) 2:13.96. 1500: 1 A Stratton (B’burn) 4:31.28; 2 E Brooks (Linc W) 4:38.65

60H: 1 M Corker (Liv H) 8.47; 2 J Duncton (Bir) 8.53; 3 L Bonsu (Croy) 8.59; 4 F Dockerty (Sale) 8.66; 5 S Gammell (Wat) 8.77; 6 S Lisk (Card Arch) 8.80; 7 J Self (B&B) 8.86. Ht1: 1 M Corker (Liv H) 8.47; 2 S Gammell (Wat) 8.77; 3 S Rodgers (Taun) 8.89; 4 A Watson (Hart AC) 9.07. Ht2: 1 J Duncton (Bir) 8.57; 2 F Dockerty (Sale) 8.71; 3 J Self (B&B) 8.72; 4 S Lisk (Card Arch) 8.73; 5 M Hardy (Hallam) 9.03; 6 R Hickling (York) 9.18. Ht3: 1 L Bonsu (Croy) 8.57; 2 P King (Have) 8.65; 3 M Osola (B&W) 8.77; 4 H Dimond (Mil K) 9.12

HJ: 1 G Garber (Leeds C) 1.75; 2 H Ferguson (Traff) 1.72; 3 L Scott-Rule (Soton) 1.68; 4 M Fleming (Leevale AC) 1.68; 5 J Hilditch (VPCG) 1.64; 6 G Thoburn (S Lon) 1.64; 7 L Bailey (B&W) 1.64

PV: 1 C O’Neill (Bir) 3.70; 2 E Oakden (Lewes) 3.60; 3 L White (Ton) 3.50; 4= B Rason (N&P) 3.50; 4= N Perry (B&W) 3.50; 6 M Baines (SB) 3.35; 7 L Pinchess (Notts) 3.35; 8 A Smith Jarman (Lewes) 3.20; 9 B Falconer (C’field) 3.00; 10 A Taylor (Notts) 3.00; 11 H Davies (Worth) 3.00

LJ: 1 L Fellows (WSEH) 5.90; 2 J Lee (Carm) 5.87; 3 S Rodgers (Taun) 5.72; 4 B Bovell (G&G) 5.69

TJ: 1 A Gray (And) 12.32; 2 L White (Ayr S) 12.29; 3 M Yalekhue (Amber) 12.18; 4 A Warre (WSEH) 12.18; 5 R Otaruoh (TVH) 11.84; 6 C Earl (Morp) 11.70; 7 N Jones (Cov) 11.55; 8 A McKinty (Orangegrove) 11.36; 9 T Sonoiki (SB) 11.03

SP: 1 C Agyepong (B&B) 14.10; 2 A Amadin (Sale) 12.83; 3 T Stoddart (Tel) 12.77; 4 M Porterfield (VPCG) 12.57; 5 M Hopkins (Chelm) 12.15; 6 H Bridge (Camb H) 12.03; 7 H Dimond (Mil K) 11.51

U17:

Thea Brown took the meeting’s overall honour with her British record run over 60m hurdles.

The Sale athlete, who last year won the English Schools heptathlon and Schools International indoor pentathlon, had just missed her 8.56 PB with 8.57 in her heat but in the final she ran a shocking 8.39 to destroy her PB and jump from 15th to first in the all time lists as she bettered Pippa Earley’s 8.41 from six years ago.

Brown also won the long jump with an overall PB of 5.94m to better her outdoor best of 5.81m.

English Schools and Schools International 100m winner Oluwayemisu Akande dominated the 60m in a clear PB of 7.41 and only Asha Philip and Jodie Williams have run faster among UK under-17s.

Callia Downey, who last year was second at 300m, went one better at 200m with a huge overall PB of 24.16 which moved her to 10th all-time indoors.

Kara Decosta improved her overall PB to 39.35 in winning the 300m while Schools International runner-up Caitlin McCloy set an overall lifetime best of 2:08.79 at 800m ahead of Anna Gisborne’s PB 2:09.17.

Lottie Langan, third in the recent Northern Cross-country, narrowly came out on top in the 1500m in 4:37.35 in her first indoor race since she was 10 years old.

Mia Judd set a lifetime overall best of 1.71m to take high jump gold while Isabella Turner won the pole vault and Ellie Bostock the shot.

Last year Qi-Chi Ukpai was first in the high jump but this year her 11.79m overall PB gave her the triple jump title.

60: 1 O Akande (Linc W) 7.41; 2 N Desir (Card Arch) 7.52; 3 L Bradley (Norw) 7.55; 4 T Rizzo (Herts P) 7.63; 5 Q Nguta (Prest) 7.74; 6 S Morgan (R&N) 7.76; 7 K Jones (Kend) 7.85. SF1: 1 O Akande (Linc W) 7.57; 2 S Morgan (R&N) 7.70; 3 E du Bois (R&N) 7.80. SF2: 1 L Bradley (Norw) 7.53; 2 Q Nguta (Prest) 7.64; 3 K Jones (Kend) 7.74; 4 A Freeman (K&S) 7.90. SF3: 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 7.60; 2 T Rizzo (Herts P) 7.63; 3 I Walkey (Yate) 7.83; 4 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 7.89. Ht1: 1 T Rizzo (Herts P) 7.68; 2 K Jones (Kend) 7.78. Ht2: 1 S Morgan (R&N) 7.72. Ht3: 1 Q Nguta (Prest) 7.71; 2 I Walkey (Yate) 7.82. Ht4: 1 L Bradley (Norw) 7.61; 2 E du Bois (R&N) 7.77. Ht5: 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 7.68. Ht6: 1 O Akande (Linc W) 7.57

200: 1 C Downey (BFTTA) 24.16; 2 N Desir (Card Arch) 24.80; 3 H Medlen (Ton) 25.28; 4 B Idoko (Bury) 25.47. SF1: 1 A Freeman (K&S) 25.21. SF2: 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 25.03; 2 B Idoko (Bury) 25.26. SF3: 1 C Downey (BFTTA) 24.87; 2 H Medlen (Ton) 25.23. Ht2: 1 C Downey (BFTTA) 25.25. Ht3: 1 B Idoko (Bury) 25.19. Ht4: 1 H Medlen (Ton) 25.45. Ht5: 1 A Freeman (K&S) 25.17

300: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn) 39.35; 2 S Barrett (R&N) 39.68; 3 M Paitoo (Lon Hth) 40.94; 4 I Smith (N’pton) 40.96. SF1: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn) 39.39. SF2: 1 S Barrett (R&N) 40.45. Ht1: 1 S Barrett (R&N) 40.37. Ht3: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn) 39.79; 2 I Smith (N’pton) 41.18. Ht4: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 40.84; 2 E Darby (R&N) 41.23

800: 1 C McCloy (Roth) 2:08.79; 2 A Gisbourne (Bury) 2:09.17; 3 L Unwin (Reig) 2:10.87; 4 J Lark (W Ches) 2:13.68. Ht1: 1 C McCloy (Roth) 2:14.30; 2 L Unwin (Reig) 2:14.90. Ht2: 1 A Gisbourne (Bury) 2:12.08; 2 J Lark (W Ches) 2:12.40; 3 N Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 2:14.95

1500: 1 L Langan (York) 4:37.35; 2 M McClelland-Brooks (I’clyde) 4:37.77; 3 F Murdoch (Stock H) 4:41.01

60H: 1 T Brown (Sale) 8.39; 2 I Mardle (Norw) 8.71; 3 L Noble (Dees) 8.79; 4 I Mur (R&N) 8.89; 5 R Wright (WG&EL) 8.92; 6 N Forbes-Agyepong (SB) 8.96; 7 L Wagstaff (C&C) 9.04. SF1: 1 T Brown (Sale) 8.57; 2 L Noble (Dees) 8.82; 3 L Wagstaff (C&C) 8.91; 4 E Drury (Leeds C) 8.98; 5 M Walker (Wirr) 9.10; 6 S Slater (PNV) 9.10; 7 M Fisher (WG&EL) 9.13. SF2: 1 R Wright (WG&EL) 8.77; 2 K Jones (Kend) 8.80; 3 I Mur (R&N) 8.84; 4 E Lacey (Ton) 9.01; 5 N Powell (Card Arch) 9.06; 6 E Cassidy (Cov) 9.15. SF3: 1 I Mardle (Norw) 8.78; 2 N Forbes-Agyepong (SB) 8.94; 3 K Brant (Burt) 8.95; 4 M Grant (Card Arch) 8.97; 5 R Smith (Win) 9.13. Ht1: 1 L Wagstaff (C&C) 8.92; 2 N Forbes-Agyepong (SB) 8.93. Ht2: 1 L Noble (Dees) 8.73; 2 E Drury (Leeds C) 9.03. Ht3: 1 K Jones (Kend) 8.73; 2 M Grant (Card Arch) 8.99. Ht4: 1 I Mur (R&N) 8.87; 2 R Wright (WG&EL) 8.87. Ht5: 1 K Brant (Burt) 8.85; 2 N Powell (Card Arch) 9.00. Ht6: 1 I Mardle (Norw) 8.78; 2 S Slater (PNV) 9.05. Ht7: 1 T Brown (Sale) 8.87; 2 E Lacey (Ton) 9.08; 3 R Smith (Win) 9.14

HJ: 1 M Judd (Win) 1.71; 2 Q Ukpai (B&B) 1.68; 3 E Marshall (KuH) 1.65; 4 L Byrne (S’port W) 1.65; 5 M Scales (HW) 1.65; 6 M Secker (Ton) 1.65

PV: 1 I Turner (Dac) 3.25; 2 A Edwards (SB) 3.10; 3 L Jervis-Allan (WSEH) 3.10; 4 M Staunton (WSEH) 2.90

LJ: 1 T Brown (Sale) 5.94; 2 S Parker (Blyth) 5.71; 3 D Snell (B&B) 5.64; 4 M Taylor (Card Arch) 5.58; 5 A Hewitt (Wig D) 5.56; 6 I Mardle (Norw) 5.45

TJ: 1 Q Ukpai (B&B) 11.79; 2 A Brown (Traff) 11.54; 3 A Hewitt (Wig D) 11.31; 4 P Oliarnyk (Hale) 11.04; 5 S Madigan (Liv H) 10.92; 6 M Adebayo (Have) 10.82

SP: 1 E Bostock (Dac) 12.91; 2 R Wright (WG&EL) 12.61; 3 L Thompson (Gate) 12.34

U15:

The first six set PBs in the 60m with Wales’ Aliyah Afolobi coming out on top with 7.64 and also taking the 200m in 24.64 which moved her to third all-time behind Success Eduan and her Cardiff Archer team-mate Nell Desir.

English Schools champion Shiloh Omotosho won the 300m in an indoor PB of 40.24 which moved her to third all-time while Layla Roden took gold over 800m in an indoor PB of 2:14.52.

Scot Holly Whittaker was a clear winner of the 60m hurdles in a PB 8.97 while Kitty Laurence also set a lifetime best with her 1.60m high jump.

Phoebe Scott and Grace James shared pole vault gold with their 2.65m PB’s with Lexie Trott gaining bronze with the same height.

Olivia Schrimshaw was the long jump winner with 5.59m while Amelie Scott was the triple jump winner with a PB 11.09m.

Jessica Lamprell won the shot with 11.96m with Molly Mills matching her hurdles silver in second.

60: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.64; 2 E Cadman (Camb H) 7.67; 3 A McLeod (SB) 7.73; 4 I Davies (Bir) 7.75; 5 E Clark (W’moss) 7.83; 6 I Akpoveta (Craw) 7.83; 7 A May (Bolt) 8.01; 8 M Jones (W Ches) 8.03. SF1: 1 I Davies (Bir) 7.77; 2 I Akpoveta (Craw) 7.85; 3 A May (Bolt) 7.91; 4 A Jones (Liv H) 8.01; 5 E Rennie (Herne H) 8.06; 6 N Ridler (Sale) 8.10. SF2: 1 A McLeod (SB) 7.77; 2 E Clark (W’moss) 7.87; 3 P Njoku (Notts) 8.09. SF3: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.66; 2 E Cadman (Camb H) 7.73; 3 M Jones (W Ches) 7.95; 4 G McCollin (R&N) 8.03; 5 G Sikora (Brack) 8.05; 6 M Jay (Bir) 8.09; 8 E Humphries-Cuff (Card Arch, U13) 8.54. Ht1: 1 A McLeod (SB) 7.79; 2 M Boylan (Gt Yar) 8.03. Ht2: 1 I Davies (Bir) 7.75; 2 A Ejakita (TVH) 8.06; 3 P Njoku (Notts) 8.09; 5 A Cambridge (Glouc, U13) 8.21. Ht3: 1 E Clark (W’moss) 7.91; 2 M Jones (W Ches) 8.00; 3 G Sikora (Brack) 8.09. Ht4: 1= I Akpoveta (Craw) 7.96; 1= A May (Bolt) 7.96. Ht5: 1 E Cadman (Camb H) 7.79; 2 G McCollin (R&N) 7.99; 3 M Jay (Bir) 8.03; 8 O Pachula (Glouc, U13) 8.55. Ht6: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 7.79; 2 A Jones (Liv H) 8.06. Ht7: 3 E Humphries-Cuff (Card Arch, U13) 8.45

200: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 24.64; 2 E Cadman (Camb H) 24.93; 3 I Davies (Bir) 25.03; 4 E Clark (W’moss) 25.60; 5 I Knight (R&N) 25.73. SF1: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 24.80; 2 E Clark (W’moss) 25.12; 3 G Sikora (Brack) 25.66. SF2: 1 E Cadman (Camb H) 24.81; 2 I Davies (Bir) 24.94. SF3: 1 I Knight (R&N) 25.52. Ht2: 1 E Cadman (Camb H) 25.57. Ht3: 1 I Knight (R&N) 25.69; 2 E Clark (W’moss) 25.71. Ht5: 1 A Afolabi (Card Arch) 25.17; 2 G Sikora (Brack) 25.79

300: 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 40.35; 2 L Bertacchini (Win) 41.28; 3 B Rennocks (Notts) 42.22; 4 E Bibby (Wirr) 42.41; 5 L Allen (W Suff) 42.47. Ht1: 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 40.24; 2 B Rennocks (Notts) 42.48; 3 L Flute (Win) 42.89. Ht2: 1 L Allen (W Suff) 42.67. Ht3: 1 L Bertacchini (Win) 42.03; 2 E Bibby (Wirr) 42.90

800: 1 L Roden (Roth) 2:14.52; 2 R Phillips (W Ches) 2:16.62; 3 D Allford (BMH) 2:17.65

60H: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.97; 2 M Mills (Stock H) 9.08; 3 G McCollin (R&N) 9.14; 4 G Malley (W’moss) 9.21; 5 M Thorpe (Chelm) 9.22; 6 A Scott (Chelm) 9.38; 7 K Tarzey (B&W) 9.42; 8 M Squires (Gt Yar) 9.49. SF1: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 9.09; 2 M Thorpe (Chelm) 9.30; 3 A Scott (Chelm) 9.31; 4 G Malley (W’moss) 9.36; 5 K Tarzey (B&W) 9.46; 6 S Frost (Lon Hth) 9.46. SF2: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 9.13; 2 G McCollin (R&N) 9.19; 3 M Squires (Gt Yar) 9.33; 4 M Boylan (Gt Yar) 9.47; 5 E Elliott (Bury) 9.49; 6 P Jones (R&N) 9.53. Ht1: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 9.11; 2 A Scott (Chelm) 9.30; 3 M Thorpe (Chelm) 9.40. Ht2: 1 G Malley (W’moss) 9.42; 2 K Tarzey (B&W) 9.46; 3 K Pang (NSP) 9.52; 4 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 9.52. Ht3: 1 G McCollin (R&N) 9.24; 2 M Squires (Gt Yar) 9.45; 3 P Jones (R&N) 9.49; 4 S Frost (Lon Hth) 9.51. Ht4: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 9.24; 2 M Boylan (Gt Yar) 9.45; 3 E Elliott (Bury) 9.47

HJ: 1 K Laurence (Works) 1.60. PV: 1= P Scott (Lewes) 2.65; 1= G James (Shef/Dearn) 2.65; 3 L Trott (Soton) 2.65; 4 E Pawson (Ton) 2.55; 5 A Hayes (Lewes) 2.55; 6 A Kimpton-Bragg (Lewes) 2.55

LJ: 1 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 5.59; 2 C Hancock (WG&EL) 5.47; 3 G Osman (Win) 5.29; 4 M Squires (Gt Yar) 5.26; 5 H Whittaker (Elgin) 5.25; 6 G Malley (W’moss) 5.21

TJ: 1 A Scott (Chelm) 11.09; 2 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 10.87; 3 J Best (B&H) 10.57

SP: 1 J Lamprell (Ips) 11.96; 2 M Mills (Stock H) 11.06

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETINGS, Sportcity, February 12

Mixed events: 60: A16: 1 E Anwyl (Sale, U13W) 8.41. A6: 1 H Mills (And, W) 7.75. A7: 1 C Walker (York, W) 7.79. A9: 3 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 8.82. B1: 1 M Aminu (Tel) 6.94. 200: r5: 1 C Edwards (E Ches, M60) 27.35; 2 T Milward (Ross, W45) 27.82. 600: r3: 1 D Ullah (Bir, M35) 1:28.90; 2 A Cooper-Brown (Tip, M40) 1:29.51; 4 K Lennon (S’port W, M60) 1:44.66. r4: 3 H Davies (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 1:35.15. HJ: B: 1 S Jones (Liv H) 1.96; 2 H Mills (And, W) 1.74; 3 P Robinson (SHS, M50) 1.55. PV: 1 C Myers (Birt) 4.90; 2 T Booth (Prest) 4.70; 3 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.60; 5 S May (Bir, W) 3.20. LJ: A: 10 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 4.16. B: 1 L Thompson (E&H, W) 5.95



Men: 60H: 1 G O’Donnell (IRL) 8.03; 2 C Mitchell (Prest) 8.45; 3 O Sproston (Stoke) 8.63. SP: 1 S Jones (Traff) 14.36



U15: 60H: 1 T Myles (Glouc) 9.26



Women: 60H: 1 H Mills (And) 8.48; 2 C Walker (York) 8.76. SP: 1 A Strickler (TVH) 16.83; 2 S Thompson (Sale) 14.45



U15: 60H: r1: 1 O Crawford (Warr) 9.56

