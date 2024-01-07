Ethiopian clocks fastest ever debut marathon by a woman as another marathon novice, Addisu Gobena, wins the men’s race

Until this weekend Tigist Ketema was better known as a middle-distance runner. The 25-year-old from Ethiopia won 800m bronze at the World Under-20 Championships in 2016 and had seemingly never raced further than 10km before.

Yet in a scintillating debut over 26.2 miles in Dubai she ran 2:16:07 – the fastest ever debut by a woman ahead of Letesenbet Gidey’s 2:16:49 from Valencia in 2022.

“I didn’t expect to win my first marathon,” she said. “I only moved to the marathon because I wasn’t getting the results that I wanted at 800m and 1500m.”

Even at 5000m last year Ketema struggled to impress as she finished 13th in the Diamond League in Brussels in a modest 15:17.27. She has found her niche, though, at marathon with a stunning performance on Sunday (Jan 7).

“I will be very glad to run in the Olympics,” she added, “but we will wait for God’s will.”

Fellow Ethiopians Ruti Aga and Dera Dida – the latter being the defending champion – took second and third places with 2:18:09 and 2:19:29 respectively. Fourth-placed German Melat Kejeta, returning from a maternity break, ran 2:21:47.

Yet so decisive was Ketema’s move with less than 5km to run that she ended up beating Aga by over two minutes as she smashed the course record.

After thanking her coach Gemedu Dedefo for transforming her from a middle-distance runner to marathoner in barely a year of increased work, Ketema said: “I was quite afraid of the distance before I raced a marathon, but at the end, I wondered why.”

Dedefo, who also coaches world record-holder Tigist Assefa plus Amane Beriso and Tamirat Tola, added: “Judging by her training, I thought she could do 2:15, but I can’t be dissatisfied with what she has done.”

There was a shock in the men’s race as well as another marathon debutant from Ethiopia, Addisu Gobena, beat an experienced field to win the men’s race in 2:05:01.

Just 19, he has a background as a javelin thrower with a best of 52 metres but his aunt – Ruti Aga – suggested he try the marathon and in Dubai he pushed the pace relentlessly before breaking away from his rivals in the closing stages to win the $80,000 men’s prize. “I think I made the right decision,” he said.

Ethiopians Lemi Dumecha (2:05:20), Dejen Megersa (2:05:42) and Abdi Fufa (2:06:23) followed Gobena home as Samuel Fitwi of Germany clocked 2:06:27 in fifth.

