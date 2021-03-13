Texas athlete’s result highlights the women’s performances on day two of the NCAA Championships

Tara Davis won the world youth title six years ago and is still only aged 21 but she made a huge step forward in winning a high quality long jump to suddenly add her name to a very crowded list of Olympic contenders in her event.

Going into the competition with a 6.68m indoor PB, she started with a 6.57m opener before setting a PB 6.71m in the second round to take the lead before exploding to a 6.93m in the third round to sew up the gold but also set a world lead and collegiate and championships record.

Claire Bryant was second with 6.70m just ahead of Tyra Gittens’ 6.68m.

Gittens had earlier followed up day’s one pentathlon victory with a 1.90m winning leap in the high jump.

Her Texas A&M lead the standings at the halfway stage with all their points scored by the Trinidad and Tobago athlete!

Sweden’s former European junior champion Lisa Gunnarsson set a PB 4.56m to win the pole vault by a clear margin.

Adelaide Aquilla was the day’s other field winner as she took the shot title with a 18.12m throw.

World Junior 100m silver medallist Twanisha Terry set a PB in winning her 60m heat in a fast 7.09 to be quickest qualifier.

The highly talented Athing Mu, who recently broke Keely Hodgkinson’s world junior 800m record, will be hoping for an under-20 400m record in Saturday’s final after she won her heat in 51.02, well over half a second faster than any of the other qualifiers.

Mu’s 200m splits were 24.14 and 26.88.

European Junior 400m silver medallist Amber Anning was fifth fastest overall and made the finals with a 52.03 clocking after a fast 23.96 halfway split as Talitha Diggs narrowly beat her in the heat in 51.91.

Fellow Briton Nicole Yeargin did not qualify with a 52.81 after a 24.39 200m split.

Briton Ellie Leather just missed out on making the mile final by five hundredths of a second despite a 4:41.78 PB and running the fastest final 200m of the race in 31.27 as she finished fifth in her heat. Krissy Gear front ran to victory in the heat in 4:40.92 though Sage Hurta won the second heat in a faster 4:37.04.

Abby Steiner, who has run a 22.41 this winter in winning the SEC Championships, was the quickest of the 200m runners in 22.62.

Chanel Brissett was fastest in the 60m hurdles heats with a time of 8.04.

The women’s 5000m final was a disappointing slow tactical affair with nine athletes together at 4000m in 12:51.01 and a last kilometre barely inside three minutes giving a victory to Aubern’s Kenyan Joyce Kimeli with a time of 15:48.98.

Less than a second covered the eight 800m qualifiers with Claire Seymour narrowly the fastest with 2:03.97.

In the distance medley Arkansas led the opening leg with a 3:20.01 1200m through Lauren Gregory but Brigham Young took command after a 52.41 400m from Alena Ellsworth and 2:05.74 800m from Lauren Ellsworth while a 4:32.90 1600m from Courtney Wayment gave them a four second victory in 10:52.96.

The quickest 800m split was by Ole Missori’s Sintayehu Vissa (2:05.37) while the quickest 1600m was from Alamis Tyynismaa with 4:31.11 though her Alabama team were disqualified.

Women:

60

ht 1

1 Kiara Grant JAM NorfolkSt 7.11Q

2 Joella Lloyd ANT Tennessee 7.17Q

3 Tamara Clark Alabama 7.18q

4 Halle Hazzard GRN Virginia 7.23q

5 Kynnedy Flannel Texas 7.26

6 Jayla Kirkland FloridaSt 7.28

7 Amira Young Minnesota 7.32

– Julien Alfred LCA Texas dns

ht 2

1 TeeTee Terry USC 7.09Q

2 Kemba Nelson JAM Oregon 7.13Q

3 Jada Baylark Arkansas 7.15q

4 Alfreda Steele Miami 7.23q

5 Semira Killebrew Florida 7.26

6 Brianna Duncan Oregon 7.30

7 Kevona Davis JAM Texas 7.36

8 Abby Steiner Kentucky 7.38

200

ht 1

1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 22.62q

2 Anavia Battle OhioSt 22.90q

3 Delecia McDuffie NC A&T 22.94q

4 Trishauna Hemmings JAM Clemson 23.59

ht 2

1 Kynnedy Flannel Texas 22.93q

2 Kevona Davis JAM Texas 23.22

3 Jayla Hollis Arkansas 23.65

4 Dajour Miles Kentucky 23.76

ht 3

1 Tamara Clark Alabama 22.77q

2 Jada Baylark Arkansas 23.27

3 Laila Owens TexasA&M 23.52

– Jania Martin TexasA&M dq

ht 4

1 TeeTee Terry USC 22.96q

2 Amira Young Minnesota 23.16q

3 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 23.18q

4 Arria Minor Baylor 23.70

400

Ht 1

1 Kaelin Roberts USC 52.27q

2 Tiana Wilson Arkansas 52.34q

3 Paris Peoples Arkansas 52.78

4 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM Texas 54.95

ht 2

1 Talitha Diggs Florida 51.91q

2 Amber Anning GBR LSU 52.03q

3 Bailey Lear USC 52.37

4 Honour Finley Kansas 53.34

ht 3

1 Athing Mu TexasA&M 51.02q

2 Charokee Young JAM TexasA&M 51.64q

3 Rosaline Effiong Arkansas 51.82q

4 Kennedy Simon Texas 52.14q

ht 4

1 Taylor Manson Florida 52.61

2 Nicole Yeargin GBR USC 52.81

3 Megan Moss BAH Kentucky 53.31

4 Morgan Burks-Magee Arkansas 53.43

800

ht 1

1 Gabrielle Wilkinson Florida 2:04.59Q

2 Lindsey Butler VATech 2:04.61Q

3 Aaliyah Miller Baylor 2:04.61Q

4 Sarah Hendrick KennesawSt 2:04.69q

5 Leigha Torino Duke 2:05.74

6 Aleeya Hutchins CAN WakeForest 2:08.44

7 Kayla Johnson Miami 2:09.57

– Kennedy Thomson CAN Arkansas dnf

ht 2

1 Claire Seymour BYU 2:03.97Q

2 Laurie Barton Clemson 2:04.07Q

3 Shafiqua Maloney VIN Arkansas 2:04.50Q

4 McKenna Keegan Villanova 2:04.56q

5 Brooke Fazio Richmond 2:07.62

6 Mallory King Iowa 2:07.74

7 Victoria Vanriele PennSt 2:07.95

8 Andrea Foster GUY Clemson 2:13.44

Mile

ht 1

1 Kristlin Gear Arkansas 4:40.92Q

2 Katie Rainsberger Washington 4:41.61Q

3 Heather Hanson BYU 4:41.74Q

4 Kate Hunter BYU 4:41.78Q

5 Ellie Leather GBR Cincinnati 4:41.83

6 Tori Herman Kentucky 4:42.09

7 Lotte Black RhodeIsland 4:42.92

8 Imogen Barrett AUS Florida 4:47.49

ht 2

1 Sage Hurta Colorado 4:37.04Q

2 Kaley Richards UMass-Lowell 4:37.72Q

3 Aneta Konieczek POL Oregon 4:38.59Q

4 Allison Guagenti OhioSt 4:38.73Q

5 Kennedy Thomson CAN Arkansas 4:38.88q

6 Gracie Hyde Arkansas 4:39.04q

7 Isabel Van Camp Arkansas 4:39.29

8 Simone Plourde CAN BYU 4:45.99

5000

1 Joyce Kimeli KEN Auburn 15:48.98

2 Bethany Hasz Minnesota 15:49.62

3 Elly Henes NC State 15:49.86

4 Mahala Norris AirForce 15:51.73

5 Abbey Wheeler Providence 15:51.87

6 Grace Forbes Rice 15:53.36

7 Jenna Magness MichiganSt 15:53.73

8 Hannah Steelman NC State 15:55.65

9 Katie Izzo Arkansas 15:58.38

10 Nicole Fegans GaTech 16:07.75

11 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 16:12.73

12 Rebecca Clark FloridaSt 16:18.29

13 Ashley Tutt NIllinois 16:19.42

14 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN OregonSt 16:22.03

15 Ericka VanderLende Michigan 16:37.36

– Hannah Reinhardt Oregon dnf

60H

ht1

1 Chanel Brissett Texas 8.04Q

2 Emily Sloan Oregon 8.09Q

3 Trishauna Hemmings JAM Clemson 8.09q

4 Tiara McMinn Miami 8.13q

5 Mecca McGlaston USC 8.16q

6 Destinee Rocker SCarolina 8.17

7 Erin Marsh Duke 8.24

– Jasmine Jones USC dnf

ht 2

1 Daszay Freeman JAM Arkansas 8.05Q

2 Milan Young LSU 8.06Q

3 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 8.06q

4 Imani Carothers Georgia 8.19

5 Emelia Chatfield Texas 8.20

6 Vitoria Alves BRA KansasSt 8.35

7 Grace Stark Florida 8.51

8 Masai Russell Kentucky 9.23

Distance Medley Relay

1 BYU 10:52.96

2 Arkansas 10:57.19

3 FloridaSt 10:59.16

4 OklahomaSt 10:59.75

5 Michigan 11:04.65

6 Florida 11:05.36

7 NC State 11:06.14

8 OleMiss 11:07.18

9 VaTech 11:20.32

10 Oregon 11:22.74

– Alabama dq

– Washington dq

HJ

1 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 1.90

2 Rachel Glenn SCarolina 1.87

3 Anna Hall Georgia 1.87

4 Abigail O’Donoghue LSU 1.84

5 Nissi Kabongo SFAustin 1.84

6 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.84

7 Lillian Lowe Arizona 1.81

8 Morgan Smalls USC 1.81

9 Lamara Distin JAM TexasA&M 1.81

10= Kameesha Smith IllinoisSt 1.76

10= Rylee Anderson Kansas 1.76

10= Sanaa Barnes Villanova 1.76

13= Shelby Tyler Georgia 1.76

13= Taylor Beard Cincinnati 1.76

15 Alexis Zatta Purdue 1.76

16 Katherine Stuckly TexasSt 1.71

PV

1 Lisa Gunnarsson SWE LSU 4.56

2 Kayla Smith Georgia 4.41

3 Sydney Horn HighPoint 4.41

4 Rachel Baxter VaTech 4.36

5 Ariádni Adamopoúlou GRE OklahomaSt 4.36

6 Tuesdi Tidwell Baylor 4.36

7 Samantha Van Hoecke Kansas 4.36

8 Bailee McCorkle Arkansas 4.36

9 Nastassja Campbell Arkansas 4.26

10 Gennifer Hirata SDakota 4.26

11 Haley Rayburn ArizonaSt 4.16

12 Julia Fixsen Georgia 4.16

13 Aliyah Welter Louisville 4.16

14 Olivia Moore GaTech 4.16

– Hannah Jefcoat Tennessee nh

– Leah Pasqualetti KentSt nh

LJ

1 Tara Davis Texas 6.93

2 Claire Bryant Florida 6.70

3 Tyra Gittens TTO TexasA&M 6.68

4 Aliyah Whisby LSU 6.66

5 Ruth Usoro NGR TxTech 6.62

6 Monae’ Nichols TxTech 6.49

7 Taishia Pryce JAM KansasSt 6.48

8 Jasmine Moore Georgia 6.40

9 G’Auna Edwards Arkansas 6.36

10 Anna Keefer NCarolina 6.35

11 Deborah Acquah GUY TexasA&M 6.35

12 Jada Seaman Virginia 6.33

13 Titiana Marsh Georgia 6.25

14 Morgan Smalls USC 6.22

15 Chantoba Bright GUY KansasSt 6.19

16 Lishanna Ilves EST Nebraska 6.14

SP

1 Adelaide Aquilla OhioSt 18.12

2 Samantha Noennig Arizona 17.69

3 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 17.56

4 Essence Henderson Virginia Tech 17.36

5 Akealy Moton NDakotaSt 17.31

6 Gabrielle Bailey JAM KentSt 17.11

7 Madison Pollard Indiana 16.99

8 Kayli Johnson TexasTech 16.98

9 Josie Schaefer Wisconsin 16.88

10 Grace Tennant CAN KentSt 16.51

11 Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL Rice 16.44

12 Latavia Maines Tennessee 16.28

13 Cherisse Murray TTO Alabama 16.12

14 Aveun Moore SIllinois 15.99

15 Alexandra Emilianov MDA Kansas 15.85

– Angel Nkwonta Maryland nm

Team Standings

1 TexasA&M 26

2= Georgia 23

2= LSU 23

4 Florida 15

5 Auburn 14

6 NotreDame 13

7= OleMiss 12

7= Texas 12