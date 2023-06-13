Teenager runs stunning two-lapper plus news of British League events, BMC at Loughborough and CJ Ujah’s comeback in our latest UK track round-up

BRITISH MILERS’ CLUB GOLD STANDARD RACES, Birmingham (Uni), June 7



Reece Sharman-Newell won the men’s 800m in a PB of 1:45.54 while fellow 20 year-old Henry Fisher also set a PB of 1:46.56.

Under-20 David Race improved to 1:47.74.

Isabelle Boffey took the women’s 800m in 2:01.06 as in fourth Shaikira King improved her UK age-14 best by well over a second to 2:04.47.

It’s worth noting though the world age best will need a further improvement and former world 1500m and 3000m champion Mary Decker ran 2:02.43 at the age of 14, half a century ago in July 1973.

Under-20 James Dargan won the 1500m in 3:44.47 – an 11-second PB – as he gained a European under-20 standard. He already has the 3000m mark.

Men: 800: A: 1 R Sharman-Newell (BMH) 1:45.54; 2 H Fisher (B&B) 1:46.56; 3 C Da’Vall Grice (Phoe) 1:46.64; 4 D Howells (AFD) 1:47.55; 5 D Race (Gate, U20) 1:47.74; 6 T Keen (C&C) 1:48.24; 7 B Gardiner (B&B) 1:49.68. B: 1 A Parkinson (Corby) 1:49.48; 2 S Coppard (Ton) 1:49.53; 3 J Tuffin (BRAT) 1:50.14; 4 C Crick (Ton) 1:50.35; 5 E Hunter (Leeds C) 1:50.97; 6 R Howorth (Bath) 1:51.18; 8 C Mcleod (Pit, U20) 1:54.29. 1500: A: 1 J Dargan (AFD, U20) 3:44.47; 2 I Williams (Carm) 3:47.50; 5 G Rowland (C&C) 3:49.38; 6 J Keir (Inv EK, U20) 3:49.84; 7 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 3:49.95; 14 J Reynolds (Card, U20) 3:57.02. B: 4 J Vaughan (Bir, U20) 3:53.05; 6 N Bennett (R&N, U20) 3:54.04



Women: 800: A: 1 I Boffey (E&H) 2:01.06; 2 S McDonald (Bir) 2:02.26; 3 S Driscoll (Liv H) 2:04.21; 4 S King (W&SV, U17) 2:04.47; 5 G Vans Agnew (Phoe) 2:05.14; 6 M Hudson (Der) 2:06.44; 7 A Bennett (Kett, U20) 2:07.20; 8 A Wright (Phoe) 2:07.44. 1500: A: 1 A Millard (Inv EK) 4:11.87; 2 L Belshaw (Col H, U17) 4:17.51; 3 A Samuels (W&B) 4:19.97; 4 K Willis (Norw) 4:20.70; 5 S Millard (Herne H) 4:22.03; 6 A Bates (Kett, U20) 4:22.14; 7 J Spilsbury (Sale) 4:24.61; 8 S Livingstone (Exe, U20) 4:24.71; 9 H Anderson (E Kilb) 4:26.67; 10 M McClelland-Brooks (I’clyde, U17) 4:26.92; 11 E Marmion-Williams (Kett) 4:27.53; 12 O Clarke (Cors, U20) 4:27.92

BMC GRAND PRIX – WORLD ATHLETICS CHALLENGER, Loughborough, June 10

The 2017 European under-20 800m champion Khahisa Mhlanga broke her three-year-old PB of 2:01.91 by over a second as she won the women’s race by over three seconds in 2:00.87.

Her stepsister Jessica Warner-Judd, who ran a 67:19 half-marathon PB in March, showed her track speed is returning as she won the 1500m in 4:09.49. Behind her there were a number of PBs including Alex Millard (4:11.78) and Megan Davies (4:12.76).

In the B race there was an eight-second PB for North of England under-20 cross-country champion Ella Greenway as she went top of the UK rankings in becoming the sixth athlete to break the European under-20 standard of 4:22.0.

Reece Sharman-Newell was close to his three-day old PB from Birmingham with 1:45.60 with former world junior finalist Alex Botterill setting a PB of 1:46.31 in second.

Archie Davis won a competitive men’s 1500m in 3:41.28 ahead of the PBs of James Henaghan (3:41.50), Joseph Tuffin (3:41.51) and Jeremy Dempsey (3:41.85).

English National junior champion Will Barnicoat won the D race in a quicker time than the B and C races in a five-second PB of 3:44.60.

Alfie Manthorpe won the 5000m in a PB but slightly frustrating 14:00.07 while Ellie Wallace (16:03.84) won the women’s race.

Men:

800: A: 1 R Sharman-Newell (BMH) 1:45.60; 2 A Botterill (York) 1:46.31; 3 T Randolph (Tam) 1:47.00; 4 J McMurray (St Alb) 1:47.45; 5 P Copeland (P’pridd R) 1:47.91; 6 B Claridge (Abing) 1:48.45; 7 L Alves Prates (BRA) 1:48.50; 8 D Howells (AFD) 1:48.72; 9 D Locke (Card) 1:50.25. B: 1 N Landeau (Walton) 1:48.82; 2 T Dodd (Bir) 1:50.11; 3 E Savage (Sale, U20) 1:50.18; 4 R Elston (Charn) 1:50.34; 5 S MacKay (Shet) 1:51.76. C: 1 S Anthony (C&C) 1:49.53; 2 M Waterworth (Phoe, U20) 1:50.01; 3 S Davey (Worc) 1:50.11; 4 T Patrick (SB) 1:51.08; 5 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 1:51.55; 6 S O’Loughnane (BMH, U20) 1:55.00. D: 1 J White (Ports) 1:50.42; 2 N Smith-Mills (Notts) 1:51.88; 6 H Ware (BMH, U20) 1:54.30. E: 1 O Denson (WSEH, U20) 1:53.84; 3 J Reeve (R&Z, U20) 1:54.26; 4 J Vaughan (Bir, U20) 1:54.29; 5 T Shaw (York, U20) 1:55.38; 6 J Organ (Brec, U20) 1:55.48. F: 1 V Nutakor (NEB, M35) 1:54.67; 4 W Steadman (Chelm, U20) 1:55.64. 1500: A: 1 A Davis (Phoe) 3:41.28; 2 J Heneghan (P’pridd R) 3:41.50; 3 J Tuffin (BRAT) 3:41.51; 4 J Dempsey (SB) 3:41.85; 5 L Shaw (AUS) 3:42.24; 6 T Nyabadza (Harm, U20) 3:42.33; 7 W Lewis (AUS) 3:42.86; 8 J Wigfield (Wirr) 3:43.19; 9 D Bebbington (B’burn) 3:43.44; 10 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 3:43.87; 11 K Elliott (Falk) 3:43.96; 12 B West (MKDP) 3:44.00; 13 J Cann (NEB) 3:44.60; 14 J Davies (Bath) 3:44.85; 15 A Hampson (Mans) 3:46.52. B: 1 M Heyden (AFD) 3:45.40; 2 D Brookling (WSEH) 3:45.73; 3 S Mills (Exe, U20) 3:45.78; 4 A Beer (AUS) 3:46.68; 5 B Potrykus (WG&EL) 3:46.84; 6 R Zaman-Browne (Manc H) 3:46.92; 7 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:47.79; 10 S Coppard (Ton) 3:49.15; 11 A Riley (B&H, U20) 3:50.57. C: 1 J McCrae (Hallam) 3:46.84; 2 H Cox (Chilt) 3:47.07; 3 A Smith (Leeds C) 3:47.55; 4 G Smith (Cambus) 3:47.59; 6 M Price (Bir) 3:48.91; 7 R Serif (Vale R) 3:49.32; 8 Z Freeland (Mil K, U20) 3:49.69; 13 O Patton (Kilb, U17) 3:58.85. D: 1 W Barnicoat (AFD) 3:44.60; 2 T Chamberlain (Holm) 3:47.15; 3 B Davies (Bed C) 3:48.17; 4 N Potter (NEB) 3:48.73; 8 H Dover (SB, U20) 3:53.89; 12 L Small (Ashf, U20) 3:55.96; 13 R Marshall (Fife, U20) 3:56.69. E: 4 E Primett (Herts P, U20) 3:55.48. 5000: A: 1 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 14:00.07; 2 A Milligan (NBH) 14:01.86; 3 H Milner (Der) 14:03.95; 4 A Leprêtre (High) 14:06.54; 5 T Cooke (Win) 14:09.47; 6 K Taylor (B&W) 14:20.93; 7 O Bell (Herts P) 14:22.85; 8 T Graham-Marr (Centr) 14:23.34; 9 D Casey (IRL) 14:25.32; 10 A Kinloch (Ton) 14:26.46; 11 I Hirshman Chandler (SB) 14:29.12; 12 F Hessian (Notts) 14:29.21. B: 5 J Tilley (RunThrough, M35) 14:51.38; 18 J Tuttle (Mil K, M35) 15:42.69



Women

800: A: 1 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 2:00.87; 2 S Driscoll (Liv H) 2:04.33; 3 M Hudson (Der) 2:04.51; 4 R Hawker (Card) 2:04.78; 5 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 2:05.02; 6 G Vans Agnew (Phoe) 2:05.51; 7 I King (Wig D, U20) 2:06.23; 8 M Mitchell (AUS) 2:06.98. B: 1 I Ives (Bas) 2:09.76; 2 A Bennett (Kett, U20) 2:10.78; 4 C McCloy (Roth, U17) 2:14.01. C: 1 L Saxon (SSH, U20) 2:08.92; 6 K Devereux (N Som, U20) 2:12.47. D: 4 A Merchant (Card, U17) 2:15.66. 1500: A: 1 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 4:09.49; 2 R Greene (NZL) 4:11.49; 3 A Millard (Inv EK) 4:11.78; 4 M Ekiru (KEN) 4:12.55; 5 M Davies (Sale) 4:12.76; 6 S Calvert (Living) 4:13.17; 7 P Stone (M’bro) 4:15.98; 8 A Wright (Phoe) 4:16.08; 9 C Sweeney (IRL) 4:16.29; 10 B Morley (Leeds C) 4:19.98; 11 A Mann (Win, U20) 4:21.28; 12 C Adams (AUS) 4:21.68; 13 J Spilsbury (Sale) 4:26.21; 14 A Stratton (B’burn, U20) 4:28.19. B: 1 E Greenway (Clee, U20) 4:14.56; 2 A Samuels (W&B) 4:20.37; 3 I Jones (W&B, U17) 4:21.32; 4 A Nerurkar (Phoe) 4:23.09; 5 I McGowan (Banb, U17) 4:24.02; 6 B Barlow (Manc H) 4:26.59; 8 M McClelland-Brooks (I’clyde, U17) 4:30.01; 9 A Wallace (Mull, U20) 4:31.18; 11 A Bates (Kett, U20) 4:39.42. C: 8 E Shaw (W’borne, U20) 4:33.94. D: 1 E Powell (Abing, U17) 4:33.03; 7 J Leggate (C&C, U20) 4:39.75. 5000: A: 1 E Wallace (N Som) 16:03.84; 2 R Johnson (High) 16:07.79; 3 P Barker (Ton) 16:10.25; 4 M Da Silva (BRA) 16:22.29; 5 B Gunn (Bir) 16:23.56; 6 H Hall (Win, W35) 16:25.80; 7 G Carson (Mid U) 16:26.21; 8 K Wood (York) 16:34.64; 9 S Pennycook (Fife) 16:39.09; 10 E Ruane (Norw) 16:48.64; 11 I Borba (POR) 16:52.25; 12 N Donegan (IRL) 16:55.07; 13 H Seager (Charn) 16:56.06; 14 A Eykelbosch (Dac) 17:03.11; 15 D Donegan (IRL) 17:06.72; 16 L Hall (AFD) 17:09.61; 17 S Potter (Leeds C) 17:11.67; 18 M Harris (Chelm, U20) 17:39.32

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE PREMIERSHIP,

Round 1a, Manchester, June 11

Thames Valley Harriers looked to make it three in a row after a close win from Blackheath and Bromley last season and started well with a 62.92m hammer throw from Kayleigh Presswell but this was headed by Jessica Mayho’s 64.62m for Birchfield.

When thunderstorms called an end to proceedings the Valley were well ahead in the match after a series of good performances.

The match began at an unusually early time of 9:30am with the threat of thunderstorms during the day, which proved to be the case.

The men’s hammer followed before the track programme got underway and there, Blackheath’s Ben Hawkes was the only thrower of 60m with a 67.14m best effort.

The track programme got underway at noon and Sam Clarke gave the holders a good start with a 52.17 clocking but the B race was of a lower standard with just a single athlete inside 60 seconds.

Nicole Kendall gave the Valley a second win in the women’s low hurdles seeing off a challenge from Birchfield’s Ese Okoro in 57.76.

The 800m saw Angus Harrington come out on top for Blackheath, with 1:51.05 as his club added the B string too. Thames Valley kept piling up the points as 17-year-old Adele Svihakova set a marginal PB of 2:09.21 to take the women’s event.

Another early start was in the women’s long jump where 2021 Olympic Games seventh placer Abigail Irozuru leapt 6.42m, for Sale, to defeat clubmate, 16-year-old Thea Brown’s 6:01m PB and a 7.18m from Samuel Ebonine helped Sale to another double in the men’s match.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jade Lally for TVH and Kirsty Law, for Sale, battled out the women’s discus before Lally won by over two metres with 58.52m.

Sale were also up for it in the A string men’s 100m as a 1.4m/second wind blew Nicholas Walsh to 10.30, but the wind turned for Sheffield’s first win of the day as Leonie Ashmeade was given 11.53 against a breeze.

Birchfield’s Jake Porter just squeezed home ahead of Ewan Bradley as both were given 14.32 in the 110m hurdles.

On the flat, Niamh Bridson-Hubbard took the 3000m in 9:32.34 for Blackheath but her club lagged behind Thames Valley and Sale after 13 events and the Valley increased their marginal lead as Angelina Broadbelt-B;lake took the women’s sprint hurdles in 13.64.

One of the bankers for Thames Valley is always Amelia Strickler and a 17:35m season’s best shot putt victory maintained the status-quo but she was pushed by Adele Nicoll’s 17.00m heave for Birchfield, which was also a season’s best.

Despite the Valley streaking away, Blackheath had not given up and their Louise Evans set a PB when taking the 400m in 53.39. Also in PB form was Sheffield’s 15-year-old Casey Musgrave with 56.08 to take the B race. Her club then had Alfie Manthorpe win the men’s 1500m in 3:50.79 but Thames Valley were always handily placed in these events where they missed out on a win and they were now 18 points clear of Sale after 22 events as Birchfield and Blackheath trailed.

One of the most competitive events was the women’s triple jump where the top four were all over 11.90m but a first round bound from Thames Valley’s Montana Jackson of 12.21m was never bettered

The following events were called off: men and women’s pole vault, men’s and women’s high jump, men’s shot, men and women’s javelin, men’s 3000m ,both 200m and all the relays.

At the time of the early abandonment the team scores were:

TEAM: 1 TVH 352; 2 Sale 322; 3 Birchfield 279; 4 Blackheath & B 246; 5 Trafford 231; 6 Swansea 214; 7 Sheffield 212; 8 Chelmsford 196

Men:

100: r1 (1.4): 1 N Walsh (Sale Harriers Manchester) 10.30; 2 D Offiah (Thames Valley Harriers) 10.45; 3 D Beadsley (Swansea Harriers) 10.59. r2 (2.1): 1 K Gowan-Wade (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 10.62; 2 B Brown (Sale Harriers Manchester) 10.72; 3 R Earle (Thames Valley Harriers, U20) 10.79. ns1 (-0.6): 1 L Dorrell (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 10.47; 2 D Beadsley (Swansea Harriers) 10.63; 3 J Broome (Sale Harriers Manchester) 10.67; 4 M Damoah (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 10.68. ns2 (0.1): 1 J Gbagbo (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 10.73. 400: r1: 1 V Dos Santos Soares (Thames Valley Harriers) 47.64; 2 J Hocking (Trafford AC) 48.32; 3 A Harrington (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 48.32; 4 T Hunter (Sale Harriers Manchester) 48.71; 6 A Fox (Chelmsford AC, U20) 49.33. 800: r1: 1 A Harrington (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 1:51.05; 5 M Bishop (Thames Valley Harriers, U20) 1:54.48; 6 P Grange (Chelmsford AC, M40) 1:55.32. 1500: 9 P Grange (Chelmsford AC, M40) 4:06.49. 110H: r1 (0.4): 1 J Porter (Birchfield Harriers) 14.32; 2 E Bradley (Sale Harriers Manchester) 14.32; 3 J Watson (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 14.92; 4 S Clarke (Thames Valley Harriers) 15.16; 5 J Cover (Swansea Harriers) 15.20; 6 K Brown (Chelmsford AC) 15.58. r2 (1.0): 1 W Ritchie-Moulin (Birchfield Harriers) 14.32; 2 L Lima (Trafford AC) 15.71; 3 N Abraham (Sale Harriers Manchester) 15.91; 6 F Vogel (Thames Valley Harriers, M40) 17.59. 400H: r1: 1 S Clarke (Thames Valley Harriers) 52.17; 2 J Greenhalgh (City of Sheffield AC) 52.81; 3 W Ritchie-Moulin (Birchfield Harriers) 52.87; 4 L Dronfield (Blackheath & Bromley HAC, U20) 54.44; 6 F Leaney (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 57.55. 3000SC: 1 J Hopkins (Swansea Harriers) 9:00.53; 2 A Other 9:39.36; 3 R Vallance (Thames Valley Harriers) 9:44.36; 4 O Newton (Thames Valley Harriers) 9:53.74. PV: 1 T Walley (Swansea Harriers) 5.10; 2 J Phipps (Birchfield Harriers) 5.01; 3 E Bradley (Sale Harriers Manchester) 4.61; 4 A Ashurst (Sale Harriers Manchester, M55) 4.00; 5 S Vilga (Thames Valley Harriers, M40) 3.40; 6 P Owen (Chelmsford AC, M35) 3.40. LJ: 1 S Ebonine (Sale Harriers Manchester) 7.18/0.7; 2 S Okome (Sale Harriers Manchester) 7.08/0.0; 5 J Livingston (Trafford AC, U20) 6.71/-1.6. DT: 1 C Osammor (City of Sheffield AC) 54.11; 2 J Tomlinson (Birchfield Harriers) 52.27; 3 D Claydon (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 49.55; 4 J Hedger (Birchfield Harriers, M35) 49.48; 5 B Hawkes (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 47.41; 6 J Taylor (City of Sheffield AC, M40) 46.46; 7 K Wilson (Chelmsford AC) 44.90; 8 P Swan (Swansea Harriers) 43.10; 9 J Ward (Thames Valley Harriers) 40.53; 10 A Pereira Carneiro (Thames Valley Harriers) 40.04; 15 R Bate (Trafford AC, M40) 34.10. HT: 1 B Hawkes (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 67.14; 2 C Shorthouse (Birchfield Harriers) 57.75; 3 J Hamblin (City of Sheffield AC) 55.70; 4 S Clifton (Sale Harriers Manchester) 53.53; 5 S Mace (Thames Valley Harriers) 51.79; 6 J Taylor (City of Sheffield AC, M40) 48.07; 7 R Bate (Trafford AC, M40) 46.62; 8 J Flitcroft (Trafford AC) 46.38



Classic Manchester 😂 31 degree heat ☀️ Biblical shower 🌧️ The infield section is a complete swamp 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8dKpzXGGbC — Alex Seftel🎙️ (@seftelevision) June 11, 2023

Women:

100: r1 (-0.9): 1 L Ashmeade (City of Sheffield AC) 11.53; 2 T Powell (Sale Harriers Manchester) 11.57; 3 D Walker (Birchfield Harriers) 11.62; 4 R Miller (Thames Valley Harriers) 11.71; 5 A Pawlett (Trafford AC) 11.73; 6 K Mensah (Chelmsford AC, U20) 12.05. r2 (0.1): 1 A Tagoe (Thames Valley Harriers) 11.67; 2 S Griffiths (Birchfield Harriers) 12.11. ns (0.0): 1 L Ashmeade (City of Sheffield AC) 11.62; 2 D Walker (Birchfield Harriers) 11.68; 8 C Agwu (Trafford AC, W40) 13.25. 400: r1: 1 L Evans (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 53.39; 2 N Kendall (Thames Valley Harriers) 53.85; 3 H Kelly (Trafford AC) 54.16; 4 H Brier (Swansea Harriers) 54.57; 5 M Powell (Birchfield Harriers, U20) 55.85; 6 T McHugh (Sale Harriers Manchester) 56.41. r2: 1 C Musgrave (City of Sheffield AC, U17) 56.08; 2 C Reynolds (Thames Valley Harriers, U20) 56.89. 800: r1: 1 A Svihalkova (Thames Valley Harriers, U17) 2:09.21; 4 E Inch (City of Sheffield AC, U20) 2:13.41; 5 E Bartalotta (Trafford AC, U17) 2:14.56. 3000: 1 N Bridson Hubbard (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 9:42.34; 2 K Olding (Thames Valley Harriers) 9:46.31; 3 B Straw (Birchfield Harriers) 9:48.32; 4 K Weir (Thames Valley Harriers) 9:49.21; 5 K Roberts (Swansea Harriers) 9:59.73. 100H: r1 (0.2): 1 A Broadbelt-Blake (Thames Valley Harriers, W35) 13.64; 2 J Duncton (Birchfield Harriers, U20) 13.66; 3 J Clark (Trafford AC) 14.02; 4 F Dockerty (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 14.24; 5 Z Austridge (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 14.53; 6 A McCauley (City of Sheffield AC) 14.86. r2 (1.3): 1 D Hales (Thames Valley Harriers) 14.22; 2 V Morgan (Trafford AC) 14.45; 3 E Fryer-Francis (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 15.15. 400H: r1: 1 N Kendall (Thames Valley Harriers) 57.76; 2 E Okoro (Birchfield Harriers) 57.94; 3 S Elliss (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 59.26; 4 H Mason (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 60.68; 5 S Lisk (Swansea Harriers, U20) 62.45; 6 C Esegbona (Trafford AC) 64.46. r2: 1 A Hill (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 61.80; 2 R Weekes (Sale Harriers Manchester) 65.41; 3 C Buckley (Thames Valley Harriers) 65.92; 4 L Halliday (Trafford AC, U20) 66.64. HJ: 1 T Brown (Sale Harriers Manchester, U17) 1.84; 2 H Ferguson (Trafford AC, U20) 1.81; 3 E Madden Forman (Trafford AC) 1.75; 4 G Garber (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 1.70; 5 J Browne (Birchfield Harriers) 1.70; 5 P Rogan (Thames Valley Harriers) 1.70; 7 R Burrell (Birchfield Harriers) 1.70. LJ: 1 A Irozuru (Sale Harriers Manchester) 6.42; 2 T Brown (Sale Harriers Manchester, U17) 6.01; 3 L Robinson (Trafford AC) 5.97; 4 L Truupold (Thames Valley Harriers) 5.79; 5 L Clifford (Birchfield Harriers, U20) 5.74. TJ: 1 M Jackson (Thames Valley Harriers) 12.21/0.0; 2 M Booth (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 12.16/0.8; 3 R Otaruoh (Thames Valley Harriers, U20) 12.00/0.4; 4 L Robinson (Trafford AC) 11.92/-0.4; 5 C Earl (Trafford AC, U20) 11.41/-0.8. SP: 1 A Strickler (Thames Valley Harriers) 17.35; 2 A Nicoll (Birchfield Harriers) 17.00; 3 S Thompson (Sale Harriers Manchester) 14.08; 4 S Merritt (City of Sheffield AC) 13.87; 5 J Hopkins (Chelmsford AC) 13.76; 6 A Amadin (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 13.38; 7 M Hopkins (Chelmsford AC, U20) 12.81; 8 C Rimmer (City of Sheffield AC) 11.34; 14 J Bate (Trafford AC, W40) 9.91. DT: 1 J Lally (Thames Valley Harriers, W35) 58.52; 2 K Law (Sale Harriers Manchester, W35) 56.10; 3 Z Obamakinwa (Blackheath & Bromley HAC, U20) 53.04; 4 A Nicoll (Birchfield Harriers) 45.63; 5 S Mace (Thames Valley Harriers) 45.01; 6 F Dooner (Trafford AC) 43.45; 7 S Merritt (City of Sheffield AC) 41.89; 8 C Rimmer (City of Sheffield AC) 37.34; 9 L Harris (Swansea Harriers, U20) 37.11; 10 J Hopkins (Chelmsford AC) 36.02; 11 J Bate (Trafford AC, W40) 33.90; 12 M Hopkins (Chelmsford AC, U20) 33.69; 13 A Amadin (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 32.66. HT: 1 J Mayho (Birchfield Harriers) 64.62; 2 K Presswell (Thames Valley Harriers) 62.92; 3 H Blood (Sale Harriers Manchester) 55.72; 4 A Stewart (Blackheath & Bromley HAC) 46.29; 5 Z Dakin (Swansea Harriers) 46.21; 6 J Richardson (Sale Harriers Manchester, U20) 45.57; 7 J Bate (Trafford AC, W40) 41.59

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE PREMIERSHIP 1b, Thames Valley Athletics Centre, Eton

The thunderstorms also struck the second Premiership match at Eton after 33 events had been completed when Harrow were the surprise leaders ahead of Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow, Martin Duff reports.

The hosts got off to a good start in the first event, the women’s long jump as Jodie Smith came from behind with a 6.19m final leap, as their match began at the more civilised hour of 11am.

Also starting at 11am was the women’s hammer and Katie Head won the match event with 67.27m but this was overshadowed by Charlotte Payne’s 72.51m PB which closed the gap to Anna Purchase’s 73.02 April throw on the all-time list.

Windsor had another win when a third-round effort of 71.89m, by Jake Norris, the UK second ranked hammer thrower, saw victory over Shaftesbury’s Chris Bennett by over to metres.

Payne missed her Reading club’s National one match not too far further down the M4.

The men’s discus saw a routine win for Shaftesbury’s Greg Thompson but 18-year-old Rhys Allen competed as a guest and threw 55.28m, which would have been a big PB if the 2kg plate was used but just below his best if he threw the junior implement.

The opening track event saw Woodford Green’s Jack Lawrie win with a time just outside his best of 50.80, for the 400m hurdles.

Shaftesbury had their second win when Jeremy Dempsey took the 800m in 1:51.56 and, in the women’s event, Olympian Revee Walcott-Nolan ran her second-best time of 2:01.06 for a 50-metre victory for Newham.

John Otugade then added the 100m for Shaftesbury with 10.42, as Hilary Gode gave Harrow their first win with a 100 11.73, but generally her club’s tally was kept high by a series of minor placings. Then Harrow scored a double in the women’s 400m through Poppy Malik’s 55.01 and Rebecca Andrei’s 55.35.

Woodford had their second win as Adam Kirk-Smith won the steeplechase in 9:06.73 but, as in the 1a match, just four bettered 10-minutes. There were seven vacant spots and Crawley’s two men were an M45 Tim Ellis and an M60 in Rob Creed.

Woodford also scored in the high hurdles through Cameron Fillery’s 13.70, while Marli Jessop took advantage of a 1.8m/sec wind to win the women’s 100m hurdles. The Shaftesbury runner, who topped the junior rankings last year, clocked 13.46.

Woodford had another win when Youcef Zatat had a good men’s 18.22m shot putt victory

Crawley also got in a win when Olympic Games relay runner Niclas Baker won the men’s 400m in 46.69.

Windsor narrowly took the men’s 1500m through Daniel Brookling’s 3:50.32, as Harrow’s Suzanna Monk won the women’s race in 4:24.06. The hosts then saw Alex Haydock Wilson, the European 400m bronze medallist, add the men’s 200m in 20.92, before Harrow scored again in the women’s event as 19-year-old Joy Eze won in a PB 23.61.

The men’ high jump was called off after five athletes had cleared 1.90m then, just before the abandonment Harrow had a one-two in the men’s 3000m through Andrew Milligan and Jonathan Collier.

Missing events were the men’s and women’s pole vault and women’s high jump, men’s triple jump, men’s javelin, women’s shot and all of the relays.

At the time of the early abandonment the team scores were as follows.

TEAM: 1 Harrow 500.68; 2 WSEH 432.68; 3 WG&EL 415.18; 4 Glasgow 349.43; 5 Shaftesbury 334.93; 6 Newham &EB 326.93; 7 Notts 262.18; 8 Crawley 234

NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

1a, Bedford, June 11

The match was declared over despite only 33 of the 39 events being noted as confirmed as the match ended, Martin Duff reports.

There was controversy over the eligibility of athletes in some events and these matters will need to be resolved before the match is declared official but Cardiff led from Belgrave and hosts Bedford in the uncontested events.

Cardiff had got off to a good start with a women’s long jump double led by Rebecca Chapman’s 6.17m and they won again in the women’s 800m through Ester Adikpe and men’s 100m double led by Josh Brown.

The Welsh club continued to score as Hannah Longdon’s 11.75, against a wind, led another Cardiff double.

Bristol & West only sent a small team to the match but Alex Stewart won the men’s 2000m steeplechase in a hand timed 6:10.3.

Belgrave had new discovery Kate Axford, return to the home of her former club Bedford & County, to yield a women’s 3000m victory in 9:29.68.

Bedford then had a win through Etienne Maughan, who moved up to sixth on the under-20 rankings for the year, with a PB 100m hurdles win in 14.25 against a strong wind.

Long time member of the league, Liverpool got a win in the men’s shot with James Kelly’s 16.90 heave, as their Brandon Arrey won the 400m in 47.89.

Herne Hill were having a difficult time at the bottom of the standings but Esther Fuji set a PB 54.77 to win the women’s 400m.

Herts Phoenix had also been having a difficult afternoon before 18-year-old Jacob Kinchin-Smith improved his best 200m time by nearly half-a-second to 21.72 for victory.

The BUCS indoor champion Hannah Longden then won the women’s event for Cardiff with 24.35 to lead another double for her club.

Portsmouth too had been taking few podium places but England champion Sarah Vincent then took the women’s shot with 16.23m to head Cardiff’s Michaela Walsh’s 15.4m.

The meeting closed with Cardiff winning the sprint relays and Belgrave the one lap events but there were some issues still to be decided.

Results in men’s and women’s pole vault, men’s and women’s high jump and the women’ triple jump remained to be confirmed.

Without these, the team scores were:

TEAM: 1 Cardiff 411; 2 Belgrave 374; 3 Bedford C 336.5; 4 Liverpool 317; 5 Herts P 298; 6 Bristol & W 295.5; 7 Portsmouth 275; 8 Herne H 214

1b, Basingstoke, Hampshire, June 11

The only National league match to complete without incident was at the Down Grange Centre on the outskirts of Basingstoke, Martin Duff reports.

There, Tonbridge who have been putting together a track and field team to go with their middle-distance running strength were comfortable match winners ahead of hosts Basingstoke & Mid Hants.

Tonbridge had Ben Murphy and Charles Crick score wins in the men’s 800m before their Darian Moore took advantage of a 2.0m/sec win to win the men’s 100m in 10.57. Then 17-year-old Lucy Tallon added the women’s race in 12.15. They also scored in the 200m through Harry Kendal’s 21.74.

Peterborough & Nene Valley who languished at the bottom of the standings, were penalised for supplying too few officials but did have a win in the opening event the women’s hammer through World Masters runner-up Andrea Jenkins. She improved her position at the top of the Masters W45 rankings with a 45.17m victory before also winning the discus.

Southampton wound up mid-table but had Chris Scott lead a double in the men’s discus with 50.37m before Andrew Knight led another Southampton double with a 16.98 shot victory.

Havering too had the odd victory as Joseph Agbodza confirmed his third spot on the under-23 lists with a 14.05 110m hurdles win. Then in the women’s 400m, team mate, 17-year-old Madeline Smith went fifth on the under-20 lists with a 55.00 personal best.

Gemma Kearsey then added the women’s 1500m for Havering with 4:29.29, while second under-23 ranked Peter Brinton Quinn took the final field event, the men’s javelin with 63.88m.

MATCH: 1 Tonbridge 603.4; 2 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 515.9; 3 Kingston & Poly 501.9; 4 Havering 452.4; 5 Southampton 399.4; 6 Yeovil 369.4; 7 Bournemouth 368.4; 6 Peterboro & NV 174

National 1, Palmer Park, Reading, Berkshire, June 11

Reading were leading mid-afternoon, but some good performances from Yate saw the West Country outfit squeeze home, Martin Duff reports.

Perhaps it was a pity that the hosts were unable to call on perhaps their best athlete, Charlotte Payne, who was competing just down the M4 at Eton as a guest where she threw 72.51m to go second on the all-time British lists. Had they done so, victory would have been theirs.

One of Yate’s early winners was Welsh indoor 800m silver medallist Kane Lee who ran a 1:54.18 in a close race.

In what is effectively a tier five competition, there were few top rankers but Yate scored repeatedly and had Daniel Brooks take the 100m in a 10.55 PB, as Raquel Tjernagel added the women’s race for Enfield with 11.85 and, later, the 400m in a PB 55.36.

Yate topped the rest in the men’s high jump when Adam Brooks had a 2.10m third time clearance. He was matched early on by 2022 top ranked junior and team mate, Luke Ball, whose was over 2.05m.

There was a close battle in the women’ pole vault as former top ranked under-13 and under-15 athlete, Arisa Burgess moved up to fourth on the 2023 lists with a 3.10m leap but was headed by a 3.30m by Wigan’s Fiona Hockey.

Yate later scored a double win in the 200m races as Isaac Cory took the men’s in 21.52 and Amy Pye the women’s in 24.98.

MATCH with 34 out of 39 events scored: 1 Yate 467.5; 2 Reading 458.5; 3 Milton Keynes 278.5; 4 Enfield 275; 5 Wigan 180.5

HUMBER COUNTY AA OPEN SERIES 1, Hull, June 11



U15 mixed events: HJ: 1 J Callau (York, U13W) 1.40. DT: 1 L Cowling (Scunthorpe Harriers AC, U13) 26.14



U13: LJ: r1: 1 J Macquin-Jones (York, U13W) 4.32



Mixed events: 400: 1 L Baird (KuH, M45) 53.33; 6 C Kennedy (Dur, M55) 59.23. 10,000: 5 J Dagnan (Brid, W40) 40:42.79



Men: SP: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 13.75; 2 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 13.29. DT: 1 E Abara (KuH) 46.00. DT: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 38.74; 2 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 34.63. HT: 1 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 43.99; 2 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 35.85



M60: HT: 1 D Gibson (KuH) 35.89



Women: DT: 1 H Broadbridge (KuH) 40.94; 2 J Waters (Shef/Dearn) 37.29; 3 M Wright (KuH, U17) 31.38. HT: 1 H Broadbridge (KuH) 55.00



U20: JT: 1 B Moodie (KuH) 38.58



U13: 70H (1.9): 1 S Horsfall-Samb (York) 11.56; 2 J Callau (York) 11.92. SP: 1 R Kingston (Leeds C) 9.53. DT: 1 P Moore (KuH) 25.50. JT: 1 S Horsfall-Samb (York) 30.04

BERKSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Reading, June 10



U20 men: 2000SC: 1 J Barnes (B&B) 6:22.0; 2 J Mingoia (WSEH) 6:37.2. LJ: 1 J Taylor (WSEH) 6.74. DT: 1 O Ford (Team K) 41.20. HT: 1 F Hanham (Read) 50.00. JT: 1 H Domingos (Read) 55.77; 2 M Gurney (WSEH) 48.32



U17: 400H: 1 A Crerar (Read) 57.0; 2 N Rollins (WSEH) 59.0; 3 B Dewar (WSEH) 59.2. LJ: 1 G Down (Newb) 6.44. SP: 1 C Anthony-Uzoeto (Berk Sch) 13.91. HT: 1 S Simpson (Team K) 55.43



U15: 300: 1 T Okoro (WSEH) 36.8; 2 S Babis (WSEH) 37.9; 3 Y El-Nager (Read) 38.4; 4 W Shell (Brack) 38.4. Ht2: 1 T Okoro (WSEH) 37.4; 2 W Shell (Brack) 38.4. 800: 1 M Pointon (Brack) 2:05.7. TJ: 1 M Woozley (Brack) 12.01. DT: 1 D Bartosik (Som Sch) 41.06. HT: 1 E Guta (Read) 34.24



U20 women: 3000: 1 H Haldane (Read) 10:13.2. 1500SC: 1 O Brown (Wyc P) 5:05.5; 2 E Chappell (C’ley) 5:13.3



U17: 100: Ht2: 1 S Olaseinde-Rhodes (WSEH) 12.4. 300: 1 P Armah (Read) 40.7; 2 M Barnes (Read) 41.1. 1500: 1 M Fieldsend (WSEH) 4:44.3. 300H: 1 S Mclachlan (M’head) 47.3. 1500SC: 1 E Davey (WSEH) 4:57.6; 2 J Heller (WSEH) 5:23.7. PV: 1 M Staunton (WSEH) 2.70. TJ: 1 Y Wasterfall (Newb) 10.89. HT: 1 C Harris (WSEH) 45.08



U15: 300: 1 G Sikora (Brack) 40.5; 2 L Metcalfe (Read) 41.5. Ht1: 1 G Sikora (Brack) 42.2. Ht2: 1 L Metcalfe (Read) 42.9. 75H: 1 I Rae (Brack) 11.5. PV: 1 L Orywal-Sykes (WSEH) 2.50. DT: 1 R Dannatt (WSEH) 26.93. HT: 1 V Scully (WSEH) 35.49

CHESHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Ellesmere Port, June 10

U20 men: 110H (3.5): 1 D Bradley (C&N) 15.3. HJ: 1 H Blunn (Macc) 1.90. JT: 1 R Livesey (Sale) 55.00



U17: 100H (1.5): 1 C Beechall (Liv H) 13.5; 2 R Bradley (C&N) 14.0



U15: 200 (2.9): 1 C Adelani (Warr) 23.2; 2 T Shepherd (W Ches) 23.3. 300: 1 O Johnson (C&N) 38.2. SP: 1 J Swanepoel (Ches Sch) 12.90



U20 women: LJ: 1 S Jones (Sale) 5.79. DT: 1 C Braka (Traff) 38.64



U17: 800: 1 J Lark (W Ches) 2:11.6; 2 S Harding (Vale R) 2:13.9; 3 E Jha (Vale R) 2:14.3. 1500: 1 E Heavey (Warr) 4:41.1. 300H: 1 M Walker (Wirr) 45.6. LJ: 1 L Salter (Stock H) 5.47. HT: 1 K Stoll (W Ches) 44.68. JT: 1 H Wheeler (W Ches) 50.05



U15: 300: 1 R Phillips (Wirr) 42.0; 2 B Manson (W Ches) 42.5. Ht2: 1 B Manson (W Ches) 42.1. 75H: Ht1 (2.3): 1 O Crawford (Warr) 11.7

CLEVELAND SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Middlesbrough, June 10

U15 boys: 100 (-0.4): 1 F McKittrick (New M) 11.4

DURHAM SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Jarrow, June 10

U17 men: 100: 1 M McGuire (Gate) 11.0. PV: 1 T Hill (Darl) 3.60



U15: TJ: 1 B Cunningham (Gate) 11.69



U17 women: 100: 1 M Wilkinson (Gate) 12.3. 300H: 1 A McAuley-Zechner (Gate) 47.3. JT: 1 D Metcalf (Gate) 36.52



U15: 100: 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 12.4

GREATER MANCHESTER SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stretford, June 10

U20 men: HJ: 1 W Jackson (Wig D) 2.00; 2 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Greater Manchester Schs) 1.90. TJ: 1 B Zola (Salford) 13.04. SP: 1 C Unsworth (Stockport) 15.05. DT: 1 C Unsworth (Stockport) 40.87. JT: 1 L Forster (Wigan) 58.58



U17: 100: 1 M Kwok (G Man Sch) 11.13. 400: 4 J Walton (Heat, U15) 55.10. 800: 1 B Burton (Salf) 1:57.90. 400H: 1 P Gardner (Bury) 58.71. PV: 1 P Zapantis (Greater Manchester Schs) 3.60



U15: 100: 1 J Tcheck (Bolt) 11.55. Ht1: 1 J Tcheck (Bolt) 11.57. 200: Ht2: 1 I Aitanu (G Man Sch) 23.68. 300: 1 C Wood (G Man Sch) 38.10. 800: 1 E Grime (Oldham) 2:02.56; 2 F Dobson Emmas (Greater Manchester Schs) 2:04.45; 3 T Amaral (Trafford) 2:05.97. 1500: 1 A Fraser (Salford) 4:16.47; 2 P Aron (Salford) 4:18.28; 3 T Ye (Greater Manchester Schs) 4:18.45. TJ: 1 E Odi (Tameside) 12.23



U20 women: 100: 1 L Murphy (E Ches) 11.91. 800: 1 I Burke (Trafford) 2:13.43; 2 O Brown (Trafford) 2:13.85; 3 M Byrnes (Greater Manchester Schs) 2:14.95. PV: 1 S Wilkinson (Trafford) 3.10. SP: 1 A Amadin (Bury) 12.87; 2 N Davenport (Greater Manchester Schs) 11.33. HT: 1 J Richardson (Greater Manchester Schs) 48.98; 2 S Moss-Turner (Wigan) 42.50



U17: 100: 1 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 11.98. Ht1: 1 C Ufuoma (Bolt) 12.25. 200: 1 B Idoko (Bury) 25.49. 300: 1 E Bowker (E Ches) 40.56. Ht1: 1 E Bowker (E Ches) 41.14. 800: 1 A Gisbourne (Bury) 2:09.71; 2 E Bartalotta (Bolton) 2:13.44. 1500: 1 S Clough (Traff) 4:37.85; 2 S Roiditis (Salf) 4:42.51. 3000: 1 F Murdoch (Stock H) 10:13.92; 2 A Clough (Traff) 10:16.79. 1500SC: 1 D Slattery (Tameside) 5:10.08. TJ: 1 A Hewitt (Wig D) 11.67. SP: 1 E Gomez (Traff) 13.63. JT: 1 L Oldale (Trafford) 36.14



U15: 100: 1 N Ridler (Sale) 12.38; 2 A May (Bolt) 12.46. 300: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 40.96. Ht1: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 41.57. 800: r1: 1 I Hill (Stockport) 2:15.59. 75H: 1 G Aimiuwu (Stockport) 11.49; 2 E Elliott (Bury) 11.70. DT: 1 B Pendlebury (Wigan) 32.38. HT: 3 L Forster (Wigan) 58.58; 1 J Wilkins (Traff) 43.79

LANCASHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Blackpool, June 10

U20 men: 110H (-1.2): 1 J Elphick (BWF) 14.9. 2000SC: 1 B Hall (Horw) 6:32.7. SP: 1 I Delaney (Prest) 15.78. HT: 1 G Williams (B’burn) 37.09



U17: 200 (-1.3): 1 C Unsworth (B’burn) 22.3. 400: 1 L Ryan (O&R) 50.6. 1500: 1 M Clark (Prest) 4:03.6. 3000: 1 M Fraser (Prest) 8:55.6



U15: HJ: 1 E Griffiths (Liv H) 1.77. DT: 1 B Roberts (Prest) 41.82



U20 women: HJ: 1 H Ferguson (Traff) 1.67. DT: 1 N Saunders (Liv PS) 32.12. HT: 1 E Harrison (B’burn) 44.56



U17: 100: 1 Q Nguta (Prest) 12.4. 300: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn) 39.8. HJ: 1 S Owens (Liv PS) 1.64



U15: 800: 1 I Goodman (Chor ATC) 2:15.0; 2 A Taylor (B’burn) 2:15.8. PV: 1 T Osborne (B’burn) 2.60. HT: 1 M Casey (Liv PS) 41.26

NORTH YORKSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, York, June 10

U20 men: 2000SC: 1 C Wright (York) 6:31.3. JT: 1 I Henson (York) 48.57



U17: HT: 1 B Farmer-Beasley (York) 43.37



U15: 300: 1 R Whittaker (York) 37.0. HJ: 1 B Foulger (York) 1.72. LJ: 1 J Chunye (Hill) 5.90. TJ: 1 B Foulger (York) 11.98



U20 women: 400H: 1 F Hogg (York) 65.3; 2 S Chechik (York) 65.9



U17: 300H: 1 L Birch (York) 46.4. SP: 1 K Clague (York) 12.04



U13: 70H: r1 (-0.3): 1 J Callau (York) 11.7; 2 S Horsfall-Samb (York) 11.7

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Newark, June 10



U17 men: 200: r1: 1 M Smart (Mans) 22.2. JT: 1 M Young (Mans) 56.22



U15: 300: 1 M Henry (Nott Sch) 37.7



U17 women: 800: 1 M Taylor (Notts) 2:15.9. 300H: 1 Z Smith (Newk) 44.9. 1500SC: 1 K Gardner (Der) 5:10.5. DT: 1 S Joynt (Mans) 37.93. JT: 1 D Kaye (Amber) 39.86



U15: JT: 1 S Slater-Rowley (Ret) 37.05

SOUTH YORKSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Doncaster, June 10



U20 mixed events: PV: 1 W Lane (Shef/Dearn) 4.60; 2 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 4.20; 4 G James (Shef/Dearn, U15W) 2.60; 5 O Isherwood (Hallam, U15W) 2.60. TJ: 1 T Wesseh Nah Konteh (Shef/Dearn, U17) 13.31; 2 C Coates (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 11.20



U17 men: 400: 1 R Stovell (Hallam) 49.7; 2 H Parker (Roth) 50.3. HJ: 1 T Wesseh Nah Konteh (Shef/Dearn) 1.91



U15: 800: 1 A Bedford (Roth) 2:01.5. 1500: 1 T Thake (Hallam) 4:18.6. SP: 1 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 15.02. DT: 1 H Beard (Shef/Dearn) 34.67



U20 women: HJ: 1 C Coates (Shef/Dearn) 1.71. SP: 1 D Adebayo (Shef/Dearn) 12.89; 2 E Kynoch (Shef/Dearn) 11.15



U17: 300: 1 C Musgrave (Shef/Dearn) 39.8



U15: 200: 1 V Ndambakuwa (Barns) 25.7. 1500: 1 G Igoe (Roth) 4:46.8. LJ: 1 J Turner (Hallam) 5.39

STAFFORDSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stoke, June 10

U17 men: 800: 1 J Whittingham (Stoke) 1:58.3; 2 L Smith (Stoke) 1:59.7

U15: 300: 1 S McCafferty (Burt) 38.4. Ht1: 1 S McCafferty (Burt) 38.4

U17 women: 300: 1 I Swindlehurst (Burt) 41.2. 80H: 1 K Brant (Burt) 11.9

WARWICKSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Nuneaton, June 10

U17 men: HJ: 1 A Onyekwe (Leam AA) 1.95. PV: 1 F Williams-Stein (Leam) 3.90

U15: 1500: 1 A Lane (Leam) 4:08.4. 80H (-0.9): 1 J Vural (R&N) 11.8

U17 women: 100 (-1.1): 1 E du Bois (R&N) 12.4. 300H: 1 L Boyes (R&N) 45.4

U15: 100 (-0.5): 1 G McCollin (R&N) 12.4. 300: 1 M Taylor (R&N) 42.6. 75H (-0.5): 1 G McCollin (R&N) 11.3

WEST YORKSHIRE SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Leeds (B), June 10



U20 men: 800: 1 K Green (C&C) 1:55.51



U17: 100 (2.5): 1 O Armitage (Leeds C) 10.92. 800: 1 R Mirfin (Sky) 1:55.16; 2 C McAndrew (York) 1:58.80. HJ: 1 J Holmes (Shef/Dearn) 1.93



U15: 100 (1.0): 1 D Bayly (R’well) 11.56. HJ: 1 J Akintolu (Wake) 1.75. TJ: 1 O Agho (WY Sch) 11.65



U20 women: 800: 1 E Inch (Shef/Dearn) 2:14.58. 1500: 1 I Richardson (Holm) 4:36.14



U15: 300: 1 M Rhodes (Spen) 42.65. 800: 1 M Schofield (Roth) 2:14.66; 2 K Harrison-Sargent (Hal) 2:17.53

ALDERSHOT, FARNHAM & DISTRICT OPEN, Aldershot, June 8

Mixed events: 200: r3: 7 R Watkins (BMH, M70) 31.21. r6: 6 S Loades (Brack, W45) 27.64. 1500: r4: 3 G Bone (G&G, U13) 4:45.07; 6 N Walmsley (AFD, U13W) 4:55.58; 12 P Guest (AFD, U13W) 4:59.12. r5: 12 Z Allan (WSEH, U13W) 4:49.51. r6: 2 M Risden (Soton, M35) 4:13.91; 5 M Symes (AFD, M50) 4:21.27; 6 S Cooper (AFD, M50) 4:24.51; 12 L Quinn (AFD, U17W) 4:32.89. r7: 1 L Stone (AFD, U20) 3:55.77; 2 C Norman (AFD, U20) 3:57.84; 12 J Quinlan (AFD, M35) 4:08.11; 17 H Maclean (AFD, M40) 4:10.85. 3000: r1: 6 L Locks (AFD, W45) 10:45.64; 8 K Ealden (AFD, U15W) 10:55.25. r2: 3 J Pearce (AFD, U17) 8:50.45; 5 A Whitwam (Morp, M45) 9:15.81



U13 boys: DT: 1 N Holden (W’ley) 26.28



M50: DT: 1 P Evans (Woking) 37.68; 2 P Kelly (Woking, M55) 33.52



U13 girls: DT: 1 S Haine (W’ley) 24.12

TRIPADVISOR HERCULES WIMBLEDON 3000m FESTIVAL, Wimbledon, June 7

Mixed events: 3000: r1: 10 D Williams (G&G, M60) 10:29.74; 11 D Ogden (S Lon, M60) 10:39.74; 13 C Grima (HW, W45) 10:50.01. r2: 2 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 9:36.37; 3 K Hughes (AFD, W) 9:37.60; 9 J Gonzalez-Armas (26.2, M50) 9:47.86. r3: 10 V Hopkins (Ton, W) 9:31.23; 13 N Scott (AFD, W) 9:33.70. r4: 7 S Lewis (Lon Hth, M40) 9:12.06. r5: 11 N Bridson Hubbard (B&B, W) 9:07.08; 12 N Browne (Serp, M40) 9:08.65. r6: 2 T Chandler (AFD, U20) 8:35.65; 3 L Jolly (Read, M40) 8:37.64; 10 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 8:59.04; 12 N Impey (Dulw, M40) 9:01.33. r7: 3 F Grierson (High) 8:37.33; 4 H Silverstein (HW) 8:37.99; 8 J Brook (SMR) 8:38.76. r8: 1 W Perkin (TVH) 8:23.48; 2 G Ogden (S Lon) 8:26.14; 3 A Hamud (SB, U20) 8:27.50; 4 E Chuck (Dulw, M35) 8:27.88; 5 R Wood (BMH) 8:28.78; 6 J Rennie (Read) 8:28.93; 7 C Haywood (High) 8:29.15; 8 W Bryan (Soton) 8:29.83; 9 H Gear (M&M, U20) 8:32.99; 11 M Pickering (AFD, U20) 8:34.08; 13 R Wilson (High, M35) 8:34.70; 14 S Nesbitt (AFD, U20) 8:36.44. r9: 1 A Leprêtre (High) 8:11.40; 2 J Sanderson (G&G) 8:11.91; 3 J Kavanagh (Holl S) 8:14.31; 4 B Alcock (Bed C) 8:16.58; 5 F Hessian (Notts) 8:17.04; 6 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 8:20.01; 7 J Cornish (HW) 8:21.30; 8 J O’Hara (Soton) 8:21.58; 9 C Eastaugh (HW) 8:22.76; 10 M Clisham (Cov) 8:23.22; 12 F O’Brien (NEB) 8:31.81; 13 S Stevens (Norw) 8:33.18

ISLE OF WIGHT THROWS SUMMER SERIES, Sandown, June 7

Men: SP: 1 G Newton (IoW, M45) 12.97

LEE VALLEY SPRINT NIGHTS, Lee Valley, June 7

CJ Ujah, returning to action for the first time since failing a drugs test at the Tokyo Olympics, ran a wind-assisted 10.12 and a legal 10.20.

“I was nervous,” he told the Guardian. “I felt like I was back in primary school getting ready to race for the first time ever again.

“I wasn’t sure it was going to be that fast, but it’s pretty good to know I’m in some decent shape. Going forward, hopefully I’ll build on it.”

Mixed events: 100: A1 (2.3): 1 C Ujah (E&H) 10.12; 2 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.16; 3 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.30; 4 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.31; 5 J Quainoo (B&B) 10.42; 6 J Williams (Harrow) 10.49; 7 C Miller (HW) 10.50. A2 (2.5): 1 J Harding (Bas) 10.49; 2 K Opara (Linc W) 10.52; 3 C Lawson (SB) 10.61. A3 (1.3): 1 M Damoah (B&B) 10.56; 2 J Ennis (Croy) 10.73; 3 J Browne (Kent, M40) 10.88. A5 (1.0): 3 K Obeng (BFTTA, U17) 11.03. A7 (1.9): 5 A Hunt (Charn, W) 11.53; 8 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 12.02. A8 (1.3): 3 D Kuypers (B&B, W) 11.83; 4 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow, U20W) 11.85. A9 (1.7): 2 R Tjernagel (E&H, W) 12.10; 4 L Tallon (Ton, U20W) 12.20; 7 C Grant (Herne H, W35) 12.70. B1 (1.1): 1 C Ujah (E&H) 10.20; 2 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.24; 3 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.29; 4 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.37; 5 J Harding (Bas) 10.45; 6 J Quainoo (B&B) 10.51; 7 J Williams (Harrow) 10.55; 8 C Miller (HW) 10.58. B2 (1.2): 1 K Opara (Linc W) 10.56; 2 M Copeland-Naulty (Herne H) 10.71; 3 O Grant (Harrow) 10.72. B3 (0.9): 4 J Browne (Kent, M40) 10.93. B7 (1.5): 7 A Hunt (Charn, W) 11.65. B8 (1.3): 2 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow, U20W) 11.81; 3 D Kuypers (B&B, W) 11.85; 5 R Tjernagel (E&H, W) 12.15; 7 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 12.20. B9 (2.0): 1 L Tallon (Ton, U20W) 12.19; 6 R Wright (WG&EL, U17W) 12.47. A10 (1.7): 2 R Wright (WG&EL, U17W) 12.48. A12 (2.1): 5 A Long (Herne H, M80) 15.58. B10 (2.4): 3 C Grant (Herne H, W35) 12.64

OXON & BUCKS MIDWEEK OPEN MEETING, Horspath, June 7

Mixed events: 300: r1: 3 M Barough (Oxf C, M45) 39.18. 400: r1: 7 L Unwin (Reig, U17W) 58.01. TJ: 1 M Noufal (Unattached, U20) 15.08/1.0. DT: 1 K Woodcock (Oxf C, W) 47.91; 2 A Jeacock West (Rad, U20W) 39.38



Men: DT: 1 M Quigley (Seat, M45) 44.23; 2 J Bell (Oxf U, M35) 43.60

UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM SERIES, Birmingham (U), June 7



Mixed events: 400: r1: 1 E Jeffery (W’borne, U20W) 57.26. r2: 3 A Freeman (K&S, U17W) 58.64. r3: 1 J Colclough (BRAT, M40) 52.28. r4: 1 C Bailey (Ips) 47.91; 2 F Hutchinson (Notts, U20) 49.36. 1500: r3: 7 M Pollard (BRAT, M40) 4:19.08. 5000: r1: 3 F Stapleton (SB, W) 16:44.84; 4 D Robinson (B’ville, M50) 16:44.94. r2: 4 A Burgess (Bir, U17) 15:13.79; 13 N Mitchell (Read, W) 15:57.91; 16 M Ince (BRAT, M45) 16:19.94. HJ: 1 K Jack (SB, U20) 2.12; 2 C Husbands (B&R) 2.04; 4 H Mills (And, W) 1.76; 6 L Holt (SB, W) 1.68. HT: 1 A Merritt (NEB, W) 56.23; 2 K Ebbage (Ton, W) 43.75. JT: 1 H Lewington (WSEH, U20W) 46.19. JT: 1 H Wheeler (W Ches, U17W) 50.61



Men: HT: 1 S Clifton (Win) 50.83. HT: 1 J Berry (Hale, U20) 53.99



Women: 400H: 1 Z Austridge (B&B) 61.98; 2 S Fisher (B&B) 62.04; 3 M Willis (Norw, U20) 62.44; 4 R Zaghloul (Lough S) 63.32; 5 K Hulme (Shrews) 63.56; 6 G Majer (University of Birmingham AC, U20) 64.38

British Grand Prix of Race Walking, Leeds, June 10

Heather Warner and Chris Snook took the titles in the fierce heat of Leeds over 20km.

Snook clocked a track PB of 1:35:10:08 to take the UKA, England and Race Walking Association Championships.

Despite the hot conditions the women’s all time list was rewritten. Warner moved to second on the UK all-time list, behind Davies as she clocked 1.40.29:39 to take the UKA title.

Davies clocked 1:43:24:85 to take the silver.

Despite the heat Abigail Jennings clocked her second best performance over the 20km/20,000 metres distance to clock 1:47:50:29 to take the bronze medal in the UKA Championships and the England and RWA Championships to move third on the UK track list.

The runner-up in the England and RWA Championships Pagen Spooner in her debut over the 20km/20,000 metres distance battled the brutal conditions to clock a UK Under-23 record of 1:55:23:18. This also moves her to fourth on the UK all-time list behind Warner, Davies and Jennings.

In the under-20 10,000m Jonathan Ellerton battled the hot conditions to take the UKA and England Championships in 61.43.86.

Men: 10000W: 1 C Corbishley (M&M) 47:12.97

U20: 10000W: 1 J Ellerton (B&B) 61:43.86

Women: 10000W: 1 H Hopper (Camb H) 54:57.62

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE