Shot putter shines on Friday morning at the Emirates Arena as track stars like Noah Lyles, Femke Bol and Karsten Warholm cruise through their heats

Sarah Mitton won the first gold of the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow when she took the women’s shot put title on Friday (March 1).

On a morning where track stars such as Noah Lyles, Femke Bol, Karsten Warholm and host nation hope Jemma Reekie stretched their legs in their qualifying heats, Mitton went straight into her field final at 11am and threw 20.22m on her sixth and final throw to take victory.

Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany threw a big PB of 20.19m for silver, while Chase Jackson (née Ealey) of the United States, the 2023 and 2022 world champion, won bronze with 19.67m.

Mitton is well known to the British crowd after winning Commonwealth gold in Birmingham in 2022. She was also runner-up to Jackson at the World Championships in Budapest last year.

“To be the world champion – that sounds amazing,” Mitton said. “I was not able to say that before and now, I am probably never going to stop saying it. This is the moment that cannot be taken away from you.

“Everything is a progression and every year, I am becoming a little bit better and better. It is also about learning how to win and how to handle yourself in different environments. Now that I am confident and comfortable, I think I am able to show great performances.

🏆 World Indoor Champion 🏆 An astonishing performance from Sarah Mitton 🔥 The Canadian becomes the world indoor shot put champion with a best mark of 20.22m 🇨🇦 The Glasgow crowd loved every bit of it 💥 pic.twitter.com/MnX9R4GkEd — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 1, 2024

“Obviously, it is an Olympic year and everything is growing up,” she added. “This is really a big stepping stone on this way and I am just exited to see how we can translate this into Paris this summer.

I have two heroes in my life – my mum and my former coach, who had very positive influence on my life. I can not thank them enough for helping me raise to the level where I am today. So those are my heroes off the track.”

Runner-up Ogunleye led for the first three rounds until Mitton overtook her and she said: “It’s unbelievable what happened today. To get that 20m throw in right on the spot with my first attempt is surreal. I am so happy for the team who have backed me and then to go home with a silver medal is amazing and it is a great gift for my whole team.”

Britain’s Amelia Campbell (née Strickler) finished a slightly disappointing 13th of 17th finalists with 17.21m.

“I thought I was 15th which was better than I was ranked coming in so obviously a little bit better but ultimately not what I wanted today,” said British champion Campbell, who qualified for the championships courtesy of her position on the world rankings.

“I definitely think I wanted more today – if I had three more throws I definitely could have caught one but at this level you just have to bring your A game from the first three rounds. I just couldn’t catch a hand today for my life.

“It was absolutely amazing out there,” she said of the crowd in the Emirates Arena, “and I melted when everyone cheered for me during the introductions and that was amazing. I loved every bit of it so yes I really enjoyed it but I wish I had a better result.”

