Road and Multi-Terrain events in early September – including the Great North Run, Big Half, Roman Run, North West relays and Scottish Mid Trail championships

Nissan Great North Run, September 11

For a report of the event click here

Men:

1 Jacob Kiplimo 59:33

2 Selemon Barega 60:39

3 Kenenisa Bekele 61:01

4 Suguro Osako 61:05

5 Brett Robinson 62:06

6 Marc Scott 62:28

7 Yohei Ikeda 62:42

8 William Amponsah 63:15

9 Calum Johnson 63:16

10 Kazuya Nishiyama 63:57

11 Ben Connor 64:05

12 Ian Butler 64:20

13 Jonny Mellor 64:38

Women:

1 Hellen Obiri 67:05

2 Peres Jepchirchir 67:07

3 Almaz Ayana 67:10

4 Hiwot Gebrekidan 67:22

5 Charlotte Purdue 70:11

6 Amy-Eloise Markovc 71:12

7 Misaki Hayashida 72:57

8 Yuna Daito 73:33

9 Lily Partridge 74:13

10 Verity Ockenden 74:30

Wheelchair men

1 DAVID WEIR 42:59

2 DANIEL SIDBURY 43:01

3 NATHAN MAGUIRE 46:40

Wheelchair Women:

1 EDEN RAINBOW-COOPER 51:27

2 SAMANTHA KINGHORN 51:27

3 SHELLY WOODS 54:50

4 MELANIE WOODS 56:16

5 HANNAH COCKROFT 56:36

Additional results to be listed when processed by Power of 10

Big Half, London City to Greenwich, September 4

Report here

Elite Men:

It’s victory for @Mo_Farah in the @OfficialBigHalf as the quadruple Olympic and six-time world champion clocks 61:48 (unofficial) 🔥🇬🇧 The best preparation possible for the @LondonMarathon. #BigHalf pic.twitter.com/QngZcDoKgs — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 4, 2022

Overall (HM):

1 M Farah (NEB, M35) 61:49; 2 J Rowe (AFD) 62:04; 3 J Smith (Card) 62:10; 4 A Butchart (Centr) 62:59; 5 O Ahmed (Bir) 63:20; 6 W Ghebresilasie (Shett) 63:39; 7 M Leach (Bed C) 64:06; 8 E Cross (AFD) 64:20; 9 A Craig (I’clyde) 65:27; 10 P Sesemann (Leeds C) 65:40; 11 R Millington (Stock H) 65:51; 12 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 67:12; 13 P Roddy (THH) 67:15; 14 M Smith (Ashf) 67:18; 15 J Connor (Have, M35) 67:27; 16 O Bell (Ware J) 67:30; 17 E McColgan (Dund H, W) 67:35



M40: 1 T Aldred (Lon Hth) 68:49; 2 P Martelletti (VP&TH) 69:54; 3 B Stephenson (B&B) 70:12

M45: 1 N Torry (Serp) 70:19; 2 B Hope (Kent) 72:01; 3 B Shearer (Camb H) 72:35; 4 B Underwood (Poole) 72:36; 5 A Bond (Dulw) 72:54; 6 A Inglis (Dulw) 73:26; 7 N Collins (Ashf D) 73:28; 8 A Russell (Dulw) 73:55

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 74:21; 2 M Vaughan (N Herts) 74:56; 3 P Cheetham (THH) 75:14; 4 M McDonagh 77:30

M55: 1 S Mills (Uck) 78:47; 2 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 79:30; 3 J Lopes 80:07

M60: 1 J Guillen 82:53; 2 C Finill (Harrow) 85:54; 3 G Evans (Lon Hth) 86:05; 4 R Beardsworth (Kent) 87:26; 5 M Foy (SC Vets) 88:00

A stunning run from @EilishMccolgan who takes approximately two minutes off the course record and clocks 67:34 🔥🇬🇧 She continues her incredible season with victory on the streets of London. #BigHalf pic.twitter.com/ncnJ9ovAIB — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 4, 2022

Women:

1 McColgan 67:35; 2 C Purdue (AFD) 70:15; 3 S Harrison (Charn) 70:22; 4 C Thackery (Hallam) 72:01; 5 S Twell (AFD) 73:55; 6 E Styles (Nun) 74:19; 7 K Estlea (AFD) 74:59; 8 D Nimmock (Norw) 75:22; 9 A Culling (Best Athletics) 75:31; 10 H Rosenthal 76:22; 11 I Amos (Ton) 77:45; 12 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 78:16; 13 L Bromilow (Mil K, W35) 79:24; 14 J Saunders (Belg) 79:44; 15 E Foster 79:47; 16 A Pettitt (Vale R) 79:55; 17 S Winter (London City Runners) 79:57



W35: 2 N Seymour (THH) 81:57; 3 J Fonseca (Clap C) 81:58

W40: 2 S Holt (Strag) 80:08; 3 H Roberts (Dartf) 82:06

W45: 1 C Pena 84:36

W50: 1 K Streams (Read RR) 84:48; 2 K Harris (QPH) 86:32

W55: 1 J Worster (Serp) 93:50

W60: 1 J Balfour (Strag) 94:05; 2 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 94:38



WC (HM): 1 D Weir (Weir Arc, M40) 47:18; 2 D Sidbury 47:20; 3 J Smith (Sutt) 50:35



WC Women: 1 E Cooper 56:39; 2 C Burrough 70:54; 3 M Snopek (Weir Arc, W35) 78:38

SIMON WAKE COMRIE HILLS RELAY, Comrie, September 11

Overall (42km/2110m):

1 Howg 3:11:00 (H Cooling 46:54, R Spalding 38:37, F Roberts 59:56, S Fisher 45:33);

2 S’earn 3:23:19 (R McInally 46:35, J Turnbull 42:52, C Watson 64:48, T Harris 49:04);

3 Ochil 3:25:49 (J Ashworth 49:59, W Bowers 42:18, S Feltbower 68:28, A Davis 45:04);

4 W’lands CC 3:40:23

5 HBT 3:42:53

V40: S’earn (mixed) 4:44:57 (R McNaughton 64:51, R Gallagher 60:30, A Gallagher 95:59, C Tilbrook 63:37)

Mixed:

1 Sunday Sq 4:07:23 (K Pugh 51:19, G Malcolm 39:21, M Watson 84:36, L Cameron 72:07)

2 S’earn 4:27:30 (L Fairweather 64:18, D Dowse 50:16, R Evans 96:46, J Davison 56:10)

Women:

1 Ochil 4:21:57 (J Simpson 67:35, L Beattie 52:16, C Lumsden 86:49. A McDonald 55:17)

2 C’thy 4:36:14 (R Knox 64:58, M McIntyre 66:41, L Knox 86:31, E Wall 58:04)

3 S’earn 4:44:21 (A Walker 66:29, F Coles 60:27, R Clark 96:34, F Paterson 60:51)

Fastest – Leg 1 (11km/527m trail): A Luetchford (HBT) 46:31

Leg 2 (7km/400m fell): Spalding 38:37

Leg 3 (12.6km/712m fell): Roberts 59:56

Leg 4 (11km/370m trail): Davis 45:04

NORTH WEST COUNTIES RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Ormskirk, Lancashire, September 11

Edge Hill University played host as Vale Royal took both the women’s and then the men’s senior races, Martin Duff reports.

They had a young squad in the women’s race, but it was their Sarah Dufour-Jackson who set them on their way with a first stage opener of 17:35 for the 5km lap, The 21-year-old was then well backed up by the under-20 pair of Isobel Ashcroft and anchor Holly Weedall.

However it was Sinead Bent, the Northern 1500m silver medallist, who was fastest overall with 17:25 on the anchor leg for fifth placed Salford.

Vale Royal had to come from behind to take the men’s race after Matthew Ramsden, the Inter-Counties under-20 seventh placer, gave Blackburn a commanding first stage lead with a 14:46 clocking for the 5km lap. They still led after two laps but then Vale Royal took over and finished 15 seconds clear.

However, it was a final lap charge by Wirral’s Joe Wigfield, the 2020 BUCS short-race cross-country champion, who gave his club second with the fastest split of the afternoon at 14:45.

The age group races saw a good win for Liverpool in the under-15 girls’ age group, where their A team also headed under-17 women’s winners Trafford. This came after their opener Holly Cross gave them an early lead that they were never to lose.

However, her 9:49 for the 2.8km lap was later bettered by English Schools cross-country 7th placer Imogen Wharton’s 9:46 on the anchor leg.

Those times were, though, just headed by fastest under-17 Isabel Holt, who had placed fifth in the English Schools 3000m, with 9:43 but her Blackburn club were narrowly beaten to the overall win by Trafford.

Salford Harriers took the under-15 boys’ race as Evan Grime, the English Schools 800m champion, moved them ahead mid-race, with the fastest split of 8:52, after Blackburn’s Oliver Gill had led on the opener.

They also added the under-17 men’s race but only after coming from behind on the final leg thanks to Max Lowrey’s 16:22 but it was English Schools 3000m silver medallist Liam McCay who was quickest with a 15:51 on the opening stage, for Liverpool Harriers.

Men (4x5km):

1 Vale Royal 63:24 (M McCormack 15:56, J Wilson 15:42, A Doyle 16:15, D Lloyd 15:30); 2 Wirral 63:39 (D Hayes 15:54, W Strickley 16:29, T Jones 16:29, J Wigfield 14:45; 3 Wallasey 63:55 (J Poland 15:53, R Greenwood 16:13, O Chadwick 16:26, J Boden 15:21); 4 Blackburn 64:05 (M Ramsden 14:46, D Holman 16:28, J Gebbie 16:49, B Makin 16:00); 5 Liv PS 64:54; 6 Rossendale 65:28; 7 Liverpool 65:52; 8 Salford 66:26; 9 Bury 66:51; 10 E Cheshire 66:51

County Champions:

Cheshire: Vale R. G Manchester: Bury. Lancashire: Blackburn. Merseyside: Wirral

Fastest: Wigfield 14:45; Ramsden 14:46; Boden 15:21

50 teams finished

U17 (3x5km):

1 Salford 50:25 (A Simons 17:23, M Russell 16:39, M Lowrey 16:22); 2 L&M 50:44 (F Schiller 16:27, J Brassington 16:52, T Bowman 17:24); 3 Liverpool 51:33 (L McCay 15:51, J Redmond 17:01, B Taylor 18:40); 4 Salford 53:25; 5 Blackburn 53:34; 6 Liverpool B 53:56

County Champions:

Cheshire: W Cheshire 56:53. G Manchester: Salford. Lancashire: L&M. Merseyside: Liverpool

Fastest: McCay 15:51; Lowrey 16:22; Schiller 16:27

U15 (3×2.8km):

1 Salford 28:02 (J Barber 9:22, E Grime 8:52, B Burton 9:46); 2 Blackburn 28:19 (O Gill 9:01, S Aspey 9:35, M Smith 9:41); 3 Liverpool 29:28 (P Malone 9:44, M Taylor 9:44, O Kewley 8:49); 4 Wirral 29:15; 5 Kendal 29:22; 6 Trafford 29:37

County Champions:

Cheshire: Trafford 30:38. Cumbria: Kendal. G Manchester: Salford; Lancashire: Blackburn. Merseyside: Liverpool

Fastest: Grime 8:52; Kewley 8:59; Gill 9:01

U13 (3×2.8km):

1 Wirral 30:17 (J Hatton 10:09, M Harty 10:20, M Phelan 9:47); 2 Preston 31:44 (L Nelson 10:36, S Ridgeway 10:49, H Smith 10:18); 3 Wirral B 31:55 (D Bojarski 10:44, F Marsden 10:48, T Kaye 10:22); 4 Liverpool 32:01; 5 Warrington 32:07; 6 St Helens Sutton 32:13

County Champions:

Cheshire: Warrington. G Manchester: Trafford 33:34. Lancashire: Preston. Merseyside: Wirral

Fastest: Phelan/C Still (S’port W) 9:47; W Kershaw (BW&F) 10:03; Hatton 10:09; E Lawton (Warr) 10:13

U11: Liverpool

Fastest: E Low (Kirkby)

Women (3x5km):

1 Vale Royal 54:27 (S Dufour-Jackson 17:35, I Ashcroft 19:06, H Weedall 17:35); 2 Liverpool PS 55:18 (L Gawthorne 19:14, E Anderson 18:14, K Longley 17:49); 3 Wilmslow 55:30 (C Clancy 17:57, D Movey 19:01, N Reece 18:31) 4 Salford 55:31; 5 Liverpool 56:56; 6 Bury 57:05

County Champions:

Cheshire: Vale R. G Manchester: Salford. Lancashire: Blackburn 57:38. Merseyside: Liverpool PS

Fastest: S Bent (Salf) 17:25; Dufour-Jackson 17:35; Weedall 17:45; Longley 17:49; H Lucas (Bury) 17:50

47 teams finished

U17 (3×2.8km):

1 Trafford 31:19 (A Clough 10:17, S Clough 1-0:31, F Griffiths 10:30); 2 Blackburn 31:23 (I Holt 9:43, E Taylor 10;59, K Haxton 10:41); 3 Liverpool 32:01 (L Bellingham 9:47, B Cole 11:10, P Melia 11:03); 4 Bury 33;11; 5 Salford 33:15; 6 Preston 33:29

County Champions:

Cheshire: Warrington 33:42. G Manchester: Trafford. Lancashire: Blackburn Merseyside: Liverpool

Fastest: Holt 9:43; Bellingham 9:47; Clough 10:17

U15 (3×2.8km):

1 Liverpool 30:39 (H Cross 9:49, V Teare 10:40, M Carvel 10:28); 2 Salford 31;16 9S Hutchinson-Thompson 10:38, S Bartalotta 10;36, D Slattery 10:01); 3 Liverpool B 31:33 (B Hughes 10:19, E Fay 10:49, I Doran 10;24); 4 Warrington 31:48; 5 Salford B 31:56; 6 Sale 32:30

County Champions:

Cheshire: Warrington. G Manchester: Salford. Lancashire: Preston 34:41. Merseyside: Liverpool

Fastest: I Wharton (Warr) 9:46; Cross 9:49; Slattery 10:01

U13 (3×2.8km):

1 BW&F 32:12 (K Leitch 10:36, P Kershaw 10:56, A Harling 10:39); 2 Liverpool 33:04 (R Murphy 10:38, M McGuirk 10:58, E Worrall 10:27); 3 Wirral 33:19 (H Webster 11:13, E Fraser 11:16, I Pastor 10:49); 4 Chorley 33:51; 5 Rossendale 34:16; 6 Vale Royal 34:21

County Champions:

Cheshire: Vale R. G Manchester: Sale. Lancashire: BW&F. Merseyside: Liverpool.

Fastest: Leitch 10:36; Murphy 10:38; Harling 10:39

U11: Wirral

Fastest; E Beddow (Wirr)

AMBLESIDE TRAIL MT RUNS, September 11

Overall (50km/1650m):

1 T Hartley (Notts, M50) 4:54:04

2 J Parsons (Helm H, M40) 4:56:28

3 R Tansey (Clap, M50) 5:18:24

4 R Harper (Amble, M50) 5:27:11

5 D Coward (Glaxo) 5:38:34

M55: J Savage (N Fells) 5:56:14

M60: D Baglee (Eden) 6:26:28

M65: M Wernham (Fetch E) 6:28:14

Women:

1 A Tarlton (Harwell, W45) 6:22:26

2 C Hammerstein 6:23:31

3 N Calladine (W45) 6:28:24

W50: F Swann (Traw) 7:00:36

W55: L Cantley 8:17:33

W60: J Graham (Garst) 8:45:46

Overall (25km/790m):

1 R Wilson (Kend, M40) 2:18:53

2 P Brooks (Stock H, M45) 2:23:19

3 B Bergstrand (M’bro, W) 2:24:44

4 M Wilson (Kend, M45) 2:28:38

5 A Anderson (Cambus) 2:31:03

M55: S Halsey (S Der RR) 2:57:45

M60: A Wright 3:47:17

M65: P Stevenson (Lolng E) 3:49:35

Women:

1 Bergstrand 2:24:44

2 E Price 2:48:48

3 K Staunton (Billinge) 2:55:36

W55: A Moores 3:10:19

W60: K Padgett 4:22:02

CHESHIRE HALF MARATHON, Siddington, September 11

Overall: 1 T Charles (Chorlton, M35) 66:50; 2 J Rainsford (Hean) 70:55; 3 N Barry (Sale, M35) 71:25

Women: 1 A Klucnika (N Herts) 83:01; 2 R Jackson (Wilm) 84:09; 3 C Bagnall 88:09

JAIL BREAK 10km, Lancaster, September 11

Overall:

1 C Walton (Acc, M35) 36:13; 2 T Morbey 37:42; 3 A Douglas (Eden, M40) 38:21



Women:

1 L Goddard (L&M, W55) 48:34; 2 J Killkenny (Amble, W40) 51:26; 3 C Wilkinson (L&M, W60) 51:50

MARATHON TRAINING DAY IN MK, Milton Keynes, September 11



Overall (5M):

1 J Orrell (Hunts) 26:44; 2 M Gracova (BRJ, W35) 30:43; 3 J Rawling (Horley, M40) 31:41



Women:

1 Gracova 30:43; 2 K Hayes 32:39; 3 J Warnock-Horn (Hazlemere, W55) 35:56



Overall (10M):

1 M Taylor (Riv, M40) 53:21; 2 R Farrant (BRJ, M45) 58:38; 3 J Shiner (Riv, M35) 59:36



Women:

1 J O’Regan (Riv, W35) 60:36; 2 K Green (Woot RR) 78:24; 3 E Buttivant 81:07



Overall (15M):

1 P Males (Hitchin) 1:40:14; 2 D Lee (Buck&St) 1:41:46; 3 L Balloch (Dav RR, W) 1:46:28



Women: 1 Balloch 1:46:28; 2 A Chaplin (Redway, W35) 2:04:34; 3 R Temple-fry (PAC1) 2:05:50



Overall (20M):

1 J Horan (ESM, M35) 2:00:03; 2 P Northall (Lon Hth) 2:00:18; 3 J Uff (Hunts, M40) 2:04:20



M55: 1 R Ashton 2:08:46

M70: 1 M O’Connell (Redway) 2:52:07



Women:

1 A Gabb (W35) 2:09:46; 2 K Owens (W40) 2:21:30; 3 S Duffy (Hunts, W40) 2:22:00



W55: 1 P Masser (Hinck) 2:34:16

SHELFORD 5km, Shelford, September 11

Overall:

1 G Christmas (C&C, U17) 16:13; 2 M Slater (C&C, M35) 16:18; 3 P Holley (Newmkt J, M55) 16:56



Women:

1 J Christmas (C&C, U13) 19:01; 2 N Mcbride (C&C, W55) 19:51; 3 G Sandells (Hunts, W35) 21:07



W60: 1 F Cunnington (St Ed) 23:57

WINGHAM 5km / 10km, Wingham, September 11



Overall (5km):

1 A Stokes 20:28; 2 M Arkinstall-Doyle (Dover) 20:41; 3 M Finch (Than, M40) 21:31



Women:

1 A Perry (M’stone) 25:13; 2 S Arkinstall-doyle (Jelly Legs) 25:40; 3 E Matthews (Deal TC) 26:54



Overall (10km):

1 J Pottle ( M40) 38:18; 2 R Collier (M50) 38:26; 3 J Waghorne (S Kent) 38:46



Women:

1 A Seager (S Kent) 40:42; 2 F Parsonson 43:25; 3 C Brown (W40) 46:30

Roman Run. September 3

The annual Tydfilians’ Roman Run returned after a two-year absence.

Due to COVID-19, the race was cancelled in 2020 – which would have marked the 40th Anniversary of the event which was restarted in 1980 to commemorate the Martyrdom of Tydfil 1600 years ago, and follows the route between the Forts of the Roman Legions stationed in Wales.

The winner was Samuel Jody Richards of Pontypridd Roadents (1:40:45) while the first female was Kelly Bowen of Croft Ambrey RC (2:11:03).

Overall: 1 S Richards (Ponty) 1:40:47; 2 S Jones (Parc Bryn) 1:47:46; 3 D Nicholls (Ponty, M40) 1:48:26

Women: 1 K Bowen (Croft A, W35) 2:11:06; 2 C Farley (Run 4 Neath) 2:13:00; 3 C Thomas (AVAAC) 2:23:06

BIG DIPPER HALF-MARATHON, Dronfield, Derbyshire, September 11

Overall (13.1M, 510m):

1 B Houghton (Hallam) 73:58; 2 T Straw (Dron) 76:48; 3 M Kenyon (Dron) 79:18

Women:

1 N Neville (H’boro & R, W40) 96:50; 2 S Atkinson (Dron, W40) 97:56; 3 J Evans (Hallam) 99:55

MERSEY TUNNEL 10km, Liverpool, Merseyside, September 11

Overall:

1 D Gezimu (Liv) 33:39; 2 J Mackie (M45) 34:36; 3 J Makin 34:59

Women:

1 F Hughes (UTS, W35) 38:58; 2 B Chittick (Penny L) 45:05; 3 A Dawson (W45) 45:38

NEW FOREST MARATHON WEEKEND, Brockenhurst, Hampshire, September 11

Overall (26.2M):

1 R Weston (Guern) 2:46:31; 2 P Mossley (N For, M40) 2:49:10; 3 T Upfold 2:53:43

Women:

1 A Bayliss 3:04:14; 2 L Baker-Little (Poole R) 3:14;19; 3 L Rothwell (Swin) 3:15:48

W60: 1 F Connell 3:57:50; 2 H Khoshnevis (B’mth) 4:02:07

Overall (13.1M):

1 R McTaggart (B’mth) 70:03; 2 R Wood 71:12; 3 N Twomey (Rane) 74:50

M65: 1 A Willis (E’leigh) 94:38

Women:

1 D Barker 81:53; 2 J Furness 90:13; 3 C Scobie (Ryde, W35) 91:08

W50: 1 L Letman (L Goat) 96:34

Overall (10km):

1 R Waldron (Soton) 34:49; 2 I Jones 37:10; 3 D Mackney 38:21

M70: 1 C Miller (Purb) 47:10

Women:

1 E Wilmers (Win) 40:18; 2 K Temiroglou 43:35; 3 J Smailes 48:07

SHELFORD 5km, Cambridgeshire, September 11

Overall:

1 G Christmas (C&C) 16:13; 2 M Slater (C&C) 16:18; 3 P Holley (New J, M55) 16:57

M70: 1 B Osborne (H’hill) 21:37

Women:

1 J Christmas (C&C, U15) 19:01; 2 N McBride (C&C, W55) 19:51; 3 G Sandells (Hunts, W35) 21:07

W50: 1 A Goodwin (H’hill) 22:52

W60: 1 F Cunningham (St Ed) 23:57

SHEPLEY 10km, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, September 11

Overall:

1 S Sharpe (Holmf, M40) 37:39; 2 A Heppenstall (P’stone, M40) 37:52; 3 N Booker (Steel, M50) 40;46

Women:

1 A Caulfield (Hali) 45:14; 2 K Sharp (Denby) 46:58; 3 J Johnson (P’stone, W50) 47:43

CAYTHORPE 10km MT, Lincolnshire, September 11

Overall:

1 J Ross 35:40; 2 A Oliver (Slea) 37:07; 3 M Popple (Stamf) 37:46

Women:

1 J Bosman 45:22; 2 R Handley (W45) 48:18; 3 H Jackson (Newark, U20) 48:28

SECOND SUNDAY 5 MT, Wimbledon, September 11

Overall:

1 J Hoad (THH) 30:08; 2 E Brady (THH) 31:56; 3 D Symons (THH, M50) 33:00

Women:

1 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham, W50) 33;36; 2 B Murray (THH) 35:46; 3 K Hedgethorne (THH) 35:56

TIBBERTON TROT 10km MT, Shropshire, September 11

Overall:

1 G Morris (Shrews) 34;18; 2 B Gibson (Shrews) 35:08; 3 D Gardner (Tip) 35:26

Women:

1 S Thurley (W&B) 31:54; 2 C Thompson (Vale R, W40) 45:25; 3 C Edwards 45:53

MIDDLESEX YOUNG ATHLETE’S ROAD RELAYS, Hayes, September 11

U17 men (3x3km):

1 St Mary’s 29:34 (E Heath 9:50, F Bate 10:14, D Turk 9:30); 2 Harrow 30:28 (J Tarling 10:08, Z Atek 10:47, M Cattini 9:33); 3 Highgate 30:45 (T Chadwick 10:03, W Nicole 10:24, L Bailey 10:18); 4 Barnet 30:46; 5 Highgate B 31:53; 6 Lon H 31:54

Fastest: Turk 9:30; Cattini 9:33; Heath 9:50

U15 (3x3km):

1 St Mary’s 32:35 (T Mythen 9:58, R Muller 12:38, D Jelfs 9:59); 2 Lon H 33:28 (D Mills 10:57, F Bailey 11:20, K Sventes 10:56); 3 TVH 34:04 (L Moore 10:39, D Walker 11:57, R Rock 11;28); 4 ESM 34:12; 5 St Mary’s B 34:53; 6 ESM B 35:30

Fastest: Mythen 9:58; Jelfs 9:59; M Omell (Barn) 10:38

U13 (3x3km):

1 ESM 33:39 (J Hayward 10:54, L Boulting 11:21, M Muers 11:24); 2 Highgate 33:43 (J Tester 12:00, T Querfurth-Waterman 11:20, A Pflug 10:23); 3 Hillingdon 35:06 (D Lewis 10:41, C Reed 11:54, A Strinic 12:31); 4 Lon H 36:36; 5 ESM B 38:42; 6 Harrow 39:36

Fastest: Pflug 10:23; Lewis 10:41; Hayward 10:54

U17 women (3x3km):

1 Lon H 34:12 (I Watkins 10:44, R Walls 12:07, H Munday 11:21); 2 TVH 34:47 (C Edge 11:49, M Sutaria 12:11, A Svihalkova 10:47); 3 Barnet 36:17 (A McClusky 11:05, C Harris 11:04, F Humphrey 14:08; 4 TVH B 36:35; 5 ESM 38:29

Fastest: Watkins 10:44; Svihalkova 10:47; L Barlow (St Mary’s 10:52

U15 (3x3km):

1 Lon H 36:17 (L Gundry 12:34, A Kirk 11:32, M Rosen 12:11); 2 Highgate 36:56 (M Cobbold 12:08, L Wortsman 12:31, F Omar 12:17); 3 St Mary’s 37:25 (M Andrews 12:41, M Williams 12:32, R Riedlinger 12:12); 4 Hillingdon 38:05; 5 TVH 38:41; 6 St Mary’s B 39:23

Fastest: Kirk 11:32; A Van Zyl (Hill) 11:42; Cobbold 12:08

U13 (3x3km):

1 St Mary’s 37:47 (R Williamson 12:24, A Andrews 12:22, E Paonkartieva 13:01); 2 Harrow 38:38 (B Dalton 12:07, N Heath 13:32, K Dalton 12:59); 3 Hillingdon 38:43 ( E Kestral 11:58, M Kelly 14:29, E Fitzgerald 12:16); 4 Barnet 38:49; 5 ESM 38:57; 6 Lon H 39:34

Fastest: J March (Barn) 10:59; Kestral 11:58; A Johnson (ESM) 11;59

BASSINGHAM BASH 5, Bassingham, September 10

Overall: 1 J Skelly (Linc W) 24:38; 2 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newk) 25:08; 3 M Williams (Notts) 25:20; 4 J Bailey (Newk, M45) 25:21; 5 J Birch (Hallam) 25:29; 6 C Pacey (Newk) 25:30; 7 S Fitzpatrick (Kent) 25:55

M45: 2 J Prest (Traff) 26:50. M50: 1 G Southern (Slea) 28:18; 2 S Barkes (Linc W) 28:28. M60: 1 C Cooke (St Ed) 29:10. M80: 1 J Proffitt (Clowne) 49:14

Women: 1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 26:28; 2 S Wallis (Linc W) 27:43; 3 R Gallop (Newk, W35) 28:36; 4 I Barwell (Linc W, U20) 29:46

W60: 1 F Usher (Witham Rnr) 34:54

CASTLETON SHOW 6, Castleton, September 10

Overall:

1 L Kemp (Esk Valley, M40) 36:23; 2 A Tatham (N Yks M, M45) 37:28; 3 V Brudenell (N Yks M, M55) 37:50



Women:

1 C Williamson (Loft, W40) 38:09; 2 K Neesam (New M, W55) 40:27; 3 R Marshall (Scar, W40) 40:46

PAVILION GARDENS 5km, Buxton, September 10

Overall:

1 R Lloyd (Bux, M40) 18:44; 2 S Watson (Bux, M55) 18:53; 3 A Stokes (High Peak Tri, M55) 19:12



Women:

1 C Jenneson (Bux, U15) 20:56; 2 C Holdcroft (Bux, W50) 21:43; 3 S Willis (Bux, W40) 22:08

RUNTHROUGH TATTON 10km, Knutsford, September 10



Overall:

1 R Hesmondhalgh (, M40) 38:38; 2 S O’Mahony 39:35; 3 K Rose 40:23



Women:

1 F Schofield (Run The World Manchester) 41:19; 2 S Lindsay (Newcastle Tri Club (Staffs), W35) 43:02; 3 B Almond-Messenger (W35) 43:45

Shakespeare Race League, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, September 7

Overall (5M MT approx.):

1 R Liggatt (Strat) 30:45; 2 M Burdus-Cook (Strat, M45) 30:47; 3 K Wright (W55) 31:29

Women:

1 Wright (W55) 31:29; 2 M Spriggs (Strat, U17) 34;54; 3 E Bexson (Strat, W45) 34:18

HATFIELD MIDWEEK 5km SERIES, inc Herts Senior Champs, September 7

Veterans came out on top in the Hertfordshire senior championships with Kate Rennie winning the women’s race in 17:45, Martin Duff reports.

The 48-year-old, who has been beaten only once this year in her W45 age group, lies third in the rankings for the year with her July 17:38 win from Waddesdon, a time just a few seconds shy of her reported lifetime best of 17:35 from 2017.

Further up the age groups, second ranked over-70 and former Olympian marathoner, when she ran for Hong Kong, Yuko Gordon eased round to be top W65 with 23:01, as Stephen Buckle took the men’s title with 16:07.

Overall:

1 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 16:07; 2 A Edgeworth (Dac & T) 16:15; 3 A Smith (St Alb) 16:19

M40: 2 V Riviere (Ware) 16:21

M45: 1 S Jackson (FVS) 16:35; 2 K Francis (Ware) 16:43; 3 C Westcott (S&NH) 16:53

M50: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 17:50

M55: 1 R Brown (Orion) 17:45; 2 H Soares (Steven St) 17:54; 3 P Greaves (St Alb) 18:30; 4 S Townsend (Dac & T) 18:35; 5 M Campbell (St Alb) 18:56

M60: 1 M Russell (T Trident) 19:34; 2 D Green (Harp) 19:57

M70: 1 J Tennant (Harl) 22:50

M75: 1 R Bloom (Herts P) 25:23

Women:

1 K Rennie (Dac & T, W45) 17:45; 2 M Walker (St Alb) 17:44; 3 M Hall (Gard CR, W45) 19:13

W45: 3 S Millward (Ware) 20:04; 4 N Pitman (NHRR) 20:08; 5 R Arnott (NHRR) 20:10

W50: 1 W Walsh (St Alb) 20:03

W55: 1 M Cross (Ware) 23:48

W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 23:47

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 23:01

SCOTTISH MID TRAIL CHAMPIONSHIPS, Falkland, September 4

Men (10km):

1 H Hickey (Cenrtr) 31:25

2 C Graham (Lass) 32:00

3 J Dunn (Cors) 32:11

4 A Marshjall (Centr, U20) 32:49

5 K Cooper (Cambus) 33:13

6 J Donald (Dund H) 33:335

7 M Sutherland (Centr) 34:12

8 J Waldie (Perth R) 34:19

9 W Lorente (Dund H, U20) 34:21

10 C Young (I’ness) 34:36

M40: A Davis (PHRC) 35:04

M50: I Macleod (Cors) 39:04

M60: J Farquhar (Pit) 39:49

M70: T Martin (Fife) 42:50

U20:

2 B Sandilands (Fife) 34:58

3 M Sanderson (Fife) 35:05

TEAM:

1 Centr 35

2 Fife 54

3 Dund H 58

4 PHRC 97

5 Cambus 106

U17 (5km):

1 S McCarthy (Cambus) 18:59

2 I Jordan (Perth SH) 19:12

3 F Robb (Cambus) 19:19

4 C Charters (E Kilb) 19:28

5 Z Field (Gala) 19:37

6 F Donaldson (Garsc) 19:50

TEAM:

1 Cambus 11

2 E Kilb 31

U15 (5km):

1 M Lawson (E Loth) 18:41

2 J Alexander (Garsc) 19:06

3 J Wotherspoon (Harm) 19:29

4 D Alexander (Harm) 19:39

5 C Duffy (Ross C) 19:58

6 R Treharne (Garsc) 20:02

TEAM:

1 Garsc 15

2 Harm 15

3 E Kilb 53

4 Cambus 58

Women (10km):

1 S Green (Gala, W40) 37:30

2 A Goodall (Edin U) 38:02

3 C MacDonald (Bella R) 38:03

4 L Brown (Garsc, U20) 40:05

5 E Jaffray (Edin U) 41:12

6 J Menzies (PHRC, W40) 42:15

7 J MacLean (Edin, W40) 42:22

8 K O’Brien (Cambus) 43:23

9 A Woodrow (C’thy) 43:32

10 N Brohan (Cambus, W40) 44:17

W50: K Dobbie (Edin) 46:20

W60: I Bracegirdle (Fife) 50:02

W70: L Nicholson (Lass) 54:35

U20:

1 K Paul (Giff N) 45:53

3 K Slimon (HHR) 47:02

TEAM: Cambus 67

U17 (5km):

1 M McClelland-Brooks (E Kilb) 20:20

2 A Teasdale (Kilb) 20:47

3 A Anderson (E Kilb) 21:26

4 K Sandilands (Fife) 21:58

5 A Baillie (Pit) 22:16

6 I Hubbard (Ayr S) 22:21

TEAM:

1 E Kilb 23

2 Storn 40

U15 (5km):

1 N Corrie (Harm) 21:05

2 E Dallas (S’earn) 21:31

3 A Richardson (Gala) 21:52

4 E Konig (Fife) 22:22

5 M Gairn (Glas SoS) 22:49

6 A Stewart (Storn) 23:03

TEAM:

1 Gala 20

2 Storn 30

BBB 10km, Battle, September 4



Overall:

1 W Carey (HY Runners) 35:17; 2 W Withecombe (Hast R) 35:32; 3 D Anderson (Hast, M45) 35:48



Women:

1 S McGoldrick (HY Runners, W40) 42:18; 2 L Leakey (Hail, W35) 42:33; 3 H O’Sullivan (Hail, W45) 44:30

BEDFORD RUNFEST HALF MARATHON / 20M, Bedford, September 4



Overall (HM):

1 S Sims 76:18; 2 B Sporle (Leigh Striders) 77:32; 3 H Bambrick (Bed C) 84:00



Women:

1 L Barnes (Harlow) 87:11; 2 B Pelster (Worc, W40) 91:40; 3 E Sherriffs (Bed H, W35) 1:40:02



Overall (20M):

1 J Chennell (Kett) 1:57:18; 2 J Whitehead (PNV, M40) 2:02:00; 3 A Bridgman (BMH, M45) 2:06:27



Women:

1 R Hawkins (W35) 2:18:14; 2 S McDonald (S Lon, W55) 2:21:34; 3 H Carr (Wym, W35) 2:21:45

BOTHWELL RUN FESTIVAL 5km / 10km, Glasgow. September 4



Overall (5km):

1 C Ferguson (Newton RR) 18:27; 2 M Green 19:12; 3 E Scobie (Giff N, U13) 19:28



Women:

1 F Scobie (Giff N, U15) 19:35; 2 M Aliyah Hanif (U20) 21:58; 3 S Reid (W50) 22:03



Overall (10km):

1 S Butler (Cambus, M35) 36:06; 2 G Mcqueen (Gars) 37:14; 3 E Mcinnes (Loth, M45) 38:32



Women:

1 C Langan 41:17; 2 K Mann (Shett) 41:29; 3 J Beveridge (Cald, W40) 42:52

BOVINGDON PARISH 10km, Bovingdon, September 4

Overall:

1 A Davidson (Chilt) 32:19; 2 T Grimes (M40) 35:20; 3 M Ashby (Gade V) 36:28



Women:

1 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 36:55; 2 L Mead 42:29; 3 K Waller 43:24

BRIDGWATER 10km / HALF MARATHON, Bridgwater, September 4



Overall (10km):

1 T Guppy 36:25; 2 B Cavill 37:28; 3 E Stepto (Corn, W50) 37:49



Women:

1 Stepto 37:49; 2 H Burrows 45:29; 3 C Benstead (W60) 48:11



Overall (HM):

1 M Parrott 71:24; 2 W Loveridge (Chard, M35) 72:18; 3 R Marriott (M40) 74:12



M50: 1 R Brown (Dawl) 77:55



Women:

1 G Pearson (W40) 84:42; 2 H Bown (W40) 87:48; 3 K Fry 89:29



W60: 1 H Bolt 99:35

CAERNARFON HALF MARATHON, Caernarfon, September 4

Overall:

1 S Sayer (Menai, M40) 74:25; 2 D Griffith (Menai, U20) 76:01; 3 I Edwards (Eryri, M35) 77:37



Women:

1 D Cormican 91:54; 2 N Gwynn (Eryri, W45) 92:58; 3 R Robson (Chester, W40) 94:08



W60: 1 C McCarthy (P’fract) 98:41

FRAMLINGHAM 10km, Framlingham, September 4

Overall:

1 C Berry (Best Athletics) 32:56; 2 C Charleston (AFD) 33:51; 3 J Smith (Newmkt J, M40) 35:30



Women:

1 D Glover 36:27; 2 R Horsfield (Ips J) 41:29; 3 A Heather – Hayes (Ips, W40) 41:53



W60: 1 S Cordingley (Bing) 43:12

GARSTANG HALF MARATHON, Garstang, September 4

Overall:

1 R Webb (Ross) 76:24; 2 B Rooney (Bord H) 77:45; 3 K Hodgson (R Rose) 79:34



M65: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 88:40



Women:

1 F Morne (W45) 93:45; 2 S Pilkington (R Rose) 94:40; 3 S Edwards (R Rose, W35) 1:44:09

HILLINGDON 20, Hillingdon, September 4

Overall:

1 B Goddard (Woking, M35) 1:56:41; 2 M Whitfield (Shrews, M45) 2:01:20; 3 L Clark 2:03:21



M55: 1 A Turnbull (Bed C) 2:10:21

M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 2:03:45; 2 S Plummer (ESM) 2:22:50; 3 I Van Lokven (Mil K) 2:24:40



Women:

1 J Rockliffe (Avon VR, W50) 2:14:09; 2 S Palmer (Rane) 2:14:24; 3 M James (S Lon, W45) 2:16:11



W50: 2 S Birkin (Metros) 2:25:47

LAGANSIDE 10km, Belfast, September 4

Overall:

1 B Gebrebrhane (Anna) 31:31; 2 C McClean (St Mal) 31:32; 3 C Gallagher (St Mal) 31:47



M55: 1 F Marsh (N Down) 35:01

M60: 1 L Johnston (NBH) 38:49

M70: 1 B Stewart (NBH) 45:06



Women:

1 G Ganiel (NBH, W45) 36:55; 2 D McConnell (Jog Lisburn, W35) 39:04; 3 M Hell (NBH, W35) 39:29

MAJOR STONE HALF MARATHON, Lockington, September 4

Overall:

1 N Gilchrist (Eal E) 73:28; 2 A Deyes (E Hull, M35) 73:58; 3 S Bateson (E Hull, M45) 74:02



M60: 1 S Dunbar (Salt) 83:29

M65: 1 D Lancaster (York) 92:48; 2 P Cartwright (CoH) 93:00

M70: 1 N Scruton (Scar) 99:03; 2 A Flint (Bev) 1:41:42



Women:

1 V Moverley (E Hull) 84:22; 2 H Hall (Knaves, W45) 90:54; 3 S Harrison (Selb, W50) 1:41:25

MIDDLESBROUGH 10km, Middlesbrough, September 4



Overall: 1 W Indelbu (Leeds C) 32:00; 2 J Wilson (NE Project) 32:05; 3 T O’Mahoney (R&Z, U20) 33:13



M55: 1 V Brudenell (N Yks M) 35:22

M70: 1 J Cole 45:13



Women: 1 G Steyn 33:40; 2 K Neesam (New M, W50) 38:26; 3 T Biney (N Yks M, W40) 39:18

OVERTON 5, Overton, September 4



Overall:

1 J Domoney (Salis) 25:01; 2 R Wood (BMH) 25:26; 3 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 25:27; 4 M Revier (Soton) 25:37; 5 W Bryan (NE Project) 25:54



M55: 1 A Ridley (Vets) 28:19

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 32:54

M80: 1 H Bethell (Alton) 45:29



Women:

1 H Hall (Win) 27:48; 2 K Bingle (AFD) 28:49; 3 L Locks (AFD, W45) 29:29; 4 L Hall (AFD) 29:45



W50: 1 S Gurney (Win) 31:39.

W55: 1 L Elliott (Win) 30:31; 2 T Lake (Liss) 33:20; 3 K Noyce (And) 34:41

W60: 1 C Kluth (Hedge End) 36:28

NORTH AYRSHIRE AC 10km, Saltcoats, September 4



Overall:

1 M Brown (Kil’k) 32:30; 2 S Daye (Irv) 34:12; 3 N Renault (Edin, M35) 34:59



Women:

1 M Reid (I’clyde, U20) 36:49; 2 K Kelly (Troon Tortoises, W40) 38:33; 3 R Atkinson 41:58

RICKI SAVAGE 20, Ramsgate, September 4

Overall:

1 A Webb (M&M, M45) 2:03:35; 2 L Cooper (Larkf, M40) 2:06:16; 3 D Radcliffe (Folk) 2:08:29



Women:

1 C Mullenger (Wimb W, W40) 2:32:39; 2 A Hanbury (Petts, W40) 2:37:46; 3 J Holl (Than, W50) 2:50:08

ROTHERBY 8, Melton Mowbray, September 4



Overall:

1 M Hussein (Road) 41:25; 2 M Scarsbrook (Badgers) 41:52; 3 A Baldwin (Badgers) 43:48



Women:

1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 44:29; 2 R Randell (Shep) 53:12; 3 L Davidson (U20) 53:40

RUNTHROUGH ALTRINCHAM 10km, Altrincham, September 4



Overall:

1 M Parolin (BWF) 32:36; 2 R Worland (Salf) 32:46; 3 A Buckley (Salf) 33:29



M70: 1 P Pickwell (Alt) 43:27



Women:

1 B Hansen (Dronfield RC, W35) 37:48; 2 L Barber (Sale) 38:01; 3 L Craig 38:53

SAWTRY 10, Sawtry, September 4

Overall:

1 M Amos (Hunts, M35) 56:19; 2 B Corleys (Bush J, M45) 57:35; 3 S Wilkinson (PNV) 59:22



Women:

1 S Cullen (Eye, W35) 63:05; 2 K O’neil (March) 65:50; 3 A Kefford (Yax) 70:34

SOUTH CHESHIRE 20, Crewe, September 4

Overall:

1 N Barry (Sale, M35) 1:55:08; 2 K Swainson (Sheff RC, M40) 1:56:38; 3 P Bannister (Salf, M35) 1:59:42



M45: 1 R McKenna (Shrews) 2:00:51

M60: 1 M Hatton (S Ches) 2:24:04

M70: 1 D Alcock (Trent) 2:38:07



Women:

1 H Lucas 2:06:47; 2 T Oldroyd (W50) 2:26:31; 3 A Kelly (StokeF, W35) 2:32:47

SOUTHPORT SEASIDE 10km, Southport, September 4



Overall:

1 A Parkinson (S Liv) 33:22; 2 J Nettleton (M35) 33:51; 3 B Jones (M35) 35:27



M60: 1 K Lennon (S’port W) 38:37

M65: 1 M Rose (P’stone) 40:35

M70: 1 T Hawkes 43:59

M75: 1 A Hillier (G’dale) 50:34

Women:

1 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 35:31; 2 C Davies (Prest, W35) 35:50; 3 S McTigue (Acc, W50) 38:30



W75: 1 S Stewart (S’port W) 56:28

STRATFORD’S BIG 10km, Stratford upon Avon, September 4

Overall:

1 W Fuller (Cov) 33:05; 2 A Hill (BRAT, M35) 33:12; 3 K Cann (Leic U) 33:37



Women:

1 N Bhangal (Leam) 39:20; 2 O Harris (RSC) 39:57; 3 S Fowle (Kenil, W45) 41:49

THOLTHORPE 10km, Tholthorpe, September 4

Overall:

1 J Howe (York PH) 32:16; 2 R Doisneau 34:32; 3 J Wilson (Brid, M40) 34:58



M60: 1 M Hall (Otl) 38:36



Women:

1 R Marshall (Scar, W35) 40:37; 2 J Johnson (P’stone, W55) 43:43; 3 Z Mason (Swaled, W35) 44:14



W65: 1 S Haslam (Scar) 45:36

VILLAGE BAKERY WREXHAM HALF MARATHON, Wrexham, September 4

Overall:

1 G Tomlinson (Chorlton, M40) 68:01; 2 R Bentley (Kent, M40) 68:36; 3 M Young (W Ches, M35) 69:03



M45: 1 M Green (N Wal RR) 73:53

M50: 1 N Gaskell (B’burn) 73:58; 2 F Rafferty (S’port W) 76:31

M55: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 77:54; 2 D Hamilton (S’port W) 77:58; 3 B Park (S’port W) 79:55; 4 A Bloore (E&E) 80:51

M60: 1 S Watmough (Warr) 76:51

M65: 1 S Baker (Tamar) 92:18; 2 G Webb (Horw) 93:39

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 95:48; 2 P Hough (Shrop S) 1:42:26



Women:

1 R Hodgkinson (Liv H) 75:43; 2 B Penty (Knaves, W35) 78:55; 3 C Clancy (Wilm, W35) 79:28



W40: 1 J Marsden (Cheshire Dragons) 82:02; 2 R Harrison (Stoke) 83:35

W45: 1 S Semmens (Long E) 84:06; 2 D McVey (Wilm) 85:01

W50: 1 M Vaughan (E Ches) 86:27; 2 P Cameron (Alt) 87:58

W55: 1 T Train (Ryde) 92:19

W60: 1 F Usher (Linc & D) 97:53; 2 M Dargavel (Sneyd) 98:45

WATERSIDE HALF MARATHON, Derry, September 4

Overall:

1 G Kimosop 67:21; 2 D Reed (Derry, M45) 70:42; 3 S Rankin (Foyle V) 70:57



M60: 1 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders) 85:37; 2 J Doyle (Derry) 86:22; 3 M Duncan (Lifford Strabane AC) 87:30

M70: 1 P Kerr (PACER) 89:55



Women:

1 C Whoriskey (Derry, W35) 80:05; 2 C Toner (Derry, W40) 80:19; 3 L Gibson (VP&Conns, W40) 84:36



W60: 1 M Slocum (Ward Park) 91:59

WE LOVE OUR NHS MANCHESTER 10km, Manchester, September 4



Overall:

1 B Emmett (Stock H, M35) 37:54; 2 A Booth (B’burn RR) 40:16; 3 R Jackson (M55) 40:22



Women:

1 H Gregory (Mossley AFC, W50) 47:39; 2 E De Ruiter (W40) 48:26; 3 A Anstey (W35) 48:42

WEALD ST GEORGE’S 10km, Sevenoaks Weald, September 4

Overall:

1 S Frogley (Phoe) 35:52; 2 S Mccabery (Oxt, M50) 37:35; 3 R Cunningham (M40) 37:55



Women:

1 R Durant 43:25; 2 R Aylward (Beck) 43:30; 3 S Claridge (S’oaks, W50) 44:17



W70: 1 B Coomber (Oxt) 46:11

WILNE 10km (Inc MIDLAND CHAMPS), Draycott, September 4



Overall:

1 S Moakes (SinA) 30:02; 2 F Hessian (Notts) 30:04; 3 C Brisley (NEB) 30:19



M40: 1 K Welborn (BRAT) 32:41

M45: 1 J Bailey (Newk) 32:41

M55: 1 G Lee (Leic C) 35:24; 2 A Taplin (Beeston) 35:51

M60: 1 R Sheen (Leic C) 39:36

M65: 1 R Robinson (Ilk) 41:28

U20: 1 A Barber (Harb) 31:19



Women:

1 C Taylor (PNV) 34:02; 2 E Stevens-Meany (Bir, W35) 34:48; 3 D Sherwin (Stoke, W40) 36:55



U20: 1 L Hackett (W&B) 37:03

WISSEY HALF-MARATHON, Oxborough, September 4



Overall:

1 A Steele (C-Squad) 74:20; 2 J Hudson (Norw RR, M40) 76:08; 3 A Banfield (Wym, U20) 77:18



Women:

1 S West (Ips J) 91:05; 2 D Robinson (Ryst) 97:40; 3 H Bacon (Tri-Anglia, W40) 1:40:38

WOLVERHAMPTON 10km / HALF MARATHON, Wolverhampton, September 4



Overall (10km):

1 D Swain (Bir) 33:56; 2 S Bentham (Bournv, U20) 35:52; 3 T Pokorniecki 39:11



Women:

1 V Foster 47:59; 2 D Singh 71:02



Overall (HM):

1 A Puchala (Husaria Race Team Uk, U20) 80:20; 2 P Dean (W&B) 81:37; 3 C Emery 84:56

TREGGY 7, Launceston, September 4

Overall:

1 T Morton (Mile H) 38:18; 2 S Larkham (Tav, M35) 39:30; 3 R Orton (Bod RR, M40) 40:01



M50: 1 P Whear (Corn) 40:16

M55: 1 P Sowerby (Truro) 42:21



Women:

1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 45:28; 2 S Roberts (Phoe) 47:44; 3 R Gibbons (Corn, W40) 49:02



W65: 1 J Bremner (Tamar) 52:30

CHELTENHAM HALF-MARATHON & 10km, Gloucestershire, September 4

Western tempo dominated with six in the top ten as Dominic James won in 68:19, for the club which is now three years old after breaking away from Cheltenham & County, Martin Duff reports.

The South West counties cross-country silver medallist prevailed by more than two minutes as London Heathside’s Andrew Barnes was the best of the non-local challengers.

Overall (13.1M):

1 D James (W Tempo) 68:19; 2 A Barnes (Lon H) 70:40; 3 M England (W Tempo, M40) 70:42; 4 B Price (W Tempo, M40) 70:48; 5 A Lee (W Tempo, M40) 71:40; 6 R Green (M40) 72;25; 7 A Jones (W Tempo) 73:19; 8 J Bibbings 73:54; 9 J Parker (W Tempo, M45) 73:58; 10 O Zerilli (Les C) 74:39; 11 J Willgoss (W Tempo) 74:52; 12 A Kirkup (L Goat, M40) 75:29

M45: 2 A Bailey (W Tempo) 78:23

M50: 1 A Mee (L Goat) 80:43

Women:

1 R Owen (L Goat) 83:00; 2 F Carter (L Goat, W50) 83:55; 3 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 89:45

W45: 2 J Gallagher (Cleve) 90:00

W55: 1 J Chelin 1:42:57

Overall (10km):

1 J Minter (Bed C) 32;12; 2 P Duffy 36:16; 3 B Minter 36:35

Women:

1 A Wilk 42:03; 2 K Herring 46:51; 3 G Hopkinson 48:16

OAKLEY 20, Bedfordshire, September 4

Katie King moved up to eighth on the 20-mile lists for the year with a 13-minute victory in a PB 2:07:12, Martin Duff reports.

There was also a good rankings mark for overall winner Kevin Sambridge, as his 2:02:31 put him in third place on the over-50 lists for the year and bodes well for an improvement in his 2:45:43 marathon best.

Overall:

1 K Sambridge (Ware, M50) 2:02:31; 2 C Campbell (Holme P) 2:03;48; 3 R Barnes (Stops) 2:05:35

M60: 1 H Beasley (St ED) 2:18:24

Women:

1 K King (St Ed) 2:07:12; 2 J Gooderham (St Ed) 2:20:40; 3 J Lynch (Strat) 2:21:51; 4 J Colley (C&C) 2:22:24; 5 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 2:23:19

W55: 1 P Downing (M’thorpe) 2:31:33

W60: 1 C Findlay (Dac &T) 2:5156

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 3:14:40

CHESTNUT TREE HOUSE LITTLEHAMPTON 10km, West Sussex, September 4

Overall:

1 M McDaniel (G&G) 32:31; 2 A McCaskill 32:35; 3 L Briscoe (Fitt) 34:23; 3 S Moss (Worth) 34:45

M50: 1 C Oosthuizen (T Zone) 37:10

M70: 1 D Posnett 47:38

Women:

1 E Footman (Worth, W40) 38:51; 2 S Rushforth (Phoe, W45) 41;28; 3 J Thomson (T Zone) 41:49

W50: 1 S Kennett (Lancing) 44:04

WORCESTER CITY HALF MARATHON, Worcester, September 4

Overall:

1 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 66:45; 2 M Cashmore 72:16; 3 O Jones 74:54



M50: 1 A Wilson (Malvern Buzzards) 76:37



Women:

1 K Telford (CLC, W35) 87:19; 2 L Collins (Hales Tri, W40) 88:24; 3 J Peters (Wind VR, W40) 90:18

WORCESTER CITY 10km, Worcester, September 4

Overall (10km):

1 K Omar (Bir) 30:58; 2 D Hallam (W&SV) 31:54; 3 J Harrod (W’bury, U20) 33:40



Women:

1 G Tutton (Swan) 38:11; 2 N Kuiper (CDF Runners) 39:09; 3 L Mico (Worc, U17) 39:39

STRAGGLERS MT RIVER RELAY, September 4

Overall (Mixed): 1 Clapham Pioneers 2:41:20; 2 Stragglers 2:53:19; 3 Clapham B 2:57:40; 4 26.2RRC 3:01:37; 5 W4H 3:04:42; 6 Bearcats 3:05:20

52 teams finished

Stage 1: Boveney Church to Ham Lane, Windsor (5.6M)

Fastest: 1 R Eveson (Strag) 32:00; 2 O Taylor (Clap P) 32:55; 3 S Ramek (Chess) 33:09

Women: 1 N Archer (Riddle) 36:48; 2 E Tmmis (rebegades) 38:09; 3 E Wattrett (Strag) 40:46

Stage 2: Ham Lane Windsor to Staines Bridge (4.4M):

Fastest: G Robinson (S’hurst) 26:54

Women: C Hodge (Clap P, W) 28:24; S Biggs (Stragg) 29:42

Stage 3: Staines Bridge to Shepperton (6.5M)

Fastest: M White (Clap P) 38:06

Women: S McIntosh (W4H) 46:46

Stage 4: Shepperton to Hurst Park (4.9):

Fastest: S Forrest (Clap P) 31:29

Women: K Stacy (26.2RRC) 34:40; A Critchlow (W4H) 34;40

Stage 5: Hurst Park to Hawker Centre, Kingston (5.2M)

Fastest: R Pouchin (Clap P) 29:56

Women: A Tozer (26.2RRC) 36:58

FLYING MONK MALMSBURY 10km, Wiltshire, September 3

ENGLAND junior 3000m steeplechase champion Kiya Dee came out on top of the women’s section in her maiden 10km outing, Martin Duff reports.

The Cheltenham 17-year-old had taken third spot in the English National cross-country championships back in March, seems to have settled on the ‘chase as one of her best events and also won the Midland under-20 2000m steeplechase title.

In younger age groups, Dee was English Schools cross-country champion.

Overall winner Ollie Campbell was also in new territory: the Cirencester under-20 won in 33:24, nearly two minutes better than his 2019 previous best.

Overall:

1 O Campbell (Ciren, U20) 33:24; 2 J Stephens (Chipp) 34:13; 3 C Chessell (Swin, M40) 34:44; 4 D Giles (Calne) 34:57

M70: 1 S Heavens (Woott B) 47:38

Women:

1 K Dee (Chelt, U17) 38:49; 2 J White (Marl, W40) 39:46; 3 N Glover 44:07

LITTLEBOROUGH LIONS 5km, Lancashire, September 2

Overall: 1 A Worster (Tod) 15:59; 2 C Wray (Roth, M50) 18:14; 3 D Leckie (Tod) 18:20

M75: 1 G Cumber (Hali) 24:21; 2 R Blakeley (Tod) 28:04

Women: 1 S Cumber (Hali, W50) 19:38; 2 A Hindle (R’dale, W50) 20:10; 3 E Fiedler (Tod, W45) 21:20

W55: 1 M Blackhurst (Tod) 22:21

W60: 1 K Brierley (Tod) 22:57; 2 E Milnes (Tod) 25:26

RODWAY MT 10km, Bristol, Avon, September 2

Overall: 1 L Cawler (B&W) 37:54; 2 Z Sheffield (Bitt, W40) 40:44; 3 R Farley (Bitt) 41:48

Women: 1 Sheffield (W40) 40:44; 2 L Wallace (Bitt, W35) 43:02; 3 H Dowling (Emer) 47:54

EALING MILE, Ealing, September 2

Overall:

1 A Wren (Strag, M35) 5:14; 2 D Day (M40) 5:21; 3 B Jones (M35) 5:32



Women:

1 C Morris (Eal E, W40) 6:22; 2 E Clayton (W Norf, U15) 6:24; 3 M Kucharska (Eal E, W45) 6:40

RYE SUMMER CLASSIC SERIES 5km, Rye, September 2

Overall:

1 R Brocklehurst (Hail, M40) 16:45; 2 S Parker-Harding (Hast) 17:14; 3 A Weller (Hast R) 17:38



M80: 1 M Conway (Inv EK) 27:43



Women:

1 A Darvell (Hail) 18:54; 2 M Patch 19:13; 3 I Buckland (HY Runners, W35) 20:26

JCB LAKESIDE 5, Rocester, September 1

Overall:

1 A Miles (Vale R) 26:15; 2 H Bond (Stoke, U20) 28:07; 3 M Taylor (Ashb) 28:20



Women:

1 N Nokes (Stoke) 33:05; 2 E Merrison 35:05; 3 C Higgs (Trent, W55) 35:21

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE