Results include NCAA Indoor Championships, a fast USA 10,000m on the track, a world record in Belgrade, European Throwing Cup, and the Nagoya Women’s Marathon

NCAA Championships, Birmingham, AL, USA, March 12-13

Randolph Ross won the 400m with the third fastest ever time of 44.62 after a 45.44 heat. Only Mike Norman and Kerron Clement have run faster over the distance indoors.

Trey Cunningham took the 60m hurdles title in 7.38 to become the 11th best ever performer.

There was also a fast time in the women’s hurdles as Grace Stark improved to 7.78 to tie the US college record. She had run a 7.83 PB in the heat.

The US 200m record-holder Abby Steiner won the 200m in a fast 22.16 (after a 22.45 heat) ahead of Nigerian Favour Ofili’s 22.50.

Abdihamid Nur scored a 3000m and 5000m double. In the latter on day one he set a Somalian and meeting record 13:19.01 ahead of Australian Ky Robinson’s 13:20.17 and teenager Nico Youngs 13:21.23.

In that race there was an extraordinary fast start with Wesley Kiptoo blasting a 58.52 first 400m and 2:34 opening kilometre though Nur controlled the final kilometre with a 2:32.31 from the front.

In the 3000m on Sunday which started much slower, Nur again controlled the closing laps with a 2:28.93 last kilometre and 7:59.88 clocking.

Finishing faster than Nur over the last three laps was Britain’s European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks who produced a 27.54 last 200m, 56.33 last 400m and a 1:56.49 last 800m but he fell a few metres short of Nur and inches short of Amon Kemboi (8:00.21) with his 8:00.23 and had to settle for third.

Your NCAA Indoor Track and Field champions 2022 🎉@GatorsTF women won their first title since 1992 while @TexasTFXC men won their first ever championship title 🔥 📸 @NCAATrackField pic.twitter.com/M4i9UBcshT — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 13, 2022

The other British medallist came in the women’s mile.

Micaela DeGenero won in 4:33.92 with Ellie Leather third in 4:35.62 with a 30.23 last lap – the best of anyone in the race – ensuring she got a medal.

Javonte Harding was the men’s 200m winner in 20.46 as favourite Matt Boling was disqualified for a lane violation. Boling won his heat in 20.42 and also ran 6.56 in the 60m heats.

The men’s 60m final though was won by Davonte Burnett’s 6.50 PB ahead of Rikkio Brathwaite 6.52 British Virgin Islands record.

Nigerian Favour Ashe ran a 6.51 PB in his heat.

The women’s short sprint was even closer as Melissa Jefferson’s 7.09 PB edged Abby Steiner’s 7.10.

In the heats there was a CAC record of 7.04 by Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.

Additionally Jadyn Mays was timed in 7.09 in her heat with Rhasidat Adeleke setting an Irish record 7.17

Talitha Diggs won the women’s 400m in a 50.98 PB while Lindsey Butler led home the 800m in 2:01.37.

Taylor Roe came out top in the 3000m in 8:58.95 and Courtney Wayment led home a competitive 5000m with 15:30.17 ahead of Katelyn Tuohy’s 15:30.63 with the latter also second in the 3000m.

Brandon Miller took the 800m title in 1:47.19 though Morrocan Mohan Zahafi was the fastest in the heats with 1:47.03.

The 2020 British Championships bronze medallist Yusuf Bizimana was fourth in 1:48.09 while England under-23 1500m champion Tiarnan Crorken was fifth in 1:48.60 after a 1:47.64 indoor PB in the heat.

Spain’s Mario Garcia Romo won a very slow tactical mile from the front in 4:07.54 (courtesy of a 25.83 last lap) as a few metres covered the top six though Jonathan Davis ran a 3:57.04 PB in his heat but could only come fourth in the final. Briton James Young was ninth in 4:09.57 after a 3:58.64 heat.

The 4x400m relay winners were Texas AM (3:04.16) and Arkansas (3:27.23).

In the field, the best competition was the shot.

Turner Washington’s 21.65m just got the better of Adrian Piperi’s 21.58m with Jordan Geist third (21.27m).

Also Vernon Turner’s 2.32m high jump stood out while the women’s event was won in a Jamaican record equalling 1.92m.

Shey Taiwo won the women’s weight throw with a world-leading 25.55m to go third all-time and only miss the all-time best of Gwen Berry from 2017 by just five centimetres.

Camryn Rogers set a Canadian record 24.06m in third.

Bobby Colantonio won the men’s competition with 23.60m.

Norway´s Sondre Guttormsen took the pole vault title with a 5.75m leap while Rachel Baxter was the top women with a 4.65m vault.

Jasmine Moore won the long (6.57m) and triple jump (14.57 PB) double.

Italian Emmanuel Ihejeme won the men’s triple jump in 16.83m.

Netherlands’ Jorinde van Klinken took the women’s shot with a 19.08 PB as Brion’s Divine Oladipo was ninth with a 17.15n throw.

Puerto Rican Ayden Owens claimed the men’s heptathlon title with 6211 points just ahead of Kyle Garland’s 6200 while Anna Hall gained the pentathlon gold with 4586 points. Briton Isabel Wakefield was seventh in the pentathlon with a PB 4176 score which moved her into the UK all-time top 20.

Texas won the men’s Distance Medley in 9:25.20 and while Arkansas women won in 10:51.37.

Texas’ men and Florida’s women took the team titles.

Men:

60:

1 Davonte Burnett USC 6.50

2 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB Indiana 6.52

3 Favour Ashe NGR Tennessee 6.55

4 Lawrence Johnson Wisconsin 6.56

5 Matthew Boling Georgia 6.63

6 Brendon Stewart USC 6.64

(h1)

1 Ashe 6.51

2 Johnson 6.57

3 Kasaun James USC 6.59

4 Sterling Warner Louisville 6.61

5 Jacolby Shelton TxTech 6.62

6 Bralon Robinson AlcornSt 6.64

(h2)

1 Boling 6.56

2 Brathwaite 6.56

3 Burnett 6.58

4 Stewart 6.58

5 Don’drea Swint FloridaSt 6.60

6 Dedrick Vanover Florida 6.61

7 Kalen Walker Iowa 6.64

200:

1 Javonte Harding NC A&T 20.46

(h2) 1 Matthew Boling Georgia 20.42

(h4) 1 Harding 20.51

400 (r1):

1 Ryan Willie Florida 45.96

2 Jacory Patterson Florida 45.97

(r2)

1 Randolph Ross NC A&T 44.62

2 Jenoah McKiver Iowa 45.65

3 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR TexasA&M 45.78

(h1) 1 Ross 45.44

2 McKiver 45.83

(h3) 1 Champion Allison Florida 45.90

800: 1 Brandon Miller TexasA&M 1:47.19

(h2) 3 Tiarnan Crorken GBR OleMiss 1:47.64

4 Yusuf Bizimana GBR Texas 1:47.83

Mile:

1 Mario García ESP OleMiss 4:07.54

2 Morgan Beadlescomb 4:07.59

3 Reed Brown 4:07.64

4 Jon Davis 4:07.69

5 Isaac Basten 4:07.72

6 Nick Dahl 4:07.78

7 Crayton Carrozza 4:08.03

8 Eliud Kipsang KEN 4:09.34

9 James Young GBR 4:09.57

(h1)

1 Jon Davis Illinois 3:57.04

2 Morgan Beadlescomb MichiganSt 3:57.10

3 Isaac Basten Drake 3:57.25

4 Crayton Carrozza Texas 3:57.62

5 James Young GBR OleMiss 3:58.64

6 Jack Yearian Oregon 3:59.03

7 Adam Fogg GBR Drake 4:01.85

3000:

1 Abdihamid Nur NArizona 7:59.88

2 Amon Kemboi KEN 8:00.21

3 Charles Hicks GBR Stanford 8:00.23

4 Olin Hacker 8:00.39

5 Eduardo Herrera 8:00.58

6 Antonio Lopez ESP 8:00.70

7 Nico Young 8:00.83

8 Cole Sprout 8:00.85

9 Yared Nuguse 8:01.53,

5000:

1 Abdihamid Nur NArizona 13:19.01

2 Ky Robinson AUS Stanford 13:20.17

3 Nico Young NArizona 13:21.23

4 Adrian Wildschutt RSA FloridaSt 13:21.23

5 Cole Sprout Stanford 13:25.67

6 Brian Fay IRL Washington 13:28.48

7 Amon Kemboi KEN Arkansas 13:29.04

8 Drew Bosley NArizona 13:29.69

9 Dylan Jacobs NotreDame 13:31.43

10 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER Oregon 13:32.56

11 Barry Keane IRL Butler 13:35.01

60H:

1 Trey Cunningham FloridaSt 7.38

2 Leonard Mustari NC A&T 7.63

3 Jamar Marshall ArizonaSt 7.64

4 Vashaun Vascianna JAM TxTech 7.67

5 Sam Brixey WashingtonSt 7.69

(h1)

1 Cunningham 7.50

2 Eric Edwards Jr. LSU 7.65

3 Rasheem Brown CAY NC A&T 7.68

4 Brixey 7.69

(h2)

1 Marshall 7.63

2 Vascianna 7.64

3 Darius Luff Nebraska 7.67

4 Mustari 7.67

5 Lafranz Campbell JAM Clemson 7.72

6 Devon Brooks Clemson 7.72

HJ:

1 Vernon Turner Oklahoma 2.32

2 Corvell Todd SMiss 2.29

3 Dontavious Hill Auburn 2.20

3 Justin Stuckey Samford 2.20

5 Roberto Vilches MEX Missouri 2.20

6 Tejaswin Shankar IND KansasSt 2.20

7 Omamuoyvwi Erhire NGR MidTennSt 2.20

8 Trey Allen Louisville 2.20

PV:

1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.75

2 Zach McWhorter BYU 5.70

3 Clayton Fritsch SamHouston 5.70

4 Simen Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.60

5 Branson Ellis SFAustin 5.60

6 Kyle Rademeyer RSA SAlabama 5.60

7 Zach Bradford Kansas 5.55

8 Clayton Simms Kansas 5.50

LJ:

1 Wayne Pinnock JAM Tennessee 7.92

2 Carey McLeod JAM Tennessee 7.91

3 Matthew Boling Georgia 7.86

4 A’Nan Bridgett Rutgers 7.80

TJ:

1 Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA Oregon 16.83

2 R’Lazon Brumfield TennesseeSt 16.56

3 Chengetayi David Mapaya ZIM TCU 16.51

4 Georgi Nachev BUL Missouri 16.23

5 Apalos Edwards JAM LSU 16.21

6 Jemuel Miller BAR Texas-SanAntonio 16.17

7 Salif Mane FairDickinson 16.16

8 Owayne Owens JAM Virginia 16.13

SP:

1 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 21.65

2 Adrian Piperi Texas 21.58

3 Jordan Geist Arizona 21.27

4 Burger Lambrechts RSA Nebraska 20.43

5 John Meyer LSU 20.22

6 Jordan West Tennessee 20.05

7 Isaac Odugbesan NGR Alabama 19.90

8 Christopher Licata 19.75

9 Andrew Stone Wisconsin 19.65

10 Darius King UNIowa 19.58

WT: 1 Bobby Colantonio Alabama 23.60

Hep:

1 Ayden Owens PUR Arkansas 6211

2 Kyle Garland Georgia 6200

3 Leo Neugebauer GER Texas 6148

DMR: 1 Texas 9:25.20

4×400:

1 Texas A&M 3:04.16

2 Texas 3:04.55

3 Kentucky 3:04.64

Standings:

1 Texas 47

2 North Carolina A&T 36

3 Tennessee 31

4 Northern Arizona 29

=5 Texas A&M 26

=5 Princeton 26

Women:

60:

1 Melissa Jefferson CoastCar 7.09

2 Abby Steiner Kentucky 7.10

3 Jadyn Mays Oregon 7.11

4 Grace Stark Florida 7.13

5 Julien Alfred LCA Texas 7.15

6 Semira Killebrew Florida 7.18

7 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 7.25

8 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL Texas 7.26

(h1)

1 Alfred 7.04

2 Mays 7.09

3 Stark 7.10

4 Killebrew 7.18

5 Rayniah Jones CenFlorida 7.21

6 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR TxTech 7.21

7 Joella Lloyd ANT Tennessee 7.21

(h2)

1 Jefferson 7.10

2 Steiner 7.14

3 Adeleke 7.17

4 Ofili 7.18

5 Alia Armstrong LSU 7.18

6 Jada Baylark Arkansas 7.20

7 Kemba Nelson JAM Oregon 7.21

200

(r1):

1 Anavia Battle OhioSt 22.63

2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL Texas 22.88

(r2)

1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 22.16

2 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 22.50

h2: 1 Ofili 22.66

h3: 1 Steiner 22.45

h4: 1 Battle 22.88

400

(r1):

1 Talitha Diggs Florida 50.98

2 Kennedy Simon Texas 51.46

3 Jan’Taijah Ford USC 51.51

4 Britton Wilson Tennessee 51.52

(r2)

1 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM Texas 51.49

2 Alexis Holmes Kentucky 51.50

3 Charokee Young JAM TexasA&M 51.61

4 Lauren Gale CAN ColoradoSt 51.64

(h1)

1 Wilson 51.92

2 Ford 52.05

3 Simon 52.27

(h2)

1 Holmes 52.11

2 Amber Anning GBR LSU 52.48

(h3)

1 Young 51.70

2 Gale 52.17

(h4)

1 Williams 51.89

2 Diggs 52.14

800:

1 Lindsey Butler VATech 2:01.37

2 Claire Seymour BYU 2:01.96

3 McKenna Keegan Villanova 2:02.70

Mile:

1 Micaela Degenero Colorado 4:33.92

3 Ellie Leather GBR Cincinnati 4:35.62

(h1)

1 Sintayehu Vissa ITA OleMiss 4:33.13

2 Katie Camarena PortlandSt 4:33.20

3 Julia Heymach Stanford 4:33.24

4 Rachel McArthur Colorado 4:33.25

5 Mia Barnett Virginia 4:33.54

6 Degenero 4:34.19

(h2) 1 Leather 4:36.15

3000:

1 Taylor Roe OklahomaSt 8:58.95

2 Katelyn Tuohy NC State 8:59.20

3 Lauren Gregory Arkansas 8:59.50

4 Lauren Ryan AUS FloridaSt 9:01.37

5 Courtney Wayment BYU 9:01.77

6 Samantha Bush NC State 9:02.26

7 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 9:04.77

8 Ceili McCabe CAN WVirginia 9:05.09

9 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN OregonSt 9:05.13

10 Mercy Chelangat KEN Alabama 9:08.13

11 Nicole Fegans GATech 9:08.41

12 Kaylee Mitchell OregonSt 9:08.58

13 Katie Camarena PortlandSt 9:09.43

14 Alexandra Hays NC State 9:09.82

5000:

1 Courtney Wayment BYU 15:30.17

2 Katelyn Tuohy NC State 15:30.63

3 Mercy Chelangat KEN Alabama 15:31.06

4 Lauren Gregory Arkansas 15:32.95

5 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 15:36.98

6 Jenna Magness MichiganSt 15:37.43

7 Amelia Mazza-Downie AUS NewMexico 15:37.87

60H:

1 Grace Stark Florida 7.78

2 Masai Russell Kentucky 7.95

3 Rayniah Jones CenFlorida 7.95

4 Leah Phillips LSU 8.01

5 Mecca McGlaston USC 8.03

(h1)

1 Alia Armstrong LSU 7.86

2 Jasmine Jones USC 7.93

3 RJones 7.96

4 Phillips 8.00

5 Kaylah Robinson TexasA&M 8.02

6 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 8.05

(h2)

1 Stark 7.83

2 Paula Salmon NC A&T 7.94

3 Russell 7.95

4 McGlaston 7.98

5 Rosealee Cooper JAM MississippiSt 8.06

6 Charisma Taylor BAH Tennessee 8.07

7 Destinee Rocker SCarolina 8.10

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM TexasA&M 1.92

2 Tyra Gittens TTO Texas 1.89

3 Rachel Glenn SCarolina 1.86

4 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.86

5 Katie Isenbarger WesternKentucky 1.83

5 Abigail O’Donoghue LSU 1.83

7 Jenna Rogers Nebraska 1.83

PV:

1 Rachel Baxter VATech 4.62

2 Sydney Horn HighPoint 4.46

3 Julia Fixsen VATech 4.46

4 Olivia Lueking Oklahoma 4.41

5 Lisa Gunnarsson SWE LSU 4.41

6 Gabriela Leon Louisville 4.41

LJ:

1 Jasmine Moore Florida 6.57

2 Monae’ Nichols TxTech 6.57

3 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 6.56

4 Alysah Hickey Oregon 6.53

5 Ruth Usoro NGR TxTech 6.52

6 Taishia Pryce JAM KansasSt 6.49

7 Claire Bryant Florida 6.45

8 Anna Keefer NCarolina 6.41

TJ:

1 Jasmine Moore Florida 14.57

2 Natricia Hooper GUY Florida 13.99

3 Charisma Taylor BAH Tennessee 13.96

4 Rūta Lasmane LAT TxTech 13.88

5 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 13.88

6 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 13.75

7 Arianna Fisher Missouri 13.52

8 Viktoriya Gorlova RUS VATech 13.41

9 Titiana Marsh Georgia 13.40

10 Ruth Usoro NGR TxTech 13.33

11 Onoara Obamuwagun NGR TxTech 13.19

SP:

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 19.08

2 Adelaide Aquilla OhioSt 17.95

3 Latavia Maines Tennessee 17.75

4 Samantha Noennig Arizona 17.47

5 KeAyla Dove SamHouston 17.39

6 Payden Montana Oklahoma 17.25

7 Ana da Silva BRA Georgia 17.24

8 Aveun Moore SIllinois 17.19

9 Divine Oladipo GBR Vanderbilt 17.15

WT: 1 Shey Taiwo OleMiss 25.55

Pen: 1 Anna Hall Florida 4586

DMR: 1 Arkansas 10:51.37

4×400 (r1):

1 UCLA 3:33.32

2 LSU 3:33.81

(r2)

1 USC 3:33.03

2 South Carolina 3:33.08

(r3)

1 Arkansas 3:27.23

2 Texas 3:28.60

3 Kentucky 3:28.77

Final scores:

1 Florida 68

2 Texas 56

3 Kentucky 44

4 Arkansas 40

5 LSU 29.5

European Throwing Cup, Leiria, Portugal, March 12-13

Zane Weir won the shot in a European lead, championship record and PB 21.99m ahead of teammate Nick Ponzio who also set a PB 21.83m.

Britain’s Scott Lincoln was sixth with a 20.09m throw.

There was further Italian success for Daisy Osakue with a 61.56m discus ahead of Denmark’s Lisa Prix Pedersen (61.23m) with Kirsty Law ninth with a 56.78m effort.

Slovenian European under-23 record holder Kristjan Ceh brought Olympic champion Daniel Stahl’s 18 competition win-streak to an end with a throw of 66.11m to surpass Stahl’s 65.95m. Fellow Swede and Olympic medalist Simon Pettersson was third with a 63.80m throw.

Nick Percy was 11th with a 57.01m throw.

Auriol Dongmo continued her good form with a world outdoor lead of 19.68m to win the shot put from Jessica Schilder’s Netherlands record 18.89m while Fanny Roos was third (18.64m).

Amelia Strickler was seventh with a 16.91m throw.

France’s Alexandra Tavernier won the women’s hammer with a 70.13m throw which helped France top the medal table. Katie Head was tenth with a 66.97m throw while Charlotte Payne, who is featured in the March issue of AW magazine, was third in the under-23 event with a 66.72m effort.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz won the men’s hammer with a 76.69m throw where Chris Bennett was 12th in a season’s best 72.66m.

Romania’s Alexandru Novac took the javelin with 80.49m. Latvia’s Lina Muze came out on top in the women’s javelin with 58.12m but Serbian teenager Adriana Vilagos achieved 60.72m to win the under-23 event.

Martynas Alekna, the son of multi global champion Virgilijus, won the under-23 discus with 58.09m.

Men:

SP:

1 Zane Weir ITA 21.99

2 Nick Ponzio ITA 21.83

3 Marcus Thomsen NOR 20.63

4 Carlos Tobalina ESP 20.36

5 Francisco Belo 20.11

6 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.09

7 Andrei Toader ROU 19.72

Competition B:

1 Roman Kokoshko UKR 20.49

2 Eric Favors IRL 19.70

DT:

1 Kristjan Čeh SLO 66.11

2 Daniel Ståhl SWE 65.95

3 Simon Pettersson SWE 63.80

4 Gudni Valur Gudnason ISL 62.50

5 Oskar Stachnik POL 61.62

6 Alin Alexandru Firfirica ROU 60.57

7 Robert Urbanek POL 59.72

11 Nicholas Percy GBR 57.01

HT:

1 Bence Halász HUN 76.69

2 Javier Cienfuegos ESP 75.59

3 Ragnar Carlsson SWE 75.26

4 Eivind Henriksen NOR 75.05

5 Hrístos Frantzeskákis GRE 74.97

6 Mihaíl Anastasákis GRE 74.40

7 Yann Chaussinand FRA 73.78

8 Aaron Kangas FIN 72.74

9 Chris Bennett GBR 72.66

10 Dániel Rába HUN 71.89

Competition B:

1 Henri Liipola FIN 72.92

2 Hilmar Örn Jónsson ISL 72.51

JT:

1 Alexandru Novac ROU 80.49

2 Patriks Gailums LAT 79.49

3 Roberto Orlando ITA 78.19

4 Vedran Samac SRB 77.77

5 Manu Quijera ESP 76.42

U23

SP:

1 Alperen Karahan TUR 19.81

2 Muhamet Ramadani KOS 18.60 NR

DT: 1 Martynas Alekna LTU 58.09

HT: 1 Myhaylo Kokhan UKR 74.59

JT: 1 Teuraiterai Tupaia FRA 77.21

Women:

SP:

1 Auriol Dongmo 19.68

2 Jessica Schilder NED 18.89 rec

3 Fanny Roos SWE 18.64

4 Julia Ritter GER 18.15

5 Yemisi Ogunleye GER 17.09

6 Jessica Inchude 17.02

7 Amelia Strickler GBR 16.91

Competition B: 1 Anita Márton HUN 16.57

DT:

1 Daisy Osakue ITA 61.56

2 Lisa Brix Pedersen DEN 61.23

3 Liliana Cá 60.74

4 Ieva Zarankaitė LTU 59.92

5 Mélina Robert-Michon FRA 59.69

6 Irina Rodrigues 59.68

7 Nadine Müller GER 57.23

8 Kathrine Bebe DEN 57.21

9 Kirsty Law GBR 56.78

Competition B: 1 Karolina Urban POL 57.30

HT:

1 Alexandra Tavernier FRA 70.13

2 Laura Redondo ESP 69.72

3 Sara Fantini ITA 69.60

4 Katrine Koch Jacobsen DEN 69.00

5 Silja Kosonen FIN 68.96

6 Katarzyna Furmanek POL 68.93

7 Krista Tervo FIN 68.56

8 Réka Gyurátz HUN 67.96

9 Bianca Ghelber ROU 67.40

10 Katie Head GBR 66.97

Competition B:

1 Vanessa Sterckendries BEL 69.42

2 Grete Ahlberg SWE 68.77

4 Jessica Mayho GBR 63.88

JT:

1 Līna Mūze LAT 58.12

2 Victoria Hudson AUT 57.64

3 Marija Vučenović SRB 57.26

4 Elína Tzénggo GRE 54.28

Competition B: 4 Rebekah Walton GBR 51.05

U23 SP:

1 Pınar Akyol TUR 16.30

2 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba FRA 15.93

3 Jule Steuer GER 15.81

4 Serena Vincent GBR 15.81

DT:

1 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba FRA 55.38

13 Taia Tunstall GBR 48.89

HT:

1 Ewa Różańska POL 67.24

2 Charlotte Payne GBR 66.72

3 Elísabet Rut Rúnarsdóttir ISL 64.20

JT:

1 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 60.72

2 Kaja Mørch Pettersen NOR 58.44

3 Julia Valtanen FIN 54.10

Ben Brown Invitational, Fullerton, CA, USA, March 11-12 (Outdoor)

Men:

DT:

1 Marcus Gustaveson 59.93

2 Jamir Gibson Army 58.15

HT: 1 Justin Stafford 71.34

SP: 1 Sarah Mitton CAN 18.41

DT:

1 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 61.95

2 Trinity Tutti CAN 59.39

HT: 1 Autavia Fluker 68.42

LCC Open, Eugene, OR, USA, March 12 (Outdoor)

Men:

SP: 1 Zack Short HON 19.80

JT: 1 Zach Holland 73.28

Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge, Myrtle Beach, SC, USA, March 11-12 (Outdoor)

Men: DT: 1 Chioma Onyekwere NGR 58.28

Sydney, Australia, March 12

Liz Clay won the 100m hurdles in 12.92 while New Zealand’s Portia Bing led home the 400m hurdles in 55.54.

Ella Connolly gained an unusual 100m and 400m double in 11.37 and 52.21.

Peter Bol was first in the 800m in 1:46.03.

Matt Denny was in good form in the discus with a 64.64m throw while Briton Jade Lally won the women’s event with a 59.90m throw.

The event included the Australian 3000m championships with the titles going to Jude Thomas (7:47.26) and Rose Davies (9:06.35).

Men:

100 (-0.1):

1 Edward Osei-Nketia NZL 10.30

2 Jack Hale 10.40

400:

1 Alex Beck 46.24

2 Ian Halpin 46.48

800:

1 Peter Bol 1:46.03

2 James Preston NZL 1:46.25

3 Mikuto Kaneko JPN 1:47.29

3000:

1 Jude Thomas 7:47.26

2 Cameron Griffith 7:47.30

3 Sam McEntee 7:47.56

4 Rorey Hunter 7:47.66

5 Isaac Heyne 7:48.86

6 Matthew Clarke 7:49.20

7 Jye Edwards 7:51.13

110H (0.2):

1 Nicholas Hough 13.75

2 Jacob McCorry 13.89

3 Cedric Dubler 13.91

HJ: 1 Joel Baden 2.24

DT: 1 Matt Denny 64.64

Women:100 (0.3):

1 Ella Connolly 11.37

2 Bree Masters 11.44

400: 1 Ella Connolly 52.21

800:

1 Bendere Oboya 2:01.92

2 Claudia Hollingsworth 2:02.34

3 Tess Kirsopp-Cole 2:02.64

3000:

1 Rose Davies 9:06.35

2 Natalie Rule 9:06.68

3 Holly Campbell 9:08.03

100H (-0.2):

1 Liz Clay 12.92

2 Celeste Mucci 13.02

3 Abbie Taddeo 13.25

4 Michelle Jenneke 13.38

400H:

1 Portia Bing NZL 55.54

TJ: 1 Desleigh Owusu 13.18

DT:

1 Jade Lally GBR 59.90

2 Taryn Gollshewsky 55.52

HT: 1 Alex Hulley 68.94

Nagoya Women’s Marathon, Japan, March 13

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich won in a course record of 2:17:18 with a faster 68:15 second half to win $250,000.

Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter was second in 2:18:45 with Japan’s Yuka Ando third in 2:22:22.

Australia’s Eloise Wellings was sixth in a PB 2:25:10.

The 63-year-old Mariko Yugeta clocked 2:58:40 just a week after clocking 3:04:16 in the Tokyo Marathon.

Men: Mar:

1 Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:17:18

2 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR 2:18:45

3 Yuka Ando 2:22:22

4 Ai Hosoda 2:24:26

5 Yuka Suzuki 2:25:02

6 Eloise Wellings AUS 2:25:10

7 Ikumi Fukura 2:25:15

8 Kotona Ota 2:25:56

9 Kanako Takemoto 2:26:23

10 Chiharu Suzuki 2:26:50

11 Reia Iwade 2:27:03

12 Yumeki Waku 2:27:16

13 Rie Kawauchi 2:27:52

14 Yuma Adachi 2:28:28

15 Hikari Onishi 2:28:56

16 Hanae Tanaka 2:30:01

17 Anna Matsuda 2:30:19

18 Nana Sato 2:30:24

19 Momoko Watanabe 2:30:42

20 Mayu Nishikawa 2:31:32

21 Haruka Yamaguchi 2:31:35

22 Saki Fukui 2:31:53

23 Yuko Kikuchi 2:32:08

24 Ayano Ikemitsu 2:32:38

25 Yuka Gitou 2:33:45

Gent, Belgium, March 13

Kenya’s Viola Chepngeno won in a time of 67:25 just ahead of Faith Kipyegon’s older sister Beatrice Mutai (67:29).

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat took the men’s race in 60:11

Britain’s Emile Cairess followed up his English National cross-country silver by finishing fifth in a 61:16 PB.

Men: HM:

1 Victor Kiplangat UGA 1:00:11

2 Evans Mayaka KEN 1:01:02

3 Josphat Kipchirchir KEN 1:01:10

4 Nicholas Chelule KEN 1:01:14

5 Emile Cairess GBR 1:01:16

6 Simon Cheprot KEN 1:01:34

7 Djamal Abdi Dirieh DJI 1:01:35

8 Paulos Surafel GBR 1:01:51

9 Hassan Waiss Rayaleh DJI 1:02:05

10 Gudeta Legese ETH 1:02:06

11 Titus Kosgei KEN 1:02:18

12 Richard Douma NED 1:02:23

13 Alfred Ngeno KEN 1:02:24

14 Phil Sesemann GBR 1:03:32

NCAA Division II Championships, Pittsburg, KS, USA, March 11-12

Men:

60: 1 Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku GHA WTexasA&M 6.63

(h2) 1 Azamati-Kwaku 6.57

400: 1 Trevor Bassitt Ashland 45.36

5000: 1 Titus Winders SIndiana 13:38.92

60H:

1 Trevor Bassitt Ashland 7.73

2 Tyrin Lewis WTexasA&M 7.75

TJ: 1 Henry Kiner PittsburgSt 16.22

Women:

HJ: 1 Arika Robinson Concordia-StP 1.82

SP: 1 Zada Swoopes WTexasA&M 17.68

San Diego Collegiate Challenge, La Jolla, CA, March 11 (Outdoor)

Men:

DT: 1 Robbie Otal Princeton 59.95

Adam Sanford Pro & Classic, New York, NY, USA, March 6

Men:

60 (Pro): 1 Miles Lewis PUR 6.64

60 (Classic): 1 Lewis 6.61

(h1) 1 Lewis 6.64

800: 1 Marco Arop CAN 1:46.66

Women:

60:

1 Khamica Bingham CAN 7.20

2 Shannon Ray 7.27

3000:

1 Laura Galván MEX 8:45.10

2 Roisin Flanagan IRL 9:07.10

60H: 1 Danielle Williams JAM 8.00

All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships, Rochester, NY, USA, March 4-5

Men: HJ: 1 Kyle Rollins StJohnFisher 2.20

Beach Opener (Outdoors), Long Beach, CA, USA, March 4-5

Men:

LJ: 1 G.K.D.S. Piyarathna SRI 7.87/0.1

DT:

1 Marcus Gustaveson 64.46

2 Robbie Otal Princeton 58.58

3 Jamir Gibson Army 58.19

HT: 1 Trey Knight USC 69.37

Women:

100 (3.3): 1 Celera Barnes Kentucky 11.25

SP: 1 Sarah Mitton CAN 18.85

DT: 1 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 56.84

HT: 1 Autavia Fluker 70.34

Cal Season Opener (outdoor), Berkeley, CA, USA, March 5

Women:

DT: 1 Jasmine Blair Cal 56.67

4×100: 1 California 44.98

Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker, McMinnville, OR, USA, March 5

Men: JT: 1 Zach Holland 74.10

IC4A/ECAC Championships, Boston, MA, USA, March 4-6

Men:

500:

1 Kyla Krawczyk BostonColl 1:12.82

2 Hannah Seitzinger Duquesne 1:12.90

(h4) 1 Seitzinger 1:12.54

(h5) 1 Addison Coy Yale 1:12.96

Illinois Meet of Champions, Chicago, IL, USA, March 3

Men:

800:

1 Shane Streich 1:45.90

2 Quamel Prince GUY 1:46.35

3 Alex Amankwah GHA 1:46.47

4 Erik Sowinski 1:46.57

Women:

800:

1 Olivia Baker 2:00.39

2 Emily Richards 2:01.98

3 Gemma Finch GBR 2:03.18

Jaguar Opener (outdoor), Mobile, AL, USA, March 4-5

Men: HT: 1 Logan Blomquist SEMissouri 68.64

Longhorn Invitational, Austin, TX, March 5

Men:

200 (1.6):

1 Marcellus Moore Texas 20.39

2 Daniel Garland Texas 20.50

400H: 1 Gabriele Montefalcone ITA Texas 49.82

NAIA Championships, Brookings, SD, USA, March 3-5

Men:

60:

1 Zachacus Beard Langston 6.61

2 Zayquan Lincoln IndianaTech 6.63

(h2) 1 Beard 6.64

NJCAA (JUCO) Championships, Pittsburg, KS, USA, March 4-5

Men:

60:

1 Jerod Elcock TTO ButlerCo 6.60

2 Keshaun Black Meridian 6.64

3 Antoine Evans Coffeyville 6.64

(h2) 1 Black 6.58

(h3) 1 Evans 6.65

(h4) 1 Elcock 6.63

600 (f1): (0 = oversized track)

1 Ethan Smith CAN WesternTexasColl 1:17.68o

2 Emanuel Wanga PNG CloudCo 1:17.69o

(f2) 1 Chris Robinson SPlains 1:16.99o

(h2) 1 Robinson 1:17.60o

LJ: 1 Shakwon Coke JAM BartonCo 7.83

Sound Running TEN, San Juan Capistrano, CA, USA, March 6

Men:

1500:

1 George Beamish NZL 3:36.53

2 Oliver Hoare AUS 3:36.54

3 Vincent Ciattei 3:39.27

10,000 (r1):

1 Luc Bruchet CAN 27:56.12

2 Benjamin Eidenschink 28:00.54

3 Willy Fink 28:06.36

4 Tai Dinger 28:19.79

5 Ben Blankenship 28:20.29

(r2)

1 Grant Fisher 26:33.84

2 Mohammed Ahmed CAN 26:34.14

3 Jack Rayner AUS 27:15.35

4 Sean McGorty 27:18.15

5 Kieran Tuntivate THA 27:23.64

6 Patrick Dever GBR 27:23.88

7 Shadrack Kipchirchir 27:24.93

8 Conner Mantz 27:25.23

9 Kanta Shimizu JPN 27:31.27

10 Samuel Chelanga 27:33.77

11 Andrew Butchart GBR 27:36.77

12 Lopez Lomong 27:39.96

13 Connor McMillan 27:40.55

14 Patrick Tiernan AUS 27:45.95

15 Lawi Lalang 27:52.44

16 Robert Brandt 27:52.56

17 Reid Buchanan 27:52.74

18 John Dressel 27:57.51

Women:

10,000 (r1):

1 Lauren Hurley 31:49.46

2 Molly Grabill 31:57.72

3 Jeralyn Poe 32:02.76

4 Susanna Sullivan 32:03.21

5 Jaci Smith 32:21.98

6 Katja Goldring 32:56.28

(r2)

1 Elise Cranny 30:14.66

2 Dominique Scott Efurd RSA 31:00.10

3 Andrea Seccafien CAN 31:15.78

4 Natosha Rogers 31:16.89

5 Millie Paladino 31:19.92

6 Sarah Lancaster 31:21.75

7 Paige Stoner 31:22.55

8 Courtney Frerichs 31:23.13

9 Emily Lipari 31:24.82

10 Ednah Kurgat 31:32.25

11 Carrie Verdon 31:37.26

12 Stephanie Bruce 31:39.39

13 Vanessa Fraser 31:52.11

14 Maddie Alm 32:01.28

15 Laura Thweatt 32:01.52

16 Amy Davis 32:05.78

17 Emma Bates 32:06.11

18 Carmela Cardama ESP 32:19.81

19 Olivia Pratt 32:45.10

USATF 15km National Championships (road), Jacksonville, FL, USA

Men: 15km:

1 Nicolas Montanez 43:10

2 Leonard Korir 43:14

3 Hillary Bor 43:14

4 Abbabiya Simbassa 43:22

5 Colin Bennie 43:26

6 Futsum Zienasellassie 43:29

7 Galen Rupp 43:31

8 Zachery Panning 43:32

9 Matt McClintock 43:57

Women:

15km:

1 Emily Sisson 47:28

2 Emily Durgin 49:17

3 Emily Infeld 49:46

4 Sarah Pagano 49:51

5 Nell Rojas 49:58

6 Anne Frisbie 50:14

7 Jessie Cardin 50:29

8 Lexie Thompson 50:44

Belgrade, Serbia, March 7

Men:

60:

1 Ján Volko SVK 6.69

2 Edhem Vikalo BIH 6.79

Lamont Marcell Jacobs ITA DQ

Kayhan Özer TUR DQ

Heat 1:

1 Lamont Marcell Jacobs ITA 6.56

2 Kayhan Özer TUR 6.74

400:

1 Benjamin Lobo Vedel DEN 45.94 rec

2 Boško Kijanović 46.22 rec

3 Lovro Mesec Košir SLO 47.28

4 Cillin Greene IRL 47.41

5 Christopher O’Donnell IRL 47.49

Race B:

1 Šimon Bujna SVK 47.22

1500:

1 Elliot Giles GBR 3:37.49

2 Elzan Bibić 3:37.84 rec

3 Darragh McElhinney IRL 3:39.63

4 István Szögi HUN 3:40.05

60H:

1 Petr Svoboda CZE 7.65

2 Mikdat Sevler TUR 7.71 eq rec

3 Shuhei Ishikawa JPN 7.75

PV:

1 Armand Duplantis SWE 6.19 world rec

2 Robert Renner SLO 5.31

LJ:

1 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE 8.25

2 Thobias Montler SWE 8.23

3 Lester Lescay CUB 8.01

4 Lazar Anić 7.90

5 Filip Pravdica CRO 7.85

SP:

1 Nick Ponzio ITA 21.61 NR

2 Asmir Kolašinac 21.06

3 Mesud Pezer BIH 20.91

4 Andrei Toader ROU 20.08

5 Wictor Petersson SWE 19.81

Women:

60:

1 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.21

2 Farzaneh Fasihi IRI 7.31

3 Monika Weigertová SVK 7.38

4 Salomé Kora SUI 7.38

5 Nikol Andonova BUL 7.40

Heat 1:

1 Tatjana Pinto GER 7.32

2 Farzaneh Fasihi IRI 7.38

Heat 2:

1 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.20

2 Rafailía Spanoudáki-Hatziríga GRE 7.34

3 Astrid Glenner-Frandsen DEN 7.40

400: 1 Anita Horvat SLO 53.07

800:

1 Louise Shanahan IRL 2:04.68

2 Jerneja Smonkar SLO 2:05.27

60H:

1 Ivana Lončarek CRO 8.11

2 Anja Lukić 8.14 rec

HJ:

1 Marija Vuković MNE 1.90

2 Lia Apostolovski SLO 1.90

3 Angelina Topić 1.87

LJ:

1 Ivana Vuleta 6.88

2 Milica Gardašević 6.69

3 Neja Filipič SLO 6.60

4 Tilde Johansson SWE 6.55

5 Jazmin Sawyers GBR 6.45

6 Anasztázia Nguyen HUN 6.42

7 Diána Lesti HUN 6.41

