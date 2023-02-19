British high jump record-holder on aiming higher and being inspired by Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Morgan Lake continued her fine start to 2023 as she added a 12th British high jump title (indoors and outdoors) to her recent national record of 1.99m.

It has been a whirlwind of a fortnight for the 25-year-old, competing for the first time after her mark of 1.99m at the Hustopeče meet in the Czech Republic (February 4) saw her leapfrog Katarina Johnson-Thompson on the UK all-time list. The latter had held the record for seven years after clearing 1.98m at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Lake’s next goal is two metres but the pressure is now off.

“The feeling was amazing,” she told AW, reflecting on the British record. “I had so many years of being so close and thinking this would be a personal best so to actually go out and get the record meant I was so happy.

“It’s an amazing record to hold. I remember when Katarina Johnson-Thompson broke the previous mark back in 2016 and being in absolute awe. Huge respect to her. [Two metres] is definitely the aim but I’m not putting too much pressure on myself to jump it. I know the height is within me.”

Lake could not match the lofty heights of her 1.99m jump at the UKA Indoor Championships in Birmingham but a clearance of 1.90m was more than enough to take the title.

“It was really nice to jump on this track after the last few weeks,” added Lake, commenting on the new £1.7m surface that was installed at the Utilita Arena.

“Having been here and knowing how bouncy the track is, I will know exactly how to jump on it next week [at the World Indoor Tour final].”

In the men’s high jump, William Grimsey became a national champion for the first time, with a best clearance of 2.16m.

The Scot finished seventh at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer but this is the biggest victory of his career so far. He won by four centimetres to Divine Duruaku.

Jazmin Sawyers soars in the long jump

Jazmin Sawyers added another British indoor long jump title to her collection for the first time in seven years as she proved too good for the rest in Birmingham.

A best jump of 6.73m saw the Commonwealth and double European medallist lay down a marker ahead of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul (March 2-5). She is now a double British indoor and triple outdoor long jump champion

“I’m really happy,” Sawyers told AW. “I haven’t been jumping this well indoors since 2016/17 so that means a lot to be able to be this consistent early on in the year and it bodes well for the Europeans and then the outdoor season.

“If I can continue to jump in the 6.70m to 6.80m region then I feel I can definitely medal at the Europeans in Istanbul.”

Last year, Sawyers claimed her first major outdoor championships medal – European long jump bronze in Munich – since winning silver at the 2016 edition of those championships.

“I don’t even know if there’s less pressure or if there is now an increased level of confidence [on breaking her duck],” added the 28-year-old. “I was starting to have that level of self-doubt over the years that I couldn’t do it anymore so that medal gave me the belief and that I just had a bit of a bad time in the sport.

“I’ve carried that confidence into this year and I want to win medals.”

In the men’s triple jump, Jude Bright-Davies claimed his maiden British title with a best jump of 16.05m and it was a personal best for the Thames Valley Harriers athlete.

“It was an amazing performance,” he said. “In my season opener I didn’t jump so well, but managed to put in some great jumps today.

“I was much more relaxed out in the field today compared to my last competition [Southern Indoor Championships on February 5]. I just trusted myself with my technique and my ability.

“My goal for the rest of the season is to get as close as I can to 17m.”

