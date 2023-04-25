While all attention was on M40 Mo Farah, there were also UK records for M70 Mike Sheridan and W60 Treena Johnson plus a world masters best for American Jenny Hitchings

While much of the media focussed on Mo Farah’s relative demise on Sunday at the TCS London Marathon he still destroyed Andrew Davies’ British M40 record of 2:14:20 with 2:10:28 and his superb halfway time of 63:38 was quicker than the official British half-marathon best although Paul Evans ran 63:15 in the Great North Run in 2001.

Farah’s 10km splits were 29:53, 30:28, 30:31 and 32:31 and his second half was a painful 66:50.

Chris Thompson, Farah’s conqueror in the 2003 European under-23 5000m Championships, also broke the old record with 2:11:50 with a slightly more controlled 30:54, 31:08, 31:12 and 31:32.

Two other British M40s broke 2:20 – Bramley 20 winner Ron Richmond and former Southern cross-country champion John Gilbert.

The masters performance of the race though arguably came from Jenny Hitchings.

The American who ran 2:46:05 at Boston and 2:46:35 at Sacramento in 2021 did not get her times accepted due to the downhill courses. Therefore the listed world masters record was credited to Krishna Stanton in London last October. The Australian, who was the Commonwealth Games silver medallist in Manchester in 2002, ran 2:48:06 in London but Hitchings ran 2:45:27 and she turns 60 in July.

Her splits were a controlled slowing down of 38:15, 39:05, 39:15 and 40:02 and she passed halfway in 81:36.

Alice Riddell-Webster was the leading Brit in second in 2:58:45 just outside her PB of 2:58:19 from last year.

John Sheridan, 73, who ranks second all-time in the M65 category, won the M70 age group by just under 15 minutes.

His chip time was a British best 2:59:13 compared to the 2:59:37 he ran in 2021 and 3:00:58 attributed to the official UK BMAF best by John Keston in 1996.

In 2021 however, Sheridan was denied a UK best – even though gun times should be deemed irrelevant for older runners due to safety reasons forcing them to start too high up to save time, as he took many minutes to cross the line – this time he took a mere one minute 25 to get across the line so can claim a 3:00:38 gun time at the very least.

His splits show his great experience – 42:41, 43:35, 42:37 and a stunning 41:08 for the 30km onwards.

He said: “I had a rough patch from about mile eight to beyond halfway and thought of jogging in. Then I realised that if I did that if I gave up, I would regret if for the rest of my life!

“That was too much, and so I then made a decision to just run as hard as could to the finish and see what happens. If I crash and burn, at least I tried. Almost instantly I felt better mentally and physically – I began to run through the pack and the crowd support was immense all the way to the finish. They can always “spot a runner” carving through the field.”

While the W55 race saw a world mark, the W60 race saw a British record and major revision of the all-time list.

Five years ago, Angharad Mair and Treena Johnson fought out a great battle in London and Mair’s 2:54:49 was a UK W55 record and Johnson, with 2:55:34, also smashed the previous record.

This time Mair set off quickly with opening 10km splits of 40:21 and 41:27 to reach halfway well inside record schedule with 86:22. However, she struggled on the second half with 10km splits of 42:34 and then 45:55.

Johnson paced it better with 41:41 and then 42:07 to pass halfway two minutes down in 88:19. While the Welsh athlete ahead was slowing, she ran another 42:07 and although then slowing to 44:04 she overtook her before 40km to take 12 minutes off the British record with 3:00:19.

Both runners covered the last 2195m in 10:37 with Mair also taking a chunk off the UK best with 3:00:54.

Mair said: “It was Treena’s day. She ran a far better race than I did and she deserves the win and the record. I went off too fast and for the last eight miles just concentrated on putting one foot in front of the other and I also stopped a few times with cramp.”

Though 11 minutes down on the pair ahead, former record-holder Mary Slocum, who has dual nationality, finished third in a PB 3:11:44 and her chip time of 3:11:53 is actually quicker than current record-holder Sue Harrison achieved as a gun time in Seville (3:12:06) this year, though Harrison’s chip of 3:11:47 is marginally quicker.

According to the World Masters Association, the world W70 record is Helga Miketta’s 3:35:29 but Yuko Gordon won’t be claiming any records although she ran 3:28:20 to win her category by over half a hour.

While the WMA don’t recognise it, many statisticians regard Jeannie Rice (3:24:48 in Berlin in 2019) as the genuine world best.

The Hong Kong Olympian holds the British best with 3:25:30 from London 2021 but here felt she started too fast as she was nearer the front of the start than normal after being interviewed by the BBC and she ran her early 10km splits in 47:30 and 48:37 to reach halfway in 1:41:23 – well inside all record schedules. Though she held the pace with a 48:15 split up to 30km, she unusually suffered with a 51:41 up to 40km to eventually fall over three minutes outside of her target.

With an absence of leading masters on the women’s elite field, Helen Gaunt won the W40 race in a startling manner. With a half-marathon PB of 77:46, she blasted through halfway in 75:26 having run 35:14 and 36:19 for her first two 10km splits. She inevitably slowed with 37:06 and 38:32 but held on with 2:35:38 to take over three minutes off of her PB.

Alice Braham, who won the English National junior race in 1995, won the W45 title in 2:41:07 which is her quickest marathon for 15 years and almost identical to the time she ran in Toronto in 2007 when finishing fifth as part of a British team. Her PB is 2:35:20.

Jacqueline Rockliffe came within 16 seconds of Sue McDonald’s UK W50 best of 2:51:27 though it’s worth noting that Zelah Morrall has a 2:50:02 chip time that hasn’t been ratified as no gun times were available.

Rockliffe ran superb even splits with 10km times of 40:31, 40:57, 40:51 and 40:42.

Northern Ireland’s Norman Mawhinney running his 30th race of the year, won the M65 age group by over 10 minutes as his 2:54:47 went third all-time in the age group in the UK. He put together 10km splits of 40:31, 40:20, 40:08 and 43:08.

Jon Walton regained the M50 title he won in 2021 after being second last year with 2:30:26.

Other age-group winners included W65 Jane Kidd (3:33:21), W75 Gina Little (4:38:42), W80 Eileen Hieron (5:57:36), M45 Juan Moreno (2:29:28), M55 Joost de Raymaeker (2:36:03), M60 Jaime Gillen (2:50:18), M75 Graham Walsh (3:42:07), M80 Joseph Stewart (4:29:11) and M85 Harry Newton (5:28:53).

We include leading elite times below the masters but don’t have a full listing yet from Power of 10 and the mass finish times look unreliable.

With cheating making the news of late and even making a major appearance on Have I got News From You, according to the results on Tuesday lunchtime the first woman on the mass start was Rebecca McConnell (2:30:29). However, judging by the official results website she started a hour after the initial runners but only appeared on the chip times at 30km with a world record 1:25:12 and then proceeded to the finish at just inside four-hour pace.

Former Boston winner Yuko Kawauchi was the first from the masses with 2:13:18 but Briton Oliver Ward was credited with a 2:13:39. He too started a hour after the elite but only suddenly appeared in the results at 40km with a world-class 2:02:16 – over a minute faster than Mo Farah ran – but then ran barely four-hour pace to the finish!

The first genuine British finisher on the masses was Hillingdon 20 winner and South of England runner-up Alex Lepretre who smashed his PB with 2:15:01 after a brave 65:59 halfway time. His PB (from his very early days) is listed as 3:03:18 on Power of 10.

We will list additional results from the masses once Power of 10/Run Britain have processed them.

M40 (chip times):

1 Mo Farah (NEB) 2:10:28

2 Chris Thompson (AFD) 2:11:50

3 Ebrahim Abdulaziz (NOR) 2:18:41

4 Ron Richmond (Bide) 2:19:00

5 John Gilbert (Kent) 2:19:28

6 Gavin Tomlinson (Chorl) 2:23:41

7 Pat Martin (Wav’ly) 2:24:31

8 Matthew Watson (Barlick) 2:24:38

9 Michael Eccles (Bure) 2:24:44

10 Nick Impey (Dulw R) 2:26:41

M45:

1 Juan Moreno (CLC) 2:29:28

2 Brian Underwood (Poole) 2:30:05

3 Martin Green (N Wales) 2:30:43

4 Andrew McCarron (QPH) 2:32:21

5 Kevin Francis (Ware) 2:32:43

6 Ben Hope (Kent) 2:33:15

7 Graham Doig (PH Racing) 2:33:21

8 Ady Whitwam (Morp) 2:34:09

9 Michael Morgan (IRL) 2:34:12

10 Alan Ford (Barns) 2:34:34

M50:

1 Jon Walton (Leeds) 2:30:26

2 Paul Jones (Shrews) 2:32:03

3 Steve Hobbs (VP&TH) 2:34:38

4 Yuji Yamanaka (JPN) 2:36:12

5 David Williams (S Lon) 2:36:22

6 Rob Grantham (Wirr) 2:36:45

7 Joan Madina (L Goat) 2:36:48

8 Milani Massimiliano (ITA) 2:37:32

9 Simon Shaw (ESM) 2:38:33

10 Zhanbulat Kadyrov (KAZ) 2:38:55

M55:

1 Joost de Raymaeker (BEL) 2:36:03

2 Pierre Senac (FRA) 2:39:24

3 Graham Bale (P’stock) 2:40:48

4 Richard Shipway (Western) 2:44:46

5 Paul Holley (New J) 2:45:27

6 Jon Ratcliffe (Herne H) 2:46:26

7 Mark Allen (Ips J) 2:47:27

8 Christophe Vergot (BEL) 2:47:30

9 Richard Ashton (Mil K) 2:47:31

10 Rob McGrath (S’port W) 2:48:23

M60:

1 Jaime Guillen (USA) 2:50:18

2 Stuart Mills (Uck) 2:54:21

3 Greg Penn (NSP) 2:54:57

4 Ian James (Wrex) 2:55:18

5 Ifan Lloyd (Swans) 2:55:27

6 Cato Thunes (NOR) 2:56:43

7 Stephen Plummer (ESM) 2:58:49

8 Garth Morris (Ware) 3:00:34

9 Bruce Whitehead (W’boro) 3:00:41

10 James Saunders (Teign) 3:00:49

M65:

1 Norman Mawhinney (Scrabo) 2:54:47

2 Dale Thornley 3:06:38

3 E Nielsen (NOR) 3:07:35

4 James Cottle (IRL) 3:09:25

5 A Castello (ESP) 3:11:30

6 Graham Chapman (Ely) 3:14:44

7 A Madge (Holme P) 3:16:21

8 Tim Boone (Arun) 3:19:04

9 Simon Tyrrell (Pickering) 3:22:17

10 Mark Momerak (USA) 3:25:19

M70:

1 Mike Sheridan Newb) 2:59:13

2 David Butler (Bill’cay) 3:13:52

3 John Woodnutt (Morn) 3:28:56

4 Smali Khennas (ALG) 3:30:53

5 Kevin Byrne (Head RR) 3:36:30

6 Michael Williams (North RR) 3:43:05

7 James McGlynn (Wig) 3:44:05

8 Einar Madsen (NOR) 3:45:00

9 Gerrard Moss (Shelton) 3:47:42

10 Edward White (NE Vets) 3:49:08

M75:

1 Graham Walsh (Wym) 3:42:07

2 Andrew Jeyes (Ivanhoe) 3:49:30

3 Stuart Mann (Herts P) 3:50:05

4 David Winch (Thanet) 4:05:22

5 Peter McDonald 4:09:51

6 Philippe Rossiter (Hart) 4:25:47

7 Robin Scott (Kilb) 4:25:57

8 Gianfranco Gelormini (ITA) 4:27:40

9 Peter O’Brien (AUS) 4:28:19

10 Ronnie Simpson 4:39:37

M80:

1 Joseph Stewart (IRL) 4:29:11

2 Jonathan Kane (Win) 4:57:08

3 Alan Bent (Brack F) 5:31:29

4 Roy Mayhew 6:37:54

5 Derek James (Bark) 6:45:28

6 Robin Farrar (Bungay) 6:53:38

7 Malcolm Speake (26.2RRC) 6:56:16

8 David Picksley 7:16:46

9 Robert Sielski (USA) 7:17:59

10 Ed Shillabeer (Ilford, Walker) 7:36:09

M85:

1 Harry Newton (Macc) 5:28:53

Women

W40:

1 Helen Gaunt (Ton) 2:35:38

2 Marina Wong (Belg/AUS) 2:42:47

3 Johanna (O’Reagan (R’side) 2:43:46

4 Dara Green (Gala) 2:44:41

5 Sarah Holt (Strag) 2:45:04

6 Sophie Delderfield (VoA) 2:45:23

7 Katy Woodward (Ware) 2:46:05

8 Sarah Lowery (Roth) 2:48:46

9 Caroline Turner (L Goat) 2:49:54

10 Keely Smith (W Chesh) 2:50:22

W45:

1 Alice Braham (Ealing E) 2:41:07

2 Annabel Granger (B&W) 2:45:21

3 C Nic Fhogarthaigh (Kent/IRL) 2:47:37

4 Claire Grima (HW) 2:50:01

5 Kate Rennie (Dac) 2:50:42

6 Helen Waugh (Alnwick) 2:50:45

7 Sarah Flaherty (Bing) 2:53:06

8 Victoria Ratcliffe (Somer) 2:53:23

9 Helen Mussen (Wat J) 2:54:22

10 Rosamund Ponder (W4H) 2:54:32

W50:

1 Jacqueline Rockliffe (W Tempo) 2:51:43

2 Sarah Swinhoe (Lon H) 2:55:23

3 Nicky Brookes 2:57:19

4 Val Sesto (Lym) 2:57:58

5 Dani Tarlton (Arena) 2:58:10

6 Bernadette Versey (L’hill) 2:58:13

7 Jan Cooke (Shrews) 2:59:05

8 Bernie McAdam (IRL) 2:59:51

9 Sasha Birkin (Metros) 3:01:41

10 Dawn Godwin (M’head) 3:01:45

W55:

1 Jenny Hitchings (USA) 2:45:27

2 Alice Riddell-Webster (Fulham) 2:58:45

3 Fee Maycock (W Tempo) 3:02:07

4 Jeannette (Johnson (Launc) 3:07:55

5 Ruth Hutton (S Lon) 3:11:18

6 Jacky Murdy (S Shields) 3:12:30

7 Anglina Vanadrichem (NED) 3:17:03

8 Michelle Lennon (Dulw R) 3:18:09

9 Julie Amble (USA) 3:20:05

10 Jill Phillips (Orp) 3:23:47

W60:

1 Treena Johnson (Dews) 3:00:19

2 Angharad Mair (Les C) 3:00:54

3 Mary Slocum (IRL) 3:11:44

4 Katrin Flikschuh (VP&TH) 3:14:33

5 Roselle (Oberhoizer (Blaydon) 3:16:50

6 Susanna Harrison (G&G) 3:17:44

7 Colleen Middleton (AUS) 3:18:54

8 Kerry Munn (Kett) 3:24:00

9 Catherine Ferguson (Serp) 3:24:37

10 Sandra Petrovskis (USA) 3:24:58

W65:

1 Jane Kidd (Kenil) 3:33:21

2 Sandy Masters (W’bury) 3:34:33

3 Jane Bremmer (Tamar) 3:35:36

4 Nancy Smith (USA) 3:46:01

5 Maria Fernandez (ESP) 3:49:02

6 Lisa Bradley (USA) 3:49:15

7 Kristin Isachsen (NOR) 3:50:04

8 Tricia Hirst (Maldwyn) 3:53:47

9 Andrea Simmons (Hayle) 3:55:57

10 Bridgit Weekes (S’oaks) 3:57:14

W70:

1 Yuko Gordon (FVS) 3:28:20

2 Joy Radford (Win) 4:03:37

3 Jane Davies (E&E) 4:05:38

4 Jackie Tombs (Gosp) 4:20:21

5 Jane Wall 4:21:27

6 Jacqueline Millett (Best A) 4:21:33

7 Hilda Coulsey (Ilk) 4:23:31

8 Maria MacDonald (Camb H) 4:27:21

9 Hazel Davies 4:30:46

10 Anne Graveling 4:37:31

W75:

1 Gina Little (100 Mara) 4:38:42

2 Linda Ashmore (Eg H) 4:45:31

3 Sue Nicholls (Burnham-on-Sea) 4:55:31

4 Jane Ashby (Ryst) 5:00:45

5 Elle Perkins 5:54:57

6 Cherry Owens (W Wight) 5:57:55

7 Jenny Osborn 6:03:20

8 Violet Davidson (B’drain) 6:09:05

9 Patricia-Jane Gibson (RRC) 6:09:57

10 Eleanor De Vries (NZL) 6:41:18

W80:

1 Eileen Hieron (Durs) 5:57:36

2 Raquel Ponte (ESP) 6:19:46

3 Pat Seabrook (Finch) 6:53:55

4 Flora Frank 7:04:19

Masters results courtesy of Martin Duff

Elite Mar:

1 Kelvin Kiptum KEN 2:01:25

2 Geoffrey Kamworor KEN 2:04:23

3 Tamirat Tola ETH 2:04:59

4 Leul Gebrselassie ETH 2:05:45

5 Seifu Tura ETH 2:06:38

6 Emile Cairess 2:08:07

7 Brett Robinson AUS 2:10:19

8 Phil Sesemann 2:10:23

9 Mo Farah 2:10:28

10 Chris Thompson 2:11:50

11 Frank Lara USA 2:13:29

12 Tom Gröschel GER 2:13:29

13 Luke Caldwell 2:13:29

14 Weynay Ghebreselassie 2:15:41

15 Ben Connor 2:15:47

16 Ross Braden 2:15:47

17 Nick Bowker 2:16:18

18 Alex Milne 2:16:30

19 Dewi Griffiths 2:16:51

20 Fraser Stewart 2:18:34

21 Ronnie Richmond 2:19:00

22 Matthew Dickinson 2:19:25

23 Alex Monroe USA 2:22:00

24 Nick Earl 2:24:32

Paulos Surafel DNF, Kenenisa Bekele ETH DNF, Josh Lunn DNF, Kinde Atanaw ETH DNF, Berhanu Legesse ETH DNF, Amos Kipruto KEN DNF

Women Elite Mar:

1 Sifan Hassan NED 2:18:33 NR

2 Alemu Megertu ETH 2:18:37

3 Peres Jepchirchir KEN 2:18:38

4 Sheila Kiprotich KEN 2:18:51

5 Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH 2:18:53

6 Judith Korir KEN 2:20:41

7 Almaz Ayana ETH 2:20:44

8 Tadu Teshome ETH 2:21:31

9 Sofiya Yaremchuk ITA 2:24:02

10 Susanna Sullivan USA 2:24:27

11 Samantha Harrison 2:25:59

12 Dominique Scott Efurd RSA 2:29:19

13 Ellie Pashley AUS 2:29:37

Genzebe Dibaba ETH DNF, Brigid Kosgei KEN DNF, Alice Wright DNF, Sutume Asefa ETH DNF.

Mass race: Yuki Kawauchi JPN 2:13:18; (O Ward) Alex Lepretre (High) 2:15:01; James Hoad (THH) 2:18:38; Sean Hogan (GBR) 2:18:47; Charles Sandison (GBR) 2:19:22; John Gilbert (Kent) 2:19:28

Women: (R McConnell) 1 Diana Bogantes Gonzalez (CRC) 2:33:40; 2 Rachel Hodgkinson (Liv H) 2:34:46; 3 Helen Gaunt (Ton, W40) 2:35:38; 4 Hanne Maridal (NOR) 2:35:50; 5 Chelsea Baker (B&W) 2:36:06; 6 Heather Townsend (Leeds) 2:37:01

Additional results to be added

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE