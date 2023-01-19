Our latest hill running round-up includes details of some early 2023 action on the fells

SOREEN STANBURY SPLASH, Keighley, January 15

British orienteering international Nathan Lawson won by over two minutes from Oli Smith.

Helen Smith was even more dominant win the women’s race taking the title by close to five minutes.

Overall (6.8M/1200ft):
1 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 45:37
2 O Murphy (Ilkley) 47:59
3 R Sparkes (Bev) 48:18
4 J Wynne (Fellan) 50:49
5 M Malyon (Bail, M40) 51:22
6 A Lomas (Hyde P) 52:57

Nathan Lawson (right) won the Splash (Dave Woodhead)

M50: J Green (Ilkley) 54:18

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 60:52

M70: B Duncan (Bing) 88:04

U21: M Boocock (P&B) 53:14

TEAM: Ilkley 52

First four men in the Stanbury Splash (Dave Woodhead)

Women:
1 H Smith (Ribb) 56:37
2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 61:34
3 N Jackson (N Leeds F, W40) 62:31
4 J Boocock (Bing) 62:48

W50: S Bevan 63:19

TEAM: Wharf 25

First three women at the Stanbury Splash with winner Helen Smith centre (Dave Woodhead)

FEEL THE BURNS, Selkirk, January 15

Overall (21.4km/800m):
1 A Chepelin (C’thy) 84:18
2 E Lennon (C’thy) 92:17
3 T Callan (W’lands CC) 92:50
4 K Cooper (Cambus) 93:38
5 J Dunn (Cors) 93:51
6 G Malcolm (HBT) 94:45

M40: A Fallas (C’thy) 96:53

M50: A Macrae (C’thy) 1:41:09

M60: I Maxwell (Gala) 2:03:14

M70: B Howie (C’thy) 2:43:53

Women:
1 C MacDonald (Bella R) 1:49:12
2 M McClelland (HBT) 1:52:50
3 S Collins (Cors) 1:54:19
4 L Barraclough (C’thy) 2:03:03

W40: N Duncan (C’thy) 2:10:53

W50: M Hetherington (C’thy) 2:11:57

W60: H Ritchie (Fife) 2:21:48

CANNOCK CHASE TRIG POINTS, Brocton, January 8

Overall (33km/1650m):
1 D Connolly (Mercia) 94:36
2 L Gratton (Ruge) 95:27
3 H Davies (Mercia) 1:42:01
4 S Morgan (Chase, M40) 1:51:13
5 L Clayburn (Dark Pk) 1:53:22

M50: G Stubbs (Lich) 2:16:37

M60: A Burt (Chase) 2:30:13

M70: K Uzzell (Stone MM) 2:59:00

Women:
1 F Vickers (Bir, W40) 2:03:06
2 K Butler (Stoke) 2:11:07
3 E Lee (Mercia) 2:11:13

W50: J Pattyson 2:23:27

W60: A Stanley (Canock) 2:43:17

TRIGGER, Marsden to Edale, January 8

Overall (33km/1650m):
1 J Oldfield (Mat) 3:16:30
2 R MacD Oulds (Chorlton) 3:24:54
3 T Saville (Dark Pk) 3:25:12
4 J Eastwood (Slaith) 3:25:20
5 H Chatfield (Tring) 3:28:42

M40: W Boothman (Dark Pk) 3:50:44

M50: T Savage (Penn) 4:24:17

M60: C Webb 5:15:49

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 5:58:01

Women:
1 M Tibbot (Sadd) 4:08:25
2 S Willhoit (Mercia) 4:14:45
3 R Mather (Knave) 4:34:50

W50: N Spinks (Dark Pk) 4:44:25

