Our latest hill running round-up includes details of some early 2023 action on the fells

SOREEN STANBURY SPLASH, Keighley, January 15

British orienteering international Nathan Lawson won by over two minutes from Oli Smith.

Helen Smith was even more dominant win the women’s race taking the title by close to five minutes.

Overall (6.8M/1200ft):

1 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 45:37

2 O Murphy (Ilkley) 47:59

3 R Sparkes (Bev) 48:18

4 J Wynne (Fellan) 50:49

5 M Malyon (Bail, M40) 51:22

6 A Lomas (Hyde P) 52:57

M50: J Green (Ilkley) 54:18

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 60:52

M70: B Duncan (Bing) 88:04

U21: M Boocock (P&B) 53:14

TEAM: Ilkley 52

Women:

1 H Smith (Ribb) 56:37

2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 61:34

3 N Jackson (N Leeds F, W40) 62:31

4 J Boocock (Bing) 62:48

W50: S Bevan 63:19

TEAM: Wharf 25

FEEL THE BURNS, Selkirk, January 15

Overall (21.4km/800m):

1 A Chepelin (C’thy) 84:18

2 E Lennon (C’thy) 92:17

3 T Callan (W’lands CC) 92:50

4 K Cooper (Cambus) 93:38

5 J Dunn (Cors) 93:51

6 G Malcolm (HBT) 94:45

M40: A Fallas (C’thy) 96:53

M50: A Macrae (C’thy) 1:41:09

M60: I Maxwell (Gala) 2:03:14

M70: B Howie (C’thy) 2:43:53

Women:

1 C MacDonald (Bella R) 1:49:12

2 M McClelland (HBT) 1:52:50

3 S Collins (Cors) 1:54:19

4 L Barraclough (C’thy) 2:03:03

W40: N Duncan (C’thy) 2:10:53

W50: M Hetherington (C’thy) 2:11:57

W60: H Ritchie (Fife) 2:21:48

CANNOCK CHASE TRIG POINTS, Brocton, January 8

Overall (33km/1650m):

1 D Connolly (Mercia) 94:36

2 L Gratton (Ruge) 95:27

3 H Davies (Mercia) 1:42:01

4 S Morgan (Chase, M40) 1:51:13

5 L Clayburn (Dark Pk) 1:53:22

M50: G Stubbs (Lich) 2:16:37

M60: A Burt (Chase) 2:30:13

M70: K Uzzell (Stone MM) 2:59:00

Women:

1 F Vickers (Bir, W40) 2:03:06

2 K Butler (Stoke) 2:11:07

3 E Lee (Mercia) 2:11:13

W50: J Pattyson 2:23:27

W60: A Stanley (Canock) 2:43:17

TRIGGER, Marsden to Edale, January 8

Overall (33km/1650m):

1 J Oldfield (Mat) 3:16:30

2 R MacD Oulds (Chorlton) 3:24:54

3 T Saville (Dark Pk) 3:25:12

4 J Eastwood (Slaith) 3:25:20

5 H Chatfield (Tring) 3:28:42

M40: W Boothman (Dark Pk) 3:50:44

M50: T Savage (Penn) 4:24:17

M60: C Webb 5:15:49

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 5:58:01

Women:

1 M Tibbot (Sadd) 4:08:25

2 S Willhoit (Mercia) 4:14:45

3 R Mather (Knave) 4:34:50

W50: N Spinks (Dark Pk) 4:44:25

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE