Race walking records aside, this week’s highlights include a cross-country win for Jacob Kiplimo in Italy and US 15km title for Emily Sisson in Florida

Unusually the main action over the weekend came in walking events with world records in China and a British record in Slovakia.

Otherwise there was action around the world indoors, outdoors and on road and country.

Campaccio Cross Country, San Giorgio su Legnano, Italy, March 21

Uganda’s world half-marathon champion Jacob Kiplimo won the men’s 10km in 29:07 ahead of Ethiopia’s Nibret Melak (29:10) and Oscar Chelimo (29:14).

Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu (19:03) outsprinted Kenya’s Lilian Kasait (19:06) to win the women’s 6km as Tsege Haileselassie was a distant third in 19:56.

Dresden Marathon and Half Marathon, March 21

Simon Boch clocked the Olympic qualifying time of 2:10:48 PB on his marathon debut as Hlynur Andresson was fifth in an Icelandic record of 2:13:37.

Poland’s Anna Bankowska won the women’s race in 2:31:16.

Richard Ringer won the half-marathon in 61:33 with Belgium’s European marathon champion Koen Naert fourth in 61:38. Fabienne Schlumpf won the women’s race in a Swiss record of 68:27, winning by more than one minute.

USATF 15km Championships, Jacksonville, Florida, USA, March 20

Emily Sisson won in 48:09 from Lindsay Flanagan (49:14) and Emily Durgin (49:29).

In a close men’s race which saw the top six finish within five seconds, Clayton Young won in 43:52 from Abbabiya Simbassa (43:54) and Shadrack Kipchirchir (43:55).

Virginia Beach, USA, March 18

Olympic silver medallist Paul Chelimo won the 5000m in 13:09.90 from Emmanuel Bor’s 13:11.10 courtesy of a 27.3 last 200m to go to ninth on the US all-time list indoors.

Indian Federation Cup, Patiala, India, March 17-19

Kamalpreet Kaur set an Indian women’s discus throw record of 65.06m to achieve an Olympic qualifier.

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable set his fifth national record and achieved an Olympic standard with 8:20.20.

Neeraj Chopra won the javelin with a 87.80m throw.

Shenzen, China, March 20

Su Bingtian set a 10.05 (0.6m/sec) 100m world lead and also contributed a third leg in the Chinese 4x100m team that set a world lead of 38.29.

Jinan, China, March 17

World champion Gong Lijiao won the women’s shot with a 19.45m throw.

ESU Spring Invitational, Emporia, USA, March 19

In her first competition since 2019, Brooke Andersen threw 73.84m to go second in the world hammer rankings.

Nomi 20km Walk, Japan, March 21

Eiki Takahashi won in 1:20:19 from Masatora Kawano (1:21:01) and Yuta Koga (1:22:09).

Rams College Invitational, Columbia, USA, March 19-20

Briton Emily Kearney set a 38-second PB at 5000m with a 15:39.65 victory.

Trojan Invitational, Los Angeles, USA, March 20

There were British wins for Tade Ojora (13.76 110m hurdles), Nicola Yeargin (23.23 200m) and Temi Ojora (12.90m triple jump).

Louisiana Classics, Lafayette, USA, March 19-20

Britain’s Jake Norris threw 69.21m in his first hammer throw of the year.

Willie Williams Classic, Tucson, USA

The 2019 European under-20 100m fourth-placer Immanuela Aliu improved her PB with a 11.43 victory.

