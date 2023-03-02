Juniors dominate the race at Lower Hopton in our fell race round-up
HOPPITS HILL RACE, Lower Hopton, February 26
Under-15 Clara McKee added to her growing reputation with an overall women’s win by over a minute.
Last March, she won the National Year 7 Cross-Country Championships ahead of Jorjia March, who went on to win this year’s English National under-13 title last weeknd.
Though she missed the English National and has not done many cross-country races, McKee will be one of the favourites for the English Schools Cross Country.
She won the English Schools year 8 and 9 fell running championships by well over two minutes last October and also enjoyed victory in the West Yorkshire Schools cross-country title earlier in the month.
There she beat this year’s Northern runner-up at cross-country and indoor 800m Maya Schofield, who was also second in the Yorkshire Championships and at Liverpool.
Here, McKee won from fellow under-15 Graihagh Turner, who is the Yorkshire cross-country champion and who finished 44th in the English National the previous afternoon.
The men’s race also saw a young athlete win but 17-year-old William Hall had a closer contest as he had four seconds in hand on senior James Wynne, with 16-year-old Lachlan Wills a further second back in third.
Overall (5km/210m):
1 W Hall (Calder V, U19) 19:57
2 J Wynne (Felland) 20:01
3 L Wills (Wharf, U17) 20:02
4 M Holden (Dews, M40) 20:43
5 C Pickens (Calder V, U17) 20:57
M50: L Holloway (Bev) 23:08
M60: D Collin (Tod) 29:14
M70: W Murgatroyd 35:43
M80: R Brown (P’stone FPR) 36:35
Women:
1 C McKee (Calder V, U15) 21:32
2 G Turner (P’stone FPR, U15) 22:49
3 R Pymm (Sadd) 24:35
W40: N Whitaker (CoH) 27:34
W50: T Entwhistle (Calder V) 27:34
W60: J Boustead (Sadd) 36:15
W70: B Haigh (P’stone FPR) 36:33
U13 (3km/170m): F Mackenzie (Dark Pk) 16:07
U13 girls: I Proudlove (Bev) 17:14
CLWYDIAN SHEEPTRACKS, Cilcain, February 26
Overall (28km/1400m):
1 J Gomes (Wrex, M40) 3:00:05
2 L Eccles (Penny L, M40) 3:02:43
3 J Lee (Eryri, W40) 3:19:20
4 J Brown (Buck, M50) 3:19:26
M60: M Snell (Eryri) 4:10:17
Women:
1 Lee 3:19:20
2 K Reynold (Eryri) 3:19:49
3 A Walton 3:31:09
W50: R Metcalfe (Eryri) 3:53:49
SNAEFELL AND THOLTANS, Ardwhallan, Isle of Man, February 26
Overall (9.5km/570m, all Manx F):
1 O Smith (M40) 51:32
2 M Christian 52:36
3 J Bond 54:22
4 O Chambers 54:40
5 J Freeman 54:40
M50: L Taggart 55:37
M60: S Hubbard 69:25
M70: P Cooper (Manx F) 97:19
U19: H Kneen 59:08
Women:
1 N Arthur 63:29
2 R Harding 66:26
3 A Carridge 67:03
W50: J Gledhill 78:11
MR SPARKLE’S DARK ‘UN, Tockholes, Darwen, February 24
Overall (8.1km/214m):
J Holgate (B’burn) 32:19
2 A Palmer (Prest) 33:45
3 A Fowler (Horw) 33:59
4 J Logue (Calder V, M50) 35:29
M60: A Sunter 46:54
M70: M McLoughlin (Prest) 56:25
Women:
1 L Brindle (Horw, W40) 38:47
2 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 39:21
3 J Adamson (Calder V) 45:24
W50: S Budgett (Horw) 50:19
W60: F Walker (Clay) 55:20
INOV-8 HIGH CUP NICK, Dufton, Appleby-in-Westmoreland, February 25
Overall (9M/150ft):
1 M Lamb (Kesw) 62:02
2 J Baxter (P&B) 62:43
3 L Bowmess (Helm H) 64:30
4 O Subuh-Symons (Amble) 65:00
5 K Wigley (Swale) 66:08
6 S Shaw 66:15
M40: M Likeman (C’land F) 68:19
M50: B Stewart (B’dale F) 71:24
M60: N Ridsdale (Esk) 85:34
TEAM: 1 Helm H 28; 2 Amble 33; 3 N Leeds F 53
Women:
1 S Likeman (C’land F) 75:38
2 H Hardaker (W40) 79:23
3 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D) 80:00
4 E O’Grady (N Leeds F) 80:56
W50: H Elmore (Dark Pk) 82:15
W60: R Browne (Bowl) 95:25
TEAM: 1 N Leeds F 19; 2 NSP 76; 3 Kesw 101
SEDBERGH, Sedbergh, February 19
Overall (4M459ft):
1 S Bailey (Staffs M) 24:39
2 P Stock (Helm H) 24:52
3 A Russell (Kend) 5:24
4 S Burnstone (Helm H) 25:33
5 L Bowness (Helm H) 25:59
M50: A Dunn (Helm H) 27:53
M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 32:16
M70: J Taylor (Bowl) 42:39
Women:
1 G Bell (Leven V, U21) 29:07
2 A Rea (Helm H) 31:28
3 E Mather (Lons) 31:43
W50: D Gowans (Tod) 34:04
W60: A Eagle (Wharf) 37:09
MIDGLEY MOOR, Halifax, February 19
Overall (8km/380m):
1 D Parton (Roch) 47:29
2eq B Johnson (Calder V, M50)/A Roberts (Calder V) 47:39
4eq P Haigh (Calder V, M40)/G Kettlewell (Calder V) 47:52
M60: S Booth 54:33
M70: R Naylor (Q’bury) 66:51
U21: F Carver (Hali) 48:04
Women:
1 A Hassell (Wharf) 54:21
2 S Woods (Chorlton) 55:33
3 C Jackson (Calder V) 55:44
W50: R Beaumont (Calder V) 56:55
W60: J Curran (Acc RR) 60:55
W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 71:11
WILD NIGHT RUN, South Brent, February 18
Overall (16.5km/472m):
1 D Searle 72:45
2 L Gribbin 75:06
3 M Pym 82:13
M40: L Schneck 83:20
M50: G Still 89:34
Women:
1 F Porter 87:45
2 M Golebiowska (W40) 89:23
Overall (5M):
1 B Findlay (Statn RR) 46:56
2 J Watson 51:49
3 J Witts (M40) 52:12
M60: S Hemmings 63:35
Women:
1 R Hawes 52:28
2 S Onley 54:23
3 C Bonning 54:25
W40: R Filtness 57:02
W50: C Gribbin 57:19
