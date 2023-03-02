Juniors dominate the race at Lower Hopton in our fell race round-up

HOPPITS HILL RACE, Lower Hopton, February 26

Under-15 Clara McKee added to her growing reputation with an overall women’s win by over a minute.

Last March, she won the National Year 7 Cross-Country Championships ahead of Jorjia March, who went on to win this year’s English National under-13 title last weeknd.

Though she missed the English National and has not done many cross-country races, McKee will be one of the favourites for the English Schools Cross Country.

She won the English Schools year 8 and 9 fell running championships by well over two minutes last October and also enjoyed victory in the West Yorkshire Schools cross-country title earlier in the month.

There she beat this year’s Northern runner-up at cross-country and indoor 800m Maya Schofield, who was also second in the Yorkshire Championships and at Liverpool.

Here, McKee won from fellow under-15 Graihagh Turner, who is the Yorkshire cross-country champion and who finished 44th in the English National the previous afternoon.

The men’s race also saw a young athlete win but 17-year-old William Hall had a closer contest as he had four seconds in hand on senior James Wynne, with 16-year-old Lachlan Wills a further second back in third.

Overall (5km/210m):

1 W Hall (Calder V, U19) 19:57

2 J Wynne (Felland) 20:01

3 L Wills (Wharf, U17) 20:02

4 M Holden (Dews, M40) 20:43

5 C Pickens (Calder V, U17) 20:57

M50: L Holloway (Bev) 23:08

M60: D Collin (Tod) 29:14

M70: W Murgatroyd 35:43

M80: R Brown (P’stone FPR) 36:35

Women:

1 C McKee (Calder V, U15) 21:32

2 G Turner (P’stone FPR, U15) 22:49

3 R Pymm (Sadd) 24:35

W40: N Whitaker (CoH) 27:34

W50: T Entwhistle (Calder V) 27:34

W60: J Boustead (Sadd) 36:15

W70: B Haigh (P’stone FPR) 36:33

U13 (3km/170m): F Mackenzie (Dark Pk) 16:07

U13 girls: I Proudlove (Bev) 17:14

CLWYDIAN SHEEPTRACKS, Cilcain, February 26

Overall (28km/1400m):

1 J Gomes (Wrex, M40) 3:00:05

2 L Eccles (Penny L, M40) 3:02:43

3 J Lee (Eryri, W40) 3:19:20

4 J Brown (Buck, M50) 3:19:26

M60: M Snell (Eryri) 4:10:17

Women:

1 Lee 3:19:20

2 K Reynold (Eryri) 3:19:49

3 A Walton 3:31:09

W50: R Metcalfe (Eryri) 3:53:49

SNAEFELL AND THOLTANS, Ardwhallan, Isle of Man, February 26

Overall (9.5km/570m, all Manx F):

1 O Smith (M40) 51:32

2 M Christian 52:36

3 J Bond 54:22

4 O Chambers 54:40

5 J Freeman 54:40

M50: L Taggart 55:37

M60: S Hubbard 69:25

M70: P Cooper (Manx F) 97:19

U19: H Kneen 59:08

Women:

1 N Arthur 63:29

2 R Harding 66:26

3 A Carridge 67:03

W50: J Gledhill 78:11

MR SPARKLE’S DARK ‘UN, Tockholes, Darwen, February 24

Overall (8.1km/214m):

J Holgate (B’burn) 32:19

2 A Palmer (Prest) 33:45

3 A Fowler (Horw) 33:59

4 J Logue (Calder V, M50) 35:29

M60: A Sunter 46:54

M70: M McLoughlin (Prest) 56:25

Women:

1 L Brindle (Horw, W40) 38:47

2 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 39:21

3 J Adamson (Calder V) 45:24

W50: S Budgett (Horw) 50:19

W60: F Walker (Clay) 55:20

INOV-8 HIGH CUP NICK, Dufton, Appleby-in-Westmoreland, February 25

Overall (9M/150ft):

1 M Lamb (Kesw) 62:02

2 J Baxter (P&B) 62:43

3 L Bowmess (Helm H) 64:30

4 O Subuh-Symons (Amble) 65:00

5 K Wigley (Swale) 66:08

6 S Shaw 66:15

M40: M Likeman (C’land F) 68:19

M50: B Stewart (B’dale F) 71:24

M60: N Ridsdale (Esk) 85:34

TEAM: 1 Helm H 28; 2 Amble 33; 3 N Leeds F 53

Women:

1 S Likeman (C’land F) 75:38

2 H Hardaker (W40) 79:23

3 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D) 80:00

4 E O’Grady (N Leeds F) 80:56

W50: H Elmore (Dark Pk) 82:15

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 95:25

TEAM: 1 N Leeds F 19; 2 NSP 76; 3 Kesw 101

SEDBERGH, Sedbergh, February 19

Overall (4M459ft):

1 S Bailey (Staffs M) 24:39

2 P Stock (Helm H) 24:52

3 A Russell (Kend) 5:24

4 S Burnstone (Helm H) 25:33

5 L Bowness (Helm H) 25:59

M50: A Dunn (Helm H) 27:53

M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 32:16

M70: J Taylor (Bowl) 42:39

Women:

1 G Bell (Leven V, U21) 29:07

2 A Rea (Helm H) 31:28

3 E Mather (Lons) 31:43

W50: D Gowans (Tod) 34:04

W60: A Eagle (Wharf) 37:09

MIDGLEY MOOR, Halifax, February 19

Overall (8km/380m):

1 D Parton (Roch) 47:29

2eq B Johnson (Calder V, M50)/A Roberts (Calder V) 47:39

4eq P Haigh (Calder V, M40)/G Kettlewell (Calder V) 47:52

M60: S Booth 54:33

M70: R Naylor (Q’bury) 66:51

U21: F Carver (Hali) 48:04

Women:

1 A Hassell (Wharf) 54:21

2 S Woods (Chorlton) 55:33

3 C Jackson (Calder V) 55:44

W50: R Beaumont (Calder V) 56:55

W60: J Curran (Acc RR) 60:55

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 71:11

WILD NIGHT RUN, South Brent, February 18

Overall (16.5km/472m):

1 D Searle 72:45

2 L Gribbin 75:06

3 M Pym 82:13

M40: L Schneck 83:20

M50: G Still 89:34

Women:

1 F Porter 87:45

2 M Golebiowska (W40) 89:23

Overall (5M):

1 B Findlay (Statn RR) 46:56

2 J Watson 51:49

3 J Witts (M40) 52:12

M60: S Hemmings 63:35

Women:

1 R Hawes 52:28

2 S Onley 54:23

3 C Bonning 54:25

W40: R Filtness 57:02

W50: C Gribbin 57:19

