Dover and runner-up Oscar Schofield are inside Jonathan Richards’ 3000m best championships from 1980 at the England U17/15 Champs on August 27-28

One of the highlights of the two-day England Athletics Under-17 and Under-15 Championships in Bedford was the under-17 men’s 3000m where there was not only an exciting finish but one of the oldest championship records in the book fell.

With 8:24.06, English Schools 1500m champion Henry Dover edged Oscar Schofield’s 8:24.09 PB and both broke Jonathan Richards’ 42 year-old championships record of 8:26.92 set in 1980.

There was also a championship record in the under-17 women’s race from the Innes Fitzgerald. The Exeter athlete, who set a British under-17 record at the SIAB Schools International of 8:59.67, was content to win in Bedford by over 20 seconds in a championships record of 9:21.28 from Fleur Todd-Warmonth, who missed three months of racing in the summer after some impressive early season races.

Teddy Wilson, still only 15 years old was close to his 100m PB set in the European Under-18 Championships (10.53) as he won the under-17 title by over three metres in 10.58 (0.1).

Ireland’s Lemar Lucciano won the under-15 race in 11.08 (1.7) as English Schools 200m champion Xavier Taylor improved his PB to 11.15 to lead the British challenge.

The wind was less favourable in the under-17 women’s 100m as European under-18 200m winner Faith Akinbileje ran 11.93 into a strong 2.5m/sec headwind after a 11.77 (0.1) semi-final. She also won the 200m in 23.96 (-0.9) by six metres.

Nell Desir, who ran a Welsh record of 11.77 in the Welsh Championships, also found the conditions less conducive in the final after a 11.97 (0.1) semi but her 12.10 (-1.2) still gave her a clear two-metre under-15 victory and she also added the 200m gold in 24.67 (-1.4) with a six-metre margin for her fifth England title in the last year.

Dean Patterson, who was disqualified from the European Under-18 Championships 200m final after winning the semi-final, was a clear five-metre winner of his speciality in 21.44 (-1.0).

Farrell Fabusiwa, only 13 years of age, impressively won the under-15 title in 22.86 (-1.4) ahead of 100m winner Lucciano.

Welsh under-15 300m champion Gethin Griffith went inside 37 seconds for the first time in the heats and then improved to 36.21 to win the final.

Under-17 Niamh Le’Gall (39.11 PB) and under-15 Shiloh Omotosho (39.94) took the girls titles.

Zico Jones had plenty in hand in winning the under-17 400m in 49.24.

Scot Finlay Ross had a clear winning margin in taking the under-17 800m in 1:54.43.

The under-15 800m saw the first four set PBs led by fast-finishing South of England champion James McAllen’s 2:00.60.

Caitlin McCloy won the under-17 women’s race in 2:12.41 but even quicker was under-15 winner Grace Tuesday in 2:11.44 as the English Schools champion’s late kick edged the English Schools 1500m and cross-country winner Shaikira King’s 2:11.78.

Corey Campbell, who this year has set UK under-18 records at 3000m and mile, was another Scottish raider, and he won the 1500m in 4:02.95.

Even more dominant was front-runner Phoebe Gill, who won the under-17 1500m by nine seconds in 4:21.50 as the three following all set PBs chasing her from a distance.

North of England cross-country champion Evan Grime, who is coached by his dad Ian, a former 13:37.00 5000m runner, won the under-15 title in a PB 4:13.16.

A tactical under-15 girls race saw English Schools runner-up Lyla Belshaw kick to victory in 4:42.07, 13 seconds down on her Manchester clocking.

Jake Meyburgh, who only turned 13 years during the summer after setting an age 12 1500m record of 4:11.93 and dominated the cross-country in his age group over the winter, won the under-15 3000m in a PB 8:56.32.

Sprint hurdles titles went the way of under-15s Lea Wagstaff (11.27/1.0) and Lewis Shaw (11.20/-1.1) and under-17s Jaiden Dean (12.82/-2.2) and Paris King (11.02/-2.2).

The latter was particularly impressive as her PB run into a strong headwind moved her to fourth all-time in the age group in the UK.

European under-18 400m hurdles bronze medallist Stephanie Okoro was a class apart in the under-17 300m hurdles as her 42.90 gave her gold by over a second while Schools International winner Sam Lunt also had over a second in hand in winning the under-17 400m hurdles in 51.78 – his 14th win in an unbeaten season at the event.

Ireland’s Billy Coogan (4:28.04) and Eleanor Foot (4:57.95) led home the steeplechase but Tristan Cumberland (4:28.68) and Rachel Clutterbuck (4:58.86) were close behind in securing the national titles.

The high jump titles were won by under-17s Charlie Seago (PB 1.97m) and Gracie Wall (1.68m) though Ireland headed the under-15 contests through Connor Penney (1.85m) and Tara O’Connor (1.68m) as the UK awards went the way of Rohan Stewart (PB 1.82m) and Natalie Seyler (1.65m).

Nyree Perry and Charley O’Neill shared the under-17 pole vault title with 3.32m leaps though under-15s Arisa Burgess and Isabella Turner jumped higher with 3.42m.

Oscar Witcombe (4.19m) and Harry Casey (PB 3.82m) won the boys’ titles.

Luke Pichler, who was the silver medallist at both the hurdles and high jump, went one better in the under-15 long jump with a 6.25m (0.6) leap.

D’mitri Varlack was close to his PB in winning the under-17 title with a 7.06m (1.4) leap while Jessica Lee won the girls equivalent with a 5.84m leap while Megan Taylor’s 5.61m (1.7) came out on top in the under-15s.

Triple jump winners were under-17s Jack Hilton (14.47/2.3) and Lia Bonsu (11.99/0.7) and under-15s Melchisedec Berkoh-Gyamfi (13.20/3.1) and Olivia Schrimshaw (11.49/-1.2).

The latter’s mark was a near half-metre PB and propelled her to the top of UK rankings in 2022 and moved her to eighth all-time, one place down on Morgan Lake.

Ireland won both boys’ shot titles through Liam Shaw (16.75m) and Theo Hanlon (15.55m) as Alastair Brown (15.78m) and Lawson Capes (14.89m) were the British winners, the latter being the grandson of Britain’s greatest ever shot-putter Geoff.

Annabel Amadin’s 15.21m and Leila Thompson’s 12.39m won the girls gold medals.

The under-17 men’s discus was one of the best contests as Timi Babatunde improved his PB from 53.07m to 55.70m and needed to to head Ireland’s Cian Crampton’s 55.28m.

Godwin Mutandwa (PB 42.07m) and Matilda Farrar (32.82m) took under-15 titles while Scot Meghan Porterfield’s 41.51m gave her the under-17 crown.

In the under-17 hammer the minor medallists Charlie Elford-Pond (62.46m) and Callum Hendry (59.86m) set PB’s but were some way back on European under-18 ninth-placer Kai Barham’s 68.40m.

Angela McAuslan-Kelly set a PB 58.55m in winning the women’s event while under-15 champions were Thomas Williams (59.62m) and Alice Howie (54.67m). The latter’s mark topped the UK rankings and went into all the all-time top 10 in her age group.

The men’s javelin contests were close affairs with Tom Rutter (61.01m) and Barney Hastings (a UK ranking-topper of 53.38m) both winning respectively by less than a metre from Lewie Jones (60.27m) and Charlie Mason (53.24m).

Ayesha Jones, who represented Britain in the European Under-18 Championships this summer, was a clear winner of the under-17s with a near PB 50.85m though Dulcie Yelling set a PB 47.99m in second as Jones only surpassed her in the fifth round with 48.72m before her even bigger throw in the last round.

The under-15 girls had the best contest though as Harriet Wheeler’s 44.57m just got the better of Elise Christian’s 44.52m and their PBs propelled them into the UK all-time top ten (in eighth and ninth) behind Jones and Yelling’s 2021 marks and one place up on Commonwealth heptathlon medallist Kate O’Connor’s 44.38m.

Gracie Griffiths, runner-up in the British senior Championships, was not surprisingly the pick of the walkers, with a 25:47.32 5000m under-17 win.

In ambulant events, T54 Matthew Gardiner won the 100m in 17.40 (-1.4) and Ilias Zghoundi took the 800m title by a huge margin in 1:58.36.

U20 men: SP: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 13.60. DT: P: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 40.67



U17 men

100 (0.1): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 10.58; 2 E Cunningham (Falk) 10.92; 3 D Pollard (NEB) 10.97; 4 J N’Douba (S Lon) 11.04; 5 O Acquah (NEB) 11.05; 6 E Mauge (Croy) 11.06; 7 F Powell (R&N) 11.16. SF1 (-0.1): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 10.68; 2 E Cunningham (Falk) 10.91; 3 O Acquah (NEB) 11.05. SF2 (0.5): 1 E Mauge (Croy) 10.97; 2 D Pollard (NEB) 11.05; 3 J N’Douba (S Lon) 11.08; 4 E Lowe (VP&TH) 11.10; 5 F Powell (R&N) 11.16; 6 F Steele (Bigg) 11.20. Ht1 (0.5): 1 J N’Douba (S Lon) 10.93; 2 E Cunningham (Falk) 11.00; 3 H Thomas (Croy) 11.16; 4 C Ufondu (Hallam) 11.18. Ht2 (0.4): 1 E Mauge (Croy) 11.06; 2 D Pollard (NEB) 11.12; 3 F Powell (R&N) 11.19. Ht4 (-2.5): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA) 10.86. 200 (-1.0): 1 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 21.44; 2 O Acquah (NEB) 22.02; 3 D Long (Athletics Ireland) 22.44; 3 S Mowa (B&B) 22.45. Ht1 (-0.8): 1 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 22.00. Ht3 (0.6): 1 O Acquah (NEB) 22.22; 2 E Lowe (VP&TH) 22.31; 3 S Mowa (B&B) 22.45. 400: 1 Z Jones (SB) 49.24; 2 B Greenleaf (Ips) 50.13; 3 E Curran (Craw) 50.17; 4 A Beck (Win) 50.44; 5 R Pearson (Lewes) 50.92; 6 H Parker (Roth) 51.13. Ht1: 1 Z Jones (SB) 49.82; 2 E Curran (Craw) 50.49. Ht2: 1 K Gallimore (WSEH) 50.47; 2 R Pearson (Lewes) 50.75; 3 O Withers (Win) 51.02; 3 F Garland (W Ches) 51.02. Ht3: 1 B Greenleaf (Ips) 49.88; 2 A Beck (Win) 50.50; 3 H Parker (Roth) 50.68; 4 L Ryan (O&R) 50.84

800: 1 F Ross (Harm) 1:54.43; 2 J Kinrade (Shrews) 1:55.01; 3 J Organ (Brec) 1:55.35; 4 C Mcleod (Pit) 1:55.41; 5 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:56.04; 6 G Ward (Herts P) 1:56.32; 7 O Denson (Chilt) 1:57.09; 8 Z Ferguson (Roth) 1:57.09. Ht1: 1 F Ross (Harm) 1:55.96; 2 J Organ (Brec) 1:56.74; 3 Z Ferguson (Roth) 1:57.04; 4 J Whittingham (Stoke) 1:57.60; 5 S Stapley (Reig) 1:59.09. Ht2: 1 T Waterworth (Hunts) 1:56.75; 2 O Denson (Chilt) 1:58.31; 3 E Taylor (C&C) 1:59.47. Ht3: 1 J Kinrade (Shrews) 1:56.09; 2 C Mcleod (Pit) 1:56.50; 3 G Ward (Herts P) 1:56.82; 4 P Goodfellow (Macc) 1:59.25; 5 J Ali (Mans) 1:59.55. 1500: 1 C Campbell (Tm E Loth) 4:02.95; 2 H Wilson (Win) 4:04.37. 3000: 1 H Dover (SB) 8:24.06; 2 O Schofield (Sale) 8:24.09; 3 B Peck (St Ed) 8:33.96; 4 A Page (Tm E Loth) 8:44.74; 5 H Mckay (A’deen) 8:45.62; 6 J Grange (Ilf) 8:53.92; 7 T Carpenter (Linc W) 8:58.89. 100H (-2.2): 1 J Dean (Norw) 12.82; 2 N Hanson (NEB) 12.99; 3 H Christian (G&G) 13.10; 4 I Grant (Card Arch) 13.65; 5 A Salaam (Have) 13.67; 6 R Mourtada (B&B) 13.75; 7 A Dingley (Ply) 13.81; 8 C Seago (Thurr) 13.82. Ht1 (-1.4): 1 J Dean (Norw) 12.93; 2 R Mourtada (B&B) 13.63; 3 A Salaam (Have) 13.86; 4 C Eley (Newp) 14.07. Ht2 (0.3): 1 N Hanson (NEB) 13.29; 2 C Seago (Thurr) 13.53; 3 A Dingley (Ply) 13.72. Ht3 (-2.0): 1 H Christian (G&G) 13.11; 2 I Grant (Card Arch) 13.75; 3 M Roe (PNV) 13.93. 400H: 1 S Lunt (Wirr) 51.78; 2 H Christian (G&G) 52.99; 3 O Parker (Charn) 53.27; 4 D Gumbs (WSEH) 53.47; 5 C Staddon (Bath) 57.29; 6 R Hayes (Athletics Ireland) 57.43; 7 L Turner (N’pton) 59.47. Ht1: 1 S Lunt (Wirr) 52.77; 2 O Parker (Charn) 52.94; 3 C Staddon (Bath) 56.33; 4 L Turner (N’pton) 56.68. Ht2: 1 H Christian (G&G) 53.90; 2 D Gumbs (WSEH) 56.06; 3 C Johnson (Hallam) 56.96; 4 R Hayes (Athletics Ireland) 56.99; 5 C West (M&M) 57.93; 6 A Graham-Mulvaney (Card) 59.25. 5000W: 1 S Clarke (Moy Valley A.C.) 24:32.90; 2 S Kelleher (Athletics Ireland) 26:01.79; 3 L Fitzmaurice (North Leitrim AC) 27:40.94; 1 J Ellerton (B&B) 28:53.61. HJ: 1 C Seago (Thurr) 1.97; 2 E Glyde (Ply) 1.97; – D Long (Athletics Ireland) 1.91; 3 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Sale) 1.91. PV: 1 O Witcombe (B&B) 4.19; 2 A Graham-Mulvaney (Card) 3.99; 3 M Kent (Athletics Ireland) 3.99; 3 R May (Shef/Dearn) 3.99. LJ: 1 D Varlack (Mil K) 7.06/1.4; 2 S Wright (Chelm) 6.80/1.4; 3 B Parker (A’dare) 6.68/0.0; 4 E Charles (Hale) 6.65/1.6; 5 K Ramsay (Burt) 6.46/1.3; 6 G Down (Team K) 6.44/1.0. TJ: 1 J Hilton (Wig D) 14.47/2.3; 2 W Taverner (And) 13.64/4.0. SP: 1 L Shaw (IRL) 16.75; 1 A Brown (W Suff) 15.78; 2 T Scottow (Soton) 15.60; 3 T Babatunde (Dartf) 15.14; 4 D Alade (Dartf) 13.88; 5 A Abebrese (Herne H) 13.21. DT: 1 T Babatunde (Dartf) 55.70; 2 C Crampton (IRL) 55.28; 2 T Gannon (WSEH) 54.30; 3 C Scanlon (Athletics Ireland) 48.18; 4 L Tutcher (Yate) 44.07; 5 M Adeniran (BMH) 43.45; 6 D Alade (Dartf) 43.22; 7 N Franklin (Dac) 42.92; 8 E Gardiner (Morp) 39.90. HT: 1 K Barham (Dartf) 68.40; 2 C Elford Pond (Win) 62.46; 3 C Hendry (VPCG) 59.86; 4 F Ogunwolu (Bas) 57.44; 5 F Hanham (Read) 54.89; – E O’neill (Athletics Ireland) 53.17; – C Scanlon (Athletics Ireland) 52.09; 6 M Page (Yate) 50.67; 7 S Radabaugh (I’ness) 47.40; 8 B Dickinson (Swin) 45.53; 9 J Callaghan (BRAT) 44.21; 10 A Merrett (Yate) 44.15; 11 R Stainsby (I’ness) 43.52; 12 D Ross (Jer) 39.76. JT: 1 T Rutter (HAWC) 61.01; 2 L Jones (Swan) 60.27; 3 B Lynch (Finn) 58.24; 4 B Williams (Have) 58.14; 5 J Axtell (Soton) 55.98; 6 G Johnson (HW) 55.71; 7 A Scanlon (Athletics Ireland) 53.31; 8 I Ridge (Ton) 52.48; 9 Z Fearn (I’ness) 51.39



U15 boys

100 (1.7): 1 L Lucciano (Athletics Ireland) 11.08; 1 X Taylor (Walton) 11.15; 2 Z Azabdaftery (Harrow) 11.16; 3 J Masters (Strat) 11.21; 4 G Ebo (Athletics Ireland) 11.29; 5 E Kisel (R&N) 11.35; 6 A Foster (WG&EL) 11.47; 7 V Redman (Folk) 11.52. Ht1 (0.8): 1 Z Azabdaftery (Harrow) 11.20; 2 J Masters (Strat) 11.22; 3 A Foster (WG&EL) 11.49. Ht2 (-0.6): 1 L Lucciano (Athletics Ireland) 11.34; 2 X Taylor (Walton) 11.35; 3 E Kisel (R&N) 11.49; 4 D Nuttall (B’burn) 11.50. Ht3 (-0.3): 1 G Ebo (Athletics Ireland) 11.55. 200 (-1.4): 1 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 22.86; 2 L Lucciano (Athletics Ireland) 22.97; 2 D Nuttall (B’burn) 22.99; 3 A Foster (WG&EL) 23.14; 4 G Griffith (Menai) 23.50; 5 H Nelson (SSH) 23.53; 6 L Francis (WSEH) 23.70. Ht1 (-1.6): 1 F Fabusiwa (Croy) 23.46; 2 A Foster (WG&EL) 23.46; 3 H Nelson (SSH) 23.56. Ht2 (-0.8): 1 L Lucciano (Athletics Ireland) 23.10; 2 D Nuttall (B’burn) 23.21; 3 G Griffith (Menai) 23.52. 300: 1 G Griffith (Menai) 36.21; 2 F Hake (Herne H) 36.94; 3 T Niewczasinski-Kirkland (WG&EL) 37.51; 4 J Blake (HW) 37.66; 5 E Asirifi-Otehere (Thurr) 38.27; 6 R Dale (R&N) 38.44. Ht1: 1 F Hake (Herne H) 37.02; 2 T Niewczasinski-Kirkland (WG&EL) 37.79; 3 E Asirifi-Otehere (Thurr) 37.95; 4 R Dale (R&N) 38.15. Ht2: 1 G Griffith (Menai) 36.39; 2 J Blake (HW) 38.10.

800: 1 J McAllen (W’vney) 2:00.60; 2 C McAndrew (Wake) 2:01.42; 3 J Rowley (Macc) 2:03.85; 4 C Oliveira (N Dev) 2:05.51. Ht2: 1 J Rowley (Macc) 2:05.23; 2 J McAllen (W’vney) 2:05.46. 1500: 1 E Grime (Salf) 4:13.16; 2 M Fraser (Prest) 4:14.26; 3 D O’connell (Athletics Ireland) 4:15.90; 3 N Scott-Donkin (Hunts) 4:16.62. 3000: 1 J Meyburgh (WSEH) 8:56.32; 2 G Wilson (Clee) 9:00.64; 3 J Pepin (Soton) 9:15.29; 4 O Calvert (Morp) 9:21.02; 5 L Dunham (Herts P) 9:22.97; 6 A Pearson (IoW) 9:26.72; 7 L Paddison (W&SV) 9:34.09; 8 C Court (Wells) 9:41.24; 9 O Buck (Camb H) 9:41.59. 80H (-1.1): 1 L Shaw (Warr) 11.20; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 11.31; 3 O Dieppe (B&R) 11.67; 4 W Allinson (Craw) 11.74; 5 H London (Dac) 11.94; 6 E Hughes (Chelm) 11.96. Ht1 (-1.7): 1 L Shaw (Warr) 11.37; 2 W Allinson (Craw) 11.88. Ht2 (-0.9): 1 L Pichler (Blyth) 11.52; 2 O Dieppe (B&R) 11.76; 3 H London (Dac) 11.87; 4 H Nmaju (Central P) 11.99. HJ: 1 C Penney (Athletics Ireland) 1.85; 1 R Stewart (Worc) 1.82; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 1.76; 3 R Mullings-Smith (Have) 1.73; 4 H Williams (Menai) 1.73; 5 J Hignett (Have) 1.73. PV: 1 H Casey (E&H) 3.82; 2 A Reilly (Shef/Dearn) 3.72; 3 C Platt (B&B) 3.47; 3 P Zapantis (Sale) 3.47; – J Rochford (Athletics Ireland) 3.32; 5 T Hill (Darl) 3.17; 5 F Williams-Stein (Leam) 3.17; 7 C Park (Sale) 2.97; 8 A Sethi (Bir) 2.97. LJ: 1 L Pichler (Blyth) 6.25/0.6; 2 L Phillips (Card Arch) 6.12/2.5; 3 D Headley (Bas) 6.01/2.8; 4 H Nmaju (Central P) 5.81/0.4; – R Onoh (Athletics Ireland) 5.79/0.7. TJ: 1 M Berkoh-Gyamfi (Bas) 13.20/3.1; 2 W Langridge (W’borne) 12.84/0.9; 3 D Osei-Poku (Bas) 12.70/1.5; 4 S Anderson (Lon C AC) 12.69/1.6; 5 L Sorhaindo (Harrow) 12.45/4.1; 6 K Prakh-Asante (Esx Sch) 12.41/40.5. SP: 1 T Hanlon (Athletics Ireland) 15.55; 1 L Capes (PNV) 14.89; 2 S Hatch (Dartf) 14.12; 3 O Garrett (B&W) 13.90; 4 M Bridge (Camb H) 13.33; 5 G Mutandwa (Dac) 13.14. DT: 1 G Mutandwa (Dac) 42.07; 2 S Das (Read) 40.10; 3 A Menon (Dartf) 39.42; 4 O Garrett (B&W) 39.14; 5 L Capes (PNV) 38.28; 6 L Nash (Mil K) 37.09; 7 S Hatch (Dartf) 35.78; 8 J Burgess (Ports) 35.28. HT: 1 T Williams (Wrex) 59.62; 2 J Reibbitt (Carl) 52.38; 3 A Axtell (Soton) 44.00; 4 A Kinneir (Swin) 43.96; 5 J Buscombe (Esx Sch) 41.70. JT: 1 B Hastings (Lewes) 53.38; 2 C Mason (Chelt) 53.24; 3 E Ibrahim (B&B) 50.95; 4 O Garrett (B&W) 47.45; 5 F Savage (Stock H) 45.96; 6 I Bromwich (Dees) 44.89; 7 O Boon (Yate) 43.84; 8 H Watson (W’bury) 42.28; 9 W Allinson (Craw) 42.08



U2 women: SP: 1 S Fortune (Dees) 12.98



U17 women

100 (-2.5): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 11.93; 2 O Akande (Linc W) 12.01; 3 M Angelo (Leeds C) 12.34; 4 L Bradley (Norw) 12.48; 5 P King (Have) 12.50. SF1 (0.1): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 11.77; 2 M Angelo (Leeds C) 12.13; 3 T Rizzo (Herts P) 12.24; 4 L Bradley (Norw) 12.25; 5 L Colfer (Athletics Ireland) 12.27; 6 K Slater (Read) 12.31; 7 H Medlen (Ton) 12.46. SF2 (-1.9): 1 O Akande (Linc W) 11.91; 2 P King (Have) 12.24; 3 P Akpe-Moses (Bir) 12.37; 4 E Asante (Cov) 12.46; 5 F Amusa (Leevale AC) 12.49. Ht1 (-1.5): 1 O Akande (Linc W) 12.04. Ht2 (0.5): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 11.79; 2 E Asante (Cov) 12.30. Ht3 (0.2): 1 P King (Have) 12.09; 2 K Slater (Read) 12.17; 3 R Tapper (Harrow) 12.33; 4 L Colfer (Athletics Ireland) 12.39; 5 H Medlen (Ton) 12.46. Ht4 (-0.1): 1 M Angelo (Leeds C) 12.12; 2 P Akpe-Moses (Bir) 12.23; 3 L Bradley (Norw) 12.25; 4 F Dockerty (Sale) 12.45; 5 F Amusa (Leevale AC) 12.48. 200 (-0.9): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 23.96; 2 T Brown (Sale) 24.59; 3 J Duncton (Chelt) 24.63; 4 E Holmes (W Ches) 25.07; 5 K Slater (Read) 25.16; 6 L Bradley (Norw) 25.29; 7 K McGuire (TVH) 25.45. Ht1 (-0.8): 1 F Akinbileje (B&B) 24.18; 2 K Slater (Read) 25.15; 3 L Bradley (Norw) 25.32; 4 H Medlen (Ton) 25.44. Ht2 (-0.3): 1 J Duncton (Chelt) 25.05; 2 C Downey (BFTTA) 25.40. Ht3 (-0.6): 1 T Brown (Sale) 24.92; 2 E Holmes (W Ches) 25.15; 3 K McGuire (TVH) 25.17; 4 L Colfer (Athletics Ireland) 25.35. 300: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 39.11; 2 A Wilson (Win) 39.38; 3 O Bell (Roth) 39.91; 4 C Fagan (Notts) 39.94; 5 C Musgrave (Hallam) 40.62; 6 K Dacosta (B’burn) 40.84; 7 J Lee (Carm) 40.97; 8 I Lowe (Guern) 41.24. Ht1: 1 A Wilson (Win) 40.05; 2 C Musgrave (Hallam) 40.67; 3 J Lee (Carm) 40.83. Ht2: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr) 39.97; 2 O Bell (Roth) 40.35; 3 C Fagan (Notts) 40.37; 4 K Dacosta (B’burn) 40.89; 5 I Lowe (Guern) 41.21; 6 A Howells (SNH) 41.22. 800: 1 C McCloy (Roth) 2:12.41; 2 A Gisbourne (Bury) 2:13.33; 3 A Hedge (St Alb) 2:13.61; 4 Z Gilbody (W&SV) 2:15.33; 5 L Unwin (Reig) 2:16.00. Ht1: 1 C McCloy (Roth) 2:13.73; 2 A Gisbourne (Bury) 2:14.04; 3 Z Gilbody (W&SV) 2:14.45; 4 L Unwin (Reig) 2:14.66. Ht2: 1 A Hedge (St Alb) 2:13.60; 2 E Bott (Roth) 2:15.87. 1500: 1 P Gill (St Alb) 4:21.50; 2 L Harris (Roth) 4:30.85; 3 M McClelland-Brooks (I’clyde) 4:33.02; 4 L Langan (York) 4:35.07; 5 F Murdoch (Stock H) 4:38.25; – J O’leary (Athletics Ireland) 4:38.94; 6 R Le Fay (Hast) 4:42.37; 7 E Powell (Abing) 4:42.46; 8 L Mico (Worc) 4:43.97; 9 S Shaw (Craw) 4:44.58. Ht1: 1 P Gill (St Alb) 4:38.60; 2 R Le Fay (Hast) 4:39.69; 3 L Langan (York) 4:40.14; 4 L Harris (Roth) 4:41.41; 5 M McClelland-Brooks (I’clyde) 4:42.12; 6 L Mico (Worc) 4:43.05. Ht2: 1 J O’leary (Athletics Ireland) 4:39.95; 2 E Powell (Abing) 4:40.01; 3 S Shaw (Craw) 4:40.39; 4 F Murdoch (Stock H) 4:40.61; 5 M Freeland (Mil K) 4:40.78. 3000: 1 I Fitzgerald (Exe) 9:21.28; 2 F Todd-Warmoth (B&B) 9:43.83; 3 A Teasdale (Kilb) 9:58.03; 4 K Pye (AFD, U15) 10:01.47; 5 E Thomson (Roth) 10:12.16; 6 I Holt (B’burn) 10:12.73; 7 E Loosley (C&C) 10:20.55; – A Morrison (Ennis) 10:22.45; 8 I Frost (Dac) 10:23.14; 9 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15) 10:27.57. 80H (-2.2): 1 P King (Have) 11.02; 2 O Backari (Leevale AC) 11.43; 2 S Lisk (Card Arch) 11.55; 3 J Self (Thurr) 11.69; 4 K Brant (Burt) 11.75; 5 M Osola (B&W) 11.82; 6 F Dockerty (Sale) 11.90. SF1 (-1.0): 1 P King (Have) 11.07; 2 O Backari (Leevale AC) 11.33; 3 S Lisk (Card Arch) 11.56; 4 H Dimond (Mil K) 11.87; 5 N Forbes-Agyepong (SB) 11.93. SF2 (-2.1): 1 J Self (Thurr) 11.52; 2 F Dockerty (Sale) 11.59; 3 M Osola (B&W) 11.66; 4 K Brant (Burt) 11.79. Ht1 (-1.3): 1 P King (Have) 11.09; 2 O Backari (Leevale AC) 11.35; 3 O Ndefo (N’pton) 11.81; 4 N Forbes-Agyepong (SB) 11.90. Ht2 (-1.0): 1 J Self (Thurr) 11.42; 2 F Dockerty (Sale) 11.55. Ht3 (-2.3): 1 S Lisk (Card Arch) 11.76; 2 H Dimond (Mil K) 11.93. Ht4 (-2.3): 1 M Osola (B&W) 11.76; 2 K Brant (Burt) 11.77. 300H: 1 S Okoro (Have) 42.90; 2 J Collinson (Poole) 44.11; 3 Z Smith (Newk) 44.67; 4 M Walker (Wirr) 44.86; 5 L Noble (Dees) 45.02; 6 D Bleach (Cov) 45.38; 7 R Lynch (Athletics Ireland) 45.68; 8 B Tshibola (BRAT) 46.57. Ht1: 1 S Okoro (Have) 43.62; 2 R Lynch (Athletics Ireland) 45.81; 3 D Bleach (Cov) 46.39; 4 B Tshibola (BRAT) 47.11. Ht2: 1 J Collinson (Poole) 44.77; 2 M Walker (Wirr) 45.18; 3 L Noble (Dees) 45.33; 4 Z Smith (Newk) 45.65; 5 A Belward (Win) 47.37. 1500SC: 1 E Foot (Athletics Ireland) 4:57.95; 1 R Clutterbuck (WSEH) 4:58.86; 2 O Clarke (Cors) 5:00.48; 3 G Phelan (Wirr) 5:00.59; 4 E Davey (WSEH) 5:01.30; 5 K Gardner (Notts) 5:14.89; 6 F Baxter (Chilt) 5:17.75; 7 L Bickerton (Yeov O) 5:18.20. 5000W: 1 G Griffiths (P’broke) 25:47.32; 1 S Maher (South Galway AC) 28:39.38; 2 S O’reilly (Moy Valley A.C.) 28:49.05; 2 N Mitchell (Soton) 29:50.34. HJ: 1 G Wall (Bed C) 1.68; 2 M Secker (Ton) 1.68; 2 M Fleming (Leevale AC) 1.68; – S Quinn (Athletics Ireland) 1.65; 3 J Hilditch (VPCG) 1.65; 4 M Judd (Win) 1.65. PV: 1 N Perry (B&W) 3.32; 1 C O’Neill (Bir) 3.32; 3 B Rason (N&P) 3.22; 4 E Rees (WSEH) 3.07; 5 A Scott (Shef/Dearn) 2.77; 5 M Staunton (WSEH) 2.77. LJ: 1 J Lee (Carm) 5.84/0.0; 2 D Snell (B&B) 5.79/0.9; 3 A Wilson (Win) 5.60/0.1; 4 S Kidd (B&B) 5.54/0.0; – O Backari (Leevale AC) 5.52/1.9. TJ: 1 L Bonsu (Croy) 11.99/0.7; 2 A Brown (Traff) 11.68/3.0; 3 T Sonoiki (B&H) 11.67/1.5; – S Byrne (Athletics Ireland) 11.49/4.0; 4 O Nzekwe (Thurr) 11.12/0.7; 5 K Harvie (Jag) 11.08/0.5; 6 D Joseph (NEB) 11.06/2.6; 7 L Hirst (Bost) 11.05/1.5.

SP: 1 A Amadin (Sale) 15.21; 2 M Porterfield (VPCG) 14.81; 3 H Bridge (Camb H) 14.78; – B Onoh (Athletics Ireland) 14.25; 4 E Bostock (Dac) 14.12; 5 M Hopkins (Chelm) 14.10; 6 H Dimond (Mil K) 13.24. DT: 1 M Porterfield (VPCG) 41.51; 2 H Wright (Athletics Ireland) 39.09; 2 A Amadin (Sale) 37.98; 3 C Braka (LonelyGoat) 35.03; 4 M Hopkins (Chelm) 34.25; 5 E McBriar (Win) 32.69; 6 R Sprake (SETAFA) 31.58. HT: 1 A McAuslan-Kelly (A’deen) 58.55; 2 C Gallen (Lifford Strabane AC) 54.31; 2 W Bedding (Hunts) 51.97; 3 E MacDonald (And) 51.63; 4 P Milburn (Tav) 50.36; 5 C Harris (WSEH) 49.08; 6 L Ellis (Gate) 46.24; 7 H Still (Dartf) 45.07; 8 K Waddell (NSP) 43.21; 9 L Hess (Tav) 42.84. JT: 1 A Jones (Mil K) 50.85; 2 D Yelling (B&H) 47.99; 3 H Lewington (Swin) 46.50; 4 E McCurdy (Lifford Strabane, IRL) 39.98; 5 I Fellows (Burt) 38.48; – L Prendergast (Athletics Ireland) 38.40; 6 A Palmer (Brack) 38.11; 7 I Law (BMH) 36.46



U15 girls

100 (-1.2): 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 12.10; 2 S Morgan (R&N) 12.35; 3 E Cadman (Camb H) 12.39; 4 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 12.65. SF1 (0.1): 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 11.97; 2 A McLeod (SB) 12.41; 3 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 12.51. SF2 (-0.6): 1 S Morgan (R&N) 12.27; 2 E Cadman (Camb H) 12.39. Ht1 (1.5): 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 12.07. Ht2 (1.5): 1 S Morgan (R&N) 12.31; 2 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 12.44. 200 (-1.4): 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 24.67; 2 E Cadman (Camb H) 25.27; 3 E Rennie (Herne H) 25.49; 4 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 25.66; 5 N Orhurhu (Camb H) 25.70. Ht1 (-1.9): 1 N Desir (Card Arch) 25.25; 2 E Cadman (Camb H) 25.69; 3 A Afolabi (Card Arch, U13) 25.72. Ht3 (-1.1): 1 E Rennie (Herne H) 25.76; 2 N Orhurhu (Camb H) 25.78. 300: 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 39.94; 2 O Jones (Traff) 40.91; 3 L Allen (W Suff) 41.29; 4 M Barnes (Read) 41.39; 5 T Adesina (Notts) 41.47; 6 A Shepperd (Card) 41.67; 7 T Mann (Wat) 41.94. Ht1: 1 L Brown (Herne H) 39.84; 2 M Barnes (Read) 41.71; 3 C Farmer (Card Arch) 41.72; 4 L Boyes (R&N) 41.76; 5 N Harradine-Cole (N Abb) 41.86; 6 E Fox-Payne (Bir) 42.68; 7 A Mansell (Have) 42.78. Ht2: 1 S Omotosho (Bas) 39.87; 2 L Allen (W Suff) 41.40; 3 A Shepperd (Card) 41.46; 4 T Mann (Wat) 41.47; 5 L Bertacchini (Win) 42.06; 6 L Jones (Have) 42.74. Ht3: 1 O Jones (Traff) 41.21; 2 T Adesina (Notts) 41.65; 3 A Firla (B&B) 41.95; 4 E Bibby (Wirr) 42.46; 5 E Burridge (Lon Hth) 42.67; 6 I Kyson (WG&EL) 42.92. 800: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 2:11.44; 2 S King (W&SV) 2:11.78; 3 N Wynn (WG&EL) 2:13.26; 4 E Creasey (M’bro) 2:15.58; 5 L Roden (Roth) 2:16.88. Ht1: 1 G Tuesday (Lewes) 2:13.29; 2 H Sanigar (B&W) 2:15.85; 3 M Barlow (B&B) 2:16.02; 4 D Hodgson (Guern) 2:17.17; 5 E Orbell (AFD) 2:17.75. Ht2: 1 S King (W&SV) 2:11.49; 2 E Creasey (M’bro) 2:14.01; 3 L Wright (Herne H) 2:15.59; 4 E Oliphant (S Factor) 2:16.90. Ht3: 1 N Wynn (WG&EL) 2:13.19; 2 L Roden (Roth) 2:14.17; 3 E Bolton (Athletics Ireland) 2:16.88.

1500: 1 L Belshaw (Col H) 4:42.07; 2 F Woodhead (Bide) 4:42.68; 3 L Quinn (AFD) 4:43.69; 4 V Rudkin (W&SV) 4:43.77; 5 E Spencer (Swin) 4:46.25. 75H (-2.0): 1 L Wagstaff (C&C) 11.32; 2 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 11.45; 3 S Cargill (Newp) 11.54; 4 I Banks (R&N) 11.59; 5 E Lacey (Ton) 11.66; 6 L Boyes (R&N) 11.71; 7 S Slater (PNV) 11.72; 8 E Darby (R&N) 11.80. Ht1 (-1.0): 1 L Wagstaff (C&C) 11.27; 2 S Cargill (Newp) 11.47; 3 L Boyes (R&N) 11.69; 4 R Smith (Win) 11.73. Ht2 (-2.2): 1 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 11.65; 2 I Banks (R&N) 11.69; 3 E Darby (R&N) 11.70. Ht3 (-0.8): 1 S Slater (PNV) 11.57; 2 E Lacey (Ton) 11.68; 3 M Grant (Card Arch) 11.75. 3000W: 1 K Mulvaney-kelly (North Leitrim AC) 15:39.73. HJ: 1 T O’connor (Athletics Ireland) 1.68; 1 N Seyler (Worc) 1.65; 2 Q Ukpai (B&B) 1.65; 3 D Corp (St Alb) 1.59; 4 E Moir (Yate) 1.59. PV: 1 A Burgess (Yate) 3.42; 2 I Turner (Dac) 3.42; 3 L Jervis-Allan (WSEH) 3.02; 4 A Edwards (SB) 3.02; – K Morrissey (Athletics Ireland) 2.87; 5 I Clarke (Lewes) 2.72; 6 L Trott (Soton) 2.72; 7 E Pawson (Ton) 2.57. LJ: 1 M Taylor (Card Arch) 5.61/1.7; 2 S Parker (Blyth) 5.56/1.2; 3 I Amartey (Dartf) 5.54/0.0; 4 C Daly (Athletics Ireland) 5.31/0.0; 5 G Osman (Win) 5.29/1.1; 6 A Hewitt (Wig D) 5.26/1.4; 7 M Squires (Gt Yar) 5.23/0.3. TJ: 1 O Schrimshaw (Dees) 11.49/-1.2; 2 I Amartey (Dartf) 11.42/0.6; 3 Q Ukpai (B&B) 11.38/3.4; 4 A Hewitt (Wig D) 10.61/0.3; 5 E Hutton (Ports) 10.59/1.6; – C Donohoe (Nena) 10.43/3.9; 6 E du Bois (R&N) 10.36/-1.8; 7 J Best (B&H) 9.90/1.4; 8 E Bailey (Bas) 9.79/0.0. SP: 1 L Thompson (Gate) 12.39; 2 R Wright (WG&EL) 12.25; 3 Z Ogedengbe (Wirr) 11.77; 4 H Bagnowiec (N Som) 11.46; 5 J Lamprell (Ips) 11.00. DT: 1 M Farrar (W’ley) 32.82; 2 E Simpson (B&B) 31.42; 3 A Thomas (Harrow) 31.34; 4 Z Ogedengbe (Wirr) 31.09; 5 A McBriar (Win) 29.84; 6 H Bagnowiec (N Som) 28.96; 7 R Roberts (Worth) 27.98. HT: 1 A Howie (Worth) 54.67; 2 E Cooper (Neath) 44.66; 3 T Brown (Tav) 43.86; 4 E McIntosh (H’gate) 38.58; 5 J Higgins (Leigh) 37.87; 6 A Hillier-Smith (Yate) 36.31; 8 J Wilkins (Traff) 35.20. JT: 1 H Wheeler (W Ches) 44.57; 2 E Christian (G&G) 44.52; 3 E Silkena (Athletics Ireland) 42.68; 3 L Oldale (Sale) 40.74; 4 E Roe (Yeov O) 36.26; 5 R Wright (WG&EL) 33.78; 6 L Coote (Gt Yar) 33.49; 7 G Smith (Lut) 32.88

