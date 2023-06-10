American Murphy wins women’s title with men’s victory going to Uganda’s Chemutai on final day of World Mountain and Trail Running Champs

Grayson Murphy is already a popular figure on the mountain and trial running circuit after previous world title victories have helped her build a 100,000-plus following on Instagram, where she goes under the name of “Racin’ Grayson”.

The American will doubtless gain a few more fans this weekend, too, after capturing the women’s gold in the ‘mountain classic’ up-and-down race on the final day (June 10) of the World Championships in Innsbruck-Stubai in Austria.

Grayson won this title back in 2019 and is also a former XTERRA trail running world champion in addition to being a former 3000m steeplechaser on the track with a best of 9:25.37.

“I am overjoyed, but also very tired,” she said. “This gold medal is a special one as I was sidelined last year due to injury and it was a long way back. I am very proud that I managed to listen to my body during that time – it paid off. And a big thank you to everyone who supported us along the route – it was really encouraging!”

Tove Alexandersson from Sweden led after the first of two 7.5km laps. But on the steep climb from the old town toward the Ölberg, Alexandersson crumbled and Murphy moved past her.

The American cruised away to take gold in 64:29 with Alexandersson clocking 65:26 in second and Joyce Muthoni of Kenya third in 66:40.

With Alice Goodall in 10th, Scout Adkin 12th, Phillipa Williams 21st and Holly Page 55th, the GB & NI team won team silver behind winners Kenya and ahead of France and the United States.

The demanding 15km route, which passed through hell – or “Höll” – a section that is notorious from the UCI Road World Championships, once again asked everything from the athletes.

Uganda’s Chemutai handled the course in style, though, as he clocked 56:14 ahead of Kenyan Ombogo Kiriago Philemon (56:22) and German Filimon Abraham (56:27). Patrick Kipngeno, world champion in the uphill-only race earlier in the championships, came in fourth but he helped Kenya win team gold.

Joe Steward was leading Brit in 18th with team-mates Jacob Adkin in 20th, Andrew Douglas in 22nd and Chris Richards in 31st not far behind.

Chemutai said: “I didn’t know whether or not I was going to win today, but I felt very good, the weather was great and the steep route here in Innsbruck suited me very well.”

