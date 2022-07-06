Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, Cleo Agyepong and Mia McIntosh win European youth titles on Tuesday

British athletes earned three gold medals and six medals in total on the second day (July 5) of the European Under-18 Championships in Jerusalem.

Nia Wedderburn-Goodison flew to victory in the 100m with GB team-mate Renee Regis – the daughter of Olympic medallists John Regis and Jenny Stoute – taking bronze.

Wedderburn-Goodison clocked a championship record of 11.39 (1.8) after a wind-assisted 11.30 in the semi-finals. Chelsea Kadiri of Germany ran 11.50 in second as Regis equalled her PB of 11.58.

Moments earlier Mia McIntosh also took gold in a championship best of 13.05 (1.8) in the sprint hurdles, while Cleo Agyepong won the girls’ shot put title with a best of 17.39m from Chantal Rimke of Germany as fellow Brit Paige Stevens took bronze.

Elsewhere the heptathlon was lit up by Croatian Jana Koscak who scored 6106 as she won by more than 300 points.

Aged only 16, she achieved the fifth best score ever by an under-18 athlete as she ran her 100m hurdles in 13.64, high jumped 1.87m, threw the shot 13.97m, clocked 25.50 for 200m, long jumped 6.25m, threw the javelin 40.58m and ran 800m in 2:23.96.

Mattia Furlani of Italy also showed his extraordinary talent by firstly qualifying for the high jump final with 2.06m and then winning the long jump with an impressive 8.04m (1.8).

The men’s 100m, meanwhile, was won by Marek Zakrzewski of Poland with 10.32 (0.6) while David Pronk of the Netherlands won the 110m hurdles with 13.50 (1.1).

In the men’s 3000m, Niels Laros of Netherlands took gold with 8:11.49 as Britain’s Edward Bird won bronze three seconds behind the winner.

